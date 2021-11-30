Scotiabank reports fourth quarter and 2021 results

Nov 30, 2021, 06:00 ET
Scotiabank's 2021 audited annual consolidated financial statements and accompanying Management's Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) are available at www.scotiabank.com along with the supplementary financial information and regulatory capital disclosure reports, which includes fourth quarter financial information. All amounts are in Canadian dollars and are based on our audited annual consolidated financial statements and accompanying MD&A for the year ended October 31, 2021 and related notes prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), unless otherwise noted.
Additional information related to the Bank, including the Bank's Annual Information Form, can be found on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and on the EDGAR section of the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
Fiscal 2021 Highlights on a Reported Basis
Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights on a Reported Basis
•
Net income of $9,955 million, compared to $6,853 million
•
Net income of $2,559 million, compared to $1,899 million
•
Earnings per share (diluted) of $7.70, compared to $5.30
•
Earnings per share (diluted) of $1.97, compared to $1.42
•
Return on equity(1) of 14.7%, compared to 10.4%
•
Return on equity of 14.8%, compared to 11.0%
•
Annual common dividend per share of $3.60
•
Quarterly dividend increase of 10 cents per common share to $1.00
•
Fiscal 2021 Highlights on an Adjusted Basis(2)
(versus Fiscal 2020)
•
Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights on an Adjusted Basis(2)
•
Net income of $10,169 million, compared to $6,961 million
•
Net income of $2,716 million, compared to $1,938 million
•
Earnings per share (diluted) of $7.87, compared to $5.36
•
Earnings per share (diluted) of $2.10, compared to $1.45
•
Return on equity of 15.0%, compared to 10.4%
•
Return on equity of 15.6%, compared to 11.3%
Fiscal 2021 Performance versus Medium-Term Objectives
The following table provides a summary of our 2021 performance against our medium-term financial performance objectives:
Medium-Term Objectives
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Scotiabank reported net income of $9,955 million for the fiscal year 2021, compared with net income of $6,853 million in 2020. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $7.70, compared to $5.30 in the previous year. Return on equity was 14.7%, compared to 10.4% in the previous year.
Adjusted net income(2) was $10,169 million, up from $6,961 million in the previous year, and EPS was $7.87 versus $5.36 in the previous year.
Reported net income for the fourth quarter ended October 31, 2021 was $2,559 million compared to $1,899 million in the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share were $1.97, compared to $1.42 in the same period a year ago.
Adjusted net income(2) for the fourth quarter ended October 31, 2021 was $2,716 million and EPS was $2.10, up from $1.45 last year. Adjusted return on equity was 15.6% compared to 11.3% a year ago.
"We ended the year with strong fourth quarter earnings and exceeded our medium-term financial targets in fiscal 2021. Our diversified business model demonstrated its resilience through the pandemic, and the Bank is well positioned to achieve its full earnings power in the upcoming year. I am extremely proud of how the Scotiabank team supported our clients, customers and communities as they continued to navigate through the challenges of the pandemic, while also continuing to stay focused on creating long-term sustainable value for our shareholders. As we close out 2021, it is clear that our sharpened footprint and our significant investments in our digital capabilities have positioned the Bank for a very bright future," said Brian Porter, President and CEO of Scotiabank. The Bank was also recently recognized for outstanding leadership in the Global Finance 2021 Sustainable Finance Awards for its efforts to support clients with industry-leading advice and expertise to help achieve strong business growth that is environmentally and socially responsible.
Canadian Banking generated adjusted earnings of $4,171 million in 2021, an increase of 60% compared to the prior year. The increase was due primarily to lower provision for credit losses and higher revenues driven by non-interest income and strong loan growth. During the year, Scotiabank received the #1 ranking in the J.D. Power 2021 Canada Online Banking Satisfaction Study for the second year in a row.
Global Wealth Management reported adjusted earnings of $1,592 million in 2021, up 23% compared to the prior year. The higher earnings were driven by strong results across both Canadian Advisory and Asset Management businesses.
Global Banking and Markets delivered another strong year with earnings of $2,075 million. This performance was driven by solid performance across the business, prudent expense management and lower provision for credit losses.
International Banking earnings improved through 2021 generating adjusted earnings of $1,855 million, an increase of 62% compared to the prior year. This was driven by strong commercial and secured lending loan growth, prudent expense management supported by accelerated customer adoption of digital channels and lower provision for loan losses, driven by improved credit outlook.
With a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 12.3% the Bank remains well capitalized to support its strategic growth plans and return capital back to shareholders. This quarter we announced a 10 cent increase in the quarterly dividend to $1.00 per common share, 11% higher than a year ago.
"As we look forward to 2022, we expect to deliver strong growth across all our business lines, with optionality and multiple avenues to grow," said Brian Porter, President and CEO, Scotiabank.
______________________________
(1)
Refer to page 141 of the Management's Discussion & Analysis in the Bank's 2021 Annual Report, available on www.sedar.com, for an explanation of the composition of the measure. Such explanation is incorporated by reference hereto.
(2)
Refer to Non-GAAP Measures section on page 3.
(3)
This measure has been disclosed in this document in accordance with OSFI Guideline - Capital Adequacy Requirements (November 2018).
Non-GAAP Measures
The Bank uses a number of financial measures to assess its performance. Some of these measures are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), which are based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), are not defined by GAAP and do not have standardized meanings that would ensure consistency and comparability among companies using these measures. The Bank believes that non-GAAP measures are useful in assessing ongoing business performance and provide readers with a better understanding of how management assesses performance. These non-GAAP measures are used throughout this press release and defined below.
Adjusted results and diluted earnings per share
The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP Reported financial results to Non-GAAP Adjusted financial results. The financial results have been adjusted for the following:
1.
Adjustments impacting current and prior periods:
A.
Amortization of Acquisition-related intangible assets:
B.
Restructuring and other provisions, recorded in Q4, 2021:
The Bank recorded settlement and litigation provisions in the amount of $62 million pre-tax in the Other operating segment in connection with the Bank's former metals business.
2.
Adjustments impacting prior periods only:
A.
Acquisition and divestiture-related amounts, which are defined as follows:
i.
Acquisition-related integration costs – Includes costs that were incurred and related to integrating previously acquired businessess. These costs were recorded in the Canadian Banking, International Banking and Global Wealth Management operating segments. The costs relate to the following acquisitions:
ii.
Net (gain)/loss on divestitures – The Bank announced a number of divestitures in accordance with its strategy to reposition the Bank. The net (gain)/loss on divestitures is recorded in the Other operating segment (refer to Note 37 of the Bank's 2021 Annual Report to Shareholders for further details):
iii.
Day 1 provision for credit losses on acquired performing financial instruments, as required by IFRS 9. The accounting standard does not differentiate between originated and purchased performing loans and as such, requires the same accounting treatment for both. These credit losses are considered Acquisition-related costs in periods where applicable and are recorded in the International Banking segment. The provision for 2019 relates to Banco Cencosud, Peru and Banco Dominicano del Progreso, Dominican Republic.
B.
Valuation-related adjustments, recorded in Q1, 2020:
Reconciliation of reported and adjusted results and diluted earnings per share
|
For the three months ended
|
For the year ended
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
($ millions)
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Reported Results
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
4,217
|
$
|
4,217
|
$
|
4,258
|
$
|
16,961
|
$
|
17,320
|
Non-interest income
|
3,470
|
3,540
|
3,247
|
14,291
|
14,016
|
Total Revenue
|
7,687
|
7,757
|
7,505
|
31,252
|
31,336
|
Provision for credit losses
|
168
|
380
|
1,131
|
1,808
|
6,084
|
Non-interest expenses
|
4,271
|
4,097
|
4,057
|
16,618
|
16,856
|
Income before taxes
|
3,248
|
3,280
|
2,317
|
12,826
|
8,396
|
Income tax expense
|
689
|
738
|
418
|
2,871
|
1,543
|
Net income
|
$
|
2,559
|
$
|
2,542
|
$
|
1,899
|
$
|
9,955
|
$
|
6,853
|
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries (NCI)
|
70
|
81
|
72
|
331
|
75
|
Net income attributable to equity holders
|
$
|
2,489
|
$
|
2,461
|
$
|
1,827
|
$
|
9,624
|
$
|
6,778
|
Preferred shareholders and other equity instrument holders
|
78
|
35
|
82
|
233
|
196
|
Net income attributable to common shareholders
|
$
|
2,411
|
$
|
2,426
|
$
|
1,745
|
$
|
9,391
|
$
|
6,582
|
Diluted earnings per share (in dollars)
|
$
|
1.97
|
$
|
1.99
|
$
|
1.42
|
$
|
7.70
|
$
|
5.30
|
Adjustments
|
Amortization of Acquisition-related intangible assets, excluding
|
software(1)
|
$
|
25
|
$
|
24
|
$
|
26
|
$
|
103
|
$
|
106
|
Restructuring and other provisions(1)
|
188
|
-
|
-
|
188
|
-
|
Acquisition-related integration costs(1)
|
-
|
-
|
20
|
-
|
177
|
Net (gain)/loss on divestitures(2)
|
-
|
-
|
8
|
-
|
(298)
|
Allowance for credit losses - Additional scenario(3)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
155
|
Derivatives valuation adjustment(4)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
116
|
Impairment charge on software asset(1)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
44
|
Adjustments (Pre-tax)
|
213
|
24
|
54
|
291
|
300
|
Income tax expense/(benefit)
|
(56)
|
(6)
|
(15)
|
(77)
|
(192)
|
Adjustments (After tax)
|
157
|
18
|
39
|
214
|
108
|
Adjustment attributable to NCI
|
(10)
|
-
|
-
|
(10)
|
(60)
|
Adjustments (After tax and NCI)
|
$
|
147
|
$
|
18
|
$
|
39
|
$
|
204
|
$
|
48
|
Adjusted Results
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
4,217
|
$
|
4,217
|
$
|
4,258
|
$
|
16,961
|
$
|
17,320
|
Non-interest income
|
3,470
|
3,540
|
3,247
|
14,291
|
13,819
|
Total revenue
|
7,687
|
7,757
|
7,505
|
31,252
|
31,139
|
Provision for credit losses
|
168
|
380
|
1,131
|
1,808
|
5,929
|
Non-interest expenses
|
4,058
|
4,073
|
4,003
|
16,327
|
16,514
|
Income before taxes
|
3,461
|
3,304
|
2,371
|
13,117
|
8,696
|
Income tax expense
|
745
|
744
|
433
|
2,948
|
1,735
|
Net income
|
$
|
2,716
|
$
|
2,560
|
$
|
1,938
|
$
|
10,169
|
$
|
6,961
|
Net income attributable to NCI
|
80
|
81
|
72
|
341
|
135
|
Net income attributable to equity holders
|
$
|
2,636
|
$
|
2,479
|
$
|
1,866
|
$
|
9,828
|
$
|
6,826
|
Preferred shareholders and other equity instrument holders
|
78
|
35
|
82
|
233
|
196
|
Net income attributable to common shareholders
|
$
|
2,558
|
$
|
2,444
|
$
|
1,784
|
$
|
9,595
|
$
|
6,630
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|
Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders
|
2,558
|
2,444
|
1,784
|
9,595
|
6,630
|
Dilutive impact of share-based payment options and others
|
7
|
9
|
21
|
48
|
38
|
Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders (diluted)
|
$
|
2,565
|
$
|
2,453
|
$
|
1,805
|
$
|
9,643
|
$
|
6,668
|
Weighted average number of basic common shares outstanding (millions)
|
1,215
|
1,215
|
1,211
|
1,214
|
1,212
|
Dilutive impact of share-based payment options and others (millions)
|
9
|
8
|
35
|
11
|
31
|
Adjusted weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding (millions)
|
1,224
|
1,223
|
1,246
|
1,225
|
1,243
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (in dollars)(5)
|
$
|
2.10
|
$
|
2.01
|
$
|
1.45
|
$
|
7.87
|
$
|
5.36
|
Impact of adjustments on diluted earnings per share (in dollars)
|
$
|
0.13
|
$
|
0.02
|
$
|
0.03
|
$
|
0.17
|
$
|
0.06
|
(1)
|
Recorded in non-interest expenses.
|
(2)
|
(Gain)/Loss on divestitures is recorded in non-interest income; costs related to divestitures are recorded in non-interest expenses.
|
(3)
|
Recorded in provision for credit losses.
|
(4)
|
Recorded in non-interest income.
|
(5)
|
Earnings per share calculations are based on full dollar and share amounts.
