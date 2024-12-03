Scotiabank reports fourth quarter and 2024 results

Scotiabank's 2024 audited annual consolidated financial statements and accompanying Management's Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) are available at www.scotiabank.com along with the supplementary financial information and regulatory capital disclosure reports, which include fourth quarter financial information. All amounts are in Canadian dollars and are based on our audited annual consolidated financial statements and accompanying MD&A for the year ended October 31, 2024 and related notes prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), unless otherwise noted. Additional information related to the Bank, including the Bank's Annual Information Form, can be found on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca and on the EDGAR section of the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Fiscal 2024 Highlights on a Reported Basis

(versus Fiscal 2023) Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights on a Reported Basis

(versus Q4 2023) • Net income of $7,892 million, compared to $7,450 million • Earnings per share (diluted) of $5.87, compared to $5.72 • Return on equity(1) of 10.2%, compared to 10.3% • Net income of $1,689 million, compared to $1,354 million • Earnings per share (diluted) of $1.22, compared to $0.99 • Return on equity of 8.3%, compared to 7.0%



Fiscal 2024 Highlights on an Adjusted Basis(2)

(versus Fiscal 2023) Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights on an Adjusted Basis(2)

(versus Q4 2023) • Net income of $8,627 million, compared to $8,363 million • Earnings per share (diluted) of $6.47, compared to $6.48 • Return on equity of 11.3%, compared to 11.6% • Net income of $2,119 million, compared to $1,643 million • Earnings per share (diluted) of $1.57, compared to $1.23 • Return on equity of 10.6%, compared to 8.7%

Fiscal 2024 Performance versus Medium-Term Financial Objectives

The following table provides a summary of our 2024 performance against our medium-term financial objectives(3):

Medium-Term Objectives Fiscal 2024 Results

Reported Adjusted(2) Diluted earnings per share growth of 7%+ 2.6 % (0.2) % Return on equity of 14%+ 10.2 % 11.3 % Achieve positive operating leverage(1) Positive 1.5% Positive 2.3% Maintain strong capital ratios CET1 capital ratio(4) of 13.1% N/A

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Scotiabank reported net income of $7,892 million for the fiscal year 2024, compared with net income of $7,450 million in 2023. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $5.87, compared to $5.72 in the previous year. Return on equity was 10.2%, compared to 10.3% in the previous year.

Reported net income for the fourth quarter ended October 31, 2024 was $1,689 million compared to $1,354 million in the same period last year. Diluted EPS were $1.22, compared to $0.99 in the same period a year ago. Return on equity was 8.3% compared to 7.0% a year ago.

This quarter's net income included adjusting items of $430 million after-tax. These included impairment charges of $379 million related to the Bank's investment in associate with Bank of X'ian Co Ltd. in China, as well as certain software intangible assets, and severance provisions of $38 million related to the Bank's continued efforts to focus on operational excellence.

Adjusted net income(2) was $8,627 million for the fiscal year 2024, up from $8,363 million in the previous year and adjusted diluted EPS were $6.47 versus $6.48 in the previous year. Adjusted return on equity was 11.3% compared to 11.6% in the previous year.

Adjusted net income(2) for the fourth quarter ended October 31, 2024 was $2,119 million and adjusted diluted EPS were $1.57, compared to $1.23 last year. Adjusted return on equity was 10.6% compared to 8.7% a year ago.

"2024 was a foundational year for Scotiabank as we launched and made early progress against our new strategy. The Bank delivered solid revenue growth and positive full year operating leverage, while redeploying capital to our priority markets across the North American corridor," said Scott Thomson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Scotiabank.

Canadian Banking delivered adjusted earnings(2) of $4,277 million in 2024, up 7% from the prior year. Revenue was supported by double-digit growth in net interest income from volume growth and margin expansion. Expenses were well-managed, resulting in positive operating leverage for the year.

International Banking generated adjusted earnings(2) of $2,862 million in 2024, up 11% year-over-year. Solid revenue growth, driven by margin expansion, continued expense discipline and the favourable impact of foreign exchange, were partly offset by higher provision for credit losses. Strong positive operating leverage of 5% reflected the significant impact of productivity initiatives in the region.

Global Wealth Management generated adjusted earnings(2) of $1,612 million in 2024, up 10% year-over-year. The business delivered strong revenue growth driven by fee revenue from assets under management of $373 billion, up 18% year-over-year, and higher net interest income across our Canadian and International Wealth businesses.

Global Banking and Markets reported earnings of $1,688 million in 2024. Higher fee revenue and lower provision for credit losses were more than offset by lower net interest income driven by lower loan balances and higher expenses to support business growth.

The Bank reported a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio(4) of 13.1%, up from 13.0% last year and continued to maintain strong liquidity metrics.

"While I am encouraged by our strategic progress to date, there is significant work ahead as we focus on client primacy initiatives to drive enhanced profitability across our businesses. I am confident that we are on track to achieve the targets we laid out at our Investor Day for 2025," continued Mr. Thomson. "I would like to thank our global team of Scotiabankers for their efforts and contributions as we continue to execute on our enterprise strategy in the coming year."

___________________________ (1) Refer to page 132 of the Management's Discussion & Analysis in the Bank's 2024 Annual Report, available on www.sedarplus.ca, for an explanation of the composition of the measure. Such explanation is incorporated by reference hereto. (2) Refer to Non-GAAP Measures section starting on page 21. (3) Refer to the Risk Management section in the MD&A in the Bank's 2024 Annual Report for further discussion on the Bank's risk management framework. (4) This measure has been disclosed in this document in accordance with OSFI Guideline – Capital Adequacy Requirements (November 2023).

Financial Highlights



As at and for the three months ended As at and for the year ended (Unaudited) October 31 July 31 October 31 October 31 October 31 2024(1) 2024(1) 2023(1) 2024(1) 2023(1) Operating results ($ millions)









Net interest income 4,923 4,862 4,666 19,252 18,262 Non-interest income 3,603 3,502 3,606 14,418 13,952 Total revenue 8,526 8,364 8,272 33,670 32,214 Provision for credit losses 1,030 1,052 1,256 4,051 3,422 Non-interest expenses 5,296 4,949 5,527 19,695 19,121 Income tax expense 511 451 135 2,032 2,221 Net income 1,689 1,912 1,354 7,892 7,450 Net income attributable to common shareholders 1,521 1,756 1,214 7,286 6,919 Operating performance









Basic earnings per share ($) 1.23 1.43 1.01 5.94 5.78 Diluted earnings per share ($) 1.22 1.41 0.99 5.87 5.72 Return on equity (%)(2) 8.3 9.8 7.0 10.2 10.3 Return on tangible common equity (%)(3) 10.1 11.9 8.8 12.6 12.9 Productivity ratio (%)(2) 62.1 59.2 66.8 58.5 59.4 Operating leverage (%)(2)





1.5 (9.3) Net interest margin (%)(3) 2.15 2.14 2.15 2.16 2.12 Financial position information ($ millions)









Cash and deposits with financial institutions 63,860 58,329 90,312



Trading assets 129,727 133,999 117,868



Loans 760,829 759,211 750,911



Total assets 1,412,027 1,402,366 1,411,043



Deposits 943,849 949,201 952,333



Common equity 73,590 72,725 68,767



Preferred shares and other equity instruments 8,779 8,779 8,075



Assets under administration(2) 771,454 760,975 673,550



Assets under management(2) 373,030 363,933 316,604



Capital and liquidity measures









Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio (%)(4) 13.1 13.3 13.0



Tier 1 capital ratio (%)(4) 15.0 15.3 14.8



Total capital ratio (%)(4) 16.7 17.1 17.2



Total loss absorbing capacity (TLAC) ratio (%)(5) 29.7 29.1 30.6



Leverage ratio (%)(6) 4.4 4.5 4.2



TLAC Leverage ratio (%)(5) 8.8 8.5 8.6



Risk-weighted assets ($ millions)(4) 463,992 453,658 440,017



Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) (%)(7) 131 133 136



Net stable funding ratio (NSFR) (%)(8) 119 117 116



Credit quality









Net impaired loans ($ millions) 4,685 4,449 3,845



Allowance for credit losses ($ millions)(9) 6,736 6,860 6,629



Gross impaired loans as a % of loans and acceptances(2) 0.88 0.84 0.74



Net impaired loans as a % of loans and acceptances(2) 0.61 0.58 0.50



Provision for credit losses as a % of average net loans and acceptances (annualized)(2)(10) 0.54 0.55 0.65 0.53 0.44 Provision for credit losses on impaired loans as a % of average net loans









and acceptances (annualized)(2)(10) 0.55 0.51 0.42 0.52 0.35 Net write-offs as a % of average net loans and acceptances (annualized)(2) 0.51 0.45 0.35 0.46 0.32 Adjusted results(3)









Adjusted net income ($ millions) 2,119 2,191 1,643 8,627 8,363 Adjusted diluted earnings per share ($) 1.57 1.63 1.23 6.47 6.48 Adjusted return on equity (%) 10.6 11.3 8.7 11.3 11.6 Adjusted return on tangible common equity (%) 12.8 13.7 10.8 13.7 14.4 Adjusted productivity ratio (%) 56.1 56.0 59.7 56.1 57.3 Adjusted operating leverage (%)





2.3 (8.5) Common share information









Closing share price ($)(TSX) 71.69 64.47 56.15



Shares outstanding (millions)









Average – Basic 1,238 1,230 1,206 1,226 1,197 Average – Diluted 1,243 1,235 1,211 1,232 1,204 End of period 1,244 1,237 1,214



