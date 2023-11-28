Scotiabank's 2023 audited annual consolidated financial statements and accompanying Management's Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) are available at www.scotiabank.com along with the supplementary financial information and regulatory capital disclosure reports, which include fourth quarter financial information. All amounts are in Canadian dollars and are based on our audited annual consolidated financial statements and accompanying MD&A for the year ended October 31, 2023 and related notes prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), unless otherwise noted. Additional information related to the Bank, including the Bank's Annual Information Form, can be found on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca and on the EDGAR section of the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.





Fiscal 2023 Highlights on a Reported Basis

(versus Fiscal 2022) Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights on a Reported Basis

(versus Q4 2022) Net income of $7,528 million, compared to $10,174 million

Earnings per share (diluted) of $5.78, compared to $8.02

Return on equity(1) of 10.4%, compared to 14.8% Net income of $1,385 million, compared to $2,093 million

Earnings per share (diluted) of $1.02, compared to $1.63

Return on equity of 7.2%, compared to 11.9% Fiscal 2023 Highlights on an Adjusted Basis(2)

(versus Fiscal 2022) Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights on an Adjusted Basis(2)

(versus Q4 2022) Net income of $8,441 million, compared to $10,749 million

Earnings per share (diluted) of $6.54, compared to $8.50

Return on equity of 11.7%, compared to 15.7% Net income of $1,674 million, compared to $2,615 million

Earnings per share (diluted) of $1.26, compared to $2.06

Return on equity of 8.9%, compared to 15.0%

Fiscal 2023 Performance versus Medium-Term Financial Objectives

The following table provides a summary of our 2023 performance against our medium-term financial objectives(3):

Medium-Term Objectives Fiscal 2023 Results

Reported Adjusted(2) Diluted earnings per share growth of 7%+ (27.9) % (23.1) % Return on equity of 14%+ 10.4 % 11.7 % Achieve positive operating leverage Negative 9.0% Negative 8.3% Maintain strong capital ratios CET1 capital ratio(4) of 13.0% N/A

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Scotiabank reported net income of $7,528 million for the fiscal year 2023, compared with net income of $10,174 million in 2022. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $5.78, compared to $8.02 in the previous year. Return on equity was 10.4%, compared to 14.8% in the previous year.

Reported net income for the fourth quarter ended October 31, 2023 was $1,385 million compared to $2,093 million in the same period last year. Diluted EPS were $1.02, compared to $1.63 in the same period a year ago. Return on equity was 7.2% compared to 11.9% a year ago.

This quarter's net income included adjusting items of $289 million after-tax. These consisted of restructuring charges of $258 million related to ongoing efforts to streamline operational processes, costs of $63 million related to the exit of certain real estate premises and service contracts, impairment charges of $273 million related to the write-down of the Bank's investment in associate with Bank of Xi'an Co Ltd. in China, and certain intangible assets and a gain of $319 million related to the sale of the Bank's equity interest in Canadian Tire's Financial Services business (CTFS).

Adjusted net income(2) was $8,441 million for the fiscal year 2023, down from $10,749 million in the previous year, mainly as a result of higher provision for credit losses in fiscal 2023, and adjusted diluted EPS were $6.54 versus $8.50 in the previous year. Adjusted return on equity was 11.7% compared to 15.7% in the previous year.

Adjusted net income(2) for the fourth quarter ended October 31, 2023 was $1,674 million and adjusted diluted EPS were $1.26, compared to $2.06 last year. Adjusted return on equity was 8.9% compared to 15.0% a year ago.

"I am encouraged by the results of our focused efforts on strengthening the Bank's balance sheet as we prepare to manage through heightened macroeconomic uncertainty. Strong capital and liquidity ratios, improving loan to deposit ratios and increased allowance for credit losses coverage ratios, position us well as we enter the next phase of our growth strategy," said Scott Thomson, President and CEO of Scotiabank.

Canadian Banking generated adjusted earnings of $4,022 million in 2023. Strong net interest income from volume growth and margin expansion drove a year-over-year increase in pre-tax pre-provision earnings(5). The Bank built performing allowances given the uncertain macroeconomic operating environment resulting in higher provision for credit losses compared to the prior year.

International Banking delivered $2,516 million of adjusted income after non-controlling interests in 2023, a year-over-year increase of 3%. The business had double-digit revenue growth and continued to show strong cost discipline, delivering positive operating leverage.

Global Wealth Management adjusted earnings were $1,466 million in 2023. Challenging market conditions drove declines in average assets under management, impacting fee income across our Canadian businesses, partly offset by double digit growth in International Wealth Management and continued prudent expense management.

Global Banking and Markets reported earnings of $1,768 million in 2023. Revenue from both Capital Markets and Business Banking increased, despite a challenging capital markets environment, and partly offset the impact of higher provision for credit losses.

The Bank reported an increased Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio(4) of 13.0%, up from 11.5% last year. The Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)(6) was strong at 136%, up from 119% in the prior year.

"I would like to personally thank Scotiabankers globally who came together again this year to deliver the advice and service that our clients have come to expect from us. It is this unwavering commitment of our team to delivering for our clients that gives me great confidence in the future growth potential of the Bank," said Scott Thomson.

_____________________________ (1) Refer to page 136 of the Management's Discussion & Analysis in the Bank's 2023 Annual Report, available on www.sedarplus.ca, for an explanation of the composition of the measure. Such explanation is incorporated by reference hereto. (2) Refer to Non-GAAP Measures section starting on page 21. (3) Refer to the Risk Management section in the MD&A in the Bank's 2023 Annual Report for further discussion on the Bank's risk management framework. (4) This measure has been disclosed in this document in accordance with OSFI Guideline – Capital Adequacy Requirements (February 2023). (5) Pre-tax, pre-provision (PTPP) earnings are calculated as revenue net of non-interest expenses. This is a non-GAAP measure. PTPP earnings do not have a standardized meaning under GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other financial institutions. The Bank uses PTPP earnings to assess its ability to generate earnings growth excluding the impact of credit losses and income taxes. The Bank believes that certain non-GAAP measures provide readers with a better understanding of how management assesses performance. (6) This measure has been disclosed in this document in accordance with OSFI Guideline – Public Disclosure Requirements for Domestic Systemically Important Banks on Liquidity Coverage Ratio (April 2015).

Financial Highlights



As at and for the three months ended As at and for the year ended (Unaudited) October 31 July 31 October 31 October 31 October 31 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating results ($ millions)









Net interest income 4,672 4,580 4,622 18,287 18,115 Non-interest income 3,636 3,510 3,004 14,020 13,301 Total revenue 8,308 8,090 7,626 32,307 31,416 Provision for credit losses 1,256 819 529 3,422 1,382 Non-interest expenses 5,529 4,562 4,529 19,131 17,102 Income tax expense 138 497 475 2,226 2,758 Net income 1,385 2,212 2,093 7,528 10,174 Net income attributable to common shareholders 1,245 2,086 1,949 6,991 9,656 Operating performance









Basic earnings per share ($) 1.03 1.74 1.64 5.84 8.05 Diluted earnings per share ($) 1.02 1.72 1.63 5.78 8.02 Return on equity (%)(1) 7.2 12.1 11.9 10.4 14.8 Return on tangible common equity (%)(2) 9.0 15.1 15.0 13.0 18.6 Productivity ratio (%)(1) 66.5 56.4 59.4 59.2 54.4 Operating leverage (%)(1)





(9.0) (2.4) Net interest margin (%)(2) 2.16 2.10 2.18 2.12 2.20 Financial position information ($ millions)









Cash and deposits with financial institutions 90,312 90,325 65,895



Trading assets 117,868 119,301 113,154



Loans 750,911 752,205 744,987



Total assets 1,410,789 1,396,098 1,349,418



Deposits 952,333 957,225 916,181



Common equity 68,853 67,982 65,150



Preferred shares and other equity instruments 8,075 8,075 8,075



Assets under administration(1) 673,550 690,846 641,636



Assets under management(1) 316,604 331,340 311,099



Capital and liquidity measures









Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio (%)(3) 13.0 12.7 11.5



Tier 1 capital ratio (%)(3) 14.8 14.6 13.2



Total capital ratio (%)(3) 17.2 16.9 15.3



Total loss absorbing capacity (TLAC) ratio (%)(4) 30.6 30.5 27.4



Leverage ratio (%)(5) 4.2 4.1 4.2



TLAC Leverage ratio (%)(4) 8.6 8.7 8.8



Risk-weighted assets ($ millions)(3) 440,017 439,814 462,448



Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) (%)(6) 136 133 119



Net stable funding ratio (NSFR) (%)(7) 116 114 111



Credit quality









Net impaired loans ($ millions) 3,845 3,667 3,151



Allowance for credit losses ($ millions)(8) 6,629 6,094 5,499



Gross impaired loans as a % of loans and acceptances(1) 0.74 0.70 0.62



Net impaired loans as a % of loans and acceptances(1) 0.50 0.47 0.41



Provision for credit losses as a % of average net loans and acceptances (annualized)(1)(9) 0.65 0.42 0.28 0.44 0.19 Provision for credit losses on impaired loans as a % of average net loans









and acceptances (annualized)(1)(9) 0.42 0.38 0.26 0.35 0.24 Net write-offs as a % of average net loans and acceptances (annualized)(1) 0.35 0.34 0.24 0.32 0.24 Adjusted results(2)









Adjusted net income ($ millions) 1,674 2,227 2,615 8,441 10,749 Adjusted diluted earnings per share ($) 1.26 1.73 2.06 6.54 8.50 Adjusted return on equity (%)(10) 8.9 12.2 15.0 11.7 15.7 Adjusted return on tangible common equity (%)(10) 11.0 15.1 18.8 14.5 19.6 Adjusted productivity ratio (%) 59.5 56.1 53.7 57.2 52.8 Adjusted operating leverage (%)





(8.3) (1.1) Common share information









Closing share price ($)(TSX) 56.15 66.40 65.85



Shares outstanding (millions)









Average – Basic 1,206 1,199 1,192 1,197 1,199 Average – Diluted 1,211 1,214 1,199 1,204 1,208 End of period 1,214 1,205 1,191