|
Reconciliation of reported and adjusted results by business line
|
For the three months ended October 31, 2021(1)
|
($ millions)
|
Canadian Banking
|
International Banking
|
Global Wealth Management
|
Global
Banking and Markets
|
Other
|
Total
|
Reported Results
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
2,082
|
$
|
1,589
|
$
|
161
|
$
|
365
|
$
|
20
|
$
|
4,217
|
Non-interest income
|
749
|
728
|
1,186
|
812
|
(5)
|
3,470
|
Total Revenue
|
2,831
|
2,317
|
1,347
|
1,177
|
15
|
7,687
|
Provision for credit losses
|
(96)
|
314
|
1
|
(50)
|
(1)
|
168
|
Non-interest expenses
|
1,251
|
1,259
|
824
|
591
|
346
|
4,271
|
Income before taxes
|
1,676
|
744
|
522
|
636
|
(330)
|
3,248
|
Income tax expense
|
438
|
137
|
135
|
134
|
(155)
|
689
|
Net income
|
$
|
1,238
|
$
|
607
|
$
|
387
|
$
|
502
|
$
|
(175)
|
$
|
2,559
|
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries (NCI)
|
-
|
79
|
2
|
-
|
(11)
|
70
|
Net income attributable to equity holders
|
$
|
1,238
|
$
|
528
|
$
|
385
|
$
|
502
|
$
|
(164)
|
$
|
2,489
|
Adjustments
|
Amortization of Acquisition-related intangible assets, excluding
|
software(2)
|
$
|
6
|
$
|
10
|
$
|
9
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
25
|
Restructuring and other provisions(2)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
188
|
188
|
Adjustments (Pre-tax)
|
6
|
10
|
9
|
-
|
188
|
213
|
Income tax expense/(benefit)
|
(2)
|
(3)
|
(2)
|
-
|
(49)
|
(56)
|
Adjustments (After tax)
|
4
|
7
|
7
|
-
|
139
|
157
|
Adjustment attributable to NCI
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(10)
|
(10)
|
Adjustments (After tax and NCI)
|
$
|
4
|
$
|
7
|
$
|
7
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
129
|
$
|
147
|
Adjusted Results
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
2,082
|
$
|
1,589
|
$
|
161
|
$
|
365
|
$
|
20
|
$
|
4,217
|
Non-interest income
|
749
|
728
|
1,186
|
812
|
(5)
|
3,470
|
Total revenue
|
2,831
|
2,317
|
1,347
|
1,177
|
15
|
7,687
|
Provision for credit losses
|
(96)
|
314
|
1
|
(50)
|
(1)
|
168
|
Non-interest expenses
|
1,245
|
1,249
|
815
|
591
|
158
|
4,058
|
Income before taxes
|
1,682
|
754
|
531
|
636
|
(142)
|
3,461
|
Income tax expense
|
440
|
140
|
137
|
134
|
(106)
|
745
|
Net income
|
$
|
1,242
|
$
|
614
|
$
|
394
|
$
|
502
|
$
|
(36)
|
$
|
2,716
|
Net income attributable to NCI
|
-
|
79
|
2
|
-
|
(1)
|
80
|
Net income attributable to equity holders
|
$
|
1,242
|
$
|
535
|
$
|
392
|
$
|
502
|
$
|
(35)
|
$
|
2,636
|
(1)
|
Refer to Business Line Overview section of the Bank's 2021 Annual Report to Shareholders.
|
(2)
|
Recorded in non-interest expenses.
|
Reconciliation of reported and adjusted results by business line
|
For the three months ended July 31, 2021(1)
|
($ millions)
|
Canadian Banking
|
International Banking
|
Global Wealth Management
|
Global
Banking and Markets
|
Other
|
Total
|
Reported Results
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
2,030
|
$
|
1,586
|
$
|
160
|
$
|
363
|
$
|
78
|
$
|
4,217
|
Non-interest income
|
765
|
776
|
1,175
|
890
|
(66)
|
3,540
|
Total Revenue
|
2,795
|
2,362
|
1,335
|
1,253
|
12
|
7,757
|
Provision for credit losses
|
69
|
339
|
(1)
|
(27)
|
-
|
380
|
Non-interest expenses
|
1,267
|
1,299
|
812
|
620
|
99
|
4,097
|
Income before taxes
|
1,459
|
724
|
524
|
660
|
(87)
|
3,280
|
Income tax expense
|
380
|
160
|
132
|
147
|
(81)
|
738
|
Net income
|
$
|
1,079
|
$
|
564
|
$
|
392
|
$
|
513
|
$
|
(6)
|
$
|
2,542
|
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries (NCI)
|
-
|
78
|
2
|
-
|
1
|
81
|
Net income attributable to equity holders
|
$
|
1,079
|
$
|
486
|
$
|
390
|
$
|
513
|
$
|
(7)
|
$
|
2,461
|
Adjustments
|
Amortization of Acquisition-related intangible assets, excluding
|
software(2)
|
$
|
5
|
$
|
11
|
$
|
8
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
24
|
Adjustments (Pre-tax)
|
5
|
11
|
8
|
-
|
-
|
24
|
Income tax expense/(benefit)
|
(1)
|
(4)
|
(1)
|
-
|
-
|
(6)
|
Adjustments (After tax)
|
4
|
7
|
7
|
-
|
-
|
18
|
Adjustment attributable to NCI
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjustments (After tax and NCI)
|
$
|
4
|
$
|
7
|
$
|
7
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
18
|
Adjusted Results
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
2,030
|
$
|
1,586
|
$
|
160
|
$
|
363
|
$
|
78
|
$
|
4,217
|
Non-interest income
|
765
|
776
|
1,175
|
890
|
(66)
|
3,540
|
Total revenue
|
2,795
|
2,362
|
1,335
|
1,253
|
12
|
7,757
|
Provision for credit losses
|
69
|
339
|
(1)
|
(27)
|
-
|
380
|
Non-interest expenses
|
1,262
|
1,288
|
804
|
620
|
99
|
4,073
|
Income before taxes
|
1,464
|
735
|
532
|
660
|
(87)
|
3,304
|
Income tax expense
|
381
|
164
|
133
|
147
|
(81)
|
744
|
Net income
|
$
|
1,083
|
$
|
571
|
$
|
399
|
$
|
513
|
$
|
(6)
|
$
|
2,560
|
Net income attributable to NCI
|
-
|
78
|
2
|
-
|
1
|
81
|
Net income attributable to equity holders
|
$
|
1,083
|
$
|
493
|
$
|
397
|
$
|
513
|
$
|
(7)
|
$
|
2,479
|
(1)
|
Refer to Business Line Overview section of the Bank's 2021 Annual Report to Shareholders.
|
(2)
|
Recorded in non-interest expenses.
|
Reconciliation of reported and adjusted results by business line
|
For the three months ended October 31, 2020(1)
|
($ millions)
|
Canadian Banking
|
International Banking
|
Global Wealth Management
|
Global
Banking and Markets
|
Other
|
Total
|
Reported Results
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
1,954
|
$
|
1,785
|
$
|
144
|
$
|
350
|
$
|
25
|
$
|
4,258
|
Non-interest income
|
612
|
763
|
1,021
|
860
|
(9)
|
3,247
|
Total Revenue
|
2,566
|
2,548
|
1,165
|
1,210
|
16
|
7,505
|
Provision for credit losses
|
330
|
736
|
3
|
62
|
-
|
1,131
|
Non-interest expenses
|
1,186
|
1,424
|
726
|
583
|
138
|
4,057
|
Income before taxes
|
1,050
|
388
|
436
|
565
|
(122)
|
2,317
|
Income tax expense
|
272
|
55
|
111
|
105
|
(125)
|
418
|
Net income
|
$
|
778
|
$
|
333
|
$
|
325
|
$
|
460
|
$
|
3
|
$
|
1,899
|
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries (NCI)
|
-
|
70
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
72
|
Net income attributable to equity holders
|
$
|
778
|
$
|
263
|
$
|
323
|
$
|
460
|
$
|
3
|
$
|
1,827
|
Adjustments
|
Amortization of Acquisition-related intangible assets, excluding
|
software(2)
|
$
|
6
|
$
|
11
|
$
|
9
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
26
|
Acquisition-related integration costs(2)
|
-
|
16
|
4
|
-
|
-
|
20
|
Net (gain)/loss on divestitures(3)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
8
|
8
|
Adjustments (Pre-tax)
|
6
|
27
|
13
|
-
|
8
|
54
|
Income tax expense/(benefit)
|
(2)
|
(7)
|
(3)
|
-
|
(3)
|
(15)
|
Adjustments (After tax)
|
4
|
20
|
10
|
-
|
5
|
39
|
Adjustment attributable to NCI
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjustments (After tax and NCI)
|
$
|
4
|
$
|
20
|
$
|
10
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
5
|
$
|
39
|
Adjusted Results
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
1,954
|
$
|
1,785
|
$
|
144
|
$
|
350
|
$
|
25
|
$
|
4,258
|
Non-interest income
|
612
|
763
|
1,021
|
860
|
(9)
|
3,247
|
Total revenue
|
2,566
|
2,548
|
1,165
|
1,210
|
16
|
7,505
|
Provision for credit losses
|
330
|
736
|
3
|
62
|
-
|
1,131
|
Non-interest expenses
|
1,180
|
1,397
|
713
|
583
|
130
|
4,003
|
Income before taxes
|
1,056
|
415
|
449
|
565
|
(114)
|
2,371
|
Income tax expense
|
274
|
62
|
114
|
105
|
(122)
|
433
|
Net income
|
$
|
782
|
$
|
353
|
$
|
335
|
$
|
460
|
$
|
8
|
$
|
1,938
|
Net income attributable to NCI
|
-
|
70
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
72
|
Net income attributable to equity holders
|
$
|
782
|
$
|
283
|
$
|
333
|
$
|
460
|
$
|
8
|
$
|
1,866
|
(1)
|
Refer to Business Line Overview section of the Bank's 2021 Annual Report to Shareholders.
|
(2)
|
Recorded in non-interest expenses.
|
(3)
|
(Gain)/Loss on divestitures is recorded in non-interest income; costs related to divestitures are recorded in non-interest expenses.
|
Reconciliation of reported and adjusted results by business line
|
For the year ended October 31, 2021(1)
|
($ millions)
|
Canadian Banking
|
International Banking
|
Global Wealth Management
|
Global
Banking and Markets
|
Other
|
Total
|
Reported Results
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
8,030
|
$
|
6,625
|
$
|
628
|
$
|
1,436
|
$
|
242
|
$
|
16,961
|
Non-interest income
|
2,868
|
2,993
|
4,752
|
3,587
|
91
|
14,291
|
Total Revenue
|
10,898
|
9,618
|
5,380
|
5,023
|
333
|
31,252
|
Provision for credit losses
|
333
|
1,574
|
2
|
(100)
|
(1)
|
1,808
|
Non-interest expenses
|
4,951
|
5,254
|
3,255
|
2,458
|
700
|
16,618
|
Income before taxes
|
5,614
|
2,790
|
2,123
|
2,665
|
(366)
|
12,826
|
Income tax expense
|
1,459
|
635
|
549
|
590
|
(362)
|
2,871
|
Net income
|
$
|
4,155
|
$
|
2,155
|
$
|
1,574
|
$
|
2,075
|
$
|
(4)
|
$
|
9,955
|
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries (NCI)
|
-
|
332
|
9
|
-
|
(10)
|
331
|
Net income attributable to equity holders
|
$
|
4,155
|
$
|
1,823
|
$
|
1,565
|
$
|
2,075
|
$
|
6
|
$
|
9,624
|
Adjustments
|
Amortization of Acquisition-related intangible assets, excluding
|
software(2)
|
$
|
22
|
$
|
45
|
$
|
36
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
103
|
Restructuring and other provisions(2)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
188
|
188
|
Adjustments (Pre-tax)
|
22
|
45
|
36
|
-
|
188
|
291
|
Income tax expense/(benefit)
|
(6)
|
(13)
|
(9)
|
-
|
(49)
|
(77)
|
Adjustments (After tax)
|
16
|
32
|
27
|
-
|
139
|
214
|
Adjustment attributable to NCI
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(10)
|
(10)
|
Adjustments (After tax and NCI)
|
$
|
16
|
$
|
32
|
$
|
27
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
129
|
$
|
204
|
Adjusted Results
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
8,030
|
$
|
6,625
|
$
|
628
|
$
|
1,436
|
$
|
242
|
$
|
16,961
|
Non-interest income
|
2,868
|
2,993
|
4,752
|
3,587
|
91
|
14,291
|
Total revenue
|
10,898
|
9,618
|
5,380
|
5,023
|
333
|
31,252
|
Provision for credit losses
|
333
|
1,574
|
2
|
(100)
|
(1)
|
1,808
|
Non-interest expenses
|
4,929
|
5,209
|
3,219
|
2,458
|
512
|
16,327
|
Income before taxes
|
5,636
|
2,835
|
2,159
|
2,665
|
(178)
|
13,117
|
Income tax expense
|
1,465
|
648
|
558
|
590
|
(313)
|
2,948
|
Net income
|
$
|
4,171
|
$
|
2,187
|
$
|
1,601
|
$
|
2,075
|
$
|
135
|
$
|
10,169
|
Net income attributable to NCI
|
-
|
332
|
9
|
-
|
-
|
341
|
Net income attributable to equity holders
|
$
|
4,171
|
$
|
1,855
|
$
|
1,592
|
$
|
2,075
|
$
|
135
|
$
|
9,828
|
(1)
|
Refer to Business Line Overview section of the Bank's 2021 Annual Report to Shareholders.
|
(2)
|
Recorded in non-interest expenses.
