Scotiabank reports fourth quarter and 2021 results

Fiscal 2021 Highlights on a Reported Basis

(versus Fiscal 2020) Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights on a Reported Basis

(versus Q4, 2020) • Net income of $9,955 million, compared to $6,853 million • Net income of $2,559 million, compared to $1,899 million • Earnings per share (diluted) of $7.70, compared to $5.30 • Earnings per share (diluted) of $1.97, compared to $1.42 • Return on equity(1) of 14.7%, compared to 10.4% • Return on equity of 14.8%, compared to 11.0% • Annual common dividend per share of $3.60 • Quarterly dividend increase of 10 cents per common share to $1.00







• Fiscal 2021 Highlights on an Adjusted Basis(2) (versus Fiscal 2020) • Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights on an Adjusted Basis(2)

(versus Q4, 2020) • Net income of $10,169 million, compared to $6,961 million • Net income of $2,716 million, compared to $1,938 million • Earnings per share (diluted) of $7.87, compared to $5.36 • Earnings per share (diluted) of $2.10, compared to $1.45 • Return on equity of 15.0%, compared to 10.4% • Return on equity of 15.6%, compared to 11.3%

Fiscal 2021 Performance versus Medium-Term Objectives

The following table provides a summary of our 2021 performance against our medium-term financial performance objectives:

Medium-Term Objectives Fiscal 2021 Results

Reported Adjusted(2) Diluted earnings per share growth of 7%+ 45.3% 46.8% Return on equity of 14%+ 14.7% 15.0% Achieve positive operating leverage Positive 1.1% Positive 1.5% Maintain strong capital ratios CET1 capital ratio(3) of 12.3% CET1 capital ratio(3) of 12.3%

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Scotiabank reported net income of $9,955 million for the fiscal year 2021, compared with net income of $6,853 million in 2020. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $7.70, compared to $5.30 in the previous year. Return on equity was 14.7%, compared to 10.4% in the previous year.

Adjusted net income(2) was $10,169 million, up from $6,961 million in the previous year, and EPS was $7.87 versus $5.36 in the previous year.

Reported net income for the fourth quarter ended October 31, 2021 was $2,559 million compared to $1,899 million in the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share were $1.97, compared to $1.42 in the same period a year ago.

Adjusted net income(2) for the fourth quarter ended October 31, 2021 was $2,716 million and EPS was $2.10, up from $1.45 last year. Adjusted return on equity was 15.6% compared to 11.3% a year ago.

"We ended the year with strong fourth quarter earnings and exceeded our medium-term financial targets in fiscal 2021. Our diversified business model demonstrated its resilience through the pandemic, and the Bank is well positioned to achieve its full earnings power in the upcoming year. I am extremely proud of how the Scotiabank team supported our clients, customers and communities as they continued to navigate through the challenges of the pandemic, while also continuing to stay focused on creating long-term sustainable value for our shareholders. As we close out 2021, it is clear that our sharpened footprint and our significant investments in our digital capabilities have positioned the Bank for a very bright future," said Brian Porter, President and CEO of Scotiabank. The Bank was also recently recognized for outstanding leadership in the Global Finance 2021 Sustainable Finance Awards for its efforts to support clients with industry-leading advice and expertise to help achieve strong business growth that is environmentally and socially responsible.

Canadian Banking generated adjusted earnings of $4,171 million in 2021, an increase of 60% compared to the prior year. The increase was due primarily to lower provision for credit losses and higher revenues driven by non-interest income and strong loan growth. During the year, Scotiabank received the #1 ranking in the J.D. Power 2021 Canada Online Banking Satisfaction Study for the second year in a row.

Global Wealth Management reported adjusted earnings of $1,592 million in 2021, up 23% compared to the prior year. The higher earnings were driven by strong results across both Canadian Advisory and Asset Management businesses.

Global Banking and Markets delivered another strong year with earnings of $2,075 million. This performance was driven by solid performance across the business, prudent expense management and lower provision for credit losses.

International Banking earnings improved through 2021 generating adjusted earnings of $1,855 million, an increase of 62% compared to the prior year. This was driven by strong commercial and secured lending loan growth, prudent expense management supported by accelerated customer adoption of digital channels and lower provision for loan losses, driven by improved credit outlook.

With a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 12.3% the Bank remains well capitalized to support its strategic growth plans and return capital back to shareholders. This quarter we announced a 10 cent increase in the quarterly dividend to $1.00 per common share, 11% higher than a year ago.

"As we look forward to 2022, we expect to deliver strong growth across all our business lines, with optionality and multiple avenues to grow," said Brian Porter, President and CEO, Scotiabank.

Non-GAAP Measures

The Bank uses a number of financial measures to assess its performance. Some of these measures are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), which are based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), are not defined by GAAP and do not have standardized meanings that would ensure consistency and comparability among companies using these measures. The Bank believes that non-GAAP measures are useful in assessing ongoing business performance and provide readers with a better understanding of how management assesses performance. These non-GAAP measures are used throughout this press release and defined below.

Adjusted results and diluted earnings per share

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP Reported financial results to Non-GAAP Adjusted financial results. The financial results have been adjusted for the following:

1. Adjustments impacting current and prior periods:







A. Amortization of Acquisition-related intangible assets:

These costs relate to the amortization of intangibles recognized upon the acquisition of businesses and are recorded in the Canadian Banking, International Banking and Global Wealth Management operating segments.







B. Restructuring and other provisions, recorded in Q4, 2021:

The Bank recorded a restructuring charge of $126 million pre-tax, substantially related to International Banking for the cost of reducing branches and full time employees, driven by the accelerated customer adoption of digital channels and process automation. These efficiencies are a result of the Bank's commitment to simplify processes and optimize distribution channels to run businesses more effectively while meeting changing customer needs. This charge was recorded in the Other operating segment.



The Bank recorded settlement and litigation provisions in the amount of $62 million pre-tax in the Other operating segment in connection with the Bank's former metals business.



2. Adjustments impacting prior periods only:







A. Acquisition and divestiture-related amounts, which are defined as follows:











i. Acquisition-related integration costs – Includes costs that were incurred and related to integrating previously acquired businessess. These costs were recorded in the Canadian Banking, International Banking and Global Wealth Management operating segments. The costs relate to the following acquisitions: Banco Cencosud, Peru (closed Q2, 2019)

Banco Dominicano del Progreso, Dominican Republic (closed Q2, 2019)

MD Financial Management, Canada (closed Q4, 2018)

Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited, Canada (closed Q3, 2018)

Citibank consumer and small and medium enterprise operations, Colombia (closed Q3, 2018)

BBVA, Chile (closed Q3, 2018)



ii. Net (gain)/loss on divestitures – The Bank announced a number of divestitures in accordance with its strategy to reposition the Bank. The net (gain)/loss on divestitures is recorded in the Other operating segment (refer to Note 37 of the Bank's 2021 Annual Report to Shareholders for further details): Operations in British Virgin Islands (closed Q3, 2020)

Equity-accounted investment in Thanachart Bank, Thailand (closed Q1, 2020)

Colfondos AFP, Colombia (closed Q1, 2020)

Operations in Puerto Rico and USVI (closed Q1, 2020)

Insurance and banking operations in El Salvador (closed Q1, 2020)

Banking operations in the Caribbean: Anguilla, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, St. Vincent & the Grenadines (closed Q4, 2019)

Insurance and pension operations in the Dominican Republic (closed Q2, 2019)



iii. Day 1 provision for credit losses on acquired performing financial instruments, as required by IFRS 9. The accounting standard does not differentiate between originated and purchased performing loans and as such, requires the same accounting treatment for both. These credit losses are considered Acquisition-related costs in periods where applicable and are recorded in the International Banking segment. The provision for 2019 relates to Banco Cencosud, Peru and Banco Dominicano del Progreso, Dominican Republic.







B. Valuation-related adjustments, recorded in Q1, 2020:



The Bank modified its allowance for credit losses measurement methodology by adding an additional, more severe pessimistic scenario, consistent with developing practice among major international banks in applying IFRS 9, and the Bank's prudent approach to expected credit loss provisioning. The modification resulted in an increase in provision for credit losses of $155 million which was recorded in Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management and Global Banking and Markets operating segments. The Bank enhanced its fair value methodology primarily relating to uncollateralized OTC derivatives which resulted in a pre-tax charge of $116 million. This charge was recorded in the Global Banking and Markets and Other operating segments. The Bank also recorded an impairment loss in the Other operating segment of $44 million pre-tax, related to one software asset.



Reconciliation of reported and adjusted results and diluted earnings per share





For the three months ended For the year ended

October 31 July 31 October 31 October 31 October 31 ($ millions) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reported Results



















Net interest income $ 4,217 $ 4,217 $ 4,258 $ 16,961 $ 17,320 Non-interest income

3,470

3,540

3,247

14,291

14,016 Total Revenue

7,687

7,757

7,505

31,252

31,336 Provision for credit losses

168

380

1,131

1,808

6,084 Non-interest expenses

4,271

4,097

4,057

16,618

16,856 Income before taxes

3,248

3,280

2,317

12,826

8,396 Income tax expense

689

738

418

2,871

1,543 Net income $ 2,559 $ 2,542 $ 1,899 $ 9,955 $ 6,853 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries (NCI)

70

81

72

331

75 Net income attributable to equity holders $ 2,489 $ 2,461 $ 1,827 $ 9,624 $ 6,778 Preferred shareholders and other equity instrument holders

78

35

82

233

196 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 2,411 $ 2,426 $ 1,745 $ 9,391 $ 6,582 Diluted earnings per share (in dollars) $ 1.97 $ 1.99 $ 1.42 $ 7.70 $ 5.30 Adjustments



















Amortization of Acquisition-related intangible assets, excluding



















software(1) $ 25 $ 24 $ 26 $ 103 $ 106 Restructuring and other provisions(1)

188

-

-

188

- Acquisition-related integration costs(1)

-

-

20

-

177 Net (gain)/loss on divestitures(2)

-

-

8

-

(298) Allowance for credit losses - Additional scenario(3)

-

-

-

-

155 Derivatives valuation adjustment(4)

-

-

-

-

116 Impairment charge on software asset(1)

-

-

-

-

44 Adjustments (Pre-tax)

213

24

54

291

300 Income tax expense/(benefit)

(56)

(6)

(15)

(77)

(192) Adjustments (After tax)

157

18

39

214

108 Adjustment attributable to NCI

(10)

-

-

(10)

(60) Adjustments (After tax and NCI) $ 147 $ 18 $ 39 $ 204 $ 48 Adjusted Results



















Net interest income $ 4,217 $ 4,217 $ 4,258 $ 16,961 $ 17,320 Non-interest income

3,470

3,540

3,247

14,291

13,819 Total revenue

7,687

7,757

7,505

31,252

31,139 Provision for credit losses

168

380

1,131

1,808

5,929 Non-interest expenses

4,058

4,073

4,003

16,327

16,514 Income before taxes

3,461

3,304

2,371

13,117

8,696 Income tax expense

745

744

433

2,948

1,735 Net income $ 2,716 $ 2,560 $ 1,938 $ 10,169 $ 6,961 Net income attributable to NCI

80

81

72

341

135 Net income attributable to equity holders $ 2,636 $ 2,479 $ 1,866 $ 9,828 $ 6,826 Preferred shareholders and other equity instrument holders

78

35

82

233

196 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 2,558 $ 2,444 $ 1,784 $ 9,595 $ 6,630 Adjusted diluted earnings per share



















Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders

2,558

2,444

1,784

9,595

6,630 Dilutive impact of share-based payment options and others

7

9

21

48

38 Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders (diluted) $ 2,565 $ 2,453 $ 1,805 $ 9,643 $ 6,668 Weighted average number of basic common shares outstanding (millions)

1,215

1,215

1,211

1,214

1,212 Dilutive impact of share-based payment options and others (millions)

9

8

35

11

31 Adjusted weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding (millions)

1,224

1,223

1,246

1,225

1,243 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (in dollars)(5) $ 2.10 $ 2.01 $ 1.45 $ 7.87 $ 5.36 Impact of adjustments on diluted earnings per share (in dollars) $ 0.13 $ 0.02 $ 0.03 $ 0.17 $ 0.06

(1) Recorded in non-interest expenses. (2) (Gain)/Loss on divestitures is recorded in non-interest income; costs related to divestitures are recorded in non-interest expenses. (3) Recorded in provision for credit losses. (4) Recorded in non-interest income. (5) Earnings per share calculations are based on full dollar and share amounts.