Dividends paid per share ($) 1.06 1.06 1.03 4.18 4.06 Dividend yield (%)(1) 7.0 6.5 5.7 6.5 5.1 Market capitalization ($ millions) (TSX) 68,169 80,034 78,452



Book value per common share ($)(1) 56.71 56.40 54.68



Market value to book value multiple(1) 1.0 1.2 1.2



Price to earnings multiple (trailing 4 quarters)(1) 9.6 10.3 8.2



Other information









Employees (full-time equivalent) 89,483 91,013 90,979



Branches and offices(11) 2,379 2,398 2,439





(1) Refer to page 136 of the Management's Discussion & Analysis in the Bank's 2023 Annual Report, available on www.sedarplus.ca, for an explanation of the composition of the measure. Such explanation is incorporated by reference hereto. (2) Refer to Non-GAAP Measures section starting on page 21. (3) 2023 regulatory capital ratios are based on Revised Basel III requirements as determined in accordance with OSFI Guideline – Capital Adequacy Requirements (February 2023). Prior period regulatory capital ratios were prepared in accordance with OSFI Guideline – Capital Adequacy Requirements (November 2018). (4) This measure has been disclosed in this document in accordance with OSFI Guideline – Total Loss Absorbing Capacity (September 2018). (5) 2023 leverage ratios are based on Revised Basel III requirements as determined in accordance with OSFI Guideline – Leverage Requirements (February 2023). Prior period leverage ratios were prepared in accordance with OSFI Guideline – Leverage Requirements (November 2018). (6) This measure has been disclosed in this document in accordance with OSFI Guideline – Public Disclosure Requirements for Domestic Systemically Important Banks on Liquidity Coverage Ratio (April 2015). (7) This measure has been disclosed in this document in accordance with OSFI Guideline - Net Stable Funding Ratio Disclosure Requirements (January 2021). (8) Includes allowance for credit losses on all financial assets - loans, acceptances, off-balance sheet exposures, debt securities, and deposits with financial institutions. (9) Includes provision for credit losses on certain financial assets - loans, acceptances, and off-balance sheet exposures. (10) Prior period amounts have been restated to align with current period calculation. (11) Q4 2022 amount has been restated to include MD Financial and Jarislowsky Fraser offices.

Impact of Foreign Currency Translation



Average exchange rate % Change

October 31 July 31 October 31

October 31, 2023 October 31, 2023 For the three months ended 2023 2023 2022

vs. July 31, 2023 vs. October 31, 2022 U.S. dollar/Canadian dollar 0.736 0.750 0.752 (1.8) % (2.0) % Mexican Peso/Canadian dollar 12.850 12.959 15.072 (0.8) % (14.7) % Peruvian Sol/Canadian dollar 2.766 2.733 2.942 1.2 % (6.0) % Colombian Peso/Canadian dollar 3,017.319 3,190.607 3,381.348 (5.4) % (10.8) % Chilean Peso/Canadian dollar 655.072 602.809 696.481 8.7 % (5.9) %



























Average exchange rate % Change





October 31 October 31

October 31, 2023 For the year ended



2023 2022

vs. October 31, 2022 U.S. dollar/Canadian dollar 0.742 0.777 (4.5) % Mexican Peso/Canadian dollar 13.424 15.799 (15.0) % Peruvian Sol/Canadian dollar 2.788 3.002 (7.1) % Colombian Peso/Canadian dollar 3,309.943 3,187.149 3.9 % Chilean Peso/Canadian dollar 624.816 669.905 (6.7) %

























For the three months ended For the year ended

October 31, 2023 October 31, 2023

October 31, 2023 Impact on net income(1) ($ millions except EPS) vs. October 31, 2022 vs. July 31, 2023

vs. October 31, 2022 Net interest income $ 165 $ (21) $ 665

Non-interest income(2)

63

19

60

Total revenue

228

(2)

725

Non-interest expenses

(141)

(2)

(517)

Other items (net of tax)(2)

(56)

2

(158)

Net income $ 31 $ (2) $ 50

Earnings per share (diluted) $ 0.03 $ – $ 0.04

Impact by business line ($ millions)













Canadian Banking $ – $ 1 $ 3

International Banking(2)

52

18

71

Global Wealth Management

5

3

23

Global Banking and Markets

5

6

62

Other(2)

(31)

(30)

(109)

Net income $ 31 $ (2) $ 50

(1) Includes the impact of all currencies. (2) Includes the impact of foreign currency hedges.

Group Financial Performance

Net income

Q4 2023 vs Q4 2022



Net income was $1,385 million compared to $2,093 million, a decrease of 34%. This quarter included adjusting items impacting net income of $289 million compared to $522 million in the prior year (refer to Non-GAAP Measures starting on page 21). Adjusted net income was $1,674 million compared to $2,615 million, a decrease of 36%, due mainly to higher provision for credit losses and non-interest expenses and lower non-interest income, partly offset by lower provision for income taxes.

Q4 2023 vs Q3 2023



Net income was $1,385 million compared to $2,212 million, a decrease of 37%. This quarter included adjusting items impacting net income of $289 million compared to $15 million in the prior quarter (refer to Non-GAAP Measures starting on page 21). Adjusted net income was $1,674 million compared to $2,227 million, a decrease of 25%. The decrease was due mainly to higher provision for credit losses and non-interest expenses and lower non-interest income, partly offset by lower provision for income taxes.

Total revenue

Q4 2023 vs Q4 2022



Revenues were $8,308 million compared to $7,626 million, an increase of 9%. Adjusted revenues were $7,941 million compared to $7,987 million, a decrease of 1%.

Net interest income was $4,672 million, an increase of $50 million or 1%, due primarily to loan growth across all business lines, and the positive impact of foreign currency translation, largely offset by a lower contribution from asset/liability management activities related to higher funding costs. Net interest margin was down two basis points to 2.16%, driven primarily by a lower contribution from asset/liability management activities related to higher funding costs, and increased levels of high quality, lower-margin liquid assets. The decrease was partly offset by higher margins in International Banking and Canadian Banking.

Non-interest income was $3,636 million, an increase of $632 million or 21%. Adjusted non-interest income was $3,269 million, down $96 million or 3%. The decrease was due mainly to lower trading revenues, investment gains, and income from associated corporations, partly offset by higher fees and commissions, banking revenues, wealth management revenues, and the positive impact of foreign currency translation.

Q4 2023 vs Q3 2023



Revenues were $8,308 million compared to $8,090 million, an increase of 3%. Adjusted revenues were $7,941 million compared to $8,090 million, a decrease of 2%.

Net interest income increased $92 million or 2% driven by a higher net interest margin, partly offset by lower loan volumes. Net interest margin increased by six basis points, driven by higher margins across all business lines, partly offset by lower contribution from asset/liability management activities.

Non-interest income increased by $126 million or 4%. Adjusted non-interest income was down $241 million or 7%. The decrease was due mainly to lower trading revenues, lower unrealized gains on non-trading derivatives and income from associated corporations, partly offset by higher fees and commissions, higher banking revenues, and the positive impact of foreign currency translation.

Provision for credit losses

Q4 2023 vs Q4 2022

The provision for credit losses was $1,256 million, compared to $529 million, an increase of $727 million. The provision for credit losses ratio increased 37 basis points to 65 basis points.

The provision for credit losses on performing loans was $454 million, compared to $35 million. Retail provisions were $224 million and commercial provisions were $230 million this quarter, mostly in Canadian Banking. The increased provision this quarter was driven primarily by the unfavourable macroeconomic outlook and uncertainty around the impacts of higher interest rates, resulting from policy tightening to address inflation, on certain sectors in the North American non-retail portfolios, and the resulting migration in the Canadian retail portfolios. In addition, retail portfolio growth across markets increased the provision for credit losses. Prior year provisions benefitted from improved credit quality expectations mainly in Canadian retail, and improved credit quality in Global Banking and Markets. The provision for credit losses ratio on performing loans increased 21 basis points to 23 basis points.

The provision for credit losses on impaired loans was $802 million, compared to $494 million, an increase of $308 million due primarily to higher formations in Canadian and International Banking retail portfolios. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans was 42 basis points, an increase of 16 basis points.

Q4 2023 vs Q3 2023

The provision for credit losses was $1,256 million, compared to $819 million, an increase of $437 million or 53%. The provision for credit losses ratio increased 23 basis points to 65 basis points.

The provision for credit losses on performing loans was $454 million, compared to $81 million, an increase of $373 million. The higher provision this quarter was driven primarily by the unfavourable macroeconomic outlook and uncertainty around the impacts of higher interest rates, resulting from policy tightening to address inflation, on certain sectors in the North American non-retail portfolios, and the resulting migration in the Canadian retail portfolios. Higher provisions were mainly in Canadian Banking and Global Banking and Markets. The provision for credit losses ratio on performing loans increased 19 basis points to 23 basis points.

The provision for credit losses on impaired loans was $802 million, compared to $738 million, an increase of $64 million or 9% due primarily to higher retail formations, and higher corporate and commercial provisions. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans was 42 basis points, an increase of four basis points.

Non-interest expenses

Q4 2023 vs Q4 2022



Non-interest expenses were $5,529 million, an increase of 22%. Adjusted non-interest expenses were $4,723 million, an increase of $436 million or 10%, driven by higher personnel costs, technology-related costs, performance-based compensation, business and capital taxes, share-based compensation, advertising and the unfavourable impact of foreign currency translation. This was partly offset by lower professional fees.

The productivity ratio was 66.6% compared to 59.4%. The adjusted productivity ratio was 59.5% compared to 53.7%.

Q4 2023 vs Q3 2023



Non-interest expenses increased by $967 million or 21%. Adjusted non-interest expenses increased by $181 million or 4%. The increase was due to higher technology-related costs, performance-based compensation, professional fees and advertising. Partly offsetting were lower other employee benefits.

The productivity ratio was 66.6% compared to 56.4%. The adjusted productivity ratio was 59.5% compared to 56.1%.