|
Reconciliation of reported and adjusted results by business line
|
For the year ended October 31, 2020(1)
|
($ millions)
|
Canadian Banking
|
International Banking
|
Global Wealth Management
|
Global
Banking and Markets
|
Other
|
Total
|
Reported Results
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
7,838
|
$
|
7,603
|
$
|
575
|
$
|
1,435
|
$
|
(131)
|
$
|
17,320
|
Non-interest income
|
2,461
|
3,207
|
4,009
|
3,947
|
392
|
14,016
|
Total Revenue
|
10,299
|
10,810
|
4,584
|
5,382
|
261
|
31,336
|
Provision for credit losses
|
2,073
|
3,613
|
7
|
390
|
1
|
6,084
|
Non-interest expenses
|
4,811
|
5,943
|
2,878
|
2,473
|
751
|
16,856
|
Income before taxes
|
3,415
|
1,254
|
1,699
|
2,519
|
(491)
|
8,396
|
Income tax expense
|
879
|
182
|
437
|
564
|
(519)
|
1,543
|
Net income
|
$
|
2,536
|
$
|
1,072
|
$
|
1,262
|
$
|
1,955
|
$
|
28
|
$
|
6,853
|
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries (NCI)
|
-
|
92
|
10
|
-
|
(27)
|
75
|
Net income attributable to equity holders
|
$
|
2,536
|
$
|
980
|
$
|
1,252
|
$
|
1,955
|
$
|
55
|
$
|
6,778
|
Adjustments
|
Amortization of Acquisition-related intangible assets, excluding
|
software(2)
|
$
|
22
|
$
|
47
|
$
|
37
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
106
|
Acquisition-related integration costs(2)
|
-
|
154
|
23
|
-
|
-
|
177
|
Net (gain)/loss on divestitures(3)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(298)
|
(298)
|
Allowance for credit losses - Additional scenario(4)
|
71
|
77
|
1
|
6
|
-
|
155
|
Derivatives valuation adjustment(5)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
102
|
14
|
116
|
Impairment charge on software asset(2)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
44
|
44
|
Adjustments (Pre-tax)
|
93
|
278
|
61
|
108
|
(240)
|
300
|
Income tax expense/(benefit)
|
(25)
|
(78)
|
(16)
|
(29)
|
(44)
|
(192)
|
Adjustments (After tax)
|
68
|
200
|
45
|
79
|
(284)
|
108
|
Adjustment attributable to NCI
|
-
|
(32)
|
-
|
-
|
(28)
|
(60)
|
Adjustments (After tax and NCI)
|
$
|
68
|
$
|
168
|
$
|
45
|
$
|
79
|
$
|
(312)
|
$
|
48
|
Adjusted Results
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
7,838
|
$
|
7,603
|
$
|
575
|
$
|
1,435
|
$
|
(131)
|
$
|
17,320
|
Non-interest income
|
2,461
|
3,207
|
4,009
|
4,049
|
93
|
13,819
|
Total revenue
|
10,299
|
10,810
|
4,584
|
5,484
|
(38)
|
31,139
|
Provision for credit losses
|
2,002
|
3,536
|
6
|
384
|
1
|
5,929
|
Non-interest expenses
|
4,789
|
5,742
|
2,818
|
2,473
|
692
|
16,514
|
Income before taxes
|
3,508
|
1,532
|
1,760
|
2,627
|
(731)
|
8,696
|
Income tax expense
|
904
|
260
|
453
|
593
|
(475)
|
1,735
|
Net income
|
$
|
2,604
|
$
|
1,272
|
$
|
1,307
|
$
|
2,034
|
$
|
(256)
|
$
|
6,961
|
Net income attributable to NCI
|
-
|
124
|
10
|
-
|
1
|
135
|
Net income attributable to equity holders
|
$
|
2,604
|
$
|
1,148
|
$
|
1,297
|
$
|
2,034
|
$
|
(257)
|
$
|
6,826
|
(1)
|
Refer to Business Line Overview section of the Bank's 2021 Annual Report to Shareholders.
|
(2)
|
Recorded in non-interest expenses.
|
(3)
|
(Gain)/Loss on divestitures is recorded in non-interest income; costs related to divestitures are recorded in non-interest expenses.
|
(4)
|
Recorded in provision for credit losses.
|
(5)
|
Recorded in non-interest income.
Reconciliation of International Banking's reported and adjusted results and constant dollar results
International Banking business segment results are analyzed on a constant dollar basis. Under the constant dollar basis, prior period amounts are recalculated using current period average foreign currency rates. The following table presents the reconciliation between reported and adjusted and constant dollar results for International Banking for prior periods. The Bank believes that constant dollar is useful for readers in assessing ongoing business performance. The tables below are computed on a basis that is different than the table "Impact of foreign currency translation" on page 16.
|
For the three months ended
|
For the year ended
|
($ millions)
|
July 31, 2021
|
October 31, 2020
|
October 31, 2020
|
(Taxable equivalent basis)
|
Reported
|
Foreign exchange
|
Constant dollar
|
Reported
|
Foreign exchange
|
Constant dollar
|
Reported
|
Foreign exchange
|
Constant dollar
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
1,586
|
$
|
11
|
$
|
1,575
|
$
|
1,785
|
$
|
117
|
$
|
1,668
|
$
|
7,603
|
$
|
543
|
$
|
7,060
|
Non-interest income
|
776
|
6
|
770
|
763
|
40
|
723
|
3,207
|
192
|
3,015
|
Total revenue
|
2,362
|
17
|
2,345
|
2,548
|
157
|
2,391
|
10,810
|
735
|
10,075
|
Provision for credit losses
|
339
|
4
|
335
|
736
|
62
|
674
|
3,613
|
244
|
3,369
|
Non-interest expenses
|
1,299
|
4
|
1,295
|
1,424
|
66
|
1,358
|
5,943
|
340
|
5,603
|
Income tax expense
|
160
|
1
|
159
|
55
|
4
|
51
|
182
|
23
|
159
|
Net income
|
$
|
564
|
$
|
8
|
$
|
556
|
$
|
333
|
$
|
25
|
$
|
308
|
$
|
1,072
|
$
|
128
|
$
|
944
|
Net income attributable to
|
non-controlling interest
|
in subsidiaries
|
$
|
78
|
$
|
2
|
$
|
76
|
$
|
70
|
$
|
6
|
$
|
64
|
$
|
92
|
$
|
5
|
$
|
87
|
Net income attributable to
|
equity holders of the Bank
|
$
|
486
|
$
|
6
|
$
|
480
|
$
|
263
|
$
|
19
|
$
|
244
|
$
|
980
|
$
|
123
|
$
|
857
|
Other measures
|
Average assets ($ billions)
|
$
|
191
|
$
|
2
|
$
|
189
|
$
|
202
|
$
|
11
|
$
|
191
|
$
|
206
|
$
|
12
|
$
|
194
|
Average liabilities ($ billions)
|
$
|
146
|
$
|
1
|
$
|
145
|
$
|
153
|
$
|
8
|
$
|
145
|
$
|
155
|
$
|
8
|
$
|
147
|
For the three months ended
|
For the year ended
|
($ millions)
|
July 31, 2021
|
October 31, 2020
|
October 31, 2020
|
(Taxable equivalent basis)
|
Adjusted
|
Foreign exchange
|
Constant dollar adjusted
|
Adjusted
|
Foreign exchange
|
Constant dollar adjusted
|
Adjusted
|
Foreign exchange
|
Constant dollar adjusted
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
1,586
|
$
|
11
|
$
|
1,575
|
$
|
1,785
|
$
|
117
|
$
|
1,668
|
$
|
7,603
|
$
|
543
|
$
|
7,060
|
Non-interest income
|
776
|
6
|
770
|
763
|
40
|
723
|
3,207
|
192
|
3,015
|
Total revenue
|
2,362
|
17
|
2,345
|
2,548
|
157
|
2,391
|
10,810
|
735
|
10,075
|
Provision for credit losses
|
339
|
4
|
335
|
736
|
62
|
674
|
3,536
|
239
|
3,297
|
Non-interest expenses
|
1,288
|
3
|
1,285
|
1,397
|
64
|
1,333
|
5,742
|
328
|
5,414
|
Income tax expense
|
164
|
3
|
161
|
62
|
5
|
57
|
260
|
29
|
231
|
Net income
|
$
|
571
|
$
|
7
|
$
|
564
|
$
|
353
|
$
|
26
|
$
|
327
|
$
|
1,272
|
$
|
139
|
$
|
1,133
|
Net income attributable to
|
non-controlling interest
|
in subsidiaries
|
$
|
78
|
$
|
2
|
$
|
76
|
$
|
70
|
$
|
6
|
$
|
64
|
$
|
124
|
$
|
7
|
$
|
117
|
Net income attributable to
|
equity holders of the Bank
|
$
|
493
|
$
|
5
|
$
|
488
|
$
|
283
|
$
|
20
|
$
|
263
|
$
|
1,148
|
$
|
132
|
$
|
1,016
Earning assets
Earning assets are defined as income generating assets which include interest-bearing deposits with financial institutions, trading assets, investment securities, investment in associates, securities borrowed or purchased under resale agreements, loans net of allowances, and customers' liability under acceptances.
Non-earning assets
Non-earning assets are defined as cash and non-interest bearing deposits with financial institutions, precious metals, derivative financial instruments, property and equipment, goodwill and other intangible assets, deferred tax assets and other assets.
Core earning assets
Core earning assets are defined as earning assets excluding investments in associates, customers' liability under acceptances, and trading assets, securities borrowed or purchased under resale agreements and other assets related to capital markets businesses.
Core net interest income
Core net interest income is defined as net interest income earned from core earning assets.
Net Interest Margin
Net interest margin is calculated as core net interest income for the business line divided by average core earning assets.
|
Average earning assets, average total assets, average core earning assets and net interest margin by business line
|
For the three months ended October 31, 2021 ($ millions)
|
Canadian Banking
|
International Banking
|
Global Wealth Management
|
Global Banking and Markets
|
Other
|
Total
|
Deposits with financial institutions
|
$
|
160
|
$
|
14,895
|
$
|
691
|
$
|
198
|
$
|
60,691
|
$
|
76,635
|
Trading assets
|
-
|
5,981
|
12
|
136,525
|
2,183
|
144,701
|
Securities purchased under resale agreements
|
and securities borrowed
|
-
|
2,342
|
-
|
119,297
|
1
|
121,640
|
Investment securities including investments in associates
|
1,136
|
15,816
|
292
|
5,806
|
57,825
|
80,875
|
Net loans and acceptances
|
392,745
|
137,622
|
19,042
|
110,179
|
(3,868)
|
655,720
|
Total earning assets
|
$
|
394,041
|
$
|
176,656
|
$
|
20,037
|
$
|
372,005
|
$
|
116,832
|
$
|
1,079,571
|
Non-earning assets
|
4,100
|
15,563
|
10,440
|
36,522
|
26,511
|
93,136
|
Total assets
|
$
|
398,141
|
$
|
192,219
|
$
|
30,477
|
$
|
408,527
|
$
|
143,343
|
$
|
1,172,707
|
Total earning assets
|
394,041
|
176,656
|
20,037
|
372,005
|
116,832
|
1,079,571
|
Less:
|
Investments in associates
|
814
|
1,669
|
-
|
-
|
64
|
2,547
|
Trading assets
|
-
|
5,453
|
-
|
136,311
|
2,182
|
143,946
|
Securities purchased under resale agreements
|
and securities borrowed
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
119,195
|
-
|
119,195
|
Customers' liability under acceptances
|
17,966
|
60
|
4,551
|
10,660
|
(15,035)
|
18,202
|
Other deductions
|
-
|
237
|
-
|
23,242
|
11,152
|
34,631
|
Core earning assets
|
$
|
375,261
|
$
|
169,237
|
$
|
15,486
|
$
|
82,597
|
$
|
118,469
|
$
|
761,050
|
Net interest margin
|
Net interest income
|
2,082
|
1,589
|
161
|
365
|
20
|
4,217
|
Less: Non-core net interest income
|
-
|
15
|
-
|
35
|
-
|
50
|
Core net interest income
|
$
|
2,082
|
$
|
1,574
|
$
|
161
|
$
|
330
|
$
|
20
|
$
|
4,167
|
Net interest margin
|
2.20%
|
3.69%
|
4.13%
|
1.59%
|
nm(1)
|
2.17%
|
(1) Not meaningful
|
Average earning assets, average total assets, average core earning assets and net interest margin by business line
|
For the three months ended July 31, 2021 ($ millions)
|
Canadian Banking
|
International Banking
|
Global Wealth Management
|
Global Banking and Markets
|
Other
|
Total
|
Deposits with financial institutions
|
$
|
140
|
$
|
15,897
|
$
|
699
|
$
|
392
|
$
|
56,088
|
$
|
73,216
|
Trading assets
|
-
|
6,495
|
17
|
134,922
|
1,789
|
143,223
|
Securities purchased under resale agreements
|
and securities borrowed
|
-
|
3,422
|
-
|
117,347
|
10
|
120,779
|
Investment securities including investments in associates
|
1,098
|
16,511
|
298
|
5,828
|
62,107
|
85,842
|
Net loans and acceptances
|
378,590
|
134,232
|
17,999
|
106,710
|
(4,783)
|
632,748
|
Total earning assets
|
$
|
379,828
|
$
|
176,557
|
$
|
19,013
|
$
|
365,199
|
$
|
115,211
|
$
|
1,055,808
|
Non-earning assets
|
4,090
|
14,141
|
10,466
|
35,718
|
27,874
|
92,289
|
Total assets
|
$
|
383,918
|
$
|
190,698
|
$
|
29,479
|
$
|
400,917
|
$
|
143,085
|
$
|
1,148,097
|
Total earning assets
|
379,828
|
176,557
|
19,013
|
365,199
|
115,211
|
1,055,808
|
Less:
|
Investments in associates
|
799
|
1,611
|
-
|
-
|
68
|
2,478
|
Trading assets
|
-
|
6,007
|
-
|
134,665
|
1,788
|
142,460
|
Securities purchased under resale agreements
|
and securities borrowed
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
117,271
|
-
|
117,271
|
Customers' liability under acceptances
|
17,394
|
46
|
4,329
|
10,248
|
(15,610)
|
16,407
|
Other deductions
|
-
|
871
|
-
|
23,499
|
10,801
|
35,171
|
Core earning assets
|
$
|
361,635
|
$
|
168,022
|
$
|
14,684
|
$
|
79,516
|
$
|
118,164
|
$
|
742,021
|
Net interest margin
|
Net interest income
|
2,030
|
1,586
|
160
|
363
|
78
|
4,217
|
Less: Non-core net interest income
|
-
|
12
|
-
|
36
|
-
|
48
|
Core net interest income
|
$
|
2,030
|
$
|
1,574
|
$
|
160
|
$
|
327
|
$
|
78
|
$
|
4,169
|
Net interest margin
|
2.23%
|
3.72%
|
4.32%
|
1.63%
|
nm(1)
|
2.23%
|
(1) Not meaningful
|
For the three months ended October 31, 2020 ($ millions)
|
Canadian Banking
|
International Banking
|
Global Wealth Management
|
Global Banking and Markets
|
Other
|
Total
|
Deposits with financial institutions
|
$
|
140
|
$
|
18,547
|
$
|
920
|
$
|
1,552
|
$
|
40,933
|
$
|
62,092
|
Trading assets
|
-
|
5,393
|
10
|
112,183
|
2,315
|
119,901
|
Securities purchased under resale agreements
|
and securities borrowed
|
-
|
3,134
|
-
|