Reconciliation of reported and adjusted results by business line











































For the three months ended October 31, 2021(1) ($ millions) Canadian Banking International Banking Global Wealth Management Global Banking and Markets Other Total Reported Results























Net interest income $ 2,082 $ 1,589 $ 161 $ 365 $ 20 $ 4,217 Non-interest income

749

728

1,186

812

(5)

3,470 Total Revenue

2,831

2,317

1,347

1,177

15

7,687 Provision for credit losses

(96)

314

1

(50)

(1)

168 Non-interest expenses

1,251

1,259

824

591

346

4,271 Income before taxes

1,676

744

522

636

(330)

3,248 Income tax expense

438

137

135

134

(155)

689 Net income $ 1,238 $ 607 $ 387 $ 502 $ (175) $ 2,559 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries (NCI)

-

79

2

-

(11)

70 Net income attributable to equity holders $ 1,238 $ 528 $ 385 $ 502 $ (164) $ 2,489 Adjustments























Amortization of Acquisition-related intangible assets, excluding























software(2) $ 6 $ 10 $ 9 $ - $ - $ 25 Restructuring and other provisions(2)

-

-

-

-

188

188 Adjustments (Pre-tax)

6

10

9

-

188

213 Income tax expense/(benefit)

(2)

(3)

(2)

-

(49)

(56) Adjustments (After tax)

4

7

7

-

139

157 Adjustment attributable to NCI

-

-

-

-

(10)

(10) Adjustments (After tax and NCI) $ 4 $ 7 $ 7 $ - $ 129 $ 147 Adjusted Results























Net interest income $ 2,082 $ 1,589 $ 161 $ 365 $ 20 $ 4,217 Non-interest income

749

728

1,186

812

(5)

3,470 Total revenue

2,831

2,317

1,347

1,177

15

7,687 Provision for credit losses

(96)

314

1

(50)

(1)

168 Non-interest expenses

1,245

1,249

815

591

158

4,058 Income before taxes

1,682

754

531

636

(142)

3,461 Income tax expense

440

140

137

134

(106)

745 Net income $ 1,242 $ 614 $ 394 $ 502 $ (36) $ 2,716 Net income attributable to NCI

-

79

2

-

(1)

80 Net income attributable to equity holders $ 1,242 $ 535 $ 392 $ 502 $ (35) $ 2,636

(1) Refer to Business Line Overview section of the Bank's 2021 Annual Report to Shareholders. (2) Recorded in non-interest expenses.





























Reconciliation of reported and adjusted results by business line











































For the three months ended July 31, 2021(1) ($ millions) Canadian Banking International Banking Global Wealth Management Global Banking and Markets Other Total Reported Results























Net interest income $ 2,030 $ 1,586 $ 160 $ 363 $ 78 $ 4,217 Non-interest income

765

776

1,175

890

(66)

3,540 Total Revenue

2,795

2,362

1,335

1,253

12

7,757 Provision for credit losses

69

339

(1)

(27)

-

380 Non-interest expenses

1,267

1,299

812

620

99

4,097 Income before taxes

1,459

724

524

660

(87)

3,280 Income tax expense

380

160

132

147

(81)

738 Net income $ 1,079 $ 564 $ 392 $ 513 $ (6) $ 2,542 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries (NCI)

-

78

2

-

1

81 Net income attributable to equity holders $ 1,079 $ 486 $ 390 $ 513 $ (7) $ 2,461 Adjustments























Amortization of Acquisition-related intangible assets, excluding























software(2) $ 5 $ 11 $ 8 $ - $ - $ 24 Adjustments (Pre-tax)

5

11

8

-

-

24 Income tax expense/(benefit)

(1)

(4)

(1)

-

-

(6) Adjustments (After tax)

4

7

7

-

-

18 Adjustment attributable to NCI

-

-

-

-

-

- Adjustments (After tax and NCI) $ 4 $ 7 $ 7 $ - $ - $ 18 Adjusted Results























Net interest income $ 2,030 $ 1,586 $ 160 $ 363 $ 78 $ 4,217 Non-interest income

765

776

1,175

890

(66)

3,540 Total revenue

2,795

2,362

1,335

1,253

12

7,757 Provision for credit losses

69

339

(1)

(27)

-

380 Non-interest expenses

1,262

1,288

804

620

99

4,073 Income before taxes

1,464

735

532

660

(87)

3,304 Income tax expense

381

164

133

147

(81)

744 Net income $ 1,083 $ 571 $ 399 $ 513 $ (6) $ 2,560 Net income attributable to NCI

-

78

2

-

1

81 Net income attributable to equity holders $ 1,083 $ 493 $ 397 $ 513 $ (7) $ 2,479

(1) Refer to Business Line Overview section of the Bank's 2021 Annual Report to Shareholders. (2) Recorded in non-interest expenses.

Reconciliation of reported and adjusted results by business line











































For the three months ended October 31, 2020(1) ($ millions) Canadian Banking International Banking Global Wealth Management Global Banking and Markets Other Total Reported Results























Net interest income $ 1,954 $ 1,785 $ 144 $ 350 $ 25 $ 4,258 Non-interest income

612

763

1,021

860

(9)

3,247 Total Revenue

2,566

2,548

1,165

1,210

16

7,505 Provision for credit losses

330

736

3

62

-

1,131 Non-interest expenses

1,186

1,424

726

583

138

4,057 Income before taxes

1,050

388

436

565

(122)

2,317 Income tax expense

272

55

111

105

(125)

418 Net income $ 778 $ 333 $ 325 $ 460 $ 3 $ 1,899 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries (NCI)

-

70

2

-

-

72 Net income attributable to equity holders $ 778 $ 263 $ 323 $ 460 $ 3 $ 1,827 Adjustments























Amortization of Acquisition-related intangible assets, excluding























software(2) $ 6 $ 11 $ 9 $ - $ - $ 26 Acquisition-related integration costs(2)

-

16

4

-

-

20 Net (gain)/loss on divestitures(3)

-

-

-

-

8

8 Adjustments (Pre-tax)

6

27

13

-

8

54 Income tax expense/(benefit)

(2)

(7)

(3)

-

(3)

(15) Adjustments (After tax)

4

20

10

-

5

39 Adjustment attributable to NCI

-

-

-

-

-

- Adjustments (After tax and NCI) $ 4 $ 20 $ 10 $ - $ 5 $ 39 Adjusted Results























Net interest income $ 1,954 $ 1,785 $ 144 $ 350 $ 25 $ 4,258 Non-interest income

612

763

1,021

860

(9)

3,247 Total revenue

2,566

2,548

1,165

1,210

16

7,505 Provision for credit losses

330

736

3

62

-

1,131 Non-interest expenses

1,180

1,397

713

583

130

4,003 Income before taxes

1,056

415

449

565

(114)

2,371 Income tax expense

274

62

114

105

(122)

433 Net income $ 782 $ 353 $ 335 $ 460 $ 8 $ 1,938 Net income attributable to NCI

-

70

2

-

-

72 Net income attributable to equity holders $ 782 $ 283 $ 333 $ 460 $ 8 $ 1,866

(1) Refer to Business Line Overview section of the Bank's 2021 Annual Report to Shareholders. (2) Recorded in non-interest expenses. (3) (Gain)/Loss on divestitures is recorded in non-interest income; costs related to divestitures are recorded in non-interest expenses.





























Reconciliation of reported and adjusted results by business line











































For the year ended October 31, 2021(1) ($ millions) Canadian Banking International Banking Global Wealth Management Global Banking and Markets Other Total Reported Results























Net interest income $ 8,030 $ 6,625 $ 628 $ 1,436 $ 242 $ 16,961 Non-interest income

2,868

2,993

4,752

3,587

91

14,291 Total Revenue

10,898

9,618

5,380

5,023

333

31,252 Provision for credit losses

333

1,574

2

(100)

(1)

1,808 Non-interest expenses

4,951

5,254

3,255

2,458

700

16,618 Income before taxes

5,614

2,790

2,123

2,665

(366)

12,826 Income tax expense

1,459

635

549

590

(362)

2,871 Net income $ 4,155 $ 2,155 $ 1,574 $ 2,075 $ (4) $ 9,955 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries (NCI)

-

332

9

-

(10)

331 Net income attributable to equity holders $ 4,155 $ 1,823 $ 1,565 $ 2,075 $ 6 $ 9,624 Adjustments























Amortization of Acquisition-related intangible assets, excluding























software(2) $ 22 $ 45 $ 36 $ - $ - $ 103 Restructuring and other provisions(2)

-

-

-

-

188

188 Adjustments (Pre-tax)

22

45

36

-

188

291 Income tax expense/(benefit)

(6)

(13)

(9)

-

(49)

(77) Adjustments (After tax)

16

32

27

-

139

214 Adjustment attributable to NCI

-

-

-

-

(10)

(10) Adjustments (After tax and NCI) $ 16 $ 32 $ 27 $ - $ 129 $ 204 Adjusted Results























Net interest income $ 8,030 $ 6,625 $ 628 $ 1,436 $ 242 $ 16,961 Non-interest income

2,868

2,993

4,752

3,587

91

14,291 Total revenue

10,898

9,618

5,380

5,023

333

31,252 Provision for credit losses

333

1,574

2

(100)

(1)

1,808 Non-interest expenses

4,929

5,209

3,219

2,458

512

16,327 Income before taxes

5,636

2,835

2,159

2,665

(178)

13,117 Income tax expense

1,465

648

558

590

(313)

2,948 Net income $ 4,171 $ 2,187 $ 1,601 $ 2,075 $ 135 $ 10,169 Net income attributable to NCI

-

332

9

-

-

341 Net income attributable to equity holders $ 4,171 $ 1,855 $ 1,592 $ 2,075 $ 135 $ 9,828

(1) Refer to Business Line Overview section of the Bank's 2021 Annual Report to Shareholders. (2) Recorded in non-interest expenses.





