Dividends paid per share ($) 1.06 1.06 1.06 4.24 4.18 Dividend yield (%)(2) 6.3 6.6 7.0 6.5 6.5 Market capitalization ($ millions) (TSX) 89,214 79,771 68,169



Book value per common share ($)(2) 59.14 58.78 56.64



Market value to book value multiple(2) 1.2 1.1 1.0



Price to earnings multiple (trailing 4 quarters)(2) 12.0 11.3 9.7



Other information









Employees (full-time equivalent) 88,488 89,239 89,483



Branches and offices 2,236 2,279 2,379





(1) The Bank adopted IFRS 17 effective November 1, 2023. As required under the new accounting standard, prior period amounts have been restated. Refer to Note 4 of the consolidated financial statements in the Bank's 2024 Annual report for details. (2) Refer to page 132 of the Management's Discussion & Analysis in the Bank's 2024 Annual Report, available on www.sedarplus.ca, for an explanation of the composition of the measure. Such explanation is incorporated by reference hereto. (3) Refer to Non-GAAP Measures section starting on page 21. (4) Commencing Q1 2024, regulatory capital ratios are based on Revised Basel III requirements as determined in accordance with OSFI Guideline – Capital Adequacy Requirements (November 2023). 2023 regulatory capital ratios are based on Revised Basel III requirements as determined in accordance with OSFI Guideline – Capital Adequacy Requirements (February 2023). (5) This measure has been disclosed in this document in accordance with OSFI Guideline – Total Loss Absorbing Capacity (September 2018). (6) The leverage ratios are based on Revised Basel III requirements as determined in accordance with OSFI Guideline – Leverage Requirements (February 2023). (7) This measure has been disclosed in this document in accordance with OSFI Guideline – Public Disclosure Requirements for Domestic Systemically Important Banks on Liquidity Coverage Ratio (April 2015). (8) This measure has been disclosed in this document in accordance with OSFI Guideline - Net Stable Funding Ratio Disclosure Requirements (January 2021). (9) Includes allowance for credit losses on all financial assets - loans, acceptances, off-balance sheet exposures, debt securities, and deposits with financial institutions. (10) Includes provision for credit losses on certain financial assets - loans, acceptances, and off-balance sheet exposures.

Impact of Foreign Currency Translation



Average exchange rate % Change

October 31 July 31 October 31

October 31, 2024 October 31, 2024 For the three months ended 2024 2024 2023

vs. July 31, 2024 vs. October 31, 2023 U.S. dollar/Canadian dollar 0.732 0.730 0.736 0.3 % (0.5) % Mexican Peso/Canadian dollar 14.257 12.915 12.850 10.4 % 10.9 % Peruvian Sol/Canadian dollar 2.748 2.745 2.766 0.1 % (0.7) % Colombian Peso/Canadian dollar 3,056.235 2,910.022 3,017.319 5.0 % 1.3 % Chilean Peso/Canadian dollar 681.854 676.938 655.072 0.7 % 4.1 %



























Average exchange rate % Change





October 31 October 31

October 31, 2024 For the year ended



2024 2023

vs. October 31, 2023 U.S. dollar/Canadian dollar 0.735 0.742 (0.9) % Mexican Peso/Canadian dollar 13.091 13.424 (2.5) % Peruvian Sol/Canadian dollar 2.757 2.788 (1.1) % Colombian Peso/Canadian dollar 2,943.081 3,309.943 (11.1) % Chilean Peso/Canadian dollar 682.082 624.816 9.2 %

























For the three months ended For the year ended

October 31, 2024 October 31, 2024

October 31, 2024 Impact on net income(1) ($ millions except EPS) vs. October 31, 2023 vs. July 31, 2024

vs. October 31, 2023 Net interest income $ (76) $ (68) $ (31)

Non-interest income(2)

(33)

(54)

243

Total revenue

(109)

(122)

212

Non-interest expenses

44

49

(70)

Other items (net of tax)(2)

29

33

(56)

Net income $ (36) $ (40) $ 86

Earnings per share (diluted) $ (0.03) $ (0.03) $ 0.07

Impact by business line ($ millions)













Canadian Banking $ 1 $ – $ 2

International Banking(2)

(24)

(25)

90

Global Wealth Management

(4)

(3)

–

Global Banking and Markets

(1)

(2)

5

Other(2)

(8)

(10)

(11)

Net income $ (36) $ (40) $ 86



(1) Includes the impact of all currencies. (2) Includes the impact of foreign currency hedges.

Adoption of IFRS 17

On November 1, 2023, the Bank adopted IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts, which provides a comprehensive principle-based framework for the recognition, measurement, presentation, and disclosure of insurance contracts and replaces IFRS 4, the previous accounting standard for insurance contracts. As required by the standard, the Bank adopted IFRS 17 on a retrospective basis, restating the results from the transition date of November 1, 2022. Accordingly, results for fiscal 2023 have been restated to reflect the IFRS 17 basis of accounting for insurance contracts. Refer to Note 4 of the consolidated financial statements in the Bank's 2024 Annual Report for details.

Group Financial Performance

Net income

Q4 2024 vs Q4 2023



Net income was $1,689 million compared to $1,354 million, an increase of 25%. The increase was driven mainly by higher net interest income and lower provision for credit losses and non-interest expenses, partly offset by higher provision for income taxes. Adjusted net income was $2,119 million compared to $1,643 million, an increase of 29%, due mainly to higher revenues and lower provision for credit losses, partly offset by higher provision for income taxes.

Q4 2024 vs Q3 2024

Net income was $1,689 million compared to $1,912 million, a decrease of 12%. The decrease was due mainly to higher non-interest expenses and provision for income taxes, partly offset by higher revenues. Adjusted net income was $2,119 million compared to $2,191 million, a decrease of 3%, due mainly to higher provision for income taxes.

Total revenue

Q4 2024 vs Q4 2023

Revenues were $8,526 million compared to $8,272 million, an increase of 3%. Adjusted revenues were $8,526 million compared to $7,905 million, an increase of 8%.

Net interest income was $4,923 million, an increase of $257 million or 6%, due primarily to loan growth inclusive of the conversion of bankers' acceptances to loans resulting from the cessation of CDOR in June 2024 ("BA conversion"). This was partly offset by the negative impact of foreign currency translation. The net interest margin was 2.15%, in line with the prior year.

Non-interest income was $3,603 million, a decrease of $3 million. Adjusted non-interest income was $3,603 million, an increase of $364 million or 11%. The increase was due mainly to higher trading revenues, wealth management revenues, other fees and commissions, and insurance revenue, partly offset by lower bankers' acceptance fees related to the BA conversion, as well as the negative impact of foreign currency translation.

Q4 2024 vs Q3 2024

Revenues were $8,526 million compared to $8,364 million, an increase of 2%. Adjusted revenues were $8,526 million compared to $8,507 million.

Net interest income increased $61 million or 1%, due mainly to loan growth inclusive of the impact of BA conversion, partly offset by the negative impact of foreign currency translation. The net interest margin increased one basis point driven mainly by a higher contribution from asset/liability management activities related to lower funding costs, and lower losses from hedges, partly offset by lower margins in Canadian Banking, and lower levels of higher yielding loans in International Banking.

Non-interest income increased $101 million or 3%. Adjusted non-interest income declined $42 million or 1%. The decrease was due mainly to lower bankers' acceptance fees related to the BA conversion, lower underwriting and advisory fees, and the negative impact of foreign currency translation, partly offset by higher other fees and commissions, higher trading revenues, and higher wealth management revenues.

Provision for credit losses

Q4 2024 vs Q4 2023

The provision for credit losses was $1,030 million, compared to $1,256 million, a decrease of $226 million. The provision for credit losses ratio decreased 11 basis points to 54 basis points.

The provision for credit losses on performing loans was a net reversal of $13 million, compared to a provision taken of $454 million. The provision reversal this period was driven by retail credit migration to impaired, mainly in Mexico and Peru, as well as the impact of interest rate cuts, mainly on the mortgage and auto loan portfolios in Canada, and the improved macroeconomic outlook. This was partly offset by credit migration in the commercial and corporate portfolios and retail unsecured lines. The higher provision last year was driven primarily by the unfavourable macroeconomic outlook and uncertainty, resulting in migration in retail and certain sectors in commercial and corporate portfolios.

The provision for credit losses on impaired loans was $1,043 million, compared to $802 million, an increase of $241 million or 30% due primarily to higher formations in Canadian Banking retail and commercial portfolios. There were also higher formations in International Banking retail portfolios, mostly in Mexico, Chile and Colombia. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans was 55 basis points, an increase of 13 basis points.

Q4 2024 vs Q3 2024

The provision for credit losses decreased $22 million from $1,052 million, primarily in International Banking. The provision for credit losses ratio decreased one basis point to 54 basis points.

The provision for credit losses on performing loans was a net reversal of $13 million, compared to provision taken of $82 million, a decrease of $95 million. The decrease was mostly in Canadian Banking reflecting the favorable impact of interest rate cuts and the improved macroeconomic outlook relating to the commercial portfolio. This was partly offset by credit migration in the commercial and corporate portfolios and retail unsecured lines.

The provision for credit losses on impaired loans was $1,043 million, compared to $970 million, an increase of $73 million or 8%, due primarily to higher formations in Canadian Banking retail and commercial portfolios. This was partly offset by lower retail provisions in International Banking, mainly in Colombia, Chile and Peru due to lower formations. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans was 55 basis points, an increase of four basis points.