117,897
|
-
|
121,031
|
Investment securities including investments in associates
|
1,013
|
16,419
|
262
|
6,300
|
94,132
|
118,126
|
Net loans and acceptances
|
357,450
|
141,610
|
14,965
|
108,929
|
(3,949)
|
619,005
|
Total earning assets
|
$
|
358,603
|
$
|
185,103
|
$
|
16,157
|
$
|
346,861
|
$
|
133,431
|
$
|
1,040,155
|
Non-earning assets
|
4,157
|
16,911
|
10,563
|
41,646
|
26,717
|
99,994
|
Total assets
|
$
|
362,760
|
$
|
202,014
|
$
|
26,720
|
$
|
388,507
|
$
|
160,148
|
$
|
1,140,149
|
Total earning assets
|
358,603
|
185,103
|
16,157
|
346,861
|
133,431
|
1,040,155
|
Less:
|
Investments in associates
|
730
|
1,612
|
-
|
-
|
66
|
2,408
|
Trading assets
|
-
|
4,704
|
-
|
111,854
|
2,314
|
118,872
|
Securities purchased under resale agreements
|
and securities borrowed
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
117,858
|
-
|
117,858
|
Customers' liability under acceptances
|
14,330
|
45
|
3,158
|
10,464
|
(13,565)
|
14,432
|
Other deductions
|
-
|
644
|
-
|
20,469
|
9,476
|
30,589
|
Core earning assets
|
$
|
343,543
|
$
|
178,098
|
$
|
12,999
|
$
|
86,216
|
$
|
135,140
|
$
|
755,996
|
Net interest margin
|
Net interest income
|
1,954
|
1,785
|
144
|
350
|
25
|
4,258
|
Less: Non-core net interest income
|
-
|
8
|
-
|
33
|
-
|
41
|
Core net interest income
|
$
|
1,954
|
$
|
1,777
|
$
|
144
|
$
|
317
|
$
|
25
|
$
|
4,217
|
Net interest margin
|
2.26%
|
3.97%
|
4.41%
|
1.46%
|
nm(1)
|
2.22%
|
(1) Not meaningful
|
Average earning assets, average total assets, average core earning assets and net interest margin by business line
|
For the year ended October 31, 2021 ($ millions)
|
Canadian Banking
|
International Banking
|
Global Wealth Management
|
Global Banking and Markets
|
Other
|
Total
|
Deposits with financial institutions
|
$
|
146
|
$
|
16,014
|
$
|
742
|
$
|
237
|
$
|
58,423
|
$
|
75,562
|
Trading assets
|
-
|
6,352
|
14
|
134,639
|
1,850
|
142,855
|
Securities purchased under resale agreements
|
and securities borrowed
|
-
|
2,919
|
-
|
116,896
|
3
|
119,818
|
Investment securities including investments in associates
|
1,080
|
16,500
|
302
|
6,097
|
68,229
|
92,208
|
Net loans and acceptances
|
375,444
|
137,121
|
17,420
|
106,020
|
(4,143)
|
631,862
|
Total earning assets
|
$
|
376,670
|
$
|
178,906
|
$
|
18,478
|
$
|
363,889
|
$
|
124,362
|
$
|
1,062,305
|
Non-earning assets
|
4,102
|
15,218
|
10,487
|
37,020
|
28,081
|
94,908
|
Total assets
|
$
|
380,772
|
$
|
194,124
|
$
|
28,965
|
$
|
400,909
|
$
|
152,443
|
$
|
1,157,213
|
Total earning assets
|
376,670
|
178,906
|
18,478
|
363,889
|
124,362
|
1,062,305
|
Less:
|
Investments in associates
|
783
|
1,646
|
-
|
-
|
62
|
2,491
|
Trading assets
|
-
|
5,812
|
-
|
134,372
|
1,849
|
142,033
|
Securities purchased under resale agreements
|
and securities borrowed
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
116,829
|
-
|
116,829
|
Customers' liability under acceptances
|
16,599
|
42
|
4,077
|
10,413
|
(14,679)
|
16,452
|
Other deductions
|
-
|
642
|
-
|
21,681
|
10,484
|
32,807
|
Core earning assets
|
$
|
359,288
|
$
|
170,764
|
$
|
14,401
|
$
|
80,594
|
$
|
126,646
|
$
|
751,693
|
Net interest margin
|
Net interest income
|
8,030
|
6,625
|
628
|
1,436
|
242
|
16,961
|
Less: Non-core net interest income
|
-
|
50
|
-
|
138
|
2
|
190
|
Core net interest income
|
$
|
8,030
|
$
|
6,575
|
$
|
628
|
$
|
1,298
|
$
|
240
|
$
|
16,771
|
Net interest margin
|
2.23%
|
3.85%
|
4.36%
|
1.61%
|
nm(1)
|
2.23%
|
(1) Not meaningful
|
For the year ended October 31, 2020 ($ millions)
|
Canadian Banking
|
International Banking
|
Global Wealth Management
|
Global Banking and Markets
|
Other
|
Total
|
Deposits with financial institutions
|
$
|
153
|
$
|
17,790
|
$
|
1,009
|
$
|
956
|
$
|
46,056
|
$
|
65,964
|
Trading assets
|
-
|
4,852
|
17
|
119,637
|
3,614
|
128,120
|
Securities purchased under resale agreements
|
and securities borrowed
|
-
|
2,412
|
-
|
125,741
|
136
|
128,289
|
Investment securities including investments in associates
|
976
|
15,573
|
300
|
5,730
|
82,504
|
105,083
|
Net loans and acceptances
|
353,540
|
147,681
|
14,109
|
114,265
|
(3,957)
|
625,638
|
Total earning assets
|
$
|
354,669
|
$
|
188,308
|
$
|
15,435
|
$
|
366,329
|
$
|
128,353
|
$
|
1,053,094
|
Non-earning assets
|
4,101
|
18,074
|
10,601
|
45,796
|
28,918
|
107,490
|
Total assets
|
$
|
358,770
|
$
|
206,382
|
$
|
26,036
|
$
|
412,125
|
$
|
157,271
|
$
|
1,160,584
|
Total earning assets
|
354,669
|
188,308
|
15,435
|
366,329
|
128,353
|
1,053,094
|
Less:
|
Investments in associates
|
713
|
1,868
|
-
|
-
|
87
|
2,668
|
Trading assets
|
-
|
4,399
|
-
|
119,395
|
1,113
|
124,907
|
Securities purchased under resale agreements
|
and securities borrowed
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
125,701
|
-
|
125,701
|
Customers' liability under acceptances
|
13,584
|
42
|
2,748
|
10,669
|
(10,996)
|
16,047
|
Other deductions
|
-
|
1,194
|
-
|
18,296
|
7,294
|
26,784
|
Core earning assets
|
$
|
340,372
|
$
|
180,805
|
$
|
12,687
|
$
|
92,268
|
$
|
130,855
|
$
|
756,987
|
Net interest margin
|
Net interest income
|
7,838
|
7,603
|
575
|
1,435
|
(131)
|
17,320
|
Less: Non-core net interest income
|
-
|
39
|
-
|
78
|
5
|
122
|
Core net interest income
|
$
|
7,838
|
$
|
7,564
|
$
|
575
|
$
|
1,357
|
$
|
(136)
|
$
|
17,198
|
Net interest margin
|
2.30%
|
4.18%
|
4.53%
|
1.47%
|
nm(1)
|
2.27%
|
(1) Not meaningful
Return on equity
Return on equity is a profitability measure that presents the net income attributable to common shareholders as a percentage of average common shareholders' equity.
The Bank attributes capital to its business lines on a basis that approximates 10.5% of Basel III common equity capital requirements which includes credit, market and operational risks and leverage inherent within each business segment.
Return on equity for the business segments is calculated as a ratio of net income attributable to common shareholders of the business segment and the capital attributed.
Adjusted return on equity represents adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders as a percentage of adjusted average common shareholders' equity.
Productivity ratio
Management uses the productivity ratio as a measure of the Bank's efficiency. This ratio represents operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue. A lower ratio indicates improved productivity.
Adjusted productivity ratio represents adjusted operating expenses as a percentage of adjusted total revenue.
Operating leverage
This financial metric measures the rate of growth in total revenue less the rate of growth in operating expenses.
Adjusted operating leverage represents the rate of growth in adjusted total revenue less the rate of growth in adjusted operating expenses.
Provision for credit losses as a % of average net loans and acceptances
The ratio represents provision for credit losses (PCL) expressed as a % of average net loans and acceptances.
Adjusted provision for credit losses as a % of average net loans and acceptances represents adjusted PCL expressed as a % of average net loans and acceptances.
Effective tax rate
The effective tax rate is the overall tax rate paid by the Bank on its earned income. The effective tax rate is calculated by dividing the Bank's income tax expenses by the income before taxes.
Adjusted effective tax rate is calculated by dividing adjusted income tax expenses by the adjusted income before taxes.
Taxable equivalent basis
The Bank analyzes its trading-related revenue on a taxable equivalent basis (TEB). This methodology grosses up tax-exempt income earned on certain securities reported in either net interest income or non-interest income to an equivalent before tax basis. Management believes that this basis for measurement provides a uniform comparability of net interest income and non-interest income arising from both taxable and non-taxable sources and facilitates a consistent basis of measurement. While other banks also use TEB, their methodology may not be comparable to the Bank's methodology.
|
Financial Highlights
|
As at and for the three months ended
|
As at and for the year ended
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Operating results ($ millions)
|
Net interest income
|
4,217
|
4,217
|
4,258
|
16,961
|
17,320
|
Non-interest income
|
3,470
|
3,540
|
3,247
|
14,291
|
14,016
|
Total revenue
|
7,687
|
7,757
|
7,505
|
31,252
|
31,336
|
Provision for credit losses
|
168
|
380
|
1,131
|
1,808
|
6,084
|
Non-interest expenses
|
4,271
|
4,097
|
4,057
|
16,618
|
16,856
|
Income tax expense
|
689
|
738
|
418
|
2,871
|
1,543
|
Net income
|
2,559
|
2,542
|
1,899
|
9,955
|
6,853
|
Net income attributable to common shareholders of the Bank
|
2,411
|
2,426
|
1,745
|
9,391
|
6,582
|
Operating performance
|
Basic earnings per share ($)
|
1.98
|
2.00
|
1.44
|
7.74
|
5.43
|
Diluted earnings per share ($)
|
1.97
|
1.99
|
1.42
|
7.70
|
5.30
|
Return on equity (%)(1)
|
14.8
|
15.0
|
11.0
|
14.7
|
10.4
|
Productivity ratio (%)(1)
|
55.6
|
52.8
|
54.1
|
53.2
|
53.8
|
Operating leverage (%)(1)
|
1.1
|
0.3
|
Net interest margin (%)(2)
|
2.17
|
2.23
|
2.22
|
2.23
|
2.27
|
Financial position information ($ millions)
|
Cash and deposits with financial institutions
|
86,323
|
75,881
|
76,460
|
Trading assets
|
146,312
|
141,120
|
117,839
|
Loans
|
636,986
|
627,749
|
603,263
|
Total assets
|
1,184,844
|
1,163,429
|
1,136,466
|
Deposits
|
797,259
|
794,386
|
750,838
|
Common equity
|
64,750
|
64,720
|
62,819
|
Preferred shares and other equity instruments
|
6,052
|
5,299
|
5,308
|
Assets under administration(1)(3)
|
652,924
|
636,424
|
556,916
|
Assets under management(1)(3)
|
345,762
|
340,853
|
289,839
|
Capital and liquidity measures
|
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio (%)(4)
|
12.3
|
12.2
|
11.8
|
Tier 1 capital ratio (%)(4)
|
13.9
|
13.7
|
13.3
|
Total capital ratio (%)(4)
|
15.9
|
15.7
|
15.5
|
Leverage ratio (%)(5)
|
4.8
|
4.8
|
4.7
|
Risk-weighted assets ($ millions)(4)
|
416,105
|
414,169
|
417,138
|
Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) (%)(6)
|
124
|
123
|
138
|
Net stable funding ratio (NSFR) (%)(7)
|
110
|
112
|
n/a
|
Credit quality
|
Net impaired loans ($ millions)
|
2,801
|
2,976
|
3,096
|
Allowance for credit losses ($ millions)(8)
|
5,731
|
6,232
|
7,820
|
Gross impaired loans as a % of loans and acceptances(1)
|
0.67
|
0.73
|
0.81
|
Net impaired loans as a % of loans and acceptances(1)
|
0.42
|
0.46
|
0.50
|
Provision for credit losses as a % of average net loans and acceptances(1)(9)
|
0.10
|
0.24
|
0.73
|
0.29
|
0.98
|
Provision for credit losses on impaired loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances(1)(9)
|
0.31
|
0.53
|
0.54
|
0.53
|
0.56
|
Net write-offs as a % of average net loans and acceptances(1)
|
0.34
|
0.62
|
0.41
|
0.54
|
0.47
|
Adjusted results(2)
|
Adjusted net income ($ millions)
|
2,716
|
2,560
|
1,938
|
10,169
|
6,961
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share ($)
|
2.10
|
2.01
|
1.45
|
7.87
|
5.36
|
Adjusted return on equity (%)
|
15.6
|
15.1
|
11.3
|
15.0
|
10.4
|
Adjusted productivity ratio (%)
|
52.8
|
52.5
|
53.3
|
52.2
|
53.0
|
Adjusted operating leverage (%)
|
1.5
|
(0.6)
|
Adjusted provision for credit losses as a % of average net loans and acceptances(9)
|
0.10
|
0.24
|
0.73
|
0.29
|
0.95
|
Common share information
|
Closing share price ($) (TSX)
|
81.14
|
77.87
|
55.35
|
Shares outstanding (millions)
|
Average – Basic
|
1,215
|
1,215
|
1,211
|
1,214
|
1,212
|
Average – Diluted
|
1,224
|
1,223
|
1,246
|
1,225
|
1,243
|
End of period
|
1,215
|
1,215
|
1,211
|
Dividends paid per share ($)
|
0.90
|
0.90
|
0.90
|
3.60
|
3.60
|
Dividend yield (%)(1)
|
4.5
|
4.5
|
6.4
|
5.2
|
5.8
|
Market capitalization ($ millions) (TSX)
|
98,612
|
94,620
|
67,055
|
Book value per common share ($)(1)
|
53.28
|
53.26
|
51.85
|
Market value to book value multiple(1)
|
1.5
|
1.5
|
1.1
|
Price to earnings multiple (trailing 4 quarters)(1)
|
10.5
|
10.8
|
10.2
|
Other information
|
Employees (full-time equivalent)(10)
|
89,488
|
90,833
|
91,447
|
Branches and offices
|
2,518
|
2,555
|
2,618
|
(1)
|
Refer to page 141 of the Management's Discussion & Analysis in the Bank's 2021 Annual Report, available on www.sedar.com, for an explanation of the composition of the measure. Such explanation is incorporated by reference hereto.