Reconciliation of reported and adjusted results by business line











































For the year ended October 31, 2020(1) ($ millions) Canadian Banking International Banking Global Wealth Management Global Banking and Markets Other Total Reported Results























Net interest income $ 7,838 $ 7,603 $ 575 $ 1,435 $ (131) $ 17,320 Non-interest income

2,461

3,207

4,009

3,947

392

14,016 Total Revenue

10,299

10,810

4,584

5,382

261

31,336 Provision for credit losses

2,073

3,613

7

390

1

6,084 Non-interest expenses

4,811

5,943

2,878

2,473

751

16,856 Income before taxes

3,415

1,254

1,699

2,519

(491)

8,396 Income tax expense

879

182

437

564

(519)

1,543 Net income $ 2,536 $ 1,072 $ 1,262 $ 1,955 $ 28 $ 6,853 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries (NCI)

-

92

10

-

(27)

75 Net income attributable to equity holders $ 2,536 $ 980 $ 1,252 $ 1,955 $ 55 $ 6,778 Adjustments























Amortization of Acquisition-related intangible assets, excluding























software(2) $ 22 $ 47 $ 37 $ - $ - $ 106 Acquisition-related integration costs(2)

-

154

23

-

-

177 Net (gain)/loss on divestitures(3)

-

-

-

-

(298)

(298) Allowance for credit losses - Additional scenario(4)

71

77

1

6

-

155 Derivatives valuation adjustment(5)

-

-

-

102

14

116 Impairment charge on software asset(2)

-

-

-

-

44

44 Adjustments (Pre-tax)

93

278

61

108

(240)

300 Income tax expense/(benefit)

(25)

(78)

(16)

(29)

(44)

(192) Adjustments (After tax)

68

200

45

79

(284)

108 Adjustment attributable to NCI

-

(32)

-

-

(28)

(60) Adjustments (After tax and NCI) $ 68 $ 168 $ 45 $ 79 $ (312) $ 48 Adjusted Results























Net interest income $ 7,838 $ 7,603 $ 575 $ 1,435 $ (131) $ 17,320 Non-interest income

2,461

3,207

4,009

4,049

93

13,819 Total revenue

10,299

10,810

4,584

5,484

(38)

31,139 Provision for credit losses

2,002

3,536

6

384

1

5,929 Non-interest expenses

4,789

5,742

2,818

2,473

692

16,514 Income before taxes

3,508

1,532

1,760

2,627

(731)

8,696 Income tax expense

904

260

453

593

(475)

1,735 Net income $ 2,604 $ 1,272 $ 1,307 $ 2,034 $ (256) $ 6,961 Net income attributable to NCI

-

124

10

-

1

135 Net income attributable to equity holders $ 2,604 $ 1,148 $ 1,297 $ 2,034 $ (257) $ 6,826

(1) Refer to Business Line Overview section of the Bank's 2021 Annual Report to Shareholders. (2) Recorded in non-interest expenses. (3) (Gain)/Loss on divestitures is recorded in non-interest income; costs related to divestitures are recorded in non-interest expenses. (4) Recorded in provision for credit losses. (5) Recorded in non-interest income.





























Reconciliation of International Banking's reported and adjusted results and constant dollar results

International Banking business segment results are analyzed on a constant dollar basis. Under the constant dollar basis, prior period amounts are recalculated using current period average foreign currency rates. The following table presents the reconciliation between reported and adjusted and constant dollar results for International Banking for prior periods. The Bank believes that constant dollar is useful for readers in assessing ongoing business performance. The tables below are computed on a basis that is different than the table "Impact of foreign currency translation" on page 16.





For the three months ended For the year ended ($ millions) July 31, 2021

October 31, 2020 October 31, 2020 (Taxable equivalent basis) Reported Foreign exchange Constant dollar

Reported Foreign exchange Constant dollar

Reported Foreign exchange Constant dollar Net interest income $ 1,586 $ 11 $ 1,575

$ 1,785 $ 117 $ 1,668

$ 7,603 $ 543 $ 7,060 Non-interest income

776

6

770



763

40

723



3,207

192

3,015 Total revenue

2,362

17

2,345



2,548

157

2,391



10,810

735

10,075 Provision for credit losses

339

4

335



736

62

674



3,613

244

3,369 Non-interest expenses

1,299

4

1,295



1,424

66

1,358



5,943

340

5,603 Income tax expense

160

1

159



55

4

51



182

23

159 Net income $ 564 $ 8 $ 556

$ 333 $ 25 $ 308

$ 1,072 $ 128 $ 944 Net income attributable to







































non-controlling interest







































in subsidiaries $ 78 $ 2 $ 76

$ 70 $ 6 $ 64

$ 92 $ 5 $ 87 Net income attributable to







































equity holders of the Bank $ 486 $ 6 $ 480

$ 263 $ 19 $ 244

$ 980 $ 123 $ 857 Other measures







































Average assets ($ billions) $ 191 $ 2 $ 189

$ 202 $ 11 $ 191

$ 206 $ 12 $ 194 Average liabilities ($ billions) $ 146 $ 1 $ 145

$ 153 $ 8 $ 145

$ 155 $ 8 $ 147



























































































For the three months ended For the year ended ($ millions) July 31, 2021

October 31, 2020 October 31, 2020 (Taxable equivalent basis) Adjusted Foreign exchange Constant dollar adjusted

Adjusted Foreign exchange Constant dollar adjusted

Adjusted Foreign exchange Constant dollar adjusted Net interest income $ 1,586 $ 11 $ 1,575

$ 1,785 $ 117 $ 1,668

$ 7,603 $ 543 $ 7,060 Non-interest income

776

6

770



763

40

723



3,207

192

3,015 Total revenue

2,362

17

2,345



2,548

157

2,391



10,810

735

10,075 Provision for credit losses

339

4

335



736

62

674



3,536

239

3,297 Non-interest expenses

1,288

3

1,285



1,397

64

1,333



5,742

328

5,414 Income tax expense

164

3

161



62

5

57



260

29

231 Net income $ 571 $ 7 $ 564

$ 353 $ 26 $ 327

$ 1,272 $ 139 $ 1,133 Net income attributable to







































non-controlling interest







































in subsidiaries $ 78 $ 2 $ 76

$ 70 $ 6 $ 64

$ 124 $ 7 $ 117 Net income attributable to







































equity holders of the Bank $ 493 $ 5 $ 488

$ 283 $ 20 $ 263

$ 1,148 $ 132 $ 1,016

Earning assets

Earning assets are defined as income generating assets which include interest-bearing deposits with financial institutions, trading assets, investment securities, investment in associates, securities borrowed or purchased under resale agreements, loans net of allowances, and customers' liability under acceptances.

Non-earning assets

Non-earning assets are defined as cash and non-interest bearing deposits with financial institutions, precious metals, derivative financial instruments, property and equipment, goodwill and other intangible assets, deferred tax assets and other assets.

Core earning assets

Core earning assets are defined as earning assets excluding investments in associates, customers' liability under acceptances, and trading assets, securities borrowed or purchased under resale agreements and other assets related to capital markets businesses.

Core net interest income

Core net interest income is defined as net interest income earned from core earning assets.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin is calculated as core net interest income for the business line divided by average core earning assets.

Average earning assets, average total assets, average core earning assets and net interest margin by business line



























For the three months ended October 31, 2021 ($ millions) Canadian Banking International Banking Global Wealth Management Global Banking and Markets Other Total Deposits with financial institutions $ 160 $ 14,895 $ 691 $ 198 $ 60,691 $ 76,635 Trading assets

-

5,981

12

136,525

2,183

144,701 Securities purchased under resale agreements

























and securities borrowed

-

2,342

-

119,297

1

121,640 Investment securities including investments in associates

1,136

15,816

292

5,806

57,825

80,875 Net loans and acceptances

392,745

137,622

19,042

110,179

(3,868)

655,720 Total earning assets $ 394,041 $ 176,656 $ 20,037 $ 372,005 $ 116,832 $ 1,079,571 Non-earning assets

4,100

15,563

10,440

36,522

26,511

93,136 Total assets $ 398,141 $ 192,219 $ 30,477 $ 408,527 $ 143,343 $ 1,172,707

























Total earning assets

394,041

176,656

20,037

372,005

116,832

1,079,571 Less:























Investments in associates

814

1,669

-

-

64

2,547 Trading assets

-

5,453

-

136,311

2,182

143,946 Securities purchased under resale agreements

























and securities borrowed

-

-

-

119,195

-

119,195 Customers' liability under acceptances

17,966

60

4,551

10,660

(15,035)

18,202 Other deductions

-

237

-

23,242

11,152

34,631 Core earning assets $ 375,261 $ 169,237 $ 15,486 $ 82,597 $ 118,469 $ 761,050

























Net interest margin























Net interest income

2,082

1,589

161

365

20

4,217 Less: Non-core net interest income

-

15

-

35

-

50 Core net interest income $ 2,082 $ 1,574 $ 161 $ 330 $ 20 $ 4,167 Net interest margin

2.20%

3.69%

4.13%

1.59%

nm(1)

2.17% (1) Not meaningful



















































Average earning assets, average total assets, average core earning assets and net interest margin by business line













For the three months ended July 31, 2021 ($ millions) Canadian Banking International Banking Global Wealth Management Global Banking and Markets Other Total Deposits with financial institutions $ 140 $ 15,897 $ 699 $ 392 $ 56,088 $ 73,216 Trading assets

-

6,495

17

134,922

1,789

143,223 Securities purchased under resale agreements

























and securities borrowed

-

3,422

-

117,347

10

120,779 Investment securities including investments in associates

1,098

16,511

298

5,828

62,107

85,842 Net loans and acceptances

378,590

134,232

17,999

106,710

(4,783)

632,748 Total earning assets $ 379,828 $ 176,557 $ 19,013 $ 365,199 $ 115,211 $ 1,055,808 Non-earning assets

4,090

14,141

10,466

35,718

27,874

92,289 Total assets $ 383,918 $ 190,698 $ 29,479 $ 400,917 $ 143,085 $ 1,148,097

























Total earning assets

379,828

176,557

19,013

365,199

115,211

1,055,808 Less:























Investments in associates

799

1,611

-

-

68

2,478 Trading assets

-

6,007

-

134,665

1,788

142,460 Securities purchased under resale agreements

























and securities borrowed

-

-

-

117,271

-

117,271 Customers' liability under acceptances

17,394

46

4,329

10,248

(15,610)

16,407 Other deductions

-

871

-

23,499

10,801

35,171 Core earning assets $ 361,635 $ 168,022 $ 14,684 $ 79,516 $ 118,164 $ 742,021

























Net interest margin























Net interest income

2,030

1,586

160

363

78

4,217 Less: Non-core net interest income

-

12

-

36

-

48 Core net interest income $ 2,030 $ 1,574 $ 160 $ 327 $ 78 $ 4,169 Net interest margin

2.23%

3.72%

4.32%

1.63%

nm(1)