Non-interest expenses

Q4 2024 vs Q4 2023

Non-interest expenses were $5,296 million, a decrease of 4%. Adjusted non-interest expenses were $4,784 million, an increase of $63 million or 1%, driven by higher performance-based compensation, technology-related costs, personnel costs, advertising costs, and business and capital taxes. This was partly offset by the favourable impact of foreign currency translation, lower communications expenses and share-based compensation.

The productivity ratio was 62.1% compared to 66.8%. The adjusted productivity ratio was 56.1% compared to 59.7%.

Q4 2024 vs Q3 2024

Non-interest expenses increased by $347 million or 7%. Adjusted non-interest expenses increased marginally by $21 million. The increase was due to higher technology-related costs, performance-based compensation, advertising, and professional fees. Partly offsetting were lower other employee benefits and the favourable impact of foreign currency translation.

The productivity ratio was 62.1% compared to 59.2%. The adjusted productivity ratio was 56.1% compared to 56.0%.

Provision for income taxes

Q4 2024 vs Q4 2023

The effective tax rate was 23.2% compared to 9.1% due primarily to lower tax-exempt income, lower income in lower tax jurisdictions, and the benefit of divestitures in the prior year. The lower tax-exempt income reflects the impact of the denial of the dividend received deduction measure enacted during the year as part of Federal Budget Implementation Act Bill C-59. In line with the provisions of this measure, effective January 1, 2024, the Bank no longer claims the dividend received deduction on Canadian shares that are mark-to-market property. On an adjusted basis, the effective rate was 21.8% compared to 14.8% due primarily to lower tax-exempt income and lower income in lower tax jurisdictions.

Q4 2024 vs Q3 2024

The effective tax rate was 23.2% compared to 19.1% due primarily to the impairment charge on Bank of Xi'an Co. Ltd, lower income in lower tax jurisdictions and adjustments related to prior year taxes. This was partly offset by higher non-deductible expenses in the prior quarter. On an adjusted basis, the effective tax rate was 21.8% compared to 18.6% due primarily to lower income in lower tax jurisdictions and adjustments related to prior year taxes.

Capital Ratios

The Bank continues to maintain strong, high quality capital levels which position it well for future business growth and opportunities. The CET1 ratio as at October 31, 2024 was 13.1%, an increase of approximately 10 basis points from the prior year. The ratio benefited from internal capital generation, share issuances under the Bank's Shareholder Dividend and Share Purchase Plan, and revaluation gains on FVOCI securities, partly offset by the adoption impacts from the revised Basel III FRTB market and CVA capital requirements, RWA growth and the Bank's initial investment in KeyCorp.

The Bank's Tier 1 capital ratio was 15.0% as at October 31, 2024, an increase of approximately 20 basis points from the prior year, due primarily to the above noted impacts to the CET1 ratio and a U.S. $750 million issuance of Limited Recourse Capital Notes partly offset by a redemption of $300 million of preferred shares.

The Bank's Total capital ratio was 16.7% as at October 31, 2024, a decrease of approximately 50 basis points from 2023, due primarily to redemptions of $3.25 billion of subordinated debentures, partly offset by the issuance of $1 billion of subordinated debentures and the above noted impacts to the Tier 1 capital ratio.

The TLAC ratio was 29.7% as at October 31, 2024, a decrease of approximately 90 basis points from the prior year, primarily from higher RWA.

The Leverage ratio was 4.4% as at October 31, 2024, an increase of 20 basis points from the prior year, due primarily to growth in Tier 1 capital.

The TLAC Leverage ratio was 8.8%, an increase of approximately 20 basis points from 2023, due primarily to higher available TLAC.

The Bank's capital, leverage and TLAC ratios continue to be in excess of OSFI's minimum capital ratio requirements for 2024. In 2025, the Bank will continue to maintain strong capital ratios, continuing to optimize capital deployment in line with its strategic plans while absorbing the impact of the Bank's increased investment in KeyCorp.

Business Segment Review

Canadian Banking





For the three months ended For the year ended (Unaudited) ($ millions) October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31

(Taxable equivalent basis)(2) 2024(1)

2024(1)

2023(1)

2024(1)

2023(1)

Reported Results





























Net interest income $ 2,803

$ 2,752

$ 2,563

$ 10,842

$ 9,761

Non-interest income(3)

684



728



749



2,848



3,046

Total revenue

3,487



3,480



3,312



13,690



12,807

Provision for credit losses

450



435



700



1,691



1,443

Non-interest expenses

1,576



1,526



1,513



6,118



5,866

Income tax expense

400



409



306



1,607



1,514

Net income $ 1,061

$ 1,110

$ 793

$ 4,274

$ 3,984

Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ 1,061

$ 1,110

$ 793

$ 4,274

$ 3,984

Other financial data and measures





























Return on equity(4)

19.8 %

21.5 %

16.7 %

20.8 %

21.1 % Net interest margin(4)

2.47 %

2.52 %

2.47 %

2.53 %

2.34 % Average assets ($ billions) $ 457

$ 451

$ 447

$ 449

$ 450

Average liabilities ($ billions) $ 385

$ 389

$ 386

$ 389

$ 372



(1) The Bank adopted IFRS 17 effective November 1, 2023. As required under the new accounting standard, prior period amounts have been restated. Refer to Note 4 of the consolidated financial statements in the Bank's 2024 Annual Report for details. (2) Results are presented on a taxable equivalent basis. Refer to Business Line Overview section of the Bank's 2024 Annual Report to Shareholders. (3) Includes net income from investments in associated corporations for the three months ended October 31, 2024 - $(2) (July 31, 2024 - $nil; October 31, 2023 - $24) and for the year ended October 31, 2024 - $(9) (October 31, 2023 - $72). (4) Refer to Non-GAAP Measures starting on page 21.





For the three months ended For the year ended (Unaudited) ($ millions) October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31

(Taxable equivalent basis) 2024(1)

2024(1)

2023(1)

2024(1)

2023(1)

Adjusted Results(2)





























Net interest income $ 2,803

$ 2,752

$ 2,563

$ 10,842

$ 9,761

Non-interest income

684



728



749



2,848



3,046

Total revenue

3,487



3,480



3,312



13,690



12,807

Provision for credit losses

450



435



700



1,691



1,443

Non-interest expenses(3)

1,575



1,525



1,513



6,114



5,862

Income tax expense

400



409



306



1,608



1,515

Net income $ 1,062

$ 1,111

$ 793

$ 4,277

$ 3,987



(1) The Bank adopted IFRS 17 effective November 1, 2023. As required under the new accounting standard, prior period amounts have been restated. Refer to Note 4 of the consolidated financial statements in the Bank's 2024 Annual Report for details. (2) Refer to Non-GAAP Measures starting on page 21 for the reconciliation of reported and adjusted results. (3) Includes adjustment for Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, excluding software for the three months ended October 31, 2024 – $1 (July 31, 2024 – $1; October 31, 2023 – $nil) and for the year ended October 31, 2024 – $4 (October 31, 2023 – $4).

Net income

Q4 2024 vs Q4 2023

Net income attributable to equity holders was $1,061 million, compared to $793 million. Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders was $1,062 million, an increase of $269 million or 34%. The increase was due primarily to lower provision for credit losses and higher revenue, partly offset by higher non-interest expenses.

Q4 2024 vs Q3 2024

Net income attributable to equity holders declined $49 million or 4%. The decline was due primarily to higher non-interest expenses and provision for credit losses, partly offset by higher revenues.

Total revenue

Q4 2024 vs Q4 2023

Revenues were $3,487 million, an increase of $175 million or 5%.

Net interest income of $2,803 million increased $240 million or 9% due primarily to asset and deposit growth, and the benefit from the

BA conversion. The net interest margin of 2.47% was unchanged from the prior year, as higher loan margins were largely offset by lower deposit margins, reflecting the impact of Bank of Canada's recent rate cuts.

Non-interest income of $684 million declined $65 million or 9% due to lower banking fees, including the impact of the BA conversion, and the sale of the Bank's equity interest in Canadian Tire Financial Services last year, partly offset by higher mutual fund distribution fees and insurance revenue.

Q4 2024 vs Q3 2024

Revenues increased $7 million.

Net interest income increased $51 million or 2% due primarily to loan and deposit growth and the benefit from the BA conversion, partly offset by margin compression. The net interest margin decreased five basis points to 2.47% driven by changes in business mix and lower deposit margins, reflecting the impact of Bank of Canada's recent rate cuts.

Non-interest income decreased $44 million or 6%. The decrease was due primarily to lower banking fees including the impact of the BA conversion, and elevated private equity gains in the prior quarter, partly offset by higher foreign exchange fees and mutual fund distribution fees.

Provision for credit losses

Q4 2024 vs Q4 2023

The provision for credit losses was $450 million, compared to $700 million. The provision for credit losses ratio decreased 23 basis points to 40 basis points.

The provision for credit losses on performing loans was a net reversal of $11 million, compared to a provision of $414 million. The provision reversal this period was driven by the impact of interest rate cuts, mainly related to mortgages and auto loans. This was partly offset by credit migration in the unsecured lines and commercial portfolio. The higher provision last year was related to retail and commercial portfolios and was due mainly to the unfavourable macroeconomic outlook.

Provision for credit losses on impaired loans was $461 million, compared to $286 million, due primarily to higher retail formations across most products, as well as higher commercial provisions, mainly related to one account. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans was 41 basis points, an increase of 15 basis points.

Q4 2024 vs Q3 2024

The provision for credit losses was $450 million, compared to $435 million. The provision for credit losses ratio increased one basis point to 40 basis points.