Provision for income taxes

Q4 2023 vs Q4 2022

The effective tax rate was 9% compared to 18.5% due primarily to proportionally higher tax savings from higher tax-exempt income and higher income from lower tax rate jurisdictions, as well as the benefit of divestitures. This was partly offset by the increase in the Canadian statutory tax rate and lower inflationary adjustments. On an adjusted basis, the effective rate was 14.7% compared to 17.6% due primarily to proportionally higher tax savings from higher tax-exempt income and higher income from lower tax rate jurisdictions, partly offset by the increase in the Canadian statutory tax rate and lower inflationary adjustments.

Q4 2023 vs Q3 2023

The effective tax rate was 9% compared to 18.4% due primarily to proportionally higher tax savings from higher tax-exempt income and higher income from lower tax rate jurisdictions, as well as the benefit of divestitures. This was partly offset by the impairment charge on Bank of Xi'an Co. Ltd. On an adjusted basis, the effective rate was 14.7% compared to 18.4% due primarily to proportionally higher tax savings from higher tax-exempt income and higher income from lower tax rate jurisdictions.

Capital Ratios

The Bank continues to maintain strong, high quality capital levels which position it well for future business growth and opportunities. The CET1 ratio as at October 31, 2023 was 13.0%, an increase of approximately 150 basis points from the prior year. The ratio benefited from the adoption of OSFI's revised Basel III requirements, internal capital generation during the year including lower risk-weighted assets, net share issuances from the Bank's Shareholder Dividend and Share Purchase Plan, and the sale of CTFS, partly offset by the Canada Recovery Dividend tax accrual, the restructuring charges, contract terminations costs and other impairments announced during the fourth quarter.

The Bank's Tier 1 capital ratio was 14.8% as at October 31, 2023, an increase of approximately 160 basis points from the prior year, due primarily to the above noted impacts to the CET1 ratio.

The Bank's Total capital ratio was 17.2% as at October 31, 2023, an increase of approximately 190 basis points from 2022, due primarily to the above noted impacts to the Tier 1 capital ratio, and issuances of $1 billion, JPY 33 billion and JPY 12 billion of NVCC subordinated debentures, partly offset by $352 million in net amortization of NVCC subordinated debentures and other regulatory adjustments.

The TLAC ratio was 30.6% as at October 31, 2023, an increase of approximately 320 basis points from the prior year, primarily from higher available TLAC and lower risk-weighted assets.

The Leverage ratio was 4.2%, in line with the prior year, due primarily to growth in Tier 1 capital, offset by OSFI's discontinuance of the temporary exclusion of central bank reserves from its leverage exposures measure and growth in the Bank's on and off-balance sheet assets.

The TLAC Leverage ratio was 8.6%, a decrease of approximately 20 basis points from 2022, due primarily to OSFI's discontinuance of the temporary exclusion of central bank reserves from its leverage exposures measure and growth in the Bank's on and off-balance sheet assets.

The Bank's capital, leverage and TLAC ratios continue to be in excess of OSFI's minimum capital ratio requirements for 2023. For 2024, the Bank will continue to prudently manage its capital to address increasing regulatory requirements. The estimated CET1 impact from adoption of the higher capital output floor and the implementation of the new Fundamental Review of the Trading Book and Credit Valuation Adjustment Framework requirements in the first quarter of 2024 is approximately -75 basis points.

Business Segment Review

Canadian Banking





For the three months ended For the year ended (Unaudited) ($ millions) October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31

(Taxable equivalent basis)(1) 2023

2023

2022

2023

2022

Reported Results





























Net interest income $ 2,562

$ 2,468

$ 2,363

$ 9,756

$ 9,001

Non-interest income(2)

767



748



771



3,087



3,029

Total revenue

3,329



3,216



3,134



12,843



12,030

Provision for credit losses

700



307



163



1,443



209

Non-interest expenses

1,513



1,448



1,397



5,867



5,388

Income tax expense

306



399



404



1,514



1,670

Net income $ 810

$ 1,062

$ 1,170

$ 4,019

$ 4,763

Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ 810

$ 1,062

$ 1,170

$ 4,019

$ 4,763

Other financial data and measures





























Return on equity(3)

17.0 %

22.5 %

24.7 %

21.3 %

26.3 % Net interest margin(3)

2.47 %

2.35 %

2.26 %

2.34 %

2.24 % Average assets ($ billions) $ 447

$ 450

$ 446

$ 450

$ 430

Average liabilities ($ billions) $ 386

$ 376

$ 347

$ 372

$ 332



(1) Results are presented on a taxable equivalent basis. Refer to Business Line Overview section of the Bank's 2023 Annual Report to Shareholders. (2) Includes net income from investments in associated corporations for the three months ended October 31, 2023 - $23 (July 31, 2023 - $8; October 31, 2022 - $23) and for the year ended October 31, 2023 - $71 (October 31, 2022 - $64). (3) Refer to Non-GAAP Measures starting on page 21.









For the three months ended For the year ended (Unaudited) ($ millions) October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31

(Taxable equivalent basis) 2023

2023

2022

2023

2022

Adjusted Results(1)





























Net interest income $ 2,562

$ 2,468

$ 2,363

$ 9,756

$ 9,001

Non-interest income

767



748



771



3,087



3,029

Total revenue

3,329



3,216



3,134



12,843



12,030

Provision for credit losses

700



307



163



1,443



209

Non-interest expenses(2)

1,513



1,447



1,391



5,863



5,366

Income tax expense

306



399



406



1,515



1,676

Net income $ 810

$ 1,063

$ 1,174

$ 4,022

$ 4,779



(1) Refer to Non-GAAP Measures starting on page 21 for the reconciliation of reported and adjusted results. (2) Includes adjustment for Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, excluding software for the three months ended October 31, 2023 – nil (July 31, 2023 – $1; October 31, 2022 – $6) and for the year ended October 31, 2023 – $4 (October 31, 2022 – $22).

Net income

Q4 2023 vs Q4 2022

Net income attributable to equity holders was $810 million, compared to $1,170 million. Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders was $810 million, a decrease of $364 million or 31%. The decline was due primarily to higher provision for credit losses and non-interest expenses, partly offset by higher revenue.

Q4 2023 vs Q3 2023

Net income attributable to equity holders declined $252 million or 24%. The decline was due primarily to higher provision for credit losses and non-interest expenses, partly offset by higher revenue.

Total revenue

Q4 2023 vs Q4 2022

Revenues were $3,329 million, an increase of $195 million or 6%.

Net interest income of $2,562 million increased $199 million or 8% due primarily to strong deposit growth and margin expansion. The net interest margin increased 21 basis points to 2.47% due primarily to higher loan margins and favourable changes in business mix, partly offset by lower deposit margins.

Non-interest income of $767 million declined $4 million due to lower banking fees, mostly offset by higher insurance revenue.

Q4 2023 vs Q3 2023

Revenues increased $113 million or 4%.

Net interest income increased $94 million or 4% due primarily to solid deposit growth and margin expansion. The net interest margin increased 12 basis points to 2.47% due primarily to higher loan spreads, and favourable changes in business mix.

Non-interest income increased $19 million or 3%. The increase was due primarily to higher income from associated corporations, insurance revenues, and foreign exchange fees, partly offset by elevated private equity gains in the prior period.

Provision for credit losses

Q4 2023 vs Q4 2022

The provision for credit losses was $700 million, compared to $163 million, an increase of $537 million. The provision for credit losses ratio increased 48 basis points to 63 basis points.

The provision for credit losses on performing loans was $414 million, compared to $10 million. The provision this period was driven primarily by the impact of the unfavourable macroeconomic outlook and continued uncertainty around the impact of higher interest rates resulting from policy tightening to address inflation, including the related impacts on migration in the retail portfolios and on certain sectors in the non-retail portfolios. The provision for credit losses ratio on performing loans increased 36 basis points to 37 basis points.

Provision for credit losses on impaired loans was $286 million, compared to $153 million, an increase of $133 million or 87% due to higher formations in the retail and commercial portfolios, including auto loans and unsecured lines. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans was 26 basis points, an increase of 12 basis points.

Q4 2023 vs Q3 2023

The provision for credit losses was $700 million, compared to $307 million, an increase of $393 million. The provision for credit losses ratio increased 36 basis points to 63 basis points.

The provision for credit losses on performing loans was $414 million, compared to $49 million. The provision this period was driven primarily by the impact of unfavourable macroeconomic outlook and continued uncertainty around the impact of higher interest rates resulting from policy tightening to address inflation, including the related impacts of migration in the retail portfolios, and on certain sectors in the non-retail portfolios. The provision for credit losses ratio on performing loans increased 33 basis points to 37 basis points.

Provision for credit losses on impaired loans was $286 million, compared to $258 million, an increase of $28 million or 11% due primarily to higher retail formations. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans was 26 basis points, an increase of three basis points.

Non-interest expenses

Q4 2023 vs Q4 2022

Non-interest expenses were $1,513 million, an increase of $116 million or 8%, due primarily to higher personnel costs, including inflationary adjustments, advertising, business development, and technology costs to support business growth.

Q4 2023 vs Q3 2023

Non-interest expenses increased by $65 million or 4%, due primarily to higher personnel, advertising and business development costs to support business growth.

Provision for income taxes

The effective tax rate was 27.4% for the quarter, compared to 25.7% in the prior year and 27.3% in the prior quarter.

Average assets

Q4 2023 vs Q4 2022

Average assets increased $1 billion to $447 billion. The growth included $9 billion or 11% in business loans and acceptances, $2 billion or 3% in personal loans, and $1 billion or 18% in credit card loans, partly offset by a decline of $11 billion or 4% in residential mortgages.

Q4 2023 vs Q3 2023

Average assets decreased $3 billion or 1%. The decline included $6 billion or 2% in residential mortgages, partly offset by growth of $2 billion or 2% in business loans and acceptances.

Average liabilities

Q4 2023 vs Q4 2022

Average liabilities increased $39 billion or 11% to $386 billion. The growth included $22 billion or 11% in personal deposits and $11 billion or 9% in non-personal deposits, primarily in term products.

Q4 2023 vs Q3 2023

Average liabilities increased $10 billion or 3%. The growth included $5 billion or 4% in non-personal deposits and $4 billion or 1% in personal deposits, primarily in term products.