|
(2)
|
Refer to page 3 for a discussion of Non-GAAP measures.
|
(3)
|
Prior period amounts have been restated to appropriately reflect certain intercompany items.
|
(4)
|
This measure has been disclosed in this document in accordance with OSFI Guideline - Capital Adequacy Requirements (November 2018).
|
(5)
|
This measure has been disclosed in this document in accordance with OSFI Guideline - Leverage Requirements (November 2018).
|
(6)
|
This measure has been disclosed in this document in accordance with OSFI Guideline – Public Disclosure Requirements for Domestic Systemically Important Banks on Liquidity Coverage Ratio (April 2015).
|
(7)
|
This measure has been disclosed in this document in accordance with OSFI Guideline - Net Stable Funding Ratio Disclosure Requirements (January 2021).
|
(8)
|
Includes allowance for credit losses on all financial assets - loans, acceptances, off-balance sheet exposures, debt securities, and deposits with financial institutions.
|
(9)
|
Includes provision for credit losses on certain financial assets - loans, acceptances, and off-balance sheet exposures.
|
(10)
|
Prior year amounts have been restated to conform with current period presentation.
Impact of Foreign Currency Translation
|
Average exchange rate
|
% Change
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
October 31, 2021
|
October 31, 2021
|
For the three months ended
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
vs. July 31, 2021
|
vs. October 31, 2020
|
U.S. Dollar/Canadian Dollar
|
0.796
|
0.814
|
0.756
|
(2.2)
|
%
|
5.2
|
%
|
Mexican Peso/Canadian Dollar
|
16.065
|
16.265
|
16.390
|
(1.2)
|
%
|
(2.0)
|
%
|
Peruvian Sol/Canadian Dollar
|
3.239
|
3.152
|
2.701
|
2.8
|
%
|
19.9
|
%
|
Colombian Peso/Canadian Dollar
|
3,043
|
3,050
|
2,866
|
(0.2)
|
%
|
6.2
|
%
|
Chilean Peso/Canadian Dollar
|
631.752
|
594.658
|
591.628
|
6.2
|
%
|
6.8
|
%
|
Average exchange rate
|
% Change
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
October 31, 2021
|
For the year ended
|
2021
|
2020
|
vs. October 31, 2020
|
U.S. Dollar/Canadian Dollar
|
0.795
|
0.744
|
6.9
|
%
|
Mexican Peso/Canadian Dollar
|
16.035
|
15.832
|
1.3
|
%
|
Peruvian Sol/Canadian Dollar
|
3.032
|
2.569
|
18.0
|
%
|
Colombian Peso/Canadian Dollar
|
2,929
|
2,722
|
7.6
|
%
|
Chilean Peso/Canadian Dollar
|
593.123
|
591.712
|
0.2
|
%
|
For the three months ended
|
For the year ended
|
Impact on net income(1) ($ millions except EPS)
|
October 31, 2021
|
October 31, 2021
|
October 31, 2021
|
vs. October 31, 2020
|
vs. July 31, 2021
|
vs. October 31, 2020
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
(110)
|
$
|
(10)
|
$
|
(512)
|
Non-interest income(2)
|
(38)
|
(9)
|
(276)
|
Non-interest expenses
|
93
|
-
|
408
|
Other items (net of tax)
|
33
|
6
|
203
|
Net income
|
$
|
(22)
|
$
|
(13)
|
$
|
(177)
|
Earnings per share (diluted)
|
$
|
(0.02)
|
$
|
(0.01)
|
$
|
(0.14)
|
Impact by business line ($ millions)
|
Canadian Banking
|
$
|
(1)
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
(6)
|
International Banking(2)
|
(36)
|
(13)
|
(130)
|
Global Wealth Management
|
(2)
|
-
|
(15)
|
Global Banking and Markets
|
(14)
|
5
|
(79)
|
Other(2)
|
31
|
(5)
|
53
|
Net Income
|
$
|
(22)
|
$
|
(13)
|
$
|
(177)
|
(1)
|
Includes impact of all currencies.
|
(2)
|
Includes the impact of foreign currency hedges.
Impact of Divested Operations
|
For the three months ended
|
For the year ended
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
($ millions)
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
1
|
$
|
4
|
$
|
11
|
$
|
23
|
$
|
123
|
Non-interest income
|
1
|
2
|
5
|
13
|
95
|
Total Revenue
|
2
|
6
|
16
|
36
|
218
|
Provision for credit losses
|
(1)
|
2
|
1
|
9
|
27
|
Non-interest expenses
|
1
|
3
|
8
|
16
|
96
|
Income before taxes
|
2
|
1
|
7
|
11
|
95
|
Income tax expense
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
4
|
25
|
Net income
|
$
|
2
|
$
|
1
|
$
|
4
|
$
|
7
|
$
|
70
|
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (NCI)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Net income attributable to equity holders - relating to divested operations
|
$
|
2
|
$
|
1
|
$
|
4
|
$
|
7
|
$
|
70
|
For the three months ended
|
For the year ended
|
October 31, 2021
|
October 31, 2021
|
October 31, 2021
|
Impact on net income ($ millions except EPS)
|
vs. July 31, 2021
|
vs. October 31, 2020
|
vs. October 31, 2020
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
(3)
|
$
|
(10)
|
$
|
(100)
|
Non-interest income
|
(1)
|
(4)
|
(82)
|
Total Revenue
|
(4)
|
(14)
|
(182)
|
Provision for credit losses
|
(3)
|
(2)
|
(18)
|
Non-interest expenses
|
(2)
|
(7)
|
(80)
|
Income before taxes
|
1
|
(5)
|
(84)
|
Income tax expense
|
-
|
(3)
|
(21)
|
Net income
|
$
|
1
|
$
|
(2)
|
$
|
(63)
|
Net income attributable to equity holders
|
$
|
1
|
$
|
(2)
|
$
|
(63)
|
Earnings per share (diluted)
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
(0.05)
Group Financial Performance
Net income
Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020
Net income was $2,559 million compared to $1,899 million. Adjusted net income was $2,716 million compared to $1,938 million, up 40%, due mainly to lower provision for credit losses as a result of a more favourable credit and macroeconomic outlook.
Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021
Net income was $2,559 million compared to $2,542 million. Adjusted net income was $2,716 million compared to $2,560 million, up 6%, due mainly to lower provision for credit losses, partially offset by lower revenues.
Total revenue
Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020
Revenues were $7,687 million, an increase of $182 million or 2%, due mainly to higher non-interest income, partially offset by lower net interest income.
Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021
Revenues were $7,687 million, a decrease of $70 million or 1%, due mainly to lower non-interest income.
Net interest income
Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020
Net interest income was $4,217 million, a decrease of $41 million or 1%. Strong mortgage and commercial loan growth was more than offset by the 3% negative impact of foreign currency translation, lower corporate and unsecured lending balances, and margin compression.
The net interest margin was down five basis points to 2.17%, driven primarily by lower margins in International and Canadian Banking related to changes in business mix and the impact of central bank rate cuts in 2020, partly offset by decreased levels of high quality, lower-margin liquid assets.
Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021
Net interest income was in line with the prior quarter. Loan growth across all business lines was offset by lower margins and the negative impact of foreign currency translation.
The net interest margin of 2.17% was down six basis points due primarily to a lower contribution from asset/liability management activities, as well as lower margins driven by changes in business mix.
Non-interest income
Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020
Non-interest income was $3,470 million, up $223 million or 7%. This was due mainly to higher banking and wealth management revenues, income from associated corporations, and higher investment gains. These were partly offset by lower fixed income trading revenues.
Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021
Non-interest income was down $70 million or 2%. This was due mainly to lower trading revenues and underwriting and advisory fees, which were partially offset by higher income from associated corporations, wealth management revenues, and insurance income.
Provision for credit losses
Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020
The provision for credit losses was $168 million, compared to $1,131 million, a decrease of $963 million or 85%. The provision for credit losses ratio decreased 63 basis points to 10 basis points.
The provision for credit losses on performing loans was a net reversal of $343 million, a decrease of $639 million. Retail provisions decreased by $364 million, while commercial and corporate loan provisions decreased by $275 million across all business lines. These decreases were driven by the more favourable credit and macroeconomic outlook.
The provision for credit losses on impaired loans was $511 million, compared to $835 million, a decrease of $324 million or 39%, due primarily to lower retail provisions driven by lower credit migration across markets. Commercial and corporate loan provisions decreased $96 million across all business lines driven by lower formations. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans was 31 basis points, a decrease of 23 basis points.
Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021
The provision for credit losses was $168 million, compared to $380 million, a decrease of $212 million. The provision for credit losses ratio decreased 14 basis points to 10 basis points.
The provision for credit losses on performing loans was a net reversal of $343 million, compared to a net reversal of $461 million last quarter. Approximately $320 million of the provision reversals this quarter was due to reduction of allowances built in the prior year, reflecting the improvement in credit quality and more favourable macroeconomic outlook. The remaining reversal of $23 million was due to credit migration, the majority of which was to impaired loans in the retail portfolio, mainly in International Banking.
The provision for credit losses on impaired loans was $511 million, compared to $841 million, a decrease of $330 million or 39%, due primarily to lower retail provisions, mainly in International Banking, driven by lower credit migration. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans was 31 basis points, a decrease of 22 basis points.
Non-interest expenses
Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020
Non-interest expenses were $4,271 million, up $214 million or 5% including $188 million related to restructuring and other provisions. Adjusted non-interest expenses of $4,058 million increased 1%. The increase was due to higher performance-based compensation, professional fees, advertising and technology-related costs to support business growth. Partly offsetting were the positive impact of foreign currency translation, lower personnel and premises costs.
The productivity ratio was 55.6% compared to 54.1%. On an adjusted basis, the productivity ratio was 52.8% compared to 53.3%.
Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021
Non-interest expenses were up $174 million or 4% including $188 million related to restructuring and other provisions. Adjusted non-interest expenses were in line with prior quarter. Lower performance-based compensation and other employee benefits expenses were offset by increases in advertising and business development, professional fees and share-based compensation expenses.
The productivity ratio was 55.6% compared to 52.8%. On an adjusted basis, the productivity ratio was 52.8% compared to 52.5%.
Provision for income taxes
Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020
The effective tax rate was 21.2% compared to 18.0% in the same quarter last year. On an adjusted basis, the effective tax rate was 21.5% compared to 18.2% due primarily to changes in business and earnings mix across jurisdictions.
Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021
The effective tax rate was 21.2% compared to 22.5% in the previous quarter. On an adjusted basis, the effective tax rate was 21.5% compared to 22.5% in the previous quarter due primarily to changes in business and earnings mix across jurisdictions.