The provision for credit losses on performing loans was a net reversal of $11 million, compared to a provision of $97 million. The provision reversal this period was driven by the impact of interest rate cuts, mainly related to mortgages and auto loans and the favourable macroeconomic outlook relating to the commercial portfolio. This was partly offset by credit migration in the unsecured lines and commercial portfolio.

Provision for credit losses on impaired loans was $461 million, compared to $338 million, driven primarily by higher retail formations across most products, as well as higher commercial provisions, mainly related to one account. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans was 41 basis points, an increase of 11 basis points.

Non-interest expenses

Q4 2024 vs Q4 2023

Non-interest expenses were $1,576 million, an increase of $63 million or 4%, due primarily to higher technology, professional, advertising, and business development costs to support the Bank's strategy and drive business growth.

Q4 2024 vs Q3 2024

Non-interest expenses increased by $50 million or 3%, due primarily to higher advertising and business development costs, professional fees, and personnel costs to support the Bank's strategy and drive business growth.

Provision for income taxes

The effective tax rate was 27.4% for the quarter, compared to 27.8% in the prior year and 26.9% in the prior quarter.

Average assets

Q4 2024 vs Q4 2023

Average assets increased $10 billion to $457 billion. The growth included $5 billion or 6% in business loans and acceptances, $4 billion or 1% in residential mortgages, $1 billion or 12% in credit card loans, and $1 billion or 1% in personal loans.

Q4 2024 vs Q3 2024

Average assets increased $6 billion or 1%. The growth included $4 billion or 1% in residential mortgages, and $1 billion or 1% in business loans and acceptances.

Average liabilities

Q4 2024 vs Q4 2023

Average liabilities decreased $1 billion to $385 billion. The decrease was due primarily to a reduction of $29 billion in bankers' acceptances liabilities, partly offset by growth of $15 billion or 11% in non-personal deposits, primarily in demand accounts, and $11 billion or 5% in personal deposits, primarily in term products.

Q4 2024 vs Q3 2024

Average liabilities decreased $4 billion or 1%. The decrease was due primarily to a reduction of $12 billion in bankers' acceptances liabilities, partly offset by growth of $4 billion or 3% in non-personal deposits, primarily in demand accounts, and $4 billion or 2% in personal deposits, in both term and demand accounts.

International Banking





For the three months ended For the year ended (Unaudited) ($ millions) October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31

(Taxable equivalent basis)(2) 2024(1)

2024(1)

2023(1)

2024(1)

2023(1)

Reported Results





























Net interest income $ 2,151

$ 2,231

$ 2,130

$ 8,889

$ 8,131

Non-interest income(3)

736



776



650



3,100



2,910

Total revenue

2,887



3,007



2,780



11,989



11,041

Provision for credit losses

556



589



512



2,285



1,868

Non-interest expenses

1,486



1,537



1,520



6,131



5,919

Income tax expense

173



177



168



734



699

Net income $ 672

$ 704

$ 580

$ 2,839

$ 2,555

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries $ 44

$ 35

$ 32

$ 125

$ 106

Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ 628

$ 669

$ 548

$ 2,714

$ 2,449

Other financial data and measures





























Return on equity(4)

13.3 %

14.0 %

12.1 %

14.2 %

12.9 % Net interest margin(4)

4.42 %

4.42 %

4.17 %

4.42 %

4.09 % Average assets ($ billions) $ 225

$ 234

$ 238

$ 232

$ 237

Average liabilities ($ billions) $ 172

$ 180

$ 184

$ 180

$ 179



(1) The Bank adopted IFRS 17 effective November 1, 2023. As required under the new accounting standard, prior period amounts have been restated. Refer to Note 4 of the consolidated financial statements in the Bank's 2024 Annual Report for details. (2) Results are presented on a taxable equivalent basis. Refer to Business Line Overview section of the Bank's 2024 Annual Report to Shareholders. (3) Includes net income from investments in associated corporations for the three months ended October 31, 2024 - $65 (July 31, 2024 - $66; October 31, 2023 - $56) and for the year ended October 31, 2024 - $248 (October 31, 2023 - $250). (4) Refer to Non-GAAP Measures starting on page 21.





For the three months ended For the year ended (Unaudited) ($ millions) October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31

(Taxable equivalent basis)

2024(1)

2024(1)

2023(1)

2024(1)

2023(1) Adjusted Results(2)





























Net interest income $ 2,151

$ 2,231

$ 2,130

$ 8,889

$ 8,131

Non-interest income

736



776



650



3,100



2,910

Total revenue

2,887



3,007



2,780



11,989



11,041

Provision for credit losses

556



589



512



2,285



1,868

Non-interest expenses(3)

1,477



1,530



1,510



6,099



5,878

Income tax expense

176



179



170



743



710

Net income $ 678

$ 709

$ 588

$ 2,862

$ 2,585

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries $ 44

$ 35

$ 32

$ 125

$ 106

Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ 634

$ 674

$ 556

$ 2,737

$ 2,479



(1) The Bank adopted IFRS 17 effective November 1, 2023. As required under the new accounting standard, prior period amounts have been restated. Refer to Note 4 of the consolidated financial statements in the Bank's 2024 Annual Report for details. (2) Refer to Non-GAAP Measures starting on page 21 for the reconciliation of reported and adjusted results. (3) Includes adjustment for Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, excluding software for the three months ended October 31, 2024 – $9 (July 31, 2024– $7; October 31, 2023 – $10) and for the year ended October 31, 2024 – $32 (October 31, 2023 – $41).

Net income

Q4 2024 vs Q4 2023

Net income attributable to equity holders increased $80 million to $628 million. Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders increased $78 million to $634 million. The increase was driven by higher non-interest income, lower non-interest expenses and higher net interest income, partly offset by higher provision for credit losses, the negative impact of foreign currency translation and higher provision for income taxes.

Q4 2024 vs Q3 2024

Net income attributable to equity holders decreased $41 million or 6%. Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders decreased $40 million or 6%. Lower net interest income, non-interest income, and the negative impact of foreign currency translation partly offset by lower non-interest expenses, provision for credit losses and provision for income taxes.

Financial Performance on a Constant Dollar Basis

International Banking business segment results are analyzed on a constant dollar basis which is a non-GAAP measure (refer to Non-GAAP Measures starting on page 21). Under the constant dollar basis, prior period amounts are recalculated using current period average foreign currency rates. The following table presents the reported, adjusted and constant dollar results for International Banking for prior periods. The Bank believes that constant dollar is useful for readers to understand business performance without the impact of foreign currency translation and is used by management to assess the performance of the business segment. The tables below are computed on a basis that is different than the "Impact of foreign currency translation" table on page 4. Ratios are on a reported basis.

The discussion below on the results of operations is on a constant dollar basis.

Reported results on a constant dollar basis





For the three months ended For the year ended (Unaudited) ($ millions) October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31

(Taxable equivalent basis)

2024(1)

2024(1)

2023(1)

2024(1)

2023(1) Constant dollars – Reported





























Net interest income $ 2,151

$ 2,163

$ 2,054

$ 8,889

$ 8,103

Non-interest income

736



754



635



3,100



3,074

Total revenue

2,887



2,917



2,689



11,989



11,177

Provision for credit losses

556



569



496



2,285



1,872

Non-interest expenses

1,486



1,486



1,469



6,131



5,957

Income tax expense

173



174



162



734



716

Net income $ 672

$ 688

$ 562

$ 2,839

$ 2,632

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries $ 44

$ 35

$ 31

$ 125

$ 101

Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ 628

$ 653

$ 531

$ 2,714

$ 2,531

Other financial data and measures





























Average assets ($ billions) $ 225

$ 227

$ 231

$ 232

$ 234

Average liabilities ($ billions) $ 172

$ 174

$ 177

$ 180

$ 178



(1) The Bank adopted IFRS 17 effective November 1, 2023. As required under the new accounting standard, prior period amounts have been restated. Refer to Note 4 of the consolidated financial statements in the Bank's 2024 Annual Report for details.

Adjusted results on a constant dollar basis





For the three months ended For the year ended (Unaudited) ($ millions) October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31

(Taxable equivalent basis)

2024(1)

2024(1)

2023(1)

2024(1)

2023(1) Constant dollars – Adjusted





























Net interest income $ 2,151

$ 2,163

$ 2,054

$ 8,889

$ 8,103

Non-interest income

736



754



635



3,100



3,074

Total revenue

2,887



2,917



2,689



11,989



11,177

Provision for credit losses

556



569



496



2,285



1,872

Non-interest expenses

1,477



1,478



1,460



6,099



5,918

Income tax expense

176



176



164



743



727

Net income $ 678

$ 694

$ 569

$ 2,862

$ 2,660

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries $ 44

$ 35

$ 31

$ 125

$ 101

Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ 634

$ 659

$ 538

$ 2,737

$ 2,559



(1) The Bank adopted IFRS 17 effective November 1, 2023. As required under the new accounting standard, prior period amounts have been restated. Refer to Note 4 of the consolidated financial statements in the Bank's 2024 Annual Report for details.

Net income

Q4 2024 vs Q4 2023

Net income attributable to equity holders was $628 million, up $97 million or 18% and adjusted net income attributable to equity holders was $634 million, up $96 million or 18%. The increase was driven by higher net interest income and non-interest income, partly offset by higher provision for credit losses, non-interest expenses and provision for income taxes.

Q4 2024 vs Q3 2024

Net income attributable to equity holders decreased $25 million or 4%. Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders decreased $25 million or 4%. The decrease was due primarily to lower non-interest income and net interest income, partly offset by lower provision for credit losses.