International Banking





For the three months ended For the year ended (Unaudited) ($ millions) October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31

(Taxable equivalent basis)(1) 2023

2023

2022

2023

2022

Reported Results





























Net interest income $ 2,137

$ 2,118

$ 1,806

$ 8,161

$ 6,900

Non-interest income(2)

662



728



698



2,937



2,827

Total revenue

2,799



2,846



2,504



11,098



9,727

Provision for credit losses

512



516



355



1,868



1,230

Non-interest expenses

1,522



1,491



1,364



5,928



5,212

Income tax expense

171



192



106



704



618

Net income $ 594

$ 647

$ 679

$ 2,598

$ 2,667

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries $ 32

$ 19

$ 36

$ 112

$ 249

Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ 562

$ 628

$ 643

$ 2,486

$ 2,418

Other financial data and measures





























Return on equity(3)

12.4 %

13.4 %

13.1 %

13.1 %

12.9 % Net interest margin(3)

4.18 %

4.10 %

4.08 %

4.10 %

3.96 % Average assets ($ billions) $ 238

$ 241

$ 217

$ 237

$ 207

Average liabilities ($ billions) $ 184

$ 184

$ 160

$ 179

$ 152



(1) Results are presented on a taxable equivalent basis. Refer to Business Line Overview section of the Bank's 2023 Annual Report to Shareholders. (2) Includes net income from investments in associated corporations for the three months ended October 31, 2023 - $57 (July 31, 2023 - $62; October 31, 2022 - $51) and for the year ended October 31, 2023 - $251 (October 31, 2022 - $250). (3) Refer to Non-GAAP Measures starting on page 21.













For the three months ended For the year ended (Unaudited) ($ millions) October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31

(Taxable equivalent basis)

2023



2023



2022



2023



2022

Adjusted Results(1)





























Net interest income $ 2,137

$ 2,118

$ 1,806

$ 8,161

$ 6,900

Non-interest income

662



728



698



2,937



2,827

Total revenue

2,799



2,846



2,504



11,098



9,727

Provision for credit losses

512



516



355



1,868



1,230

Non-interest expenses(2)

1,512



1,481



1,355



5,887



5,173

Income tax expense

173



195



108



715



629

Net income $ 602

$ 654

$ 686

$ 2,628

$ 2,695

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries $ 32

$ 19

$ 36

$ 112

$ 249

Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ 570

$ 635

$ 650

$ 2,516

$ 2,446



(1) Refer to Non-GAAP Measures starting on page 21 for the reconciliation of reported and adjusted results. (2) Includes adjustment for Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, excluding software for the three months ended October 31, 2023 – $10 (July 31, 2023 – $10; October 31, 2022 – $9) and for the year ended October 31, 2023 – $41 (October 31, 2022 – $39).

Net income

Q4 2023 vs Q4 2022

Net income attributable to equity holders decreased $81 million to $562 million. Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders decreased $80 million to $570 million. The decrease was driven by higher provision for credit losses, lower non-interest income and higher provision for income taxes, partly offset by higher net interest income and the positive impact of foreign currency translation.

Q4 2023 vs Q3 2023

Net income attributable to equity holders decreased by $66 million or 10%. Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders decreased by $65 million or 10%. The decrease was due primarily to lower non-interest income, partly offset by lower provision for income taxes, higher net interest income, the positive impact of foreign currency translation and lower provision for credit losses.

Financial Performance on a Constant Dollar Basis

International Banking business segment results are analyzed on a constant dollar basis which is a non-GAAP measure (refer to Non-GAAP Measures starting on page 21). Under the constant dollar basis, prior period amounts are recalculated using current period average foreign currency rates. The following table presents the reconciliation between reported, adjusted and constant dollar results for International Banking for prior periods. The Bank believes that constant dollar is useful for readers to understand business performance without the impact of foreign currency translation and is used by management to assess the performance of the business segment. The tables below are computed on a basis that is different than the "Impact of foreign currency translation" table on page 4. Ratios are on a reported basis.

The discussion below on the results of operations is on a constant dollar basis.

Reported results on a constant dollar basis









For the three months ended For the year ended (Unaudited) ($ millions) October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31

(Taxable equivalent basis)

2023



2023



2022



2023



2022

Constant dollars – Reported





























Net interest income $ 2,137

$ 2,099

$ 1,957

$ 8,161

$ 7,481

Non-interest income

662



752



761



2,937



2,907

Total revenue

2,799



2,851



2,718



11,098



10,388

Provision for credit losses

512



510



386



1,868



1,325

Non-interest expenses

1,522



1,487



1,472



5,928



5,584

Income tax expense

171



197



117



704



641

Net income $ 594

$ 657

$ 743

$ 2,598

$ 2,838

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries $ 32

$ 19

$ 38

$ 112

$ 261

Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ 562

$ 638

$ 705

$ 2,486

$ 2,577

Other financial data and measures





























Average assets ($ billions) $ 238

$ 239

$ 232

$ 237

$ 222

Average liabilities ($ billions) $ 184

$ 182

$ 173

$ 179

$ 164



Adjusted results on a constant dollar basis









For the three months ended For the year ended (Unaudited) ($ millions) October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31

(Taxable equivalent basis)

2023



2023



2022



2023



2022

Constant dollars – Adjusted





























Net interest income $ 2,137

$ 2,099

$ 1,957

$ 8,161

$ 7,481

Non-interest income

662



752



761



2,937



2,907

Total revenue

2,799



2,851



2,718



11,098



10,388

Provision for credit losses

512



510



386



1,868



1,325

Non-interest expenses

1,512



1,477



1,462



5,887



5,542

Income tax expense

173



200



119



715



653

Net income $ 602

$ 664

$ 751

$ 2,628

$ 2,868

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries $ 32

$ 19

$ 38

$ 112

$ 261

Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ 570

$ 645

$ 713

$ 2,516

$ 2,607



Net income

Q4 2023 vs Q4 2022

Net income attributable to equity holders was $562 million and adjusted net income attributable to equity holders was $570 million, down $143 million or 20%. The result was driven by higher provision for credit losses, lower non-interest income, higher provision for income taxes, and non-interest expenses, partly offset by higher net interest income.

Q4 2023 vs Q3 2023

Net income attributable to equity holders decreased by $76 million or 12%. Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders decreased by $75 million or 12%. The decrease was due primarily to lower non-interest income and higher non-interest expenses, partly offset by higher net interest income and lower provision for income taxes.

Total revenue

Q4 2023 vs Q4 2022

Revenues were $2,799 million, an increase of $81 million or 3%.

Net interest income was $2,137 million, an increase of $180 million or 9%, driven by higher interest income from securities and deposit margins mainly in the Caribbean. Net interest margin increased by 10 basis points to 4.18%, driven by asset repricing outpacing cost of funds, lower inflation and changes in the business mix.

Non-interest income was $662 million a decrease of $99 million or 13%, driven by lower trading revenues and banking fees.

Q4 2023 vs Q3 2023

Revenues decreased by $52 million or 2%.

Net interest income increased by $38 million or 2%, driven by margin expansion. Net interest margin increased by eight basis points to 4.18%, mainly driven by asset repricing outpacing cost of funds, changes in the business mix and higher inflation.

Non-interest income decreased by $90 million or 12% due to lower trading revenues and lower banking fees.

Provision for credit losses

Q4 2023 vs Q4 2022

The provision for credit losses was $512 million compared to $386 million, an increase of $126 million or 33%. The provision for credit losses ratio increased 30 basis points to 119 basis points.

Provision for credit losses on performing loans was $7 million, compared to $37 million. The provision this period was driven by the impact of the continued unfavourable macroeconomic outlook, primarily impacting the commercial portfolio and retail portfolio growth. This was partly offset by retail credit migration to impaired.

Provision for credit losses on impaired loans was $505 million, compared to $349 million, an increase of $156 million or 45%. This increase was due primarily to higher retail formations across the Pacific Alliance markets. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans was 118 basis points, an increase of 37 basis points.

Q4 2023 vs Q3 2023

The provision for credit losses was $512 million, compared to $510 million, an increase of $2 million. The provision for credit losses ratio was 119 basis points, an increase of one basis point.

Provision for credit losses on performing loans was $7 million compared to $26 million. The provision this period was driven by the impact of the continued unfavourable macroeconomic outlook primarily impacting the commercial portfolio and retail portfolio growth. This was partly offset by retail credit migration to impaired.

Provision for credit losses on impaired loans was $505 million compared to $484 million, an increase of $21 million or 4% due partly to higher retail formations, primarily in Mexico and Peru, and higher commercial provisions. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans increased by seven basis points to 118 basis points.

Non-interest expenses

Q4 2023 vs Q4 2022

Non-interest expenses were $1,522 million, an increase of $50 million or 3%. Adjusted non-interest expenses were $1,512 million, an increase of 3%, from inflationary pressures, partly offset by prudent expense management and savings initiatives.

Q4 2023 vs Q3 2023

Non-interest expenses were $1,522 million, an increase of 2%. Adjusted non-interest expenses increased by $35 million or 2% from $1,477 million last quarter, driven mainly by technology expenses to support business growth.

Provision for income taxes

Q4 2023 vs Q4 2022

The effective tax rate was 22.3%, compared to 13.5%. On an adjusted basis the effective tax rate was 22.4%, as compared to 13.6% in the same quarter last year due primarily to lower inflationary adjustments in Chile and Mexico.

Q4 2023 vs Q3 2023

The effective tax rate was 22.3%, compared to 22.9%. On an adjusted basis the effective tax rate was 22.4%, compared to 22.9%, due to lower inflationary adjustments in Mexico.

Average assets

Q4 2023 vs Q4 2022

Average assets were $238 billion, an increase of $6 billion or 3%. Loans grew 2%, primarily in Mexico, Brazil, and Chile. The growth included 7% in residential mortgages, partly offset by a decrease of 1% in business loans.

Q4 2023 vs Q3 2023

Average assets were in line with prior quarter. Total loans decreased by 1%, driven by a 2% decrease in business loans mainly in Chile and Peru. This was partly offset by an increase of 1% in residential mortgages, mainly in Mexico.