2.23% (1) Not meaningful































































For the three months ended October 31, 2020 ($ millions) Canadian Banking International Banking Global Wealth Management Global Banking and Markets Other Total Deposits with financial institutions $ 140 $ 18,547 $ 920 $ 1,552 $ 40,933 $ 62,092 Trading assets

-

5,393

10

112,183

2,315

119,901 Securities purchased under resale agreements

























and securities borrowed

-

3,134

-

117,897

-

121,031 Investment securities including investments in associates

1,013

16,419

262

6,300

94,132

118,126 Net loans and acceptances

357,450

141,610

14,965

108,929

(3,949)

619,005 Total earning assets $ 358,603 $ 185,103 $ 16,157 $ 346,861 $ 133,431 $ 1,040,155 Non-earning assets

4,157

16,911

10,563

41,646

26,717

99,994 Total assets $ 362,760 $ 202,014 $ 26,720 $ 388,507 $ 160,148 $ 1,140,149

























Total earning assets

358,603

185,103

16,157

346,861

133,431

1,040,155 Less:























Investments in associates

730

1,612

-

-

66

2,408 Trading assets

-

4,704

-

111,854

2,314

118,872 Securities purchased under resale agreements

























and securities borrowed

-

-

-

117,858

-

117,858 Customers' liability under acceptances

14,330

45

3,158

10,464

(13,565)

14,432 Other deductions

-

644

-

20,469

9,476

30,589 Core earning assets $ 343,543 $ 178,098 $ 12,999 $ 86,216 $ 135,140 $ 755,996

























Net interest margin























Net interest income

1,954

1,785

144

350

25

4,258 Less: Non-core net interest income

-

8

-

33

-

41 Core net interest income $ 1,954 $ 1,777 $ 144 $ 317 $ 25 $ 4,217 Net interest margin

2.26%

3.97%

4.41%

1.46%

nm(1)

2.22% (1) Not meaningful

























Average earning assets, average total assets, average core earning assets and net interest margin by business line













For the year ended October 31, 2021 ($ millions) Canadian Banking International Banking Global Wealth Management Global Banking and Markets Other Total Deposits with financial institutions $ 146 $ 16,014 $ 742 $ 237 $ 58,423 $ 75,562 Trading assets

-

6,352

14

134,639

1,850

142,855 Securities purchased under resale agreements

























and securities borrowed

-

2,919

-

116,896

3

119,818 Investment securities including investments in associates

1,080

16,500

302

6,097

68,229

92,208 Net loans and acceptances

375,444

137,121

17,420

106,020

(4,143)

631,862 Total earning assets $ 376,670 $ 178,906 $ 18,478 $ 363,889 $ 124,362 $ 1,062,305 Non-earning assets

4,102

15,218

10,487

37,020

28,081

94,908 Total assets $ 380,772 $ 194,124 $ 28,965 $ 400,909 $ 152,443 $ 1,157,213

























Total earning assets

376,670

178,906

18,478

363,889

124,362

1,062,305 Less:























Investments in associates

783

1,646

-

-

62

2,491 Trading assets

-

5,812

-

134,372

1,849

142,033 Securities purchased under resale agreements

























and securities borrowed

-

-

-

116,829

-

116,829 Customers' liability under acceptances

16,599

42

4,077

10,413

(14,679)

16,452 Other deductions

-

642

-

21,681

10,484

32,807 Core earning assets $ 359,288 $ 170,764 $ 14,401 $ 80,594 $ 126,646 $ 751,693

























Net interest margin























Net interest income

8,030

6,625

628

1,436

242

16,961 Less: Non-core net interest income

-

50

-

138

2

190 Core net interest income $ 8,030 $ 6,575 $ 628 $ 1,298 $ 240 $ 16,771 Net interest margin

2.23%

3.85%

4.36%

1.61%

nm(1)

2.23% (1) Not meaningful

























For the year ended October 31, 2020 ($ millions) Canadian Banking International Banking Global Wealth Management Global Banking and Markets Other Total Deposits with financial institutions $ 153 $ 17,790 $ 1,009 $ 956 $ 46,056 $ 65,964 Trading assets

-

4,852

17

119,637

3,614

128,120 Securities purchased under resale agreements

























and securities borrowed

-

2,412

-

125,741

136

128,289 Investment securities including investments in associates

976

15,573

300

5,730

82,504

105,083 Net loans and acceptances

353,540

147,681

14,109

114,265

(3,957)

625,638 Total earning assets $ 354,669 $ 188,308 $ 15,435 $ 366,329 $ 128,353 $ 1,053,094 Non-earning assets

4,101

18,074

10,601

45,796

28,918

107,490 Total assets $ 358,770 $ 206,382 $ 26,036 $ 412,125 $ 157,271 $ 1,160,584

























Total earning assets

354,669

188,308

15,435

366,329

128,353

1,053,094 Less:























Investments in associates

713

1,868

-

-

87

2,668 Trading assets

-

4,399

-

119,395

1,113

124,907 Securities purchased under resale agreements

























and securities borrowed

-

-

-

125,701

-

125,701 Customers' liability under acceptances

13,584

42

2,748

10,669

(10,996)

16,047 Other deductions

-

1,194

-

18,296

7,294

26,784 Core earning assets $ 340,372 $ 180,805 $ 12,687 $ 92,268 $ 130,855 $ 756,987

























Net interest margin























Net interest income

7,838

7,603

575

1,435

(131)

17,320 Less: Non-core net interest income

-

39

-

78

5

122 Core net interest income $ 7,838 $ 7,564 $ 575 $ 1,357 $ (136) $ 17,198 Net interest margin

2.30%

4.18%

4.53%

1.47%

nm(1)

2.27% (1) Not meaningful

























Return on equity

Return on equity is a profitability measure that presents the net income attributable to common shareholders as a percentage of average common shareholders' equity.

The Bank attributes capital to its business lines on a basis that approximates 10.5% of Basel III common equity capital requirements which includes credit, market and operational risks and leverage inherent within each business segment.

Return on equity for the business segments is calculated as a ratio of net income attributable to common shareholders of the business segment and the capital attributed.

Adjusted return on equity represents adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders as a percentage of adjusted average common shareholders' equity.

Productivity ratio

Management uses the productivity ratio as a measure of the Bank's efficiency. This ratio represents operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue. A lower ratio indicates improved productivity.

Adjusted productivity ratio represents adjusted operating expenses as a percentage of adjusted total revenue.

Operating leverage

This financial metric measures the rate of growth in total revenue less the rate of growth in operating expenses.

Adjusted operating leverage represents the rate of growth in adjusted total revenue less the rate of growth in adjusted operating expenses.

Provision for credit losses as a % of average net loans and acceptances

The ratio represents provision for credit losses (PCL) expressed as a % of average net loans and acceptances.

Adjusted provision for credit losses as a % of average net loans and acceptances represents adjusted PCL expressed as a % of average net loans and acceptances.

Effective tax rate

The effective tax rate is the overall tax rate paid by the Bank on its earned income. The effective tax rate is calculated by dividing the Bank's income tax expenses by the income before taxes.

Adjusted effective tax rate is calculated by dividing adjusted income tax expenses by the adjusted income before taxes.

Taxable equivalent basis

The Bank analyzes its trading-related revenue on a taxable equivalent basis (TEB). This methodology grosses up tax-exempt income earned on certain securities reported in either net interest income or non-interest income to an equivalent before tax basis. Management believes that this basis for measurement provides a uniform comparability of net interest income and non-interest income arising from both taxable and non-taxable sources and facilitates a consistent basis of measurement. While other banks also use TEB, their methodology may not be comparable to the Bank's methodology.

Financial Highlights

















As at and for the three months ended As at and for the year ended

October 31

July 31

October 31 October 31

October 31

2021

2021

2020 2021

2020 Operating results ($ millions)















Net interest income 4,217

4,217

4,258 16,961

17,320 Non-interest income 3,470

3,540

3,247 14,291

14,016 Total revenue 7,687

7,757

7,505 31,252

31,336 Provision for credit losses 168

380

1,131 1,808

6,084 Non-interest expenses 4,271

4,097

4,057 16,618

16,856 Income tax expense 689

738

418 2,871

1,543 Net income 2,559

2,542

1,899 9,955

6,853 Net income attributable to common shareholders of the Bank 2,411

2,426

1,745 9,391

6,582 Operating performance















Basic earnings per share ($) 1.98

2.00

1.44 7.74

5.43 Diluted earnings per share ($) 1.97

1.99

1.42 7.70

5.30 Return on equity (%)(1) 14.8

15.0

11.0 14.7

10.4 Productivity ratio (%)(1) 55.6

52.8

54.1 53.2

53.8 Operating leverage (%)(1)









1.1

0.3 Net interest margin (%)(2) 2.17

2.23

2.22 2.23

2.27 Financial position information ($ millions)















Cash and deposits with financial institutions 86,323

75,881

76,460





Trading assets 146,312

141,120

117,839





Loans 636,986

627,749

603,263





Total assets 1,184,844

1,163,429

1,136,466





Deposits 797,259

794,386

750,838





Common equity 64,750

64,720

62,819





Preferred shares and other equity instruments 6,052

5,299

5,308





Assets under administration(1)(3) 652,924

636,424

556,916





Assets under management(1)(3) 345,762

340,853

289,839





Capital and liquidity measures















Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio (%)(4) 12.3

12.2

11.8





Tier 1 capital ratio (%)(4) 13.9

13.7

13.3





Total capital ratio (%)(4) 15.9

15.7

15.5





Leverage ratio (%)(5) 4.8

4.8

4.7





Risk-weighted assets ($ millions)(4) 416,105

414,169

417,138





Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) (%)(6) 124

123

138





Net stable funding ratio (NSFR) (%)(7) 110

112

n/a





Credit quality















Net impaired loans ($ millions) 2,801

2,976

3,096





Allowance for credit losses ($ millions)(8) 5,731

6,232

7,820





Gross impaired loans as a % of loans and acceptances(1) 0.67

0.73

0.81





Net impaired loans as a % of loans and acceptances(1) 0.42

0.46

0.50





Provision for credit losses as a % of average net loans and acceptances(1)(9) 0.10

0.24

0.73 0.29

0.98 Provision for credit losses on impaired loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances(1)(9) 0.31

0.53

0.54 0.53

0.56 Net write-offs as a % of average net loans and acceptances(1) 0.34

0.62

0.41 0.54

0.47 Adjusted results(2)















Adjusted net income ($ millions) 2,716

2,560

1,938 10,169

6,961 Adjusted diluted earnings per share ($) 2.10

2.01

1.45 7.87

5.36 Adjusted return on equity (%) 15.6

15.1

11.3 15.0

10.4 Adjusted productivity ratio (%) 52.8

52.5

53.3 52.2

53.0 Adjusted operating leverage (%)









1.5

(0.6) Adjusted provision for credit losses as a % of average net loans and acceptances(9) 0.10

0.24

0.73 0.29

0.95 Common share information















Closing share price ($) (TSX) 81.14

77.87

55.35





Shares outstanding (millions)

















Average – Basic 1,215

1,215

1,211 1,214

1,212

Average – Diluted 1,224

1,223

1,246 1,225

1,243

End of period 1,215

1,215

1,211





Dividends paid per share ($) 0.90

0.90

0.90 3.60

3.60 Dividend yield (%)(1) 4.5

4.5

6.4 5.2

5.8 Market capitalization ($ millions) (TSX) 98,612

94,620

67,055





Book value per common share ($)(1) 53.28

53.26

51.85





Market value to book value multiple(1) 1.5

1.5

1.1





Price to earnings multiple (trailing 4 quarters)(1) 10.5

10.8

10.2





Other information















Employees (full-time equivalent)(10) 89,488

90,833

91,447





Branches and offices 2,518

2,555

2,618







(1) Refer to page 141 of the Management's Discussion & Analysis in the Bank's 2021 Annual Report, available on www.sedar.com, for an explanation of the composition of the measure. Such explanation is incorporated by reference hereto. (2) Refer to page 3 for a discussion of Non-GAAP measures. (3) Prior period amounts have been restated to appropriately reflect certain intercompany items.