Total revenue

Q4 2024 vs Q4 2023

Revenues were $2,887 million compared to $2,689 million, an increase of $198 million or 7%.

Net interest income was $2,151 million, an increase of $97 million or 5%, driven by margin expansion. Net interest margin increased by 25 basis points to 4.42%, driven by lower cost of funds and changes in business mix.

Non-interest income was $736 million, an increase of $101 million, driven by higher banking fees in Mexico and higher trading revenues in Chile.

Q4 2024 vs Q3 2024

Revenues decreased $30 million or 1%.

Net interest income decreased by $12 million or 1%, driven mainly by lower volumes in Brazil and Chile. Net interest margin was in line with the prior quarter, as lower funding costs were offset by changes in business mix.

Non-interest income decreased by $18 million or 2%, driven mainly by lower capital markets revenue in Brazil.

Provision for credit losses

Q4 2024 vs Q4 2023

The provision for credit losses was $556 million compared to $496 million, an increase of $60 million. The provision for credit losses ratio increased 18 basis points to 137 basis points.

Provision for credit losses on performing loans was a net reversal of $20 million, compared to a provision of $7 million. The provision reversal this period was driven primarily by retail credit migration to impaired, mainly in Mexico and Peru. This was partly offset by higher commercial provisions due to the continued unfavourable macroeconomic outlook, as well as retail portfolio growth, primarily in Mexico.

Provision for credit losses on impaired loans was $576 million, compared to $489 million, an increase of $87 million, driven by higher retail formations, primarily in Mexico, Chile and Colombia. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans was 142 basis points, an increase of 24 basis points.

Q4 2024 vs Q3 2024

The provision for credit losses was $556 million, compared to $569 million, a decrease of $13 million. The provision for credit losses ratio was 137 basis points, a decrease of two basis points.

Provision for credit losses on performing loans was a net reversal of $20 million, compared to a net reversal of $28 million. The provision reversal this period was driven primarily by retail credit migration to impaired, mainly in Mexico and Peru. This was partly offset by higher commercial provisions due to the continued unfavourable macroeconomic outlook, as well as retail portfolio growth primarily in Mexico.

Provision for credit losses on impaired loans was $576 million, compared to $597 million, a decrease of $21 million due primarily to lower retail provisions driven by lower formations, mostly in Colombia and Chile, partly offset by higher retail provisions in Mexico due to credit migration. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans decreased four basis points to 142 basis points.

Non-interest expenses

Q4 2024 vs Q4 2023

Non-interest expenses were $1,486 million, an increase of $17 million or 1%. Adjusted non-interest expenses were $1,477 million, an increase of $17 million or 1%, driven mainly by higher salaries and employee benefits and premises and depreciation. The business continues to see the benefits of efficiency initiatives.

Q4 2024 vs Q3 2024

Non-interest expenses were $1,486 million. Adjusted non-interest expenses decreased $1 million from $1,478 million, driven by lower salaries and employee benefits, and business expenses from restructuring and savings initiatives, partly offset by higher depreciation and amortization in Mexico.

Provision for income taxes

Q4 2024 vs Q4 2023

The effective tax rate was 20.6%, compared to 22.5%. On an adjusted basis, the effective tax rate was 20.6% compared to 22.6%, due primarily to higher inflationary adjustments in Mexico and Chile this period.

Q4 2024 vs Q3 2024

The effective tax rate was 20.6%, compared to 20.1%, due primarily to changes in the earnings mix.

Average assets

Q4 2024 vs Q4 2023

Average assets were $225 billion, down $6 billion or 3%. Total loans decreased 2%, primarily in Brazil, Peru, and Chile. The decrease included a 7% reduction in business loans, partly offset by an increase of 5% in residential mortgages.

Q4 2024 vs Q3 2024

Average assets were $225 billion, down $2 billion or 1%. Loans decreased 1%, primarily in Mexico and Peru. The decrease included a 2% reduction in business loans, partly offset by an increase of 1% in residential mortgages.

Average liabilities

Q4 2024 vs Q4 2023

Average liabilities were $172 billion, down $5 billion or 3%. Other liabilities decreased by $3 billion or 6% and total deposits decreased by $2 billion or 1%, primarily in Brazil, partly offset by Peru and Colombia. The decrease included a 3% reduction in non-personal deposits, partly offset by an increase of 1% in personal deposits.

Q4 2024 vs Q3 2024

Average liabilities were $172 billion, down $2 billion or 1%. Total deposits decreased by $3 billion or 2%, primarily in Mexico and Colombia. The decrease included 3% in non-personal deposits.

Global Wealth Management





For the three months ended For the year ended (Unaudited) ($ millions) October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31

(Taxable equivalent basis)(1)

2024



2024



2023



2024



2023

Reported Results





























Net interest income $ 245

$ 245

$ 213

$ 936

$ 842

Non-interest income

1,265



1,228



1,119



4,826



4,449

Total revenue

1,510



1,473



1,332



5,762



5,291

Provision for credit losses

5



10



5



27



10

Non-interest expenses

938



915



887



3,610



3,350

Income tax expense

145



137



111



539



491

Net income $ 422

$ 411

$ 329

$ 1,586

$ 1,440

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries $ 2

$ 3

$ 2

$ 10

$ 9

Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ 420

$ 408

$ 327

$ 1,576

$ 1,431

Other financial data and measures





























Return on equity(2)

16.3 %

15.9 %

13.2 %

15.4 %

14.6 % Assets under administration ($ billions) $ 704

$ 694

$ 610

$ 704

$ 610

Assets under management ($ billions) $ 373

$ 364

$ 317

$ 373

$ 317



(1) Results are presented on a taxable equivalent basis. Refer to Business Line Overview section of the Bank's 2024 Annual Report to Shareholders. (2) Refer to Non-GAAP Measures starting on page 21.





For the three months ended For the year ended (Unaudited) ($ millions) October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31

(Taxable equivalent basis)

2024



2024



2023



2024



2023

Adjusted Results(1)





























Net interest income $ 245

$ 245

$ 213

$ 936

$ 842

Non-interest income

1,265



1,228



1,119



4,826



4,449

Total revenue

1,510



1,473



1,332



5,762



5,291

Provision for credit losses

5



10



5



27



10

Non-interest expenses(2)

929



906



878



3,574



3,314

Income tax expense

148



139



114



549



501

Net income $ 428

$ 418

$ 335

$ 1,612

$ 1,466

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries $ 2

$ 3

$ 2

$ 10

$ 9

Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ 426

$ 415

$ 333

$ 1,602

$ 1,457



(1) Refer to Non-GAAP Measures starting on page 21 for the reconciliation of reported and adjusted results. (2) Includes adjustment for Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, excluding software for the three months ended October 31, 2024 – $9 (July 31, 2024 – $9; October 31, 2023 – $9) and for the year ended October 31, 2024 – $36 (October 31, 2023 – $36).

Net income

Q4 2024 vs Q4 2023

Net income attributable to equity holders was $420 million, an increase of $93 million or 29%. Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders was $426 million, up $93 million or 28%. The increase was due primarily to higher mutual fund fees, brokerage revenues, and net interest income across the Canadian and International wealth businesses. This was partly offset by higher non-interest expenses due largely to volume-related expenses.

Q4 2024 vs Q3 2024

Net income attributable to equity holders increased $12 million or 3%. Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders increased $11 million or 3% due primarily to higher mutual fund fees, partly offset by higher volume-related expenses.

Total revenue

Q4 2024 vs Q4 2023

Revenues were $1,510 million, an increase of $178 million or 13% due primarily to higher mutual fund fees, brokerage revenues, and net interest income across the Canadian and International wealth businesses.

Q4 2024 vs Q3 2024

Revenues increased $37 million due primarily to higher mutual fund fees.

Provision for credit losses

The provision for credit losses was $5 million, unchanged from last year and a decrease of $5 million from the prior quarter. The provision for credit losses ratio of seven basis points decreased two basis points from the prior year and nine basis points from the prior quarter.

Provision for credit losses on performing loans was $5 million, compared to $3 million last year, and a net reversal of $2 million in the prior quarter. The provision for impaired loans was nil, compared to $2 million in the prior year, and $12 million in the prior quarter, mainly related to one account.

Non-interest expenses

Q4 2024 vs Q4 2023

Non-interest expenses of $938 million increased by $51 million or 6%, due primarily to higher volume-related expenses and salesforce expansion to support business growth.

Q4 2024 vs Q3 2024

Non-interest expenses increased by $23 million or 2%, driven largely by higher volume-related expenses.

Provision for income taxes

The effective tax rate was 25.6% compared to 25.4% in the prior year and 25.1% in the prior quarter.

Assets under management (AUM) and assets under administration (AUA)

Q4 2024 vs Q4 2023

Assets under management of $373 billion increased $56 billion or 18% driven by market appreciation partly offset by net redemptions. Assets under administration of $704 billion increased $94 billion or 15% due primarily to higher net sales and market appreciation.

Q4 2024 vs Q3 2024

Assets under management increased $9 billion or 2% due primarily to higher net sales and market appreciation. Assets under administration increased $10 billion or 1% due primarily to higher net sales and market appreciation.