Average liabilities

Q4 2023 vs Q4 2022

Average liabilities were $184 billion, an increase of $11 billion or 6%. Total deposits increased by $11 billion or 9%, primarily in Mexico and Brazil. The growth included 12% in non-personal deposits and 3% in personal deposits. Term deposits increased by $12 billion or 21% while non-term deposits decreased by 3%.

Q4 2023 vs Q3 2023

Average liabilities were $184 billion, an increase of $2 billion. Total deposits increased by $3 billion or 3%, primarily in Mexico and Brazil, mainly driven by non-personal deposits which increased by 4%.

Global Wealth Management





For the three months ended For the year ended (Unaudited) ($ millions) October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31

(Taxable equivalent basis)(1)

2023



2023



2022



2023



2022

Reported Results





























Net interest income $ 213

$ 207

$ 206

$ 842

$ 764

Non-interest income

1,119



1,129



1,083



4,449



4,617

Total revenue

1,332



1,336



1,289



5,291



5,381

Provision for credit losses

5



2



1



10



6

Non-interest expenses

887



843



798



3,350



3,259

Income tax expense

111



123



127



491



551

Net income $ 329

$ 368

$ 363

$ 1,440

$ 1,565

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries $ 2

$ 2

$ 2

$ 9

$ 9

Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ 327

$ 366

$ 361

$ 1,431

$ 1,556

Other financial data and measures





























Return on equity(2)

13.2 %

14.9 %

14.8 %

14.6 %

16.2 % Assets under administration ($ billions) $ 610

$ 631

$ 580

$ 610

$ 580

Assets under management ($ billions) $ 317

$ 331

$ 311

$ 317

$ 311



(1) Results are presented on a taxable equivalent basis. Refer to Business Line Overview section of the Bank's 2023 Annual Report to Shareholders. (2) Refer to Non-GAAP Measures starting on page 21.









For the three months ended For the year ended (Unaudited) ($ millions) October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31

(Taxable equivalent basis)

2023



2023



2022



2023



2022

Adjusted Results(1)





























Net interest income $ 213

$ 207

$ 206

$ 842

$ 764

Non-interest income

1,119



1,129



1,083



4,449



4,617

Total revenue

1,332



1,336



1,289



5,291



5,381

Provision for credit losses

5



2



1



10



6

Non-interest expenses(2)

878



834



789



3,314



3,223

Income tax expense

114



125



129



501



560

Net income $ 335

$ 375

$ 370

$ 1,466

$ 1,592

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries $ 2

$ 2

$ 2

$ 9

$ 9

Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ 333

$ 373

$ 368

$ 1,457

$ 1,583



(1) Refer to Non-GAAP Measures starting on page 21 for the reconciliation of reported and adjusted results. (2) Includes adjustment for Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, excluding software for the three months ended October 31, 2023 – $9 (July 31, 2023 – $9; October 31, 2022 – $9) and for the year ended October 31, 2023 – $36 (October 31, 2022 – $36).

Net income

Q4 2023 vs Q4 2022

Net income attributable to equity holders was $327 million, compared to $361 million. Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders was $333 million, down $35 million or 10%. The decline was due primarily to higher non-interest expenses, partly offset by strong revenue growth in the international businesses and higher brokerage revenues in Canada.

Q4 2023 vs Q3 2023

Net income attributable to equity holders decreased $39 million or 11%. Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders decreased $40 million or 11%, due primarily to higher non-interest expenses and lower mutual fund fees.

Total revenue

Q4 2023 vs Q4 2022

Revenues were $1,332 million, an increase of $43 million or 3% due primarily to higher revenues in the international businesses and higher brokerage revenues in Canada.

Q4 2023 vs Q3 2023

Revenues were down $4 million due primarily to lower mutual fund fees, partly offset by higher net interest income.

Provision for credit losses

Q4 2023 vs Q4 2022

The provision for credit losses was $5 million, an increase of $4 million. The provision for credit losses ratio increased seven basis points to nine basis points, mostly on impaired loans.

Provision for credit losses on performing loans increased by $1 million, while the provision for credit losses on impaired loans increased by $3 million.

Q4 2023 vs Q3 2023

The provision for credit losses was $5 million, an increase of $3 million. The provision for credit losses ratio increased six basis points to nine basis points, mostly on impaired loans.

Provision for credit losses on performing loans increased by $2 million, while provisions for credit losses on impaired loans increased by $1 million.

Non-interest expenses

Q4 2023 vs Q4 2022

Non-interest expenses of $887 million increased by $89 million or 11%, driven largely by higher volume-related expenses and personnel and technology costs to support business growth.

Q4 2023 vs Q3 2023

Non-interest expenses increased by $44 million or 5%, driven largely by higher technology, advertising, and business development expenses to support business growth.

Provision for income taxes

The effective tax rate was 25.4% compared to 25.8% in the prior year and 25.0% in the prior quarter.

Assets under management (AUM) and assets under administration (AUA)

Q4 2023 vs Q4 2022

Assets under management of $317 billion increased $6 billion or 2% driven by market appreciation partly offset by net redemptions. Assets under administration of $610 billion increased $30 billion or 5% due primarily to higher net sales and market appreciation.

Q4 2023 vs Q3 2023

Assets under management decreased $14 billion or 4% due primarily to market depreciation. Assets under administration decreased $21 billion or 3% due primarily to market depreciation, partly offset by higher net sales.

Global Banking and Markets





For the three months ended For the year ended (Unaudited) ($ millions) October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31

(Taxable equivalent basis)(1) 2023

2023

2022

2023

2022

Reported Results





























Net interest income $ 397

$ 337

$ 492

$ 1,572

$ 1,630

Non-interest income

957



1,006

- 862



3,980



3,542

Total revenue

1,354



1,343

- 1,354



5,552



5,172

Provision for credit losses

39



(6)

- 11



101



(66)

Non-interest expenses

779



758

- 696



3,062



2,674

Income tax expense

122



157

- 163



621



653

Net income $ 414

$ 434

$ 484

$ 1,768

$ 1,911

Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ 414

$ 434

$ 484

$ 1,768

$ 1,911

Other financial data and measures





























Return on equity(2)

12.4 %

12.9 % - 13.4 %

12.2 %

14.3 % Average assets ($ billions) $ 500

$ 493

$ 461

$ 490

$ 445

Average liabilities ($ billions) $ 471

$ 450

$ 430

$ 455

$ 414



(1) Results are presented on a taxable equivalent basis. Refer to Business Line Overview section of the Bank's 2023 Annual Report to Shareholders. (2) Refer to Non-GAAP Measures starting on page 21.

Net income

Q4 2023 vs Q4 2022

Net income attributable to equity holders was $414 million, a decrease of $70 million or 14%. This was due mainly to higher non-interest expenses, lower net interest income and higher provision for credit losses, partly offset by higher non-interest income.

Q4 2023 vs Q3 2023

Net income attributable to equity holders decreased by $20 million or 5%. This was due to lower non-interest income, higher provision for credit losses and non-interest expenses, partly offset by higher net interest income and the positive impact of foreign currency translation.

Total revenue

Q4 2023 vs Q4 2022

Revenues were $1,354 million, in line with the prior year as higher non-interest income was offset by lower net interest income.

Net interest income of $397 million decreased $95 million or 19%. This was due mainly to higher trading-related funding costs, and lower corporate lending margins, partly offset by higher deposit margins.

Non-interest income was $957 million, an increase of $95 million or 11%, due mainly to higher fee and commission revenue, partially offset by lower trading-related revenue.

Q4 2023 vs Q3 2023

Revenues increased by $11 million or 1%.

Net interest income of $397 million increased $60 million or 18%. This was due mainly to higher deposit margins and higher corporate lending margins.

Non-interest income decreased by $49 million or 5%, due mainly to lower trading-related revenues, partly offset by higher fee and commission revenue.

Provision for credit losses

Q4 2023 vs Q4 2022

The provision for credit losses was $39 million compared to $11 million. The provision for credit losses ratio was 11 basis points, an increase of eight basis points.

Provision for credit losses on performing loans was $30 million, compared to a net reversal of $11 million, due to the continued unfavourable macroeconomic outlook including higher interest rates, and on certain sectors in the North American non-retail portfolios.

Provision for credit losses on impaired loans was $9 million, related primarily to one account in the engineering and contracting sector, compared to $22 million in the prior period. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans was three basis points, a decrease of three basis points.

Q4 2023 vs Q3 2023

The provision for credit losses was $39 million, compared to a net reversal of $6 million. The provision for credit losses ratio was 11 basis points, an increase of 13 basis points.

Provision for credit losses on performing loans was $30 million compared to $4 million, an increase of $26 million due to the continued unfavourable macroeconomic outlook including higher interest rates, and on certain sectors in the North American non-retail portfolios.

Provision for credit losses on impaired loans was $9 million, related primarily to one account in the engineering and contracting sector, compared to a net reversal of $10 million in the prior quarter. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans was three basis points, an increase of six basis points.

Non-interest expenses

Q4 2023 vs Q4 2022

Non-interest expenses of $779 million increased by $83 million or 12%. This was due mainly to higher personnel and technology costs to support business growth, and the negative impact of foreign currency translation.

Q4 2023 vs Q3 2023

Non-interest expenses increased $21 million or 3%, due mainly to higher technology costs to support business growth and the negative impact of foreign currency translation.

Provision for income taxes

Q4 2023 vs Q4 2022

The effective tax rate for the quarter decreased to 22.8% from 25.2% in the prior year, due mainly to the change in earnings mix across jurisdictions, partly offset by the increase in the Canadian statutory tax rate.

Q4 2023 vs Q3 2023

The effective tax rate for the quarter was 22.8% compared to 26.5%, due mainly to the change in earnings mix across jurisdictions.

Average assets

Q4 2023 vs Q4 2022

Average assets were $500 billion, an increase of $39 billion or 8%, due mainly to higher securities purchased under resale agreements, trading assets, and the impact of foreign currency translation.

Q4 2023 vs Q3 2023

Average assets increased $7 billion or 1%, due mainly to higher securities purchased under resale agreements and the impact of foreign currency translation.

Average liabilities

Q4 2023 vs Q4 2022

Average liabilities were $471 billion, an increase of $41 billion or 10%, due mainly to higher increases in securities sold under repurchase agreements and the impact of foreign currency translation.