(4) This measure has been disclosed in this document in accordance with OSFI Guideline - Capital Adequacy Requirements (November 2018). (5) This measure has been disclosed in this document in accordance with OSFI Guideline - Leverage Requirements (November 2018). (6) This measure has been disclosed in this document in accordance with OSFI Guideline – Public Disclosure Requirements for Domestic Systemically Important Banks on Liquidity Coverage Ratio (April 2015). (7) This measure has been disclosed in this document in accordance with OSFI Guideline - Net Stable Funding Ratio Disclosure Requirements (January 2021). (8) Includes allowance for credit losses on all financial assets - loans, acceptances, off-balance sheet exposures, debt securities, and deposits with financial institutions. (9) Includes provision for credit losses on certain financial assets - loans, acceptances, and off-balance sheet exposures. (10) Prior year amounts have been restated to conform with current period presentation.

Impact of Foreign Currency Translation





Average exchange rate % Change





October 31

July 31



October 31

October 31, 2021 October 31, 2021 For the three months ended

2021

2021



2020

vs. July 31, 2021 vs. October 31, 2020 U.S. Dollar/Canadian Dollar

0.796

0.814



0.756

(2.2) % 5.2 % Mexican Peso/Canadian Dollar

16.065

16.265



16.390

(1.2) % (2.0) % Peruvian Sol/Canadian Dollar

3.239

3.152



2.701

2.8 % 19.9 % Colombian Peso/Canadian Dollar

3,043

3,050



2,866

(0.2) % 6.2 % Chilean Peso/Canadian Dollar

631.752

594.658



591.628

6.2 % 6.8 %











































Average exchange rate

% Change















October 31

October 31

October 31, 2021 For the year ended











2021

2020

vs. October 31, 2020 U.S. Dollar/Canadian Dollar











0.795

0.744

6.9 % Mexican Peso/Canadian Dollar











16.035

15.832

1.3 % Peruvian Sol/Canadian Dollar











3.032

2.569

18.0 % Colombian Peso/Canadian Dollar











2,929

2,722

7.6 % Chilean Peso/Canadian Dollar











593.123

591.712

0.2 %









































For the three months ended For the year ended Impact on net income(1) ($ millions except EPS)





October 31, 2021

October 31, 2021

October 31, 2021



vs. October 31, 2020

vs. July 31, 2021

vs. October 31, 2020 Net interest income









$ (110) $ (10) $ (512)

Non-interest income(2)











(38)

(9)

(276)

Non-interest expenses











93

-

408

Other items (net of tax)











33

6

203

Net income









$ (22) $ (13) $ (177)

Earnings per share (diluted)









$ (0.02) $ (0.01) $ (0.14)

Impact by business line ($ millions)























Canadian Banking









$ (1) $ - $ (6)

International Banking(2)











(36)

(13)

(130)

Global Wealth Management











(2)

-

(15)

Global Banking and Markets











(14)

5

(79)

Other(2)











31

(5)

53

Net Income









$ (22) $ (13) $ (177)



(1) Includes impact of all currencies. (2) Includes the impact of foreign currency hedges.

Impact of Divested Operations





For the three months ended For the year ended



October 31

July 31

October 31 October 31

October 31

($ millions) 2021

2021

2020 2021

2020

Net interest income $ 1 $ 4 $ 11 $ 23 $ 123

Non-interest income

1

2

5

13

95

Total Revenue

2

6

16

36

218

Provision for credit losses

(1)

2

1

9

27

Non-interest expenses

1

3

8

16

96

Income before taxes

2

1

7

11

95

Income tax expense

-

-

3

4

25

Net income $ 2 $ 1 $ 4 $ 7 $ 70

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (NCI)

-

-

-

-

-

Net income attributable to equity holders - relating to divested operations $ 2 $ 1 $ 4 $ 7 $ 70











For the three months ended For the year ended



October 31, 2021 October 31, 2021 October 31, 2021

Impact on net income ($ millions except EPS) vs. July 31, 2021 vs. October 31, 2020 vs. October 31, 2020

Net interest income $ (3) $ (10) $ (100)

Non-interest income

(1)

(4)

(82)

Total Revenue

(4)

(14)

(182)

Provision for credit losses

(3)

(2)

(18)

Non-interest expenses

(2)

(7)

(80)

Income before taxes

1

(5)

(84)

Income tax expense

-

(3)

(21)

Net income $ 1 $ (2) $ (63)

Net income attributable to equity holders $ 1 $ (2) $ (63)

Earnings per share (diluted) $ - $ - $ (0.05)



Group Financial Performance

Net income

Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020

Net income was $2,559 million compared to $1,899 million. Adjusted net income was $2,716 million compared to $1,938 million, up 40%, due mainly to lower provision for credit losses as a result of a more favourable credit and macroeconomic outlook.

Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021

Net income was $2,559 million compared to $2,542 million. Adjusted net income was $2,716 million compared to $2,560 million, up 6%, due mainly to lower provision for credit losses, partially offset by lower revenues.

Total revenue

Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020

Revenues were $7,687 million, an increase of $182 million or 2%, due mainly to higher non-interest income, partially offset by lower net interest income.

Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021

Revenues were $7,687 million, a decrease of $70 million or 1%, due mainly to lower non-interest income.

Net interest income

Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020

Net interest income was $4,217 million, a decrease of $41 million or 1%. Strong mortgage and commercial loan growth was more than offset by the 3% negative impact of foreign currency translation, lower corporate and unsecured lending balances, and margin compression.

The net interest margin was down five basis points to 2.17%, driven primarily by lower margins in International and Canadian Banking related to changes in business mix and the impact of central bank rate cuts in 2020, partly offset by decreased levels of high quality, lower-margin liquid assets.

Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021

Net interest income was in line with the prior quarter. Loan growth across all business lines was offset by lower margins and the negative impact of foreign currency translation.

The net interest margin of 2.17% was down six basis points due primarily to a lower contribution from asset/liability management activities, as well as lower margins driven by changes in business mix.

Non-interest income

Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020

Non-interest income was $3,470 million, up $223 million or 7%. This was due mainly to higher banking and wealth management revenues, income from associated corporations, and higher investment gains. These were partly offset by lower fixed income trading revenues.

Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021

Non-interest income was down $70 million or 2%. This was due mainly to lower trading revenues and underwriting and advisory fees, which were partially offset by higher income from associated corporations, wealth management revenues, and insurance income.

Provision for credit losses

Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020

The provision for credit losses was $168 million, compared to $1,131 million, a decrease of $963 million or 85%. The provision for credit losses ratio decreased 63 basis points to 10 basis points.

The provision for credit losses on performing loans was a net reversal of $343 million, a decrease of $639 million. Retail provisions decreased by $364 million, while commercial and corporate loan provisions decreased by $275 million across all business lines. These decreases were driven by the more favourable credit and macroeconomic outlook.

The provision for credit losses on impaired loans was $511 million, compared to $835 million, a decrease of $324 million or 39%, due primarily to lower retail provisions driven by lower credit migration across markets. Commercial and corporate loan provisions decreased $96 million across all business lines driven by lower formations. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans was 31 basis points, a decrease of 23 basis points.

Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021

The provision for credit losses was $168 million, compared to $380 million, a decrease of $212 million. The provision for credit losses ratio decreased 14 basis points to 10 basis points.

The provision for credit losses on performing loans was a net reversal of $343 million, compared to a net reversal of $461 million last quarter. Approximately $320 million of the provision reversals this quarter was due to reduction of allowances built in the prior year, reflecting the improvement in credit quality and more favourable macroeconomic outlook. The remaining reversal of $23 million was due to credit migration, the majority of which was to impaired loans in the retail portfolio, mainly in International Banking.

The provision for credit losses on impaired loans was $511 million, compared to $841 million, a decrease of $330 million or 39%, due primarily to lower retail provisions, mainly in International Banking, driven by lower credit migration. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans was 31 basis points, a decrease of 22 basis points.

Non-interest expenses

Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020

Non-interest expenses were $4,271 million, up $214 million or 5% including $188 million related to restructuring and other provisions. Adjusted non-interest expenses of $4,058 million increased 1%. The increase was due to higher performance-based compensation, professional fees, advertising and technology-related costs to support business growth. Partly offsetting were the positive impact of foreign currency translation, lower personnel and premises costs.

The productivity ratio was 55.6% compared to 54.1%. On an adjusted basis, the productivity ratio was 52.8% compared to 53.3%.

Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021

Non-interest expenses were up $174 million or 4% including $188 million related to restructuring and other provisions. Adjusted non-interest expenses were in line with prior quarter. Lower performance-based compensation and other employee benefits expenses were offset by increases in advertising and business development, professional fees and share-based compensation expenses.

The productivity ratio was 55.6% compared to 52.8%. On an adjusted basis, the productivity ratio was 52.8% compared to 52.5%.

Provision for income taxes

Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020

The effective tax rate was 21.2% compared to 18.0% in the same quarter last year. On an adjusted basis, the effective tax rate was 21.5% compared to 18.2% due primarily to changes in business and earnings mix across jurisdictions.

Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021

The effective tax rate was 21.2% compared to 22.5% in the previous quarter. On an adjusted basis, the effective tax rate was 21.5% compared to 22.5% in the previous quarter due primarily to changes in business and earnings mix across jurisdictions.

Capital Ratios

The Bank continues to maintain strong, high quality capital levels which position it well for future business growth and strategic initiatives. The CET1 ratio as at October 31, 2021 was 12.3%, an increase of approximately 50 basis points from the prior year due primarily to strong internal capital generation and the impact from the remeasurement of the employee pension and post-retirement obligations, partly offset by growth in risk-weighted assets, primarily retail mortgages, personal and business lending, a lower CET1 inclusion from declines in Stage 1 and Stage 2 expected credit losses (ECL), OSFI's reversal of its temporary reduction in the SVaR multiplier, and the impact from foreign currency translation on capital requirements. At year end, the CET1 ratio included a benefit of six basis points (October 31, 2020 – 30 basis points) from OSFI transitional adjustment for the partial inclusion of increases in Stage 1 and Stage 2 expected credit losses (ECL) relative to their pre-crisis baseline levels as at January 31, 2020.