Global Banking and Markets





For the three months ended For the year ended (Unaudited) ($ millions) October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31

(Taxable equivalent basis)(1) 2024

2024

2023

2024

2023

Reported Results





























Net interest income $ 364

$ 392

$ 397

$ 1,441

$ 1,572

Non-interest income

996



961

- 957



3,972



3,980

Total revenue

1,360



1,353

- 1,354



5,413



5,552

Provision for credit losses

19



18

- 39



47



101

Non-interest expenses

822



795

- 779



3,199



3,062

Income tax expense

116



122

- 122



479



621

Net income $ 403

$ 418

$ 414

$ 1,688

$ 1,768

Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ 403

$ 418

$ 414

$ 1,688

$ 1,768

Other financial data and measures





























Return on equity(2)

10.4 %

10.8 % - 12.4 %

11.0 %

12.2 % Average assets ($ billions) $ 486

$ 493

$ 500

$ 495

$ 490

Average liabilities ($ billions) $ 478

$ 476

$ 471

$ 475

$ 455



(1) Results are presented on a taxable equivalent basis. Refer to Business Line Overview section of the Bank's 2024 Annual Report to Shareholders. (2) Refer to Non-GAAP Measures starting on page 21.

Net income

Q4 2024 vs Q4 2023

Net income attributable to equity holders was $403 million, a decrease of $11 million or 3%. This was due mainly to lower net interest income and higher non-interest expenses, partly offset by higher non-interest income, lower provision for credit losses and lower income tax expenses.

Q4 2024 vs Q3 2024

Net income attributable to equity holders decreased by $15 million or 4%. This was due mainly to lower net interest income and higher non-interest expenses, partly offset by higher non-interest income and lower income tax expenses.

Total revenue

Q4 2024 vs Q4 2023

Revenues were $1,360 million, in line with the prior year as higher non-interest income was offset by lower net interest income.

Net interest income was $364 million, a decrease of $33 million or 8% due mainly to lower corporate lending and deposit volumes.

Non-interest income of $996 million increased by $39 million or 4%, due mainly to higher trading-related revenue and higher underwriting and advisory fees, partly offset by lower banking fees.

Q4 2024 vs Q3 2024

Revenues increased by $7 million or 1%.

Net interest income of $364 million decreased by $28 million or 7%. This was due mainly to higher trading-related funding costs, partly offset by higher deposit margins.

Non-interest income increased by $35 million or 4%, due mainly to higher trading-related revenue and higher fee and commission revenue, partly offset by lower underwriting and advisory fees as well as banking fees.

Provision for credit losses

Q4 2024 vs Q4 2023

The provision for credit losses was $19 million compared to a provision of $39 million. The provision for credit losses ratio was six basis points, a decrease of five basis points.

Provision for credit losses on performing loans was $13 million, compared to a provision of $30 million. The provision this period was driven by credit migration and the sale of a performing asset to redeploy capital.

Provision for credit losses on impaired loans was $6 million, compared to a provision of $9 million in the prior period. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans was two basis points, a decrease of one basis point compared to last year.

Q4 2024 vs Q3 2024

The provision for credit losses was $19 million, compared to $18 million in the prior quarter. The provision for credit losses ratio was six basis points, unchanged compared to the prior quarter.

Provision for credit losses on performing loans was $13 million compared to $15 million. The provision this period was driven by credit migration and the sale of a performing asset to redeploy capital.

Provision for credit losses on impaired loans was $6 million, compared to $3 million in the prior period. The current quarter provisions related primarily to one account, partly offset by reversals. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans was two basis points, an increase of one basis point.

Non-interest expenses

Q4 2024 vs Q4 2023

Non-interest expenses of $822 million were up $43 million or 6%, due mainly to an increase in personnel and technology costs to support business growth, and the negative impact of foreign currency translation.

Q4 2024 vs Q3 2024

Non-interest expenses increased by $27 million or 3%, due mainly to higher personnel and technology costs to support business growth.

Provision for income taxes

The effective tax rate for the quarter decreased to 22.3% from 22.8% in the prior year and 22.5% in the prior quarter due mainly to the change in earnings mix across jurisdictions.

Average assets

Q4 2024 vs Q4 2023

Average assets were $486 billion, a decrease of $14 billion or 3% due mainly to lower loans and acceptances of $22 billion or 18%, partly offset by higher trading securities.

Q4 2024 vs Q3 2024

Average assets decreased $7 billion or 1% due mainly to lower loans and acceptances of $8 billion or 7% and trading securities, partly offset by higher securities purchased under resale agreements.

Average liabilities

Q4 2024 vs Q4 2023

Average liabilities were $478 billion, an increase of $7 billion or 2% due mainly to higher securities sold under repurchase agreements partly offset by lower deposits of $11 billion or 6%.

Q4 2024 vs Q3 2024

Average liabilities increased $2 billion or 1% due mainly to higher securities sold under repurchase agreements.

Other





For the three months ended For the year ended (Unaudited) ($ millions) October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31

(Taxable equivalent basis)(2)

2024(1)

2024(1)

2023(1)

2024(1)

2023(1) Reported Results





























Net interest income $ (640)

$ (758)

$ (637)

$ (2,856)

$ (2,044)

Non-interest income(3)

(78)



(191)



131



(328)



(433)

Total revenue

(718)



(949)



(506)



(3,184)



(2,477)

Provision for credit losses

–



–



–



1



–

Non-interest expenses

474



176



828



637



924

Income tax expense/(benefit)

(323)



(394)



(572)



(1,327)



(1,104)

Net income (loss) $ (869)

$ (731)

$ (762)

$ (2,495)

$ (2,297)

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries $ 1

$ (2)

$ (3)

$ (1)

$ (3)

Net income (loss) attributable to equity holders $ (870)

$ (729)

$ (759)

$ (2,494)

$ (2,294)

Other measures





























Average assets ($ billions) $ 215

$ 209

$ 191

$ 208

$ 185

Average liabilities ($ billions) $ 260

$ 256

$ 252

$ 254

$ 273



(1) The Bank adopted IFRS 17 effective November 1, 2023. As required under the new accounting standard, prior period amounts have been restated. Refer to Note 4

of the consolidated financial statements in the Bank's 2024 Annual Report for details. (2) Results are presented on a taxable equivalent basis. Refer to Business Line Overview section of the Bank's 2024 Annual Report to Shareholders. (3) Income (on a taxable equivalent basis) from associated corporations and the provision for income taxes in each period include the tax normalization adjustments related to

the gross-up of income from associated companies for the three months ended October 31, 2024 – $(26) (July 31, 2024 – $(17); October 31, 2023 – $(68)) and for twelve months

ended October 31, 2024 – $(59) (October 31, 2023 – $(188)).





For the three months ended For the year ended (Unaudited) ($ millions) October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31

(Taxable equivalent basis)

2024(1)

2024(1)

2023(1)

2024(1)

2023(1) Adjusted Results(2)





























Net interest income $ (640)

$ (758)

$ (637)

$ (2,856)

$ (2,044)

Non-interest income(3)

(78)



(48)



(236)



(185)



(800)

Total revenue

(718)



(806)



(873)



(3,041)



(2,844)

Provision for credit losses

–



–



–



1



–

Non-interest expenses(4)

(19)



7



41



(25)



137

Income tax expense/(benefit)(5)

(247)



(348)



(427)



(1,205)



(1,538)

Net income (loss) $ (452)

$ (465)

$ (487)

$ (1,812)

$ (1,443)

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries $ 1

$ –

$ –

$ 1

$ –

Net income (loss) attributable to equity holders $ (453)

$ (465)

$ (487)

$ (1,813)

$ (1,443)



(1) The Bank adopted IFRS 17 effective November 1, 2023. As required under the new accounting standard, prior period amounts have been restated. Refer to Note 4 of the consolidated financial statements in the Bank's 2024 Annual Report for details. (2) Refer to Non-GAAP Measures starting on page 21 for the description of the adjustments. (3) Includes adjustment for net (gain)/loss on divestitures and wind-down of operations of $143 in Q3 2024 and $(367) in Q4 2023. (4) Includes adjustments for Impairment of non-financial assets of $440 in Q4 2024 ($346 in Q4 2023), Restructuring charge and severance provisions of $53 in Q4 2024 ($354 in Q4 2023), Legal provision of $176 in Q3 2024, Divestiture and wind-down of operations of $(7) in Q3 2024, and Consolidation of real estate and contract termination costs of $87 in Q4 2023. (5) Includes adjustment for the Canada Recovery Dividend in Q1 2023.

The Other segment includes Group Treasury, smaller operating segments and corporate items which are not allocated to a business line. Group Treasury is primarily responsible for Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Interest Rate Risk management, which includes the Bank's wholesale funding activities.

Net interest income, non-interest income, and the provision for income taxes in each period include the elimination of tax-exempt income gross-up. This amount is included in the operating segments, which are reported on a taxable equivalent basis.

Net income from associated corporations and the provision for income taxes in each period include the tax normalization adjustments related to the gross-up of income from associated companies. This adjustment normalizes the effective tax rate in the divisions to better present the contribution of the associated companies to the divisional results.

Q4 2024 vs Q4 2023

Net loss attributable to equity holders was $870 million, compared to a net loss of $759 million in the prior year. The adjusted net loss attributable to equity holders was $453 million compared to an adjusted net loss of $487 million in the prior year. The lower loss of $34 million was due to higher revenues and lower non-interest expenses, partly offset by higher income taxes. The higher revenues were driven mainly by higher investment gains, lower unrealized losses in associated corporations, and a lower taxable equivalent basis (TEB) gross-up as the Bank no longer claims the dividend received deduction on Canadian shares that are mark-to-market property. The TEB gross-up is offset in income taxes.