Capital Ratios
The Bank continues to maintain strong, high quality capital levels which position it well for future business growth and strategic initiatives. The CET1 ratio as at October 31, 2021 was 12.3%, an increase of approximately 50 basis points from the prior year due primarily to strong internal capital generation and the impact from the remeasurement of the employee pension and post-retirement obligations, partly offset by growth in risk-weighted assets, primarily retail mortgages, personal and business lending, a lower CET1 inclusion from declines in Stage 1 and Stage 2 expected credit losses (ECL), OSFI's reversal of its temporary reduction in the SVaR multiplier, and the impact from foreign currency translation on capital requirements. At year end, the CET1 ratio included a benefit of six basis points (October 31, 2020 – 30 basis points) from OSFI transitional adjustment for the partial inclusion of increases in Stage 1 and Stage 2 expected credit losses (ECL) relative to their pre-crisis baseline levels as at January 31, 2020.
The Bank's Tier 1 capital ratio was 13.9% as at October 31, 2021, an increase of approximately 60 basis points from the prior year, due primarily to the issuance of $1.25 billion and USD $600 million of Tier 1 qualifying Limited Recourse Capital Notes (LRCN), and the above noted impacts to the CET1 capital ratio, partly offset by the redemptions of $850 million of Basel III compliant NVCC preferred shares, a redemption of $409 million of non-qualifying preferred shares, and other regulatory adjustments.
The Total capital ratio was 15.9% as at October 31, 2021, an increase of approximately 40 basis points from 2020, due primarily to the above noted changes to the Tier 1 capital ratio, partly offset by the redemption of $750 million of subordinated debentures and other regulatory adjustments to Tier 2 capital.
The Leverage ratio was 4.8%, an increase of approximately 10 basis points in 2021 as higher Tier 1 capital was partly offset by growth in the Bank's on and off-balance sheet assets.
The Bank's capital ratios continue to be well in excess of OSFI's minimum capital ratio requirements for 2021 of 10.5%, 12.0% and 14.0% for CET1, Tier 1 and Total Capital, respectively. The Bank was well above the OSFI minimum Leverage ratio as at October 31, 2021.
|
Business Segment Review
|
Canadian Banking
|
For the three months ended
|
For the year ended
|
(Unaudited)($ millions)
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
(Taxable equivalent basis)(1)
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Reported Results
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
2,082
|
$
|
2,030
|
$
|
1,954
|
$
|
8,030
|
$
|
7,838
|
Non-interest income(2)
|
749
|
765
|
612
|
2,868
|
2,461
|
Total revenue
|
2,831
|
2,795
|
2,566
|
10,898
|
10,299
|
Provision for credit losses
|
(96)
|
69
|
330
|
333
|
2,073
|
Non-interest expenses
|
1,251
|
1,267
|
1,186
|
4,951
|
4,811
|
Income tax expense
|
438
|
380
|
272
|
1,459
|
879
|
Net income
|
$
|
1,238
|
$
|
1,079
|
$
|
778
|
$
|
4,155
|
$
|
2,536
|
Net income attributable to
equity holders of the Bank
|
$
|
1,238
|
$
|
1,079
|
$
|
778
|
$
|
4,155
|
$
|
2,536
|
Other measures
|
Return on equity(3)
|
29.4%
|
26.1%
|
18.4%
|
25.2%
|
15.1%
|
Average assets ($ billions)
|
$
|
398
|
$
|
384
|
$
|
363
|
$
|
381
|
$
|
359
|
Average liabilities ($ billions)
|
$
|
318
|
$
|
317
|
$
|
295
|
$
|
313
|
$
|
277
|
(1)
|
Results are presented on a taxable equivalent basis. Refer to Business Line Overview section of the Bank's 2021 Annual Report to Shareholders.
|
(2)
|
Includes net income from investments in associated corporations for the three months ended October 31, 2021 - $18 (July 31, 2021 - $23; October
31, 2020 - $15) and for the year ended October 31, 2021 - $87 (October 31, 2020 - $56).
|
(3)
|
Refer to Non-GAAP measures on page 3.
|
For the three months ended
|
For the year ended
|
(Unaudited)($ millions)
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
(Taxable equivalent basis)
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Adjusted Results(1)
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
2,082
|
$
|
2,030
|
$
|
1,954
|
$
|
8,030
|
$
|
7,838
|
Non-interest income
|
749
|
765
|
612
|
2,868
|
2,461
|
Total revenue
|
2,831
|
2,795
|
2,566
|
10,898
|
10,299
|
Provision for credit losses(2)
|
(96)
|
69
|
330
|
333
|
2,002
|
Non-interest expenses(3)
|
1,245
|
1,262
|
1,180
|
4,929
|
4,789
|
Income tax expense
|
440
|
381
|
274
|
1,465
|
904
|
Net income
|
$
|
1,242
|
$
|
1,083
|
$
|
782
|
$
|
4,171
|
$
|
2,604
|
(1)
|
Refer to Non-GAAP Measures for the reconciliation of reported and adjusted results.
|
(2)
|
Includes adjustment for Allowance for credit losses – Additional scenario of $71 in the first quarter of 2020.
|
(3)
|
Includes adjustment for Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, excluding software for the three months ended October 31, 2021 – $6 (July 31, 2021 – $5; October 31, 2020 – $6) and for the year ended October 31, 2021 – $22 (October 31, 2020 – $22).
Net income
Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020
Net income attributable to equity holders was $1,238 million, compared to $778 million. Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders was $1,242 million, an increase of $460 million or 59%. The increase was due primarily to lower provision for credit losses and higher revenues, partly offset by higher non-interest expenses.
Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021
Net income attributable to equity holders increased $159 million or 15%. The increase was due primarily to lower provision for credit losses, higher revenues, and lower non-interest expenses.
Total revenue
Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020
Revenues were $2,831 million, up $265 million or 10%, due to higher non-interest income and net interest income.
Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021
Revenues increased $36 million or 1%, due primarily to higher net interest income partially offset by lower non-interest income.
Net interest income
Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020
Net interest income of $2,082 million increased $128 million or 7%, due primarily to strong loan growth, partially offset by margin compression. The net interest margin declined six basis points to 2.20%, primarily driven by changes in business mix, mainly from higher residential mortgages and lower personal loans and credit cards.
Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021
Net interest income increased $52 million or 3%, driven by strong loan growth, partially offset by margin compression. The net interest margin declined three basis points to 2.20%, primarily driven by changes in business mix, with residential mortgage growth outpacing credit card and personal loan growth, and lower deposit growth.
Non-interest income
Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020
Non-interest income of $749 million increased $137 million or 22%. The increase was due primarily to higher banking revenue and mutual fund distribution fees, and elevated private equity gains.
Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021
Non-interest income decreased $16 million or 2% due primarily to lower private equity gains and income from associated corporations, partially offset by higher banking revenue, insurance income, and mutual fund distribution fees.
Provision for credit losses
Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020
The provision for credit losses was a net reversal of $96 million, compared to a provision of $330 million, a decrease of $426 million. The provision for credit losses ratio decreased 47 basis points to negative 10 basis points.
Provision for credit losses on performing loans was a net reversal of $195 million, a decrease of $287 million of which $148 million was related to retail, driven by the more favourable credit and macroeconomic outlook. Commercial provisions decreased $139 million due primarily to the more favourable macroeconomic outlook.
Provision for credit losses on impaired loans was $99 million, compared to $238 million, a decrease of $139 million due primarily to lower retail provisions driven by lower delinquencies. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans was 10 basis points, a decrease of 17 basis points.
Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021
The provision for credit losses was a net reversal of $96 million, a decrease of $165 million. The provision for credit losses ratio decreased 17 basis points to negative 10 basis points.
Provision for credit losses on performing loans was a net reversal of $195 million, compared to a net reversal of $66 million, with a decrease of $86 million in retail provisions and $43 million in commercial provisions. The decrease was driven by the more favourable credit and macroeconomic outlook.
Provision for credit losses on impaired loans was $99 million compared to $135 million, a decrease of $36 million or 27% due primarily to lower retail provisions driven by lower formations. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans was 10 basis points, a decrease of four basis points.
Non-interest expenses
Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020
Non-interest expenses were $1,251 million, up $65 million or 6%, due largely to higher technology and advertising and business development costs to support business growth.
Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021
Non-interest expenses were down $16 million or 1%, driven by lower personnel costs, partly offset by higher advertising and business development costs.
Provision for income taxes
The effective tax rate was 26.2% compared to 26.0% in the prior year and 26.0% in the prior quarter.
Average Assets
Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020
Average assets increased $35 billion or 10% to $398 billion. The growth included $30 billion or 13% in residential mortgages and $7 billion or 11% in business loans and acceptances, partially offset by a decline of $1 billion or 1% in personal loans.
Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021
Average assets increased $14 billion or 4%. The growth included $12 billion or 5% in residential mortgages and $1 billion or 2% in business loans and acceptances.
Average Liabilities
Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020
Average liabilities increased $23 billion or 8% to $318 billion. The growth included $17 billion or 18% in non-personal deposits and $3 billion or 1% in personal deposits.
Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021
Average liabilities increased $1 billion to $318 billion. The growth of 2% in non-personal deposits was largely offset by a decline of 1% in personal deposits.
|
International Banking
|
For the three months ended
|
For the year ended
|
(Unaudited)($ millions)
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
(Taxable equivalent basis)(1)
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Reported Results
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
1,589
|
$
|
1,586
|
$
|
1,785
|
$
|
6,625
|
$
|
7,603
|
Non-interest income(2)(3)
|
728
|
776
|
763
|
2,993
|
3,207
|
Total revenue
|
2,317
|
2,362
|
2,548
|
9,618
|
10,810
|
Provision for credit losses
|
314
|
339
|
736
|
1,574
|
3,613
|
Non-interest expenses
|
1,259
|
1,299
|
1,424
|
5,254
|
5,943
|
Income tax expense
|
137
|
160
|
55
|
635
|
182
|
Net income
|
$
|
607
|
$
|
564
|
$
|
333
|
$
|
2,155
|
$
|
1,072
|
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in
|
subsidiaries
|
79
|
78
|
70
|
332
|
92
|
Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank
|
$
|
528
|
$
|
486
|
$
|
263
|
$
|
1,823
|
$
|
980
|
Other measures
|
Return on equity(4)
|
12.0%
|
11.1%
|
5.6%
|
10.4%
|
5.0%
|
Average assets ($ billions)
|
$
|
192
|
$
|
191
|
$
|
202
|
$
|
194
|
$
|
206
|
Average liabilities ($ billions)
|
$
|
146
|
$
|
146
|
$
|
153
|
$
|
149
|
$
|
155
|
(1)
|
Results are presented on a taxable equivalent basis. Refer to Business Line Overview section of the Bank's 2021 Annual Report to Shareholders.
|
(2)
|
Includes net income from investments in associated corporations for the three months ended October 31, 2021 - $52 (July 31, 2021 - $52; October 31, 2020 - $38) and for the year ended October 31, 2021 - $206 (October 31, 2020 - $243).
|
(3)
|
Includes one additional month of earnings relating to Mexico of $51 (after tax and NCI $37) in the first quarter of 2020.
|
(4)
|
Refer to Non-GAAP Measures on page 3.
|
For the three months ended
|
For the year ended
|
(Unaudited)($ millions)
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
(Taxable equivalent basis)
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Adjusted Results(1)
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
1,589
|
$
|
1,586
|
$
|
1,785
|
$
|
6,625
|
$
|
7,603
|
Non-interest income
|
728
|
776
|
763
|
2,993
|
3,207
|
Total revenue
|
2,317
|
2,362
|
2,548
|
9,618
|
10,810
|
Provision for credit losses(2)
|
314
|
339
|
736
|
1,574
|
3,536
|
Non-interest expenses(3)(4)
|
1,249
|
1,288
|
1,397
|
5,209
|
5,742
|
Income tax expense
|
140
|
164
|
62
|
648
|
260
|
Net income
|
$
|
614
|
$
|
571
|
$
|
353
|
$
|
2,187
|
$
|
1,272
|
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in
|
subsidiaries
|
79
|
78
|
70
|
332
|
124
|
Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank
|
$
|
535
|
$
|
493
|
$
|
283
|
$
|
1,855
|
$
|
1,148
|
(1)
|
Refer to Non-GAAP Measures for the reconciliation of reported and adjusted results.
|
(2)
|
Includes adjustment for Allowance for credit losses - Additional scenario of $77 in the first quarter of 2020.
|
(3)
|
Includes adjustment for Integration costs for the three months ended October 31, 2020 - $16 and for the year ended October 31, 2020 - $154.
|
(4)
|
Includes adjustment for Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, excluding software for the three months ended October 31, 2021 – $10 (July 31, 2021 – $11; October 31, 2020 – $11) and for the year ended October 31, 2021 – $45 (October 31, 2020 – $47).
Net income
Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020
Net income attributable to equity holders was $528 million, compared to $263 million. Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders increased to $535 million from $283 million. This increase was driven by lower provision for credit losses and lower non-interest expenses, partially offset by lower revenues, higher income taxes, and the negative impact of foreign currency translation.
Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021
Net income attributable to equity holders increased $42 million or 9%. Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders increased by $42 million or 8%. This was due largely to lower non-interest expenses, provision for credit losses and income taxes, partially offset by lower revenues.