The Bank's Tier 1 capital ratio was 13.9% as at October 31, 2021, an increase of approximately 60 basis points from the prior year, due primarily to the issuance of $1.25 billion and USD $600 million of Tier 1 qualifying Limited Recourse Capital Notes (LRCN), and the above noted impacts to the CET1 capital ratio, partly offset by the redemptions of $850 million of Basel III compliant NVCC preferred shares, a redemption of $409 million of non-qualifying preferred shares, and other regulatory adjustments.

The Total capital ratio was 15.9% as at October 31, 2021, an increase of approximately 40 basis points from 2020, due primarily to the above noted changes to the Tier 1 capital ratio, partly offset by the redemption of $750 million of subordinated debentures and other regulatory adjustments to Tier 2 capital.

The Leverage ratio was 4.8%, an increase of approximately 10 basis points in 2021 as higher Tier 1 capital was partly offset by growth in the Bank's on and off-balance sheet assets.

The Bank's capital ratios continue to be well in excess of OSFI's minimum capital ratio requirements for 2021 of 10.5%, 12.0% and 14.0% for CET1, Tier 1 and Total Capital, respectively. The Bank was well above the OSFI minimum Leverage ratio as at October 31, 2021.

Business Segment Review

Canadian Banking



For the three months ended For the year ended (Unaudited)($ millions)

October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31 (Taxable equivalent basis)(1)

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020 Reported Results



















Net interest income $ 2,082 $ 2,030 $ 1,954 $ 8,030 $ 7,838 Non-interest income(2)

749

765

612

2,868

2,461 Total revenue

2,831

2,795

2,566

10,898

10,299 Provision for credit losses

(96)

69

330

333

2,073 Non-interest expenses

1,251

1,267

1,186

4,951

4,811 Income tax expense

438

380

272

1,459

879 Net income $ 1,238 $ 1,079 $ 778 $ 4,155 $ 2,536 Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ 1,238 $ 1,079 $ 778 $ 4,155 $ 2,536 Other measures



















Return on equity(3)

29.4%

26.1%

18.4%

25.2%

15.1% Average assets ($ billions) $ 398 $ 384 $ 363 $ 381 $ 359 Average liabilities ($ billions) $ 318 $ 317 $ 295 $ 313 $ 277

(1) Results are presented on a taxable equivalent basis. Refer to Business Line Overview section of the Bank's 2021 Annual Report to Shareholders. (2) Includes net income from investments in associated corporations for the three months ended October 31, 2021 - $18 (July 31, 2021 - $23; October 31, 2020 - $15) and for the year ended October 31, 2021 - $87 (October 31, 2020 - $56). (3) Refer to Non-GAAP measures on page 3.





For the three months ended For the year ended (Unaudited)($ millions)

October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31 (Taxable equivalent basis)

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020 Adjusted Results(1)



















Net interest income $ 2,082 $ 2,030 $ 1,954 $ 8,030 $ 7,838 Non-interest income

749

765

612

2,868

2,461 Total revenue

2,831

2,795

2,566

10,898

10,299 Provision for credit losses(2)

(96)

69

330

333

2,002 Non-interest expenses(3)

1,245

1,262

1,180

4,929

4,789 Income tax expense

440

381

274

1,465

904 Net income $ 1,242 $ 1,083 $ 782 $ 4,171 $ 2,604

(1) Refer to Non-GAAP Measures for the reconciliation of reported and adjusted results. (2) Includes adjustment for Allowance for credit losses – Additional scenario of $71 in the first quarter of 2020. (3) Includes adjustment for Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, excluding software for the three months ended October 31, 2021 – $6 (July 31, 2021 – $5; October 31, 2020 – $6) and for the year ended October 31, 2021 – $22 (October 31, 2020 – $22).

Net income

Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020

Net income attributable to equity holders was $1,238 million, compared to $778 million. Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders was $1,242 million, an increase of $460 million or 59%. The increase was due primarily to lower provision for credit losses and higher revenues, partly offset by higher non-interest expenses.

Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021

Net income attributable to equity holders increased $159 million or 15%. The increase was due primarily to lower provision for credit losses, higher revenues, and lower non-interest expenses.

Total revenue

Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020

Revenues were $2,831 million, up $265 million or 10%, due to higher non-interest income and net interest income.

Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021

Revenues increased $36 million or 1%, due primarily to higher net interest income partially offset by lower non-interest income.

Net interest income

Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020

Net interest income of $2,082 million increased $128 million or 7%, due primarily to strong loan growth, partially offset by margin compression. The net interest margin declined six basis points to 2.20%, primarily driven by changes in business mix, mainly from higher residential mortgages and lower personal loans and credit cards.

Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021

Net interest income increased $52 million or 3%, driven by strong loan growth, partially offset by margin compression. The net interest margin declined three basis points to 2.20%, primarily driven by changes in business mix, with residential mortgage growth outpacing credit card and personal loan growth, and lower deposit growth.

Non-interest income

Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020

Non-interest income of $749 million increased $137 million or 22%. The increase was due primarily to higher banking revenue and mutual fund distribution fees, and elevated private equity gains.

Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021

Non-interest income decreased $16 million or 2% due primarily to lower private equity gains and income from associated corporations, partially offset by higher banking revenue, insurance income, and mutual fund distribution fees.

Provision for credit losses

Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020

The provision for credit losses was a net reversal of $96 million, compared to a provision of $330 million, a decrease of $426 million. The provision for credit losses ratio decreased 47 basis points to negative 10 basis points.

Provision for credit losses on performing loans was a net reversal of $195 million, a decrease of $287 million of which $148 million was related to retail, driven by the more favourable credit and macroeconomic outlook. Commercial provisions decreased $139 million due primarily to the more favourable macroeconomic outlook.

Provision for credit losses on impaired loans was $99 million, compared to $238 million, a decrease of $139 million due primarily to lower retail provisions driven by lower delinquencies. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans was 10 basis points, a decrease of 17 basis points.

Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021

The provision for credit losses was a net reversal of $96 million, a decrease of $165 million. The provision for credit losses ratio decreased 17 basis points to negative 10 basis points.

Provision for credit losses on performing loans was a net reversal of $195 million, compared to a net reversal of $66 million, with a decrease of $86 million in retail provisions and $43 million in commercial provisions. The decrease was driven by the more favourable credit and macroeconomic outlook.

Provision for credit losses on impaired loans was $99 million compared to $135 million, a decrease of $36 million or 27% due primarily to lower retail provisions driven by lower formations. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans was 10 basis points, a decrease of four basis points.

Non-interest expenses

Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020

Non-interest expenses were $1,251 million, up $65 million or 6%, due largely to higher technology and advertising and business development costs to support business growth.

Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021

Non-interest expenses were down $16 million or 1%, driven by lower personnel costs, partly offset by higher advertising and business development costs.

Provision for income taxes

The effective tax rate was 26.2% compared to 26.0% in the prior year and 26.0% in the prior quarter.

Average Assets

Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020

Average assets increased $35 billion or 10% to $398 billion. The growth included $30 billion or 13% in residential mortgages and $7 billion or 11% in business loans and acceptances, partially offset by a decline of $1 billion or 1% in personal loans.

Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021

Average assets increased $14 billion or 4%. The growth included $12 billion or 5% in residential mortgages and $1 billion or 2% in business loans and acceptances.

Average Liabilities

Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020

Average liabilities increased $23 billion or 8% to $318 billion. The growth included $17 billion or 18% in non-personal deposits and $3 billion or 1% in personal deposits.

Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021

Average liabilities increased $1 billion to $318 billion. The growth of 2% in non-personal deposits was largely offset by a decline of 1% in personal deposits.

International Banking





















For the three months ended For the year ended (Unaudited)($ millions)

October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31 (Taxable equivalent basis)(1)

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020 Reported Results



















Net interest income $ 1,589 $ 1,586 $ 1,785 $ 6,625 $ 7,603 Non-interest income(2)(3)

728

776

763

2,993

3,207 Total revenue

2,317

2,362

2,548

9,618

10,810 Provision for credit losses

314

339

736

1,574

3,613 Non-interest expenses

1,259

1,299

1,424

5,254

5,943 Income tax expense

137

160

55

635

182 Net income $ 607 $ 564 $ 333 $ 2,155 $ 1,072 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in





















subsidiaries

79

78

70

332

92 Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ 528 $ 486 $ 263 $ 1,823 $ 980 Other measures



















Return on equity(4)

12.0%

11.1%

5.6%

10.4%

5.0% Average assets ($ billions) $ 192 $ 191 $ 202 $ 194 $ 206 Average liabilities ($ billions) $ 146 $ 146 $ 153 $ 149 $ 155

(1) Results are presented on a taxable equivalent basis. Refer to Business Line Overview section of the Bank's 2021 Annual Report to Shareholders. (2) Includes net income from investments in associated corporations for the three months ended October 31, 2021 - $52 (July 31, 2021 - $52; October 31, 2020 - $38) and for the year ended October 31, 2021 - $206 (October 31, 2020 - $243). (3) Includes one additional month of earnings relating to Mexico of $51 (after tax and NCI $37) in the first quarter of 2020. (4) Refer to Non-GAAP Measures on page 3.







For the three months ended For the year ended (Unaudited)($ millions)

October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31 (Taxable equivalent basis)

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020 Adjusted Results(1)



















Net interest income $ 1,589 $ 1,586 $ 1,785 $ 6,625 $ 7,603 Non-interest income

728

776

763

2,993

3,207 Total revenue

2,317

2,362

2,548

9,618

10,810 Provision for credit losses(2)

314

339

736

1,574

3,536 Non-interest expenses(3)(4)

1,249

1,288

1,397

5,209

5,742 Income tax expense

140

164

62

648

260 Net income $ 614 $ 571 $ 353 $ 2,187 $ 1,272 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in





















subsidiaries

79

78

70

332

124 Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ 535 $ 493 $ 283 $ 1,855 $ 1,148

(1) Refer to Non-GAAP Measures for the reconciliation of reported and adjusted results. (2) Includes adjustment for Allowance for credit losses - Additional scenario of $77 in the first quarter of 2020. (3) Includes adjustment for Integration costs for the three months ended October 31, 2020 - $16 and for the year ended October 31, 2020 - $154. (4) Includes adjustment for Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, excluding software for the three months ended October 31, 2021 – $10 (July 31, 2021 – $11; October 31, 2020 – $11) and for the year ended October 31, 2021 – $45 (October 31, 2020 – $47).

Net income

Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020

Net income attributable to equity holders was $528 million, compared to $263 million. Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders increased to $535 million from $283 million. This increase was driven by lower provision for credit losses and lower non-interest expenses, partially offset by lower revenues, higher income taxes, and the negative impact of foreign currency translation.

Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021

Net income attributable to equity holders increased $42 million or 9%. Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders increased by $42 million or 8%. This was due largely to lower non-interest expenses, provision for credit losses and income taxes, partially offset by lower revenues.

Financial Performance on a Constant Dollar Basis

The discussion below on the results of operations is on a constant dollar basis. Constant dollar basis excludes the impact of foreign currency translation, which is a non-GAAP financial measure (refer to Non-GAAP Measures on page 10). The Bank believes that reporting in constant dollar is useful for readers in assessing ongoing business performance. Ratios are on a reported basis.