Q4 2024 vs Q3 2024

Net loss attributable to equity holders increased $141 million from the prior quarter. The adjusted net loss attributable to equity holders decreased $12 million from the prior quarter. The lower loss was due to higher revenues and lower non-interest expenses, which were largely offset by higher income taxes from adjustments related to prior year taxes and a lower pre-tax loss. The higher revenues were due to higher net interest income from lower funding costs and lower losses from hedges, which benefitted from Bank of Canada rate decreases, partly offset by lower non-interest revenue.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position





As at



October 31 July 31 October 31 (Unaudited) ($ millions)

2024(1) 2024(1) 2023(1) Assets













Cash and deposits with financial institutions

$ 63,860 $ 58,329 $ 90,312 Precious metals



2,540

2,419

937 Trading assets













Securities



119,912

124,117

107,612 Loans



7,649

7,642

7,544 Other



2,166

2,240

2,712





129,727

133,999

117,868 Securities purchased under resale agreements and securities borrowed



200,543

193,796

199,325 Derivative financial instruments



44,379

39,987

51,340 Investment securities



152,832

151,776

118,237 Loans













Residential mortgages



350,941

348,631

344,182 Personal loans



106,379

106,543

104,170 Credit cards



17,374

17,646

17,109 Business and government



292,671

292,973

291,822





767,365

765,793

757,283 Allowance for credit losses



6,536

6,582

6,372





760,829

759,211

750,911 Other













Customers' liability under acceptances, net of allowance



148

3,282

18,628 Property and equipment



5,252

5,384

5,642 Investments in associates



1,821

2,107

1,925 Goodwill and other intangible assets



16,853

16,969

17,193 Deferred tax assets



2,942

3,177

3,541 Other assets



30,301

31,930

35,184





57,317

62,849

82,113 Total assets

$ 1,412,027 $ 1,402,366 $ 1,411,043















Liabilities













Deposits













Personal

$ 298,821 $ 296,750 $ 288,617 Business and government



600,114

606,964

612,267 Financial institutions



44,914

45,487

51,449

18

943,849

949,201

952,333 Financial instruments designated at fair value through profit or loss



36,341

37,754

26,779 Other













Acceptances



149

3,330

18,718 Obligations related to securities sold short



35,042

32,672

36,403 Derivative financial instruments



51,260

47,364

58,660 Obligations related to securities sold under repurchase agreements and securities lent



190,449

178,595

160,007 Subordinated debentures



7,833

7,716

9,693 Other liabilities



63,028

62,515

69,879





347,761

332,192

353,360 Total liabilities



1,327,951

1,319,147

1,332,472















Equity













Common equity













Common shares



22,054

21,549

20,109 Retained earnings



57,751

57,541

55,673 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(6,147)

(6,298)

(6,931) Other reserves



(68)

(67)

(84) Total common equity



73,590

72,725

68,767 Preferred shares and other equity instruments



8,779

8,779

8,075 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Bank



82,369

81,504

76,842 Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries



1,707

1,715

1,729 Total equity



84,076

83,219

78,571 Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,412,027 $ 1,402,366 $ 1,411,043

(1) The Bank adopted IFRS 17 effective November 1, 2023. As required under the new accounting standard, prior period amounts have been restated. Refer to Note 4 of the consolidated financial statements in the Bank's 2024 Annual Report for details.

Consolidated Statement of Income







For the three months ended For the year ended



October 31 July 31 October 31 October 31 October 31 (Unaudited) ($ millions)

2024(1) 2024(1) 2023(1) 2024(1) 2023(1) Revenue





















Interest income(2)





















Loans

$ 11,970 $ 12,137 $ 11,823 $ 47,811 $ 45,043 Securities



2,213

2,367

1,899

9,160

6,833 Securities purchased under resale agreements and securities borrowed



471

413

377

1,602

1,478 Deposits with financial institutions



671

766

1,010

3,086

3,470





15,325

15,683

15,109

61,659

56,824 Interest expense





















Deposits



9,700

10,106

9,726

39,480

35,650 Subordinated debentures



112

122

133

490

471 Other



590

593

584

2,437

2,441





10,402

10,821

10,443

42,407

38,562 Net interest income



4,923

4,862

4,666

19,252

18,262 Non-interest income





















Card revenues



226

220

199

869

778 Banking services fees



484

494

474

1,955

1,879 Credit fees



282

370

479

1,585

1,861 Mutual funds



623

570

527

2,282

2,127 Brokerage fees



310

333

284

1,251

1,117 Investment management and trust



279

278

259

1,096

1,029 Underwriting and advisory fees



168

202

152

702

554 Non-trading foreign exchange



221

236

239

930

911 Trading revenues



408

370

197

1,634

1,580 Net gain on sale of investment securities



24

2

(1)

48

129 Net income from investments in associated corporations



41

54

18

198

153 Insurance service results



133

115

104

470

413 Other fees and commissions



362

308

322

1,247

1,073 Other



42

(50)

353

151

348





3,603

3,502

3,606

14,418

13,952 Total revenue



8,526

8,364

8,272

33,670

32,214 Provision for credit losses



1,030

1,052

1,256

4,051

3,422





7,496

7,312

7,016

29,619

28,792 Non-interest expenses





















Salaries and employee benefits



2,499

2,455

2,451

9,855

9,590 Premises and technology



752

737

700

2,896

2,657 Depreciation and amortization



501

428

590

1,760

1,820 Communications



87

89

99

381

395 Advertising and business development



168

146

159

614

576 Professional



225

215

219

793

779 Business and capital taxes



161

167

162

682

634 Other



903

712

1,147

2,714

2,670





5,296

4,949

5,527

19,695

19,121 Income before taxes



2,200

2,363

1,489

9,924

9,671 Income tax expense



511

451

135

2,032

2,221 Net income

$ 1,689 $ 1,912 $ 1,354 $ 7,892 $ 7,450 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries



47

36

31

134

112 Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank

$ 1,642 $ 1,876 $ 1,323 $ 7,758 $ 7,338 Preferred shareholders and other equity instrument holders



121

120

109

472

419 Common shareholders

$ 1,521 $ 1,756 $ 1,214 $ 7,286 $ 6,919 Earnings per common share (in dollars)





















Basic

$ 1.23 $ 1.43 $ 1.01 $ 5.94 $ 5.78 Diluted



1.22

1.41

0.99

5.87

5.72 Dividends paid per common share (in dollars)



1.06

1.06

1.06

4.24

4.18

(1) The Bank adopted IFRS 17 effective November 1, 2023. As required under the new accounting standard, prior period amounts have been restated. Refer to Note 4 of the consolidated financial statements in the Bank's 2024 Annual Report for details. (2) Includes interest income on financial assets measured at amortized cost and FVOCI, calculated using the effective interest method, of $14,967 for the three months ended October 31, 2024 (July 31, 2024 – $15,230; October 31, 2023 – $14,603) and for the year ended October 31, 2024 – $59,871 (October 31, 2023 – $54,824).

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income



For the three months ended For the year ended

October 31 July 31 October 31 October 31 October 31 (Unaudited) ($ millions) 2024(1) 2024(1) 2023(1) 2024(1) 2023(1) Net income $ 1,689 $ 1,912 $ 1,354 $ 7,892 $ 7,450 Other comprehensive income (loss)



















Items that will be reclassified subsequently to net income



















Net change in unrealized foreign currency translation gains (losses):



















Net unrealized foreign currency translation gains (losses)

(698)

(814)

675

(2,511)

1,345 Net gains (losses) on hedges of net investments in foreign operations

268

377

(335)

886

(577) Income tax expense (benefit):



















Net unrealized foreign currency translation gains (losses)

6

(3)

8

2

2 Net gains (losses) on hedges of net investments in foreign operations

73

103

(95)

238

(176)



(509)

(537)

427

(1,865)

942 Net change in fair value due to change in debt instruments measured at fair



















value through other comprehensive income:



















Net gains (losses) in fair value

160

2,151

(851)

2,977

176 Reclassification of net (gains) losses to net income

(212)

(1,811)

496

(2,126)

327 Income tax expense (benefit):



















Net gains (losses) in fair value

43

582

(234)

806

19 Reclassification of net (gains) losses to net income

(56)

(494)

137

(567)

106



(39)

252

(258)

612

378 Net change in gains (losses) on derivative instruments designated as cash



















flow hedges:



















Net gains (losses) on derivative instruments designated as cash flow hedges

1,494

2,777

463

5,195

3,763 Reclassification of net (gains) losses to net income

(652)

(1,114)

(151)

(2,000)

(3,455) Income tax expense (benefit):



















Net gains (losses) on derivative instruments designated as cash flow hedges

328

773

61

1,363

1,034 Reclassification of net (gains) losses to net income

(143)

(309)

32

(511)

(971)



657

1,199

219

2,343

245 Net changes in finance income/(expense) from insurance contracts:



















Net finance income/(expense) from insurance contracts

(3)

(2)

(13)

2

(19) Income tax expense (benefit)

–

–

1

1

(2)



(3)

(2)

(14)

1

(17) Other comprehensive income (loss) from investments in associates

1

1

(11)

(1)

(16) Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to net income



















Net change in remeasurement of employee benefit plan asset and liability:



















Actuarial gains (losses) on employee benefit plans

(74)

120

307

(195)

108 Income tax expense (benefit)

(20)

33

58

(59)

(6)



(54)

87

249

(136)

114 Net change in fair value due to change in equity instruments designated at fair



















value through other comprehensive income:



















Net gains (losses) in fair value

138

125

(125)

444

(253) Income tax expense (benefit)

47

35

(36)

106

(73)



91

90

(89)

338

(180) Net change in fair value due to change in own credit risk on financial liabilities



















designated under the fair value option:



















Change in fair value due to change in own credit risk on financial liabilities



















designated under the fair value option

(46)

127

(61)

(804)

(1,338) Income tax expense (benefit)

(13)

36

(17)

(223)

(353)



(33)

91

(44)

(581)

(985) Other comprehensive income (loss) from investments in associates

–

–

–

1

2 Other comprehensive income (loss)

111

1,181

479

712

483 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 1,800 $ 3,093 $ 1,833 $ 8,604 $ 7,933 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

7

13

98

62

317 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to equity holders of the Bank

1,793

3,080

1,735

8,542

7,616 Preferred shareholders and other equity instrument holders

121

120

109

472

419 Common shareholders $ 1,672 $ 2,960 $ 1,626 $ 8,070 $ 7,197

(1) The Bank adopted IFRS 17 effective November 1, 2023. As required under the new accounting standard, prior period amounts have been restated. Refer to Note 4 of the consolidated financial statements in the Bank's 2024 Annual Report for details.