Financial Performance on a Constant Dollar Basis
The discussion below on the results of operations is on a constant dollar basis. Constant dollar basis excludes the impact of foreign currency translation, which is a non-GAAP financial measure (refer to Non-GAAP Measures on page 10). The Bank believes that reporting in constant dollar is useful for readers in assessing ongoing business performance. Ratios are on a reported basis.
|
Reported results on a constant dollar basis
|
For the three months ended
|
For the year ended
|
(Unaudited)($ millions)
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
(Taxable equivalent basis)
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
1,589
|
$
|
1,575
|
$
|
1,668
|
$
|
6,625
|
$
|
7,060
|
Non-interest income
|
728
|
770
|
723
|
2,993
|
3,015
|
Total revenue
|
2,317
|
2,345
|
2,391
|
9,618
|
10,075
|
Provision for credit losses
|
314
|
335
|
674
|
1,574
|
3,369
|
Non-interest expenses
|
1,259
|
1,295
|
1,358
|
5,254
|
5,603
|
Income tax expense
|
137
|
159
|
51
|
635
|
159
|
Net income
|
$
|
607
|
$
|
556
|
$
|
308
|
$
|
2,155
|
$
|
944
|
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in
|
subsidiaries
|
79
|
76
|
64
|
332
|
87
|
Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank
|
$
|
528
|
$
|
480
|
$
|
244
|
$
|
1,823
|
$
|
857
|
Adjusted results on a constant dollar basis
|
For the three months ended
|
For the year ended
|
(Unaudited)($ millions)
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
(Taxable equivalent basis)
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
1,589
|
$
|
1,575
|
$
|
1,668
|
$
|
6,625
|
$
|
7,060
|
Non-interest income
|
728
|
770
|
723
|
2,993
|
3,015
|
Total revenue
|
2,317
|
2,345
|
2,391
|
9,618
|
10,075
|
Provision for credit losses
|
314
|
335
|
674
|
1,574
|
3,297
|
Non-interest expenses
|
1,249
|
1,285
|
1,333
|
5,209
|
5,414
|
Income tax expense
|
140
|
161
|
57
|
648
|
231
|
Net income
|
$
|
614
|
$
|
564
|
$
|
327
|
$
|
2,187
|
$
|
1,133
|
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in
|
subsidiaries
|
79
|
76
|
64
|
332
|
117
|
Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank
|
$
|
535
|
$
|
488
|
$
|
263
|
$
|
1,855
|
$
|
1,016
Net income
Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020
Net income attributable to equity holders was $528 million, compared to $244 million. Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders increased to $535 million from $263 million. This increase was driven by lower provision for credit losses and lower non-interest expenses, partially offset by lower revenues, and higher income taxes.
Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021
Net income attributable to equity holders increased $48 million or 10% from $480 million. Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders increased by $47 million or 10%, compared to $488 million last quarter. This was due largely to lower non-interest expenses, lower provision for credit losses and lower income taxes, partially offset by lower revenues.
Total revenue
Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020
Revenues were $2,317 million, a decrease of $74 million or 3%, driven primarily by lower net interest income, partially offset by higher non-interest income.
Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021
Revenues decreased by $28 million, or 1%, driven primarily by lower non-interest income, partially offset by higher net interest income.
Net interest income
Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020
Net interest income was $1,589 million, down 5%, driven by margin compression and lower personal loan and credit card balances, partially offset by growth in mortgages and commercial loans. Net interest margin declined by 28 basis points to 3.69% due primarily to changes in business mix from lower credit card balances.
Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021
Net interest income increased $14 million, up 1%, due primarily to an increase in commercial loans and residential mortgages. Net interest margin declined by three basis points to 3.69% due primarily to changes in business mix, mainly from a 2% decline in credit card balances and a 4% increase in commercial loans.
Non-interest income
Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020
Non-interest income was $728 million, up 1%, due to higher banking fees and income from associated corporations, partially offset lower investment gains, and card fees.
Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021
Non-interest income decreased $42 million, or 5% due to lower investment gains, capital market revenues and insurance services income, partially offset by higher banking fees.
Provision for credit losses
Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020
The provision for credit losses was $314 million, compared to $674 million, a decrease of $360 million or 53%. The provision for credit losses ratio decreased 116 basis points to 91 basis points.
Provision for credit losses on performing loans was a net reversal of $93 million, a decrease of $246 million of which $194 million related to retail portfolio mainly driven by credit migration and the more favourable macroeconomic outlook this quarter. The remaining decrease was driven by lower commercial provisions due to the more favourable macroeconomic outlook.
Provision for credit losses on impaired loans was $407 million compared to $521 million, a decrease of $114 million or 22% due primarily to lower retail provisions driven by lower formations. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans was 118 basis points, a decrease of 40 basis points.
Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021
The provision for credit losses was $314 million, compared to $335 million, a decrease of $21 million or 6%. The provision for credit losses ratio decreased nine basis points to 91 basis points.
Provision for credit losses on performing loans was a net reversal of $93 million, compared to a net reversal of $361 million last quarter. The provision reversals were mainly in the retail portfolio driven by the more favourable macroeconomic outlook and credit migration this quarter.
Provision for credit losses on impaired loans was $407 million compared to $696 million, a decrease of 41% due primarily to lower retail provisions driven by lower formations. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans decreased 90 basis points to 118 basis points.
Non-interest expenses
Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020
Non-interest expenses were $1,259 million compared to $1,358 million last year, down $99 million or 7%. On an adjusted basis, non-interest expenses were $1,249 million, down $84 million or 6%. The decrease was driven by lower salaries and employee benefits, technology costs, premises costs and professional fees.
Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021
Non-interest expenses were $1,259 million compared to $1,295 million. Adjusted non-interest expenses decreased $36 million or 3% from $1,285 million last quarter. The decrease was driven by lower salaries and employee benefits, technology costs, and premises costs, mainly in the Caribbean and Central America region.
Provision for income taxes
Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020
The effective tax rate was 18.4%, compared to 14.2% last year. On an adjusted basis, the effective tax rate was 18.6%, compared to 15.0% last year, due primarily to higher provision for credit losses in entities that operate in higher tax rate jurisdictions recorded last year.
Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021
The effective tax rate was 18.4%, compared to 22.1% last quarter due primarily to higher inflationary adjustments in Mexico and Chile.
Average Assets
Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020
Average assets of $192 billion, increased $1 billion. Total loan growth of 2% was driven by a 3% increase in commercial loans and 8% increase in residential mortgages, partially offset by a 9% decrease in personal loans and credit card balances.
Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021
Average assets increased by 2%. Loans grew by 3% driven by a 4% increase in commercial loans and 3% increase in residential mortgages.
Average Liabilities
Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020
Average liabilities of $146 billion were up 1%, while total deposits were flat.
Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021
Average liabilities increased by $842 million or 1%, while total deposits decreased 1% driven by a decline of non-personal deposits.
|
Global Wealth Management
|
For the three months ended
|
For the year ended
|
(Unaudited)($ millions)
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
(Taxable equivalent basis)(1)
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Reported Results
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
161
|
$
|
160
|
$
|
144
|
$
|
628
|
$
|
575
|
Non-interest income
|
1,186
|
1,175
|
1,021
|
4,752
|
4,009
|
Total revenue
|
1,347
|
1,335
|
1,165
|
5,380
|
4,584
|
Provision for credit losses
|
1
|
(1)
|
3
|
2
|
7
|
Non-interest expenses
|
824
|
812
|
726
|
3,255
|
2,878
|
Income tax expense
|
135
|
132
|
111
|
549
|
437
|
Net income
|
$
|
387
|
$
|
392
|
$
|
325
|
$
|
1,574
|
$
|
1,262
|
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in
|
subsidiaries
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
9
|
10
|
Net income attributable to
equity holders of the Bank
|
$
|
385
|
$
|
390
|
$
|
323
|
$
|
1,565
|
$
|
1,252
|
Other measures
|
Return on equity(2)
|
16.3%
|
16.5%
|
13.9%
|
16.7%
|
13.5%
|
Assets under administration ($ billions)(3)
|
$
|
597
|
$
|
582
|
$
|
500
|
$
|
597
|
$
|
500
|
Assets under management ($ billions)(3)
|
$
|
346
|
$
|
341
|
$
|
290
|
$
|
346
|
$
|
290
|
(1)
|
Results are presented on a taxable equivalent basis. Refer to Business Line Overview section of the Bank's 2021 Annual Report to Shareholders.
|
(2)
|
Refer to Non-GAAP measures on page 3.
|
(3)
|
Prior period amounts have been restated to appropriately reflect certain intercompany items.
|
For the three months ended
|
For the year ended
|
(Unaudited)($ millions)
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
(Taxable equivalent basis)
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Adjusted Results(1)
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
161
|
$
|
160
|
$
|
144
|
$
|
628
|
$
|
575
|
Non-interest income
|
1,186
|
1,175
|
1,021
|
4,752
|
4,009
|
Total revenue
|
1,347
|
1,335
|
1,165
|
5,380
|
4,584
|
Provision for credit losses(2)
|
1
|
(1)
|
3
|
2
|
6
|
Non-interest expenses(3)(4)
|
815
|
804
|
713
|
3,219
|
2,818
|
Income tax expense
|
137
|
133
|
114
|
558
|
453
|
Net income
|
$
|
394
|
$
|
399
|
$
|
335
|
$
|
1,601
|
$
|
1,307
|
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in
|
subsidiaries
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
9
|
10
|
Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank
|
$
|
392
|
$
|
397
|
$
|
333
|
$
|
1,592
|
$
|
1,297
|
(1)
|
Refer to Non-GAAP Measures for the reconciliation of reported and adjusted results.
|
(2)
|
Includes adjustment for Allowance for credit losses - Additional scenario of $1 in the first quarter of 2020.
|
(3)
|
Includes adjustment for Integration costs for the three months ended October 31, 2020 - $4 and for the year ended October 31, 2020 - $23.
|
(4)
|
Includes adjustment for Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, excluding software for the three months ended October 31, 2021 – $9 (July 31, 2021 – $8; October 31, 2020 – $9) and for the year ended October 31, 2021 – $36 (October 31, 2020 – $37).
Net income
Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020
Net income attributable to equity holders was $385 million, an increase of $62 million or 20%. Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders increased to $392 million, up $59 million or 18%, due primarily to higher mutual fund fees and brokerage revenues, partially offset by higher volume-related expenses.
Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021
Net income attributable to equity holders decreased $5 million or 1%, due primarily to lower brokerage fees from reduced iTrade volumes, partially offset by higher mutual fund fees.
Total revenue
Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020
Revenues were $1,347 million, up $182 million or 16% due primarily to higher fee income driven by growth in client assets from market appreciation and higher net sales, higher brokerage revenues, and higher net interest income from growth in Private Banking loans.
Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021
Revenues were up $12 million or 1% due primarily to higher fee income driven by growth in client assets from market appreciation and higher net sales.
Provision for credit losses
Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020
The provision for credit losses was $1 million, a decrease of $2 million from last year. The provision for credit losses ratio was two basis points.
Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021
The provision for credit losses was $1 million, an increase of $2 million. The provision for credit losses ratio was two basis points.
Non-interest expenses
Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020
Non-interest expenses of $824 million were up $98 million or 13%, driven mainly by higher volume-related expenses, primarily performance-based compensation and distribution expenses, along with higher technology costs to support business growth initiatives.
Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021
Non-interest expenses were up $12 million or 1%, due largely to higher technology costs to support business growth initiatives.
Provision for income taxes
The effective tax rate was 25.9% compared to 25.6% in the prior year and 25.2% in the prior quarter.
Assets under management (AUM) and assets under administration (AUA)
Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020
Assets under management of $346 billion increased $56 billion or 19%, while assets under administration of $597 billion increased $97 billion or 19%, due primarily to higher net sales and market appreciation.
Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021
Assets under management increased $5 billion or 1%, and assets under administration increased $15 billion or 2%, due primarily to higher net sales and market appreciation.
|
Global Banking and Markets
|
For the three months ended
|
For the year ended
|
(Unaudited)($ millions)
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
(Taxable equivalent basis)(1)
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Reported Results
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
365
|
$
|
363
|
$
|
350
|
$
|
1,436
|
$
|
1,435
|
Non-interest income
|
812
|
890
|
860
|
3,587
|
3,947
|
Total revenue
|
1,177
|
1,253
|
1,210
|
5,023
|
5,382
|
Provision for credit losses
|
(50)
|
(27)
|
62
|
(100)
|
390
|
Non-interest expenses
|
591
|
620
|
583
|
2,458
|
2,473
|
Income tax expense
|
134
|
147
|
105
|
590
|
564
|
Net income
|
$
|
502
|
$
|
513
|
$
|
460
|
$
|
2,075
|
$
|
1,955
|
Net income attributable to equity
|
$
|
502
|
$
|
513
|
$
|
460
|
$
|
2,075
|
$
|
1,955
|
Other measures
|
Return on equity(2)
|
15.5%
|
16.1%
|
14.6%
|
16.5%
|
14.8%
|
Average assets ($ billions)
|
$
|
409
|
$
|
401
|
$
|
389
|
$
|
401
|
$
|
412
|
Average liabilities ($ billions)
|
$
|
382
|
$
|
373
|
$
|
387
|
$
|
385
|
$
|
379
|
(1)
|
Results are presented on a taxable equivalent basis. Refer to Business Line Overview section of the Bank's 2021 Annual Report to
Shareholders.
|
(2)
|
Refer to Non-GAAP measures on page 3.
|
For the three months ended
|
For the year ended
|
(Unaudited)($ millions)
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
(Taxable equivalent basis)
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Adjusted Results(1)
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
365
|
$
|
363
|
$
|
350
|
$
|
1,436
|
$
|
1,435
|
Non-interest income(2)
|
812
|
890
|
860
|
3,587
|
4,049
|
Total revenue
|
1,177
|
1,253
|
1,210
|
5,023
|
5,484
|
Provision for credit losses(3)
|
(50)
|
(27)
|
62
|
(100)
|
384
|
Non-interest expenses
|
591
|
620
|
583
|
2,458
|
2,473
|
Income tax expense
|
134
|
147
|
105
|
590
|
593
|
Net income
|
$
|
502
|
$
|
513
|
$
|
460
|
$
|
2,075
|
$
|
2,034
|
(1)
|
Refer to Non-GAAP Measures for the reconciliation of reported and adjusted results.
|
(2)
|
Includes adjustment for derivatives valuation of $102 in the first quarter of 2020.
|
(3)
|
Includes adjustment for Allowance for credit losses - Additional scenario of $6 in the first quarter of 2020.