Reported results on a constant dollar basis



For the three months ended



For the year ended (Unaudited)($ millions)

October 31



July 31



October 31



October 31



October 31

(Taxable equivalent basis)

2021



2021



2020



2021



2020

Net interest income $ 1,589

$ 1,575

$ 1,668

$ 6,625

$ 7,060

Non-interest income

728



770



723



2,993



3,015

Total revenue

2,317



2,345



2,391



9,618



10,075

Provision for credit losses

314



335



674



1,574



3,369

Non-interest expenses

1,259



1,295



1,358



5,254



5,603

Income tax expense

137



159



51



635



159

Net income $ 607

$ 556

$ 308

$ 2,155

$ 944

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in































subsidiaries

79



76



64



332



87

Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ 528

$ 480

$ 244

$ 1,823

$ 857











































Adjusted results on a constant dollar basis



For the three months ended



For the year ended (Unaudited)($ millions)

October 31



July 31



October 31



October 31



October 31

(Taxable equivalent basis)

2021



2021



2020



2021



2020

Net interest income $ 1,589

$ 1,575

$ 1,668

$ 6,625

$ 7,060

Non-interest income

728



770



723



2,993



3,015

Total revenue

2,317



2,345



2,391



9,618



10,075

Provision for credit losses

314



335



674



1,574



3,297

Non-interest expenses

1,249



1,285



1,333



5,209



5,414

Income tax expense

140



161



57



648



231

Net income $ 614

$ 564

$ 327

$ 2,187

$ 1,133

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in































subsidiaries

79



76



64



332



117

Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ 535

$ 488

$ 263

$ 1,855

$ 1,016



Net income

Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020

Net income attributable to equity holders was $528 million, compared to $244 million. Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders increased to $535 million from $263 million. This increase was driven by lower provision for credit losses and lower non-interest expenses, partially offset by lower revenues, and higher income taxes.

Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021

Net income attributable to equity holders increased $48 million or 10% from $480 million. Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders increased by $47 million or 10%, compared to $488 million last quarter. This was due largely to lower non-interest expenses, lower provision for credit losses and lower income taxes, partially offset by lower revenues.

Total revenue

Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020

Revenues were $2,317 million, a decrease of $74 million or 3%, driven primarily by lower net interest income, partially offset by higher non-interest income.

Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021

Revenues decreased by $28 million, or 1%, driven primarily by lower non-interest income, partially offset by higher net interest income.

Net interest income

Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020

Net interest income was $1,589 million, down 5%, driven by margin compression and lower personal loan and credit card balances, partially offset by growth in mortgages and commercial loans. Net interest margin declined by 28 basis points to 3.69% due primarily to changes in business mix from lower credit card balances.

Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021

Net interest income increased $14 million, up 1%, due primarily to an increase in commercial loans and residential mortgages. Net interest margin declined by three basis points to 3.69% due primarily to changes in business mix, mainly from a 2% decline in credit card balances and a 4% increase in commercial loans.

Non-interest income

Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020

Non-interest income was $728 million, up 1%, due to higher banking fees and income from associated corporations, partially offset lower investment gains, and card fees.

Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021

Non-interest income decreased $42 million, or 5% due to lower investment gains, capital market revenues and insurance services income, partially offset by higher banking fees.

Provision for credit losses

Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020

The provision for credit losses was $314 million, compared to $674 million, a decrease of $360 million or 53%. The provision for credit losses ratio decreased 116 basis points to 91 basis points.

Provision for credit losses on performing loans was a net reversal of $93 million, a decrease of $246 million of which $194 million related to retail portfolio mainly driven by credit migration and the more favourable macroeconomic outlook this quarter. The remaining decrease was driven by lower commercial provisions due to the more favourable macroeconomic outlook.

Provision for credit losses on impaired loans was $407 million compared to $521 million, a decrease of $114 million or 22% due primarily to lower retail provisions driven by lower formations. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans was 118 basis points, a decrease of 40 basis points.

Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021

The provision for credit losses was $314 million, compared to $335 million, a decrease of $21 million or 6%. The provision for credit losses ratio decreased nine basis points to 91 basis points.

Provision for credit losses on performing loans was a net reversal of $93 million, compared to a net reversal of $361 million last quarter. The provision reversals were mainly in the retail portfolio driven by the more favourable macroeconomic outlook and credit migration this quarter.

Provision for credit losses on impaired loans was $407 million compared to $696 million, a decrease of 41% due primarily to lower retail provisions driven by lower formations. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans decreased 90 basis points to 118 basis points.

Non-interest expenses

Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020

Non-interest expenses were $1,259 million compared to $1,358 million last year, down $99 million or 7%. On an adjusted basis, non-interest expenses were $1,249 million, down $84 million or 6%. The decrease was driven by lower salaries and employee benefits, technology costs, premises costs and professional fees.

Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021

Non-interest expenses were $1,259 million compared to $1,295 million. Adjusted non-interest expenses decreased $36 million or 3% from $1,285 million last quarter. The decrease was driven by lower salaries and employee benefits, technology costs, and premises costs, mainly in the Caribbean and Central America region.

Provision for income taxes

Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020

The effective tax rate was 18.4%, compared to 14.2% last year. On an adjusted basis, the effective tax rate was 18.6%, compared to 15.0% last year, due primarily to higher provision for credit losses in entities that operate in higher tax rate jurisdictions recorded last year.

Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021

The effective tax rate was 18.4%, compared to 22.1% last quarter due primarily to higher inflationary adjustments in Mexico and Chile.

Average Assets

Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020

Average assets of $192 billion, increased $1 billion. Total loan growth of 2% was driven by a 3% increase in commercial loans and 8% increase in residential mortgages, partially offset by a 9% decrease in personal loans and credit card balances.

Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021

Average assets increased by 2%. Loans grew by 3% driven by a 4% increase in commercial loans and 3% increase in residential mortgages.

Average Liabilities

Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020

Average liabilities of $146 billion were up 1%, while total deposits were flat.

Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021

Average liabilities increased by $842 million or 1%, while total deposits decreased 1% driven by a decline of non-personal deposits.

Global Wealth Management





























For the three months ended

For the year ended (Unaudited)($ millions)

October 31



July 31



October 31

October 31



October 31 (Taxable equivalent basis)(1)

2021



2021



2020

2021



2020 Reported Results

























Net interest income $ 161

$ 160

$ 144 $ 628

$ 575 Non-interest income

1,186



1,175



1,021

4,752



4,009 Total revenue

1,347



1,335



1,165

5,380



4,584 Provision for credit losses

1



(1)



3

2



7 Non-interest expenses

824



812



726

3,255



2,878 Income tax expense

135



132



111

549



437 Net income $ 387

$ 392

$ 325 $ 1,574

$ 1,262 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in



























subsidiaries

2



2



2

9



10 Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ 385

$ 390

$ 323 $ 1,565

$ 1,252 Other measures

























Return on equity(2)

16.3%



16.5%



13.9%

16.7%



13.5% Assets under administration ($ billions)(3) $ 597

$ 582

$ 500 $ 597

$ 500 Assets under management ($ billions)(3) $ 346

$ 341

$ 290 $ 346

$ 290

(1) Results are presented on a taxable equivalent basis. Refer to Business Line Overview section of the Bank's 2021 Annual Report to Shareholders. (2) Refer to Non-GAAP measures on page 3. (3) Prior period amounts have been restated to appropriately reflect certain intercompany items.



































For the three months ended

For the year ended (Unaudited)($ millions)

October 31



July 31



October 31

October 31



October 31 (Taxable equivalent basis)

2021



2021



2020

2021



2020 Adjusted Results(1)

























Net interest income $ 161

$ 160

$ 144 $ 628

$ 575 Non-interest income

1,186



1,175



1,021

4,752



4,009 Total revenue

1,347



1,335



1,165

5,380



4,584 Provision for credit losses(2)

1



(1)



3

2



6 Non-interest expenses(3)(4)

815



804



713

3,219



2,818 Income tax expense

137



133



114

558



453 Net income $ 394

$ 399

$ 335 $ 1,601

$ 1,307 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in



























subsidiaries

2



2



2

9



10 Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ 392

$ 397

$ 333 $ 1,592

$ 1,297

(1) Refer to Non-GAAP Measures for the reconciliation of reported and adjusted results. (2) Includes adjustment for Allowance for credit losses - Additional scenario of $1 in the first quarter of 2020. (3) Includes adjustment for Integration costs for the three months ended October 31, 2020 - $4 and for the year ended October 31, 2020 - $23. (4) Includes adjustment for Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, excluding software for the three months ended October 31, 2021 – $9 (July 31, 2021 – $8; October 31, 2020 – $9) and for the year ended October 31, 2021 – $36 (October 31, 2020 – $37).

Net income

Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020

Net income attributable to equity holders was $385 million, an increase of $62 million or 20%. Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders increased to $392 million, up $59 million or 18%, due primarily to higher mutual fund fees and brokerage revenues, partially offset by higher volume-related expenses.

Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021

Net income attributable to equity holders decreased $5 million or 1%, due primarily to lower brokerage fees from reduced iTrade volumes, partially offset by higher mutual fund fees.

Total revenue

Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020

Revenues were $1,347 million, up $182 million or 16% due primarily to higher fee income driven by growth in client assets from market appreciation and higher net sales, higher brokerage revenues, and higher net interest income from growth in Private Banking loans.

Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021

Revenues were up $12 million or 1% due primarily to higher fee income driven by growth in client assets from market appreciation and higher net sales.

Provision for credit losses

Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020

The provision for credit losses was $1 million, a decrease of $2 million from last year. The provision for credit losses ratio was two basis points.

Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021

The provision for credit losses was $1 million, an increase of $2 million. The provision for credit losses ratio was two basis points.

Non-interest expenses

Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020

Non-interest expenses of $824 million were up $98 million or 13%, driven mainly by higher volume-related expenses, primarily performance-based compensation and distribution expenses, along with higher technology costs to support business growth initiatives.

Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021

Non-interest expenses were up $12 million or 1%, due largely to higher technology costs to support business growth initiatives.

Provision for income taxes

The effective tax rate was 25.9% compared to 25.6% in the prior year and 25.2% in the prior quarter.

Assets under management (AUM) and assets under administration (AUA)

Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020

Assets under management of $346 billion increased $56 billion or 19%, while assets under administration of $597 billion increased $97 billion or 19%, due primarily to higher net sales and market appreciation.

Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021

Assets under management increased $5 billion or 1%, and assets under administration increased $15 billion or 2%, due primarily to higher net sales and market appreciation.