Q4 2023 vs Q3 2023

Average liabilities increased $21 billion or 5%, due mainly to higher securities sold under repurchase agreements, higher deposits and the impact of foreign currency translation.

Other





For the three months ended For the year ended (Unaudited) ($ millions) October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31

(Taxable equivalent basis)(1)

2023



2023



2022



2023



2022

Reported Results





























Net interest income $ (637)

$ (550)

$ (245)

$ (2,044)

$ (180)

Non-interest income

131



(101)



(410)



(433)



(714)

Total revenue

(506)



(651)



(655)



(2,477)



(894)

Provision for credit losses

–



–



(1)



–



3

Non-interest expenses

828



22



274



924



569

Income tax expense/(benefit)

(572)



(374)



(325)



(1,104)



(734)

Net income (loss) $ (762)

$ (299)

$ (603)

$ (2,297)

$ (732)

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries $ (3)

$ –

$ –

$ (3)

$ –

Net income (loss) attributable to equity holders $ (759)

$ (299)

$ (603)

$ (2,294)

$ (732)

Other measures





























Average assets ($ billions) $ 191

$ 184

$ 175

$ 185

$ 167

Average liabilities ($ billions) $ 252

$ 273

$ 278

$ 273

$ 263



(1) Results are presented on a taxable equivalent basis. Refer to Business Line Overview section of the Bank's 2023 Annual Report to Shareholders.









For the three months ended For the year ended (Unaudited) ($ millions) October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31

(Taxable equivalent basis)

2023



2023



2022



2023



2022

Adjusted Results(1)





























Net interest income $ (637)

$ (550)

$ (245)

$ (2,044)

$ (180)

Non-interest income(2)

(236)



(101)



(49)



(800)



(353)

Total revenue

(873)



(651)



(294)



(2,844)



(533)

Provision for credit losses

–



–



(1)



–



3

Non-interest expenses(3)

41



22



56



137



351

Income tax expense/(benefit)(4)

(427)



(374)



(250)



(1,538)



(659)

Net income (loss) $ (487)

$ (299)

$ (99)

$ (1,443)

$ (228)

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries $ –

$ –

$ 1

$ –

$ 1

Net income (loss) attributable to equity holders $ (487)

$ (299)

$ (100)

$ (1,443)

$ (229)



(1) Refer to Non-GAAP Measures starting on page 21 for the description of the adjustments. (2) Includes adjustment for net (gain)/loss on divestitures and wind-down of operations of $(367) in Q4 2023 and for the year ended October 31, 2023 (Q4 2022 and for the year ended October 31, 2022 – $361). (3) Includes adjustments for restructuring charge and severance provisions of $354, consolidation of real estate and contract termination costs of $87 and impairment of non-financial assets of $346 in Q4 2023 and for the year ended October 31, 2023 (Q4 2022 and for the year ended October 31, 2022 - Restructuring charge and severance provisions of $85 and Support costs for the Scene+ loyalty program of $133). (4) Includes adjustment for the Canada Recovery Dividend of $579 for the year ended October 31, 2023 (October 31, 2022 – nil).

The Other segment includes Group Treasury, smaller operating segments and corporate items which are not allocated to a business line. Group Treasury is primarily responsible for Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Interest Rate Risk management, which includes the Bank's wholesale funding activities.

Net interest income, non-interest income, and the provision for income taxes in each period include the elimination of tax-exempt income gross-up. This amount is included in the operating segments, which are reported on a taxable equivalent basis.

Net income from associated corporations and the provision for income taxes in each period include the tax normalization adjustments related to the gross-up of income from associated companies. This adjustment normalizes the effective tax rate in the divisions to better present the contribution of the associated companies to the divisional results.

Q4 2023 vs Q4 2022

Net income attributable to equity holders was a net loss of $759 million, compared to a net loss of $603 million last year. Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders was a net loss of $487 million compared to a net loss of $100 million in the prior year. The higher loss of $387 million was due mainly to lower revenues primarily related to higher funding costs and lower income from hedges, partly offset by higher income from liquid assets, and lower investment gains. The decline in revenue was partly offset by lower provision for income taxes and lower non-interest expenses.

Q4 2023 vs Q3 2023

Net income attributable to equity holders decreased $460 million from the prior quarter. On an adjusted basis, net income attributable to equity holders decreased $188 million due mainly to higher funding costs, lower income from hedges and lower income from associated corporations. This was partly offset by higher income from liquid assets and lower provision for income taxes.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position





As at



October 31 July 31 October 31 (Unaudited) ($ millions)

2023 2023 2022 Assets













Cash and deposits with financial institutions

$ 90,312 $ 90,325 $ 65,895 Precious metals



937

1,009

543 Trading assets













Securities



107,612

108,310

103,547 Loans



7,544

8,420

7,811 Other



2,712

2,571

1,796





117,868

119,301

113,154 Securities purchased under resale agreements and securities borrowed



199,325

198,358

175,313 Derivative financial instruments



51,340

44,655

55,699 Investment securities



118,237

110,195

110,008 Loans













Residential mortgages



344,182

347,707

349,279 Personal loans



104,170

103,733

99,431 Credit cards



17,109

16,607

14,518 Business and government



291,822

290,051

287,107





757,283

758,098

750,335 Allowance for credit losses



6,372

5,893

5,348





750,911

752,205

744,987 Other













Customers' liability under acceptances, net of allowance



18,628

20,425

19,494 Property and equipment



5,642

5,685

5,700 Investments in associates



1,925

2,607

2,633 Goodwill and other intangible assets



17,193

17,262

16,833 Deferred tax assets



3,530

3,159

1,903 Other assets



34,941

30,912

37,256





81,859

80,050

83,819 Total assets

$ 1,410,789 $ 1,396,098 $ 1,349,418















Liabilities













Deposits













Personal

$ 288,617 $ 284,738 $ 265,892 Business and government



612,267

615,431

597,617 Financial institutions



51,449

57,056

52,672





952,333

957,225

916,181 Financial instruments designated at fair value through profit or loss



26,779

28,893

22,421 Other













Acceptances



18,718

20,478

19,525 Obligations related to securities sold short



36,403

37,522

40,449 Derivative financial instruments



58,660

50,848

65,900 Obligations related to securities sold under repurchase agreements and securities lent



160,007

147,432

139,025 Subordinated debentures



9,693

9,566

8,469 Other liabilities



69,529

66,416

62,699





353,010

332,262

336,067 Total liabilities



1,332,122

1,318,380

1,274,669















Equity













Common equity













Common shares



20,109

19,627

18,707 Retained earnings



55,746

55,783

53,761 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(6,918)

(7,340)

(7,166) Other reserves



(84)

(88)

(152) Total common equity



68,853

67,982

65,150 Preferred shares and other equity instruments



8,075

8,075

8,075 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Bank



76,928

76,057

73,225 Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries



1,739

1,661

1,524 Total equity



78,667

77,718

74,749 Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,410,789 $ 1,396,098 $ 1,349,418

Consolidated Statement of Income







For the three months ended For the year ended



October 31 July 31 October 31 October 31 October 31 (Unaudited) ($ millions)

2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue





















Interest income(1)





















Loans

$ 11,823 $ 11,525 $ 9,271 $ 45,043 $ 29,390 Securities



1,899

1,831

1,217

6,833

2,877 Securities purchased under resale agreements and securities borrowed



377

397

209

1,478

459 Deposits with financial institutions



1,010

936

421

3,470

832





15,109

14,689

11,118

56,824

33,558 Interest expense





















Deposits



9,726

9,438

5,722

35,650

12,794 Subordinated debentures



133

123

93

471

270 Other



578

548

681

2,416

2,379





10,437

10,109

6,496

38,537

15,443 Net interest income



4,672

4,580

4,622

18,287

18,115 Non-interest income





















Card revenues



199

188

195

778

779 Banking services fees



474

474

456

1,879

1,770 Credit fees



479

469

451

1,861

1,647 Mutual funds



527

541

528

2,127

2,269 Brokerage fees



284

285

264

1,117

1,125 Investment management and trust



259

261

242

1,029

999 Underwriting and advisory fees



152

146

136

554

543 Non-trading foreign exchange



239

213

228

911

878 Trading revenues



197

360

418

1,580

1,791 Net gain on sale of investment securities



(1)

30

71

129

74 Net income from investments in associated corporations



18

55

49

153

268 Insurance underwriting income, net of claims



134

113

114

482

433 Other fees and commissions



321

283

206

1,072

650 Other



354

92

(354)

348

75





3,636

3,510

3,004

14,020

13,301 Total revenue



8,308

8,090

7,626

32,307

31,416 Provision for credit losses



1,256

819

529

3,422

1,382





7,052

7,271

7,097

28,885

30,034 Non-interest expenses





















Salaries and employee benefits



2,452

2,379

2,187

9,596

8,836 Premises and technology



701

661

636

2,659

2,424 Depreciation and amortization



590

412

394

1,820

1,531 Communications



99

101

90

395

361 Advertising and business development



159

142

140

576

480 Professional



219

199

239

780

826 Business and capital taxes



161

154

134

634

541 Other



1,148

514

709

2,671

2,103





5,529

4,562

4,529

19,131

17,102 Income before taxes



1,523

2,709

2,568

9,754

12,932 Income tax expense



138

497

475

2,226

2,758 Net income

$ 1,385 $ 2,212 $ 2,093 $ 7,528 $ 10,174 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries



31

21

38

118

258 Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank

$ 1,354 $ 2,191 $ 2,055 $ 7,410 $ 9,916 Preferred shareholders and other equity instrument holders



109

105

106

419

260 Common shareholders

$ 1,245 $ 2,086 $ 1,949 $ 6,991 $ 9,656 Earnings per common share (in dollars)





















Basic

$ 1.03 $ 1.74 $ 1.64 $ 5.84 $ 8.05 Diluted



1.02

1.72

1.63

5.78

8.02 Dividends paid per common share (in dollars)



1.06

1.06

1.03

4.18

4.06

(1) Includes interest income on financial assets measured at amortized cost and FVOCI, calculated using the effective interest method, of $14,603 for the three months ended October 31, 2023 (July 31, 2023 – $14,127; October 31, 2022 – $10,703) and for the year ended October 31, 2023 – $54,824 (October 31, 2022 – $32,573).