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity













Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)











































Preferred Total Non-







Foreign Debt Equity Cash



Total shares and attributable controlling



Common Retained currency instruments instruments flow

Other common other equity to equity interests in

(Unaudited) ($ millions) shares earnings(1) translation FVOCI FVOCI hedges Other(2) reserves equity instruments holders subsidiaries Total Balance as at October 31, 2023(3) $ 20,109 $ 55,673 $ (1,755) $ (1,104) $ 14 $ (4,545) $ 459 $ (84) $ 68,767 $ 8,075 $ 76,842 $ 1,729 $ 78,571 Net income

–

7,286

–

–

–

–

–

–

7,286

472

7,758

134

7,892 Other comprehensive income (loss)

–

–

(1,804)

613

325

2,348

(698)

–

784

–

784

(72)

712 Total comprehensive income $ – $ 7,286 $ (1,804) $ 613 $ 325 $ 2,348 $ (698) $ – $ 8,070 $ 472 $ 8,542 $ 62 $ 8,604 Shares/instruments issued

1,945

–

–

–

–

–

–

(4)

1,941

1,004

2,945

–

2,945 Shares repurchased/redeemed

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

(300)

(300)

–

(300) Dividends and distributions paid



















































to equity holders

–

(5,198)

–

–

–

–

–

–

(5,198)

(472)

(5,670)

(88)

(5,758) Share-based payments(4)

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

13

13

–

13

–

13 Other

–

(10)

–

–

–

–

–

7

(3)

–

(3)

4

1 Balance as at October 31, 2024 $ 22,054 $ 57,751 $ (3,559) $ (491) $ 339 $ (2,197) $ (239) $ (68) $ 73,590 $ 8,779 $ 82,369 $ 1,707 $ 84,076





















































Balance as at October 31, 2022 $ 18,707 $ 53,761 $ (2,478) $ (1,482) $ 216 $ (4,786) $ 1,364 $ (152) $ 65,150 $ 8,075 $ 73,225 $ 1,524 $ 74,749 Cumulative effect of adopting IFRS 17, net of tax

–

(1)

–

–

–

–

–

–

(1)

–

(1)

–

(1) Balance as at November 1, 2022 $ 18,707 $ 53,760 $ (2,478) $ (1,482) $ 216 $ (4,786) $ 1,364 $ (152) $ 65,149 $ 8,075 $ 73,224 $ 1,524 $ 74,748 Net income

–

6,919

–

–

–

–

–

–

6,919

419

7,338

112

7,450 Other comprehensive income (loss)

–

–

766

378

(201)

240

(905)

–

278

–

278

205

483 Total comprehensive income $ – $ 6,919 $ 766 $ 378 $ (201) $ 240 $ (905) $ – $ 7,197 $ 419 $ 7,616 $ 317 $ 7,933 Shares/instruments issued

1,402

–

–

–

–

–

–

(3)

1,399

–

1,399

–

1,399 Shares repurchased/redeemed

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

– Dividends and distributions paid



















































to equity holders

–

(5,003)

–

–

–

–

–

–

(5,003)

(419)

(5,422)

(101)

(5,523) Share-based payments(4)

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

14

14

–

14

–

14 Other

–

(3)

(43)

–

(1)

1

–

57

11

–

11

(11)

– Balance as at October 31, 2023(3) $ 20,109 $ 55,673 $ (1,755) $ (1,104) $ 14 $ (4,545) $ 459 $ (84) $ 68,767 $ 8,075 $ 76,842 $ 1,729 $ 78,571

(1) Includes undistributed retained earnings of $74 (October 31, 2023 - $71) related to a foreign associated corporation, which is subject to local regulatory restriction. (2) Includes Share from associates, Employee benefits, Own credit risk, and Insurance contracts. (3) The Bank adopted IFRS 17 effective November 1, 2023. As required under the new accounting standard, prior period amounts have been restated. Refer to Note 4 of the consolidated financial statements in the Bank's 2024 Annual Report for details. (4) Represents amounts on account of share-based payments (refer to Note 27 of the consolidated financial statements in the 2024 Annual Report to Shareholders).

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited) ($ millions) For the three months ended For the year ended

October 31 October 31 October 31 October 31 Sources (uses) of cash flows 2024(1) 2023(1) 2024(1) 2023(1) Cash flows from operating activities















Net income $ 1,689 $ 1,354 $ 7,892 $ 7,450 Adjustment for:















Net interest income

(4,923)

(4,666)

(19,252)

(18,262) Depreciation and amortization

501

590

1,760

1,820 Provision for credit losses

1,030

1,256

4,051

3,422 Impairment on investments in associates

343

185

343

185 Equity-settled share-based payment expense

2

2

13

14 Net gain on sale of investment securities

(24)

1

(48)

(129) Net (gain)/loss on divestitures

–

(367)

136

(367) Net income from investments in associated corporations

(41)

(18)

(198)

(153) Income tax expense

511

135

2,032

2,221 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Trading assets

4,448

3,158

(11,370)

(2,689) Securities purchased under resale agreements and securities borrowed

(5,459)

4,834

108

(18,966) Loans

(4,161)

6,648

(17,712)

4,414 Deposits

(7,570)

(24,119)

(816)

19,478 Obligations related to securities sold short

2,200

(1,667)

(1,690)

(4,616) Obligations related to securities sold under repurchase agreements and securities lent

10,718

7,862

28,753

15,937 Net derivative financial instruments

908

2,545

4,159

2,080 Other, net

3,269

2,167

457

(161) Interest and dividends received

15,286

15,161

61,292

56,916 Interest paid

(10,935)

(9,801)

(42,273)

(34,731) Income tax paid

(600)

(514)

(1,985)

(2,139) Net cash from/(used in) operating activities

7,192

4,746

15,652

31,724 Cash flows from investing activities















Interest-bearing deposits with financial institutions

(5,261)

(641)

25,557

(23,538) Purchase of investment securities

(20,087)

(32,536)

(108,281)

(100,919) Proceeds from sale and maturity of investment securities

19,563

26,489

76,794

94,875 Acquisition/divestiture of subsidiaries, associated corporations or business units,















net of cash acquired

–

895

–

895 Property and equipment, net of disposals

(121)

(153)

(489)

(442) Other, net

(312)

(373)

(1,031)

(911) Net cash from/(used in) investing activities

(6,218)

(6,319)

(7,450)

(30,040) Cash flows from financing activities















Proceeds from issue of subordinated debentures

–

110

1,000

1,447 Redemption of subordinated debentures

–

(76)

(3,250)

(78) Proceeds from preferred shares and other equity instruments issued

–

–

1,004

– Redemption of preferred shares

–

–

(300)

– Proceeds from common shares issued

505

482

1,945

1,402 Common shares purchased for cancellation

–

–

–

– Cash dividends and distributions paid

(1,433)

(1,387)

(5,670)

(5,422) Distributions to non-controlling interests

(15)

(26)

(88)

(101) Payment of lease liabilities

(71)

(77)

(303)

(325) Other, net

230

(15)

(3,176)

311 Net cash from/(used in) financing activities

(784)

(989)

(8,838)

(2,766) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(37)

100

(131)

190 Net change in cash and cash equivalents

153

(2,462)

(767)

(892) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period(1)

9,253

12,635

10,173

11,065 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period(2) $ 9,406 $ 10,173 $ 9,406 $ 10,173

(1) The Bank adopted IFRS 17 effective November 1, 2023. As required under the new accounting standard, prior period amounts have been restated. Refer to Note 4 of the consolidated financial statements in the Bank's 2024 Annual Report for details. (2) Represents cash and non-interest-bearing deposits with financial institutions (refer to Note 7 of the consolidated financial statements in the 2024 Annual Report to Shareholders).

Non-GAAP Measures

The Bank uses a number of financial measures and ratios to assess its performance, as well as the performance of its operating segments. Some of these financial measures and ratios are presented on a non-GAAP basis and are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), which are based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), are not defined by GAAP and do not have standardized meanings and therefore might not be comparable to similar financial measures and ratios disclosed by other issuers. The Bank believes that non-GAAP measures and ratios are useful as they provide readers with a better understanding of how management assesses performance. These non-GAAP measures and ratios are used throughout this report and are defined below.

Adjusted results and adjusted diluted earnings per share

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP reported financial results to non-GAAP adjusted financial results. Management considers both reported and adjusted results and measures useful in assessing underlying ongoing business performance. Adjusted results and measures remove certain specified items from revenue, non-interest expenses, income taxes and non-controlling interest. Presenting results on both a reported basis and adjusted basis allows readers to assess the impact of certain items on results for the periods presented, and to better assess results and trends excluding those items that may not be reflective of ongoing business performance.

Reconciliation of reported and adjusted results and diluted earnings per share