Global Banking and Markets





























For the three months ended

For the year ended (Unaudited)($ millions)

October 31



July 31



October 31

October 31



October 31 (Taxable equivalent basis)(1)

2021



2021



2020

2021



2020 Reported Results

























Net interest income $ 365

$ 363

$ 350 $ 1,436

$ 1,435 Non-interest income

812



890



860

3,587



3,947 Total revenue

1,177



1,253



1,210

5,023



5,382 Provision for credit losses

(50)



(27)



62

(100)



390 Non-interest expenses

591



620



583

2,458



2,473 Income tax expense

134



147



105

590



564 Net income $ 502

$ 513

$ 460 $ 2,075

$ 1,955 Net income attributable to equity

holders of the Bank $ 502

$ 513

$ 460 $ 2,075

$ 1,955 Other measures

























Return on equity(2)

15.5%



16.1%



14.6%

16.5%



14.8% Average assets ($ billions) $ 409

$ 401

$ 389 $ 401

$ 412 Average liabilities ($ billions) $ 382

$ 373

$ 387 $ 385

$ 379

(1) Results are presented on a taxable equivalent basis. Refer to Business Line Overview section of the Bank's 2021 Annual Report to Shareholders. (2) Refer to Non-GAAP measures on page 3.









For the three months ended

For the year ended (Unaudited)($ millions)

October 31



July 31



October 31

October 31



October 31 (Taxable equivalent basis)

2021



2021



2020

2021



2020 Adjusted Results(1)

























Net interest income $ 365

$ 363

$ 350 $ 1,436

$ 1,435 Non-interest income(2)

812



890



860

3,587



4,049 Total revenue

1,177



1,253



1,210

5,023



5,484 Provision for credit losses(3)

(50)



(27)



62

(100)



384 Non-interest expenses

591



620



583

2,458



2,473 Income tax expense

134



147



105

590



593 Net income $ 502

$ 513

$ 460 $ 2,075

$ 2,034

(1) Refer to Non-GAAP Measures for the reconciliation of reported and adjusted results. (2) Includes adjustment for derivatives valuation of $102 in the first quarter of 2020. (3) Includes adjustment for Allowance for credit losses - Additional scenario of $6 in the first quarter of 2020.

Net income

Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020

Net income attributable to equity holders was $502 million, an increase of $42 million or 9%, due mainly to higher net interest income and lower provision for credit losses, partially offset by lower non-interest income, higher non-interest expenses, and the negative impact of foreign currency translation.

Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021

Net income attributable to equity holders decreased by $11 million or 2%, due mainly to lower non-interest income, partially offset by higher net interest income, lower provision for credit losses, lower non-interest expenses and the positive impact of foreign currency translation.

Total revenue

Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020

Revenues were $1,177 million, a decrease of $33 million or 3% due primarily to lower trading-related revenues and the negative impact of foreign currency translation, partially offset by an increase in net interest income.

Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021

Revenues decreased by $76 million or 6% due mainly to lower non-interest income including lower trading-related revenue and underwriting and advisory fees, partially offset by higher net interest income and the positive impact of foreign currency translation.

Net interest income

Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020

Net interest income was $365 million, an increase of $15 million or 4%, due mainly to higher lending margins, partially offset by lower lending volumes and the unfavourable impact of foreign currency translation.

Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021

Net interest income increased by $2 million or 1%, due mainly to higher lending volumes.

Non-interest income

Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020

Non-interest income was $812 million, a decrease of $48 million or 6%, due mainly to lower fixed income trading-related revenues and the negative impact of foreign currency translation, partially offset by higher equities trading-related revenues and higher advisory fees.

Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021

Non-interest income decreased by $78 million or 9% due mainly to lower underwriting and advisory fees, and lower trading-related revenues primarily fixed income.

Provision for credit losses

Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020

The provision for credit losses was a net reversal of $50 million, a decrease of $112 million. The provision for credit losses ratio was negative 18 basis points, a decrease of 42 basis points.

Provision for credit losses on performing loans was a net reversal of $52 million, a decrease of $80 million due primarily to an improving macroeconomic outlook.

Provision for credit losses on impaired loans was $2 million, a decrease of $32 million due primarily to lower provisions in the Energy portfolio. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans was one basis point, a decrease of 12 basis points.

Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021

The provision for credit losses was a net reversal of $50 million, compared to a net reversal of $27 million last quarter, a decrease of $23 million. The provision for credit losses ratio was negative 18 basis points, a decrease of 7 basis points.

Provision for credit losses on performing loans was a net reversal of $52 million compared to a net reversal of $33 million last quarter. The provision reversals were driven primarily due to an improving macroeconomic outlook.

Provision for credit losses on impaired loans was $2 million compared to $6 million, a decrease of $4 million. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans was one basis point, a decrease of two basis points.

Non-interest expenses

Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020

Non-interest expenses were $591 million, up $8 million or 1%, due mainly to increases in technology costs to support business development, partially offset by lower personnel costs and impact of foreign currency translation.

Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021

Non-interest expenses decreased $29 million or 5% due mainly to lower personnel costs, partially offset by higher technology costs to support business development.

Provision for income taxes

Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020

The effective tax rate for the quarter was 21.0% compared to 18.5% in the prior year. The changes were due mainly to the change in earnings mix across jurisdictions.

Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021

The effective tax rate for the quarter was 21.0% compared to 22.3% in the prior year. The changes were due mainly to the change in earnings mix across jurisdictions.

Average Assets

Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020

Average assets were $409 billion, an increase of $20 billion or 5%, due mainly to an increase in trading securities partially offset by lower loans and the negative impact of foreign currency translation.

Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021

Average assets increased $8 billion or 2%, due mainly to an increase in loans and securities purchased under resale agreements and positive impact of foreign currency translation.

Average Liabilities

Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020

Average liabilities of $382 billion were lower by $5 billion or 1%, due mainly to lower securities sold under repurchase agreements, decreases in derivative-related liabilities and the negative impact of foreign currency translation, partially offset by growth in deposits.

Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021

Average liabilities increased $9 billion or 2%, due mainly to higher deposits, higher securities sold under repurchase agreements and the positive impact of foreign currency translation.

Other































For the three months ended



For the year ended (Unaudited)($ millions)

October 31



July 31



October 31



October 31



October 31 (Taxable equivalent basis)(1)

2021



2021



2020



2021



2020 Reported Results



























Net interest income $ 20

$ 78

$ 25

$ 242

$ (131) Non-interest income

(5)



(66)



(9)



91



392 Total revenue

15



12



16



333



261 Provision for credit losses

(1)



-



-



(1)



1 Non-interest expenses

346



99



138



700



751 Income tax expense

(155)



(81)



(125)



(362)



(519) Net income (loss) $ (175)

$ (6)

$ 3

$ (4)

$ 28 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests





























in subsidiaries

(11)



1



-



(10)



(27) Net income (loss) attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ (164)

$ (7)

$ 3

$ 6

$ 55 Other measures



























Average assets ($ billions) $ 144

$ 143

$ 159

$ 152

$ 158 Average liabilities ($ billions) $ 206

$ 194

$ 195

$ 193

$ 240

(1) Results are presented on a taxable equivalent basis. Refer to Business Line Overview section of the Bank's 2021 Annual Report to Shareholders.









For the three months ended



For the year ended (Unaudited)($ millions)

October 31



July 31



October 31



October 31



October 31 (Taxable equivalent basis)

2021



2021



2020



2021



2020 Adjusted Results(1)



























Net interest income $ 20

$ 78

$ 25

$ 242

$ (131) Non-interest income(2)(3)

(5)



(66)



(9)



91



93 Total revenue

15



12



16



333



(38) Provision for credit losses

(1)



-



-



(1)



1 Non-interest expenses(3)(4)(5)

158



99



130



512



692 Income tax expense

(106)



(81)



(122)



(313)



(475) Net income (loss) $ (36)

$ (6)

$ 8

$ 135

$ (256) Net income (loss) attributable to

non-controlling interests





























in subsidiaries

(1)



1



-



-



1 Net income (loss) attributable to

equity holders of the Bank $ (35)

$ (7)

$ 8

$ 135

$ (257)

(1) Refer to Non-GAAP Measures for the reconciliation of reported and adjusted results. (2) Includes adjustment for derivatives valuation of $14 in the first quarter of 2020. (3) Includes adjustment for Net (gain)/loss on divestitures for the three months ended October 31, 2020 - $8 and for the year ended October 31, 2020 - $(298). (4) Includes adjustment for software impairment charge of $44 in the first quarter of 2020. (5) Includes adjustment for restructuring and other provisions of $188 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Other segment includes Group Treasury, smaller operating segments, Net gain/loss on divestitures and other corporate items which are not allocated to a business line.

Net income

Q4 2021 vs Q4 2020

Net income attributable to equity holders was a net loss of $164 million compared to a net income of $3 million in the prior year. The decrease of $167 million was due primarily to the impact of the restructuring and other provisions of $129 million this quarter. Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders was a loss of $35 million, down $43 million due to higher expenses and higher income taxes.

Q4 2021 vs Q3 2021

Net income attributable to equity holders decreased $157 million from the prior quarter, due mainly to the impact of the restructuring and other provisions this quarter. Adjusted net income decreased $28 million, due to higher expenses.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position





As at (Unaudited) ($ millions)



October 31

July 31

October 31



2021

2021

2020 Assets













Cash and deposits with financial institutions

$ 86,323 $ 75,881 $ 76,460 Precious metals



755

759

1,181 Trading assets













Securities



137,148

133,575

108,331 Loans



8,113

6,793

8,352 Other



1,051

752

1,156







146,312

141,120

117,839 Securities purchased under resale agreements and securities borrowed



127,739

129,013

119,747 Derivative financial instruments



42,302

41,904

45,065 Investment securities



75,199

81,734

111,389 Loans













Residential mortgages



319,678

310,370

284,684 Personal loans



91,540

91,544

93,758 Credit cards



12,450

12,194

14,797 Business and government



218,944

219,720

217,663







642,612

633,828

610,902 Allowance for credit losses



5,626

6,079

7,639







636,986

627,749

603,263 Other













Customers' liability under acceptances, net of allowance



20,404

17,023

14,228 Property and equipment



5,621

5,538

5,897 Investments in associates



2,604

2,504

2,475 Goodwill and other intangible assets



16,604

16,703

17,015 Deferred tax assets



2,051

2,108

2,185 Other assets



21,944

21,393

19,722







69,228

65,269

61,522 Total assets

$ 1,184,844 $ 1,163,429 $ 1,136,466 Liabilities













Deposits













Personal

$ 243,551 $ 247,462 $ 246,135 Business and government



511,348

503,314

464,619 Financial institutions



42,360

43,610

40,084







797,259

794,386

750,838 Financial instruments designated at fair value through profit or loss



22,493

21,961

18,899 Other













Acceptances



20,441

17,085

14,305 Obligations related to securities sold short



40,954

43,276

31,902 Derivative financial instruments



42,203

38,894

42,247 Obligations related to securities sold under repurchase agreements and securities lent



123,469

112,516

137,763 Subordinated debentures



6,334

6,418

7,405 Other liabilities



58,799

56,732

62,604







292,200

274,921

296,226 Total liabilities



1,111,952

1,091,268

1,065,963 Equity













Common equity













Common shares



18,507

18,493

18,239 Retained earnings



51,354

50,044

46,345 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(5,333)

(3,986)

(2,125) Other reserves



222

169

360 Total common equity



64,750

64,720

62,819 Preferred shares and other equity instruments



6,052

5,299

5,308 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Bank



70,802

70,019

68,127 Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries



2,090

2,142

2,376 Total equity



72,892

72,161

70,503 Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,184,844 $ 1,163,429 $ 1,136,466

Consolidated Statement of Income