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income



For the three months ended For the year ended

October 31 July 31 October 31 October 31 October 31 (Unaudited) ($ millions) 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 1,385 $ 2,212 $ 2,093 $ 7,528 $ 10,174 Other comprehensive income (loss)



















Items that will be reclassified subsequently to net income



















Net change in unrealized foreign currency translation gains (losses):



















Net unrealized foreign currency translation gains (losses)

675

(946)

3,106

1,345

3,703 Net gains (losses) on hedges of net investments in foreign operations

(335)

298

(1,140)

(577)

(1,655) Income tax expense (benefit):



















Net unrealized foreign currency translation gains (losses)

8

(14)

27

2

28 Net gains (losses) on hedges of net investments in foreign operations

(95)

82

(299)

(176)

(434)



427

(716)

2,238

942

2,454 Net change in fair value due to change in debt instruments measured at fair



















value through other comprehensive income:



















Net gains (losses) in fair value

(851)

(559)

(2,460)

176

(4,333) Reclassification of net (gains) losses to net income

496

711

1,767

327

2,717 Income tax expense (benefit):



















Net gains (losses) in fair value

(234)

(149)

(619)

19

(1,108) Reclassification of net (gains) losses to net income

137

199

458

106

704



(258)

102

(532)

378

(1,212) Net change in gains (losses) on derivative instruments designated as cash



















flow hedges:



















Net gains (losses) on derivative instruments designated as cash flow hedges

463

(1,601)

(1,669)

3,763

(10,037) Reclassification of net (gains) losses to net income

(151)

1,025

(937)

(3,455)

3,880 Income tax expense (benefit):



















Net gains (losses) on derivative instruments designated as cash flow hedges

61

(424)

(444)

1,034

(2,709) Reclassification of net (gains) losses to net income

32

257

(233)

(971)

1,089



219

(409)

(1,929)

245

(4,537) Other comprehensive income (loss) from investments in associates

(11)

7

(382)

(16)

(344) Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to net income



















Net change in remeasurement of employee benefit plan asset and liability:



















Actuarial gains (losses) on employee benefit plans

307

245

(17)

108

955 Income tax expense (benefit)

58

68

(1)

(6)

277



249

177

(16)

114

678 Net change in fair value due to change in equity instruments designated at fair



















value through other comprehensive income:



















Net gains (losses) in fair value

(125)

(181)

(160)

(253)

(106) Income tax expense (benefit)

(36)

(32)

(46)

(73)

(32)



(89)

(149)

(114)

(180)

(74) Net change in fair value due to change in own credit risk on financial liabilities



















designated under the fair value option:



















Change in fair value due to change in own credit risk on financial liabilities



















designated under the fair value option

(61)

(1,848)

373

(1,338)

1,958 Income tax expense (benefit)

(17)

(513)

98

(353)

514



(44)

(1,335)

275

(985)

1,444 Other comprehensive income (loss) from investments in associates

–

–

–

2

2 Other comprehensive income (loss)

493

(2,323)

(460)

500

(1,589) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 1,878 $ (111) $ 1,633 $ 8,028 $ 8,585 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

102

89

60

327

233 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to equity holders of the Bank

1,776

(200)

1,573

7,701

8,352 Preferred shareholders and other equity instrument holders

109

105

106

419

260 Common shareholders $ 1,667 $ (305) $ 1,467 $ 7,282 $ 8,092

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

















Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)











































Preferred Total Non-







Foreign Debt Equity Cash



Total shares and attributable controlling



Common Retained currency instruments instruments flow

Other common other equity to equity interests in

(Unaudited) ($ millions) shares earnings(1) translation FVOCI FVOCI hedges Other(2) reserves equity instruments holders subsidiaries Total Balance as at October 31, 2022 $ 18,707 $ 53,761 $ (2,478) $ (1,482) $ 216 $ (4,786) $ 1,364 $ (152) $ 65,150 $ 8,075 $ 73,225 $ 1,524 $ 74,749 Net income

–

6,991

–

–

–

–

–

–

6,991

419

7,410

118

7,528 Other comprehensive income (loss)

–

–

766

378

(201)

240

(892)

–

291

–

291

209

500 Total comprehensive income $ – $ 6,991 $ 766 $ 378 $ (201) $ 240 $ (892) $ – $ 7,282 $ 419 $ 7,701 $ 327 $ 8,028 Shares/instruments issued

1,402

–

–

–

–

–

–

(3)

1,399

–

1,399

–

1,399 Shares repurchased/redeemed

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

– Dividends and distributions paid



















































to equity holders

–

(5,003)

–

–

–

–

–

–

(5,003)

(419)

(5,422)

(101)

(5,523) Share-based payments(3)

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

14

14

–

14

–

14 Other

–

(3)

(43)

–

(1)

1

–

57

11

–

11

(11)

– Balance as at October 31, 2023 $ 20,109 $ 55,746 $ (1,755) $ (1,104) $ 14 $ (4,545) $ 472 $ (84) $ 68,853 $ 8,075 $ 76,928 $ 1,739 $ 78,667





















































Balance as at October 31, 2021 $ 18,507 $ 51,354 $ (4,709) $ (270) $ 291 $ (214) $ (431) $ 222 $ 64,750 $ 6,052 $ 70,802 $ 2,090 $ 72,892 Net income

–

9,656

–

–

–

–

–

–

9,656

260

9,916

258

10,174 Other comprehensive income (loss)

–

–

2,411

(1,212)

(35)

(4,523)

1,795

–

(1,564)

–

(1,564)

(25)

(1,589) Total comprehensive income $ – $ 9,656 $ 2,411 $ (1,212) $ (35) $ (4,523) $ 1,795 $ – $ 8,092 $ 260 $ 8,352 $ 233 $ 8,585 Shares/instruments issued

706

–

–

–

–

–

–

(18)

688

2,523

3,211

–

3,211 Shares repurchased/redeemed

(506)

(2,367)

–

–

–

–

–

–

(2,873)

(500)

(3,373)

–

(3,373) Dividends and distributions paid



















































to equity holders

–

(4,858)

–

–

–

–

–

–

(4,858)

(260)

(5,118)

(115)

(5,233) Share-based payments(3)

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

10

10

–

10

–

10 Other

–

(24)

(180)

–

(40)

(49)

–

(366) (4) (659)

–

(659)

(684) (4) (1,343) Balance as at October 31, 2022 $ 18,707 $ 53,761 $ (2,478) $ (1,482) $ 216 $ (4,786) $ 1,364 $ (152) $ 65,150 $ 8,075 $ 73,225 $ 1,524 $ 74,749

(1) Includes undistributed retained earnings of $71 (October 31, 2022 - $67) related to a foreign associated corporation, which is subject to local regulatory restriction. (2) Includes Share from associates, Employee benefits and Own credit risk. (3) Represents amounts on account of share-based payments (refer to Note 26 of the Consolidated Financial Statements in the 2023 Annual Report to Shareholders). (4) Includes changes to non-controlling interests arising from business combinations and related transactions (refer to Note 36 of the Consolidated Financial Statements in the 2023 Annual Report to Shareholders).

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited) ($ millions) For the three months ended For the year ended

October 31 October 31 October 31 October 31 Sources (uses) of cash flows 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities















Net income $ 1,385 $ 2,093 $ 7,528 $ 10,174 Adjustment for:















Net interest income

(4,672)

(4,622)

(18,287)

(18,115) Depreciation and amortization

590

394

1,820

1,531 Provision for credit losses

1,256

529

3,422

1,382 Impairment on investments in associates

185

–

185

– Equity-settled share-based payment expense

2

1

14

10 Net gain on sale of investment securities

1

(71)

(129)

(74) Net (gain)/loss on divestitures

(367)

233

(367)

233 Net income from investments in associated corporations

(18)

(49)

(153)

(268) Income tax expense

138

475

2,226

2,758 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Trading assets

3,158

8,494

(2,689)

37,501 Securities purchased under resale agreements and securities borrowed

4,834

(13,864)

(18,966)

(41,438) Loans

6,648

(19,803)

4,414

(97,161) Deposits

(24,119)

13,825

19,478

95,905 Obligations related to securities sold short

(1,667)

(4,700)

(4,616)

(1,292) Obligations related to securities sold under repurchase agreements and securities lent

7,862

5,780

15,937

10,838 Net derivative financial instruments

2,545

(1,567)

2,080

115 Other, net

2,139

5,876

(219)

(1,404) Dividends received

308

299

1,299

1,156 Interest received

14,853

10,437

55,617

31,931 Interest paid

(9,801)

(5,385)

(34,731)

(13,336) Income tax paid

(514)

(742)

(2,139)

(3,503) Net cash from/(used in) operating activities

4,746

(2,367)

31,724

16,943 Cash flows from investing activities















Interest-bearing deposits with financial institutions

(641)

5,962

(23,538)

25,783 Purchase of investment securities

(32,536)

(16,593)

(100,919)

(97,736) Proceeds from sale and maturity of investment securities

26,489

16,488

94,875

63,130 Acquisition/divestiture of subsidiaries, associated corporations or business units,















net of cash acquired

895

165

895

(549) Property and equipment, net of disposals

(153)

(177)

(442)

(571) Other, net

(373)

(801)

(911)

(1,350) Net cash from/(used in) investing activities

(6,319)

5,044

(30,040)

(11,293) Cash flows from financing activities















Proceeds from issue of subordinated debentures

110

–

1,447

3,356 Redemption of subordinated debentures

(76)

(24)

(78)

(1,276) Proceeds from preferred shares and other equity instruments issued

–

1,023

–

2,523 Redemption of preferred shares

–

–

–

(500) Proceeds from common shares issued

482

5

1,402

137 Common shares purchased for cancellation

–

(128)

–

(2,873) Cash dividends and distributions paid

(1,387)

(1,333)

(5,422)

(5,118) Distributions to non-controlling interests

(26)

(26)

(101)

(115) Payment of lease liabilities

(77)

(69)

(325)

(322) Other, net

(15)

(778)

311

(391) Net cash from/(used in) financing activities

(989)

(1,330)

(2,766)

(4,579) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

100

305

190

301 Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(2,462)

1,652

(892)

1,372 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period(1)

12,635

9,413

11,065

9,693 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period(1) $ 10,173 $ 11,065 $ 10,173 $ 11,065

(1) Represents cash and non-interest-bearing deposits with financial institutions (refer to Note 6 of the Consolidated Financial Statements in the 2023 Annual Report to Shareholders).