Net income
Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020
Net income attributable to equity holders was $502 million, an increase of $42 million or 9%, due mainly to higher net interest income and lower provision for credit losses, partially offset by lower non-interest income, higher non-interest expenses, and the negative impact of foreign currency translation.
Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021
Net income attributable to equity holders decreased by $11 million or 2%, due mainly to lower non-interest income, partially offset by higher net interest income, lower provision for credit losses, lower non-interest expenses and the positive impact of foreign currency translation.
Total revenue
Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020
Revenues were $1,177 million, a decrease of $33 million or 3% due primarily to lower trading-related revenues and the negative impact of foreign currency translation, partially offset by an increase in net interest income.
Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021
Revenues decreased by $76 million or 6% due mainly to lower non-interest income including lower trading-related revenue and underwriting and advisory fees, partially offset by higher net interest income and the positive impact of foreign currency translation.
Net interest income
Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020
Net interest income was $365 million, an increase of $15 million or 4%, due mainly to higher lending margins, partially offset by lower lending volumes and the unfavourable impact of foreign currency translation.
Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021
Net interest income increased by $2 million or 1%, due mainly to higher lending volumes.
Non-interest income
Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020
Non-interest income was $812 million, a decrease of $48 million or 6%, due mainly to lower fixed income trading-related revenues and the negative impact of foreign currency translation, partially offset by higher equities trading-related revenues and higher advisory fees.
Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021
Non-interest income decreased by $78 million or 9% due mainly to lower underwriting and advisory fees, and lower trading-related revenues primarily fixed income.
Provision for credit losses
Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020
The provision for credit losses was a net reversal of $50 million, a decrease of $112 million. The provision for credit losses ratio was negative 18 basis points, a decrease of 42 basis points.
Provision for credit losses on performing loans was a net reversal of $52 million, a decrease of $80 million due primarily to an improving macroeconomic outlook.
Provision for credit losses on impaired loans was $2 million, a decrease of $32 million due primarily to lower provisions in the Energy portfolio. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans was one basis point, a decrease of 12 basis points.
Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021
The provision for credit losses was a net reversal of $50 million, compared to a net reversal of $27 million last quarter, a decrease of $23 million. The provision for credit losses ratio was negative 18 basis points, a decrease of 7 basis points.
Provision for credit losses on performing loans was a net reversal of $52 million compared to a net reversal of $33 million last quarter. The provision reversals were driven primarily due to an improving macroeconomic outlook.
Provision for credit losses on impaired loans was $2 million compared to $6 million, a decrease of $4 million. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans was one basis point, a decrease of two basis points.
Non-interest expenses
Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020
Non-interest expenses were $591 million, up $8 million or 1%, due mainly to increases in technology costs to support business development, partially offset by lower personnel costs and impact of foreign currency translation.
Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021
Non-interest expenses decreased $29 million or 5% due mainly to lower personnel costs, partially offset by higher technology costs to support business development.
Provision for income taxes
Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020
The effective tax rate for the quarter was 21.0% compared to 18.5% in the prior year. The changes were due mainly to the change in earnings mix across jurisdictions.
Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021
The effective tax rate for the quarter was 21.0% compared to 22.3% in the prior year. The changes were due mainly to the change in earnings mix across jurisdictions.
Average Assets
Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020
Average assets were $409 billion, an increase of $20 billion or 5%, due mainly to an increase in trading securities partially offset by lower loans and the negative impact of foreign currency translation.
Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021
Average assets increased $8 billion or 2%, due mainly to an increase in loans and securities purchased under resale agreements and positive impact of foreign currency translation.
Average Liabilities
Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020
Average liabilities of $382 billion were lower by $5 billion or 1%, due mainly to lower securities sold under repurchase agreements, decreases in derivative-related liabilities and the negative impact of foreign currency translation, partially offset by growth in deposits.
Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021
Average liabilities increased $9 billion or 2%, due mainly to higher deposits, higher securities sold under repurchase agreements and the positive impact of foreign currency translation.
|
Other
|
For the three months ended
|
For the year ended
|
(Unaudited)($ millions)
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
(Taxable equivalent basis)(1)
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Reported Results
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
20
|
$
|
78
|
$
|
25
|
$
|
242
|
$
|
(131)
|
Non-interest income
|
(5)
|
(66)
|
(9)
|
91
|
392
|
Total revenue
|
15
|
12
|
16
|
333
|
261
|
Provision for credit losses
|
(1)
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
1
|
Non-interest expenses
|
346
|
99
|
138
|
700
|
751
|
Income tax expense
|
(155)
|
(81)
|
(125)
|
(362)
|
(519)
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(175)
|
$
|
(6)
|
$
|
3
|
$
|
(4)
|
$
|
28
|
Net income (loss) attributable to
non-controlling interests
|
in subsidiaries
|
(11)
|
1
|
-
|
(10)
|
(27)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to
equity holders of the Bank
|
$
|
(164)
|
$
|
(7)
|
$
|
3
|
$
|
6
|
$
|
55
|
Other measures
|
Average assets ($ billions)
|
$
|
144
|
$
|
143
|
$
|
159
|
$
|
152
|
$
|
158
|
Average liabilities ($ billions)
|
$
|
206
|
$
|
194
|
$
|
195
|
$
|
193
|
$
|
240
|
(1)
|
Results are presented on a taxable equivalent basis. Refer to Business Line Overview section of the Bank's 2021 Annual Report to
Shareholders.
|
For the three months ended
|
For the year ended
|
(Unaudited)($ millions)
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
(Taxable equivalent basis)
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Adjusted Results(1)
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
20
|
$
|
78
|
$
|
25
|
$
|
242
|
$
|
(131)
|
Non-interest income(2)(3)
|
(5)
|
(66)
|
(9)
|
91
|
93
|
Total revenue
|
15
|
12
|
16
|
333
|
(38)
|
Provision for credit losses
|
(1)
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
1
|
Non-interest expenses(3)(4)(5)
|
158
|
99
|
130
|
512
|
692
|
Income tax expense
|
(106)
|
(81)
|
(122)
|
(313)
|
(475)
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(36)
|
$
|
(6)
|
$
|
8
|
$
|
135
|
$
|
(256)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to
|
in subsidiaries
|
(1)
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
Net income (loss) attributable to
|
$
|
(35)
|
$
|
(7)
|
$
|
8
|
$
|
135
|
$
|
(257)
|
(1)
|
Refer to Non-GAAP Measures for the reconciliation of reported and adjusted results.
|
(2)
|
Includes adjustment for derivatives valuation of $14 in the first quarter of 2020.
|
(3)
|
Includes adjustment for Net (gain)/loss on divestitures for the three months ended October 31, 2020 - $8 and for the year ended October 31,
2020 - $(298).
|
(4)
|
Includes adjustment for software impairment charge of $44 in the first quarter of 2020.
|
(5)
|
Includes adjustment for restructuring and other provisions of $188 in the fourth quarter of 2021.
The Other segment includes Group Treasury, smaller operating segments, Net gain/loss on divestitures and other corporate items which are not allocated to a business line.
Net income
Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020
Net income attributable to equity holders was a net loss of $164 million compared to a net income of $3 million in the prior year. The decrease of $167 million was due primarily to the impact of the restructuring and other provisions of $129 million this quarter. Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders was a loss of $35 million, down $43 million due to higher expenses and higher income taxes.
Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021
Net income attributable to equity holders decreased $157 million from the prior quarter, due mainly to the impact of the restructuring and other provisions this quarter. Adjusted net income decreased $28 million, due to higher expenses.
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
|
As at
|
(Unaudited) ($ millions)
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
Assets
|
Cash and deposits with financial institutions
|
$
|
86,323
|
$
|
75,881
|
$
|
76,460
|
Precious metals
|
755
|
759
|
1,181
|
Trading assets
|
Securities
|
137,148
|
133,575
|
108,331
|
Loans
|
8,113
|
6,793
|
8,352
|
Other
|
1,051
|
752
|
1,156
|
146,312
|
141,120
|
117,839
|
Securities purchased under resale agreements and securities borrowed
|
127,739
|
129,013
|
119,747
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
42,302
|
41,904
|
45,065
|
Investment securities
|
75,199
|
81,734
|
111,389
|
Loans
|
Residential mortgages
|
319,678
|
310,370
|
284,684
|
Personal loans
|
91,540
|
91,544
|
93,758
|
Credit cards
|
12,450
|
12,194
|
14,797
|
Business and government
|
218,944
|
219,720
|
217,663
|
642,612
|
633,828
|
610,902
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
5,626
|
6,079
|
7,639
|
636,986
|
627,749
|
603,263
|
Other
|
Customers' liability under acceptances, net of allowance
|
20,404
|
17,023
|
14,228
|
Property and equipment
|
5,621
|
5,538
|
5,897
|
Investments in associates
|
2,604
|
2,504
|
2,475
|
Goodwill and other intangible assets
|
16,604
|
16,703
|
17,015
|
Deferred tax assets
|
2,051
|
2,108
|
2,185
|
Other assets
|
21,944
|
21,393
|
19,722
|
69,228
|
65,269
|
61,522
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,184,844
|
$
|
1,163,429
|
$
|
1,136,466
|
Liabilities
|
Deposits
|
Personal
|
$
|
243,551
|
$
|
247,462
|
$
|
246,135
|
Business and government
|
511,348
|
503,314
|
464,619
|
Financial institutions
|
42,360
|
43,610
|
40,084
|
797,259
|
794,386
|
750,838
|
Financial instruments designated at fair value through profit or loss
|
22,493
|
21,961
|
18,899
|
Other
|
Acceptances
|
20,441
|
17,085
|
14,305
|
Obligations related to securities sold short
|
40,954
|
43,276
|
31,902
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
42,203
|
38,894
|
42,247
|
Obligations related to securities sold under repurchase agreements and securities lent
|
123,469
|
112,516
|
137,763
|
Subordinated debentures
|
6,334
|
6,418
|
7,405
|
Other liabilities
|
58,799
|
56,732
|
62,604
|
292,200
|
274,921
|
296,226
|
Total liabilities
|
1,111,952
|
1,091,268
|
1,065,963
|
Equity
|
Common equity
|
Common shares
|
18,507
|
18,493
|
18,239
|
Retained earnings
|
51,354
|
50,044
|
46,345
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(5,333)
|
(3,986)
|
(2,125)
|
Other reserves
|
222
|
169
|
360
|
Total common equity
|
64,750
|
64,720
|
62,819
|
Preferred shares and other equity instruments
|
6,052
|
5,299
|
5,308
|
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Bank
|
70,802
|
70,019
|
68,127
|
Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries
|
2,090
|
2,142
|
2,376
|
Total equity
|
72,892
|
72,161
|
70,503
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
1,184,844
|
$
|
1,163,429
|
$
|
1,136,466
Consolidated Statement of Income
|
For the three months ended
|
For the year ended
|
(Unaudited) ($ millions)
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Revenue
|
Interest income(1)
|
Loans
|
$
|
5,751
|
$
|
5,648
|
$
|
6,104
|
$
|
23,159
|
$
|
26,977
|
Securities
|
343
|
354
|
458
|
1,467
|
2,035
|
Securities purchased under resale agreements and securities borrowed
|
45
|
49
|
51
|
178
|
286
|
Deposits with financial institutions
|
47
|
50
|
39
|
182
|
414
|
6,186
|
6,101
|
6,652
|
24,986
|
29,712
|
Interest expense
|
Deposits
|
1,513
|
1,540
|
2,055
|
6,465
|
10,731
|
Subordinated debentures
|
46
|
43
|
50
|
180
|
240
|
Other
|
410
|
301
|
289
|
1,380
|
1,421
|
1,969
|
1,884
|
2,394
|
8,025
|
12,392
|
Net interest income
|
4,217
|
4,217
|
4,258
|
16,961
|
17,320
|
Non-interest income
|
Card revenues
|
187
|
177
|
181
|
749
|
789
|
Banking services fees
|
414
|
400
|
376
|
1,598
|
1,540
|
Credit fees
|
368
|
382
|
345
|
1,485
|
1,348
|
Mutual funds
|
605
|
580
|
506
|
2,394
|
1,945
|
Brokerage fees
|
265
|
263
|
225
|
1,039
|
902
|
Investment management and trust
|
251
|
252
|
238
|
994
|
946
|
Underwriting and other advisory
|
144
|
198
|
152
|
724
|
690
|
Non-trading foreign exchange
|
179
|
194
|
169
|
787
|
708
|
Trading revenues
|
409
|
478
|
498
|
2,033
|
2,411
|
Net gain on sale of investment securities
|
83
|
80
|
182
|
419
|
607
|
Net income from investments in associated corporations
|
96
|
73
|
49
|
339
|
242
|
Insurance underwriting income, net of claims
|
102
|
83
|
120
|
398
|
497
|
Other fees and commissions
|
153
|
171
|
151
|
677
|
688
|
Other
|
214
|
209
|
55
|
655
|
703
|
3,470
|
3,540
|
3,247
|
14,291
|
14,016
|
Total revenue
|
7,687
|
7,757
|
7,505
|
31,252
|
31,336
|
Provision for credit losses
|
168
380
Share this article