Non-GAAP Measures

The Bank uses a number of financial measures and ratios to assess its performance, as well as the performance of its operating segments. Some of these financial measures and ratios are presented on a non-GAAP basis and are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), which are based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), are not defined by GAAP and do not have standardized meanings and therefore might not be comparable to similar financial measures and ratios disclosed by other issuers. The Bank believes that non-GAAP measures and ratios are useful as they provide readers with a better understanding of how management assesses performance. These non-GAAP measures and ratios are used throughout this report and are defined below.

Adjusted results and adjusted diluted earnings per share

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP reported financial results to non-GAAP adjusted financial results. Management considers both reported and adjusted results and measures useful in assessing underlying ongoing business performance. Adjusted results and measures remove certain specified items from revenue, non-interest expenses, income taxes and non-controlling interest. Presenting results on both a reported basis and adjusted basis allows readers to assess the impact of certain items on results for the periods presented, and to better assess results and trends excluding those items that may not be reflective of ongoing business performance.

Reconciliation of reported and adjusted results and diluted earnings per share



For the three months ended For the year ended

October 31 July 31 October 31 October 31 October 31 ($ millions)

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022 Reported Results



















Net interest income $ 4,672 $ 4,580 $ 4,622 $ 18,287 $ 18,115 Non-interest income

3,636

3,510

3,004

14,020

13,301 Total revenue

8,308

8,090

7,626

32,307

31,416 Provision for credit losses

1,256

819

529

3,422

1,382 Non-interest expenses

5,529

4,562

4,529

19,131

17,102 Income before taxes

1,523

2,709

2,568

9,754

12,932 Income tax expense

138

497

475

2,226

2,758 Net income $ 1,385 $ 2,212 $ 2,093 $ 7,528 $ 10,174 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries (NCI)

31

21

38

118

258 Net income attributable to equity holders

1,354

2,191

2,055

7,410

9,916 Net income attributable to preferred shareholders and other equity



















instrument holders

109

105

106

419

260 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 1,245 $ 2,086 $ 1,949 $ 6,991 $ 9,656 Diluted earnings per share (in dollars) $ 1.02 $ 1.72 $ 1.63 $ 5.78 $ 8.02 Weighted average number of diluted common shares



















outstanding (millions)

1,211

1,214

1,199

1,204

1,208 Adjustments



















Adjusting items impacting non-interest income and total revenue (Pre-tax)



















Divestitures and wind-down of operations $ (367) $ – $ 361 $ (367) $ 361 Adjusting items impacting non-interest expenses (Pre-tax)



















Restructuring charge and severance provisions

354

–

85

354

85 Consolidation of real estate and contract termination costs

87

–

–

87

– Impairment of non-financial assets

346

–

–

346

– Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

19

20

24

81

97 Support costs for the Scene+ loyalty program

–

–

133

–

133 Total non-interest expense adjusting items (Pre-tax)

806

20

242

868

315 Total impact of adjusting items on net income before taxes

439

20

603

501

676 Impact of adjusting items on income tax expense



















Divestitures and wind-down of operations

48

–

(21)

48

(21) Restructuring charge and severance provisions

(96)

–

(19)

(96)

(19) Consolidation of real estate and contract termination costs

(24)

–

–

(24)

– Impairment of non-financial assets

(73)

–

–

(73)

– Canada recovery dividend

–

–

–

579

– Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

(5)

(5)

(6)

(22)

(26) Support costs for the Scene+ loyalty program

–

–

(35)

–

(35) Total impact of adjusting items on income tax expense

(150)

(5)

(81)

412

(101) Total impact of adjusting items on net income $ 289 $ 15 $ 522 $ 913 $ 575 Impact of adjusting items on NCI

(3)

–

(1)

(3)

(1) Total impact of adjusting items on net income attributable to equity



















holders and common shareholders $ 286 $ 15 $ 521 $ 910 $ 574 Adjusted Results



















Net interest income $ 4,672 $ 4,580 $ 4,622 $ 18,287 $ 18,115 Non-interest income

3,269

3,510

3,365

13,653

13,662 Total revenue

7,941

8,090

7,987

31,940

31,777 Provision for credit losses

1,256

819

529

3,422

1,382 Non-interest expenses

4,723

4,542

4,287

18,263

16,787 Income before taxes

1,962

2,729

3,171

10,255

13,608 Income tax expense

288

502

556

1,814

2,859 Net income $ 1,674 $ 2,227 $ 2,615 $ 8,441 $ 10,749 Net income attributable to NCI

34

21

39

121

259 Net income attributable to equity holders

1,640

2,206

2,576

8,320

10,490 Net income attributable to preferred shareholders and other equity



















instrument holders

109

105

106

419

260 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 1,531 $ 2,101 $ 2,470 $ 7,901 $ 10,230 Diluted earnings per share (in dollars) $ 1.26 $ 1.73 $ 2.06 $ 6.54 $ 8.50 Impact of adjustments on diluted earnings per share (in dollars) $ 0.24 $ 0.01 $ 0.43 $ 0.76 $ 0.48 Weighted average number of diluted common shares



















outstanding (millions)

1,211

1,214

1,199

1,204

1,208

1. The Bank's Q4 2023 and fiscal 2023 reported results were adjusted for the following items. These amounts were recorded in the Other operating segment.

a) Divestitures and wind-down of operations

The Bank sold its 20% equity interest in Canadian Tire Financial Services (CTFS) to Canadian Tire Corporation. The sale resulted in a net gain of $367 million ($319 million after-tax). For further details, please refer to Note 36 of the Consolidated Financial Statements in the 2023 Annual Report to Shareholders.

b) Restructuring charge and severance provisions

The Bank recorded a restructuring charge and severance provisions of $354 million ($258 million after-tax) related to workforce reductions and changes as a result of the Bank's end-to-end digitization, automation, changes in customers' day-to-day banking preferences, as well as the ongoing efforts to streamline operational processes and optimize distribution channels.

c) Consolidation of real estate and contract termination costs

The Bank recorded costs of $87 million ($63 million after-tax), related to the consolidation and exit of certain real estate premises, as well as service contract termination costs, as part of the Bank's optimization strategy.

d) Impairment of non-financial assets

The Bank recorded impairment charges of $185 million ($159 million after-tax) related to its investment in associate, Bank of Xi'an Co. Ltd. in China whose market value has remained below the Bank's carrying value for a prolonged period. For further details, refer to Note 17 of the Consolidated Financial Statements in the 2023 Annual Report to Shareholders. Impairment of intangible assets, including software, of $161 million ($114 million after-tax) was also recognized.

2. The Q1 2023 and fiscal 2023 reported results were adjusted for the following items. These amounts were recorded in the Other operating segment.

a) Canada Recovery Dividend

The Bank recognized an additional income tax expense of $579 million reflecting the present value of the amount payable for the Canada Recovery Dividend (CRD) in Q1 2023. The CRD is a Canadian federal tax measure which requires the Bank to pay a one-time tax of 15% on taxable income in excess of $1 billion, based on the average taxable income for the 2020 and 2021 taxation years. The CRD is payable in equal amounts over five years; however, the present value of these payments was recognized as a liability in the period enacted.

3. All reported periods were adjusted for:

a) Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

These costs relate to the amortization of intangible assets recognized upon the acquisition of businesses, excluding software, and are recorded in the Canadian Banking, International Banking and Global Wealth Management operating segments.

4. Fiscal 2022 reported results were adjusted for the following items. These amounts were recorded in the Other operating segment.

a) Restructuring charge – The Bank recorded a restructuring charge of $85 million ($66 million after-tax) in the prior year related to the realignment of the Global Banking and Markets businesses in Asia Pacific and reductions in technology employees, driven by ongoing technology modernization and digital transformation.

b) Divestitures and wind-down of operations – The Bank sold investments in associates in Venezuela and Thailand. Additionally, the Bank wound down its operations in India and Malaysia in relation to its realignment of the business in the Asia Pacific region. Collectively, the sale and wind-down of these entities resulted in a net loss of $361 million ($340 million after-tax), of which $315 million ($294 million after-tax) related to the reclassification of cumulative foreign currency translation losses net of hedges, from accumulated other comprehensive income to non-interest income in the Consolidated Statement of Income. For further details on these transactions, please refer to Note 36 of the Consolidated Financial Statements in the 2023 Annual Report to Shareholders.

c) Support costs for the Scene+ loyalty program – In the prior year, the Bank recorded costs of $133 million ($98 million after-tax) to support the expansion of the Scene+ loyalty program to include Empire Company Limited as a partner.

Impact of Adjustments



For the three months ended For the year ended



October 31, 2023 October 31, 2023 October 31, 2022 ($ millions) Pre-tax After-tax Pre-tax After-tax Pre-tax After-tax Divestitures and wind-down of operations $ (367) $ (319) $ (367) $ (319) $ 361 $ 340 Restructuring charge and severance provisions

354

258

354

258

85

66 Consolidation of real estate and contract termination costs

87

63

87

63

–

– Impairment of non-financial assets























Investment in associates

185

159

185

159

–

– Intangible assets including software

161

114

161

114

–

– Canada recovery dividend

–

–

–

579

–

– Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

19

14

81

59

97

71 Support costs for the Scene+ loyalty program

–

–

–

–

133

98 Total $ 439 $ 289 $ 501 $ 913 $ 676 $ 575



























Diluted EPS Impact



$ 0.24



$ 0.76



$ 0.48 CET1 Impact(1)





6 bps





(6 bps)





(2 bps) (1) Including related impacts on regulatory capital and risk-weighted assets.

Reconciliation of reported and adjusted results by business line