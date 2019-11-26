Scotiabank's 2019 audited annual consolidated financial statements and accompanying Management's Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) are available at www.scotiabank.com along with the supplementary financial information and regulatory capital disclosure reports, which includes fourth quarter financial information. All amounts are in Canadian dollars and are based on our audited annual consolidated financial statements and accompanying MD&A for the year ended October 31, 2019 and related notes prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), unless otherwise noted. Additional information related to the Bank, including the Bank's Annual Information Form, can be found on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and on the EDGAR section of the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Fiscal 2019 Highlights on a Reported basis (versus Fiscal 2018) Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights on a Reported basis (versus Q4, 2018) · Net income of $8,798 million, compared to $8,724 million · Net income of $2,308 million, compared to $2,271 million · Earnings per share (diluted) of $6.68, compared to $6.82 · Earnings per share (diluted) of $1.73, compared to $1.71 · Return on equity of 13.1%, compared to 14.5% · Return on equity of 13.3%, compared to 13.8% · Annual common dividend per share of $3.49 compared to $3.28, an increase of 6%





Fiscal 2019 Highlights on an Adjusted basis1 (versus Fiscal 2018) Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights on an Adjusted basis1 (versus Q4, 2018) · Net income of $9,409 million, compared to $9,144 million · Net income of $2,400 million, compared to $2,345 million · Earnings per share (diluted) of $7.14, compared to $7.11 · Earnings per share (diluted) of $1.82, compared to $1.77 · Return on equity of 13.9%, compared to 14.9% · Return on equity of 13.8%, compared to 14.1%

Fiscal 2019 performance versus medium-term objectives

The following table provides a summary of our 2019 performance against our medium-term financial performance objectives:

Medium-term Objectives Fiscal 2019 Results

Reported Adjusted1 Diluted earnings per share growth of 7%+ (2.1)% 0.4% Return on equity of 14%+ 13.1% 13.9% Achieve positive operating leverage Negative 3.3% Negative 2.1% Maintain strong capital ratios CET1 capital ratio of 11.1% CET1 capital ratio of 11.1%

1 Refer to Non-GAAP Measures section on page 3.

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Scotiabank reported net income of $8,798 million in 2019, compared with net income of $8,724 million in 2018. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $6.68, compared to $6.82 in the previous year. Return on equity was 13.1%, compared to 14.5% in the previous year.

Adjusting for the Acquisition and divestiture-related amounts(1) of $611 million after tax ($593 million pre-tax), net income increased 3% to $9,409 million and EPS rose to $7.14 from $7.11 in the previous year.

Reported net income for the fourth quarter ended October 31, 2019 was $2,308 million compared to $2,271 million in the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share was $1.73, compared to $1.71 in the same period a year ago. Return on equity was 13.3% compared to 13.8% a year ago.

Adjusting for Acquisition and divestiture-related amounts(1), net income increased 2% to $2,400 million and EPS rose to $1.82 from $1.77 last year.

"We delivered improved fourth quarter results to end a productive year for the Bank. In 2019, we made significant progress against our strategic objectives by sharpening our geographic footprint and improving our business mix. We've also invested heavily in our people, processes, and technology to better position the Bank for success over the long-term," said Brian Porter, President and CEO of Scotiabank.

Canadian Banking generated earnings of $4,424 million in 2019 driven by solid asset and deposit growth, margin expansion, and higher wealth management earnings. Canadian Banking continued to deliver an excellent customer experience across our businesses and channels and strengthened its product suite throughout the year.

International Banking delivered another strong year of double-digit earnings growth with reported earnings of $3,387 million in 2019. The business successfully integrated a number of acquisitions this year, delivering better than expected synergies. Our geographic re-positioning efforts are substantially complete, giving us greater scale, lower operating risk, and more opportunities for growth.

Global Banking and Markets reported earnings of $1,534 million in 2019, with double-digit asset growth and stronger performance in the second half of the year in our capital markets business.

The Bank's Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio remains strong at 11.1%, or 11.55% on a pro-forma basis including the impact of announced divestitures, with strong internal capital generation, and prudent growth of risk weighted assets, while buying back 15 million shares this year.

"Strategically we set a course to become a more focused Bank. As a result of this effort, we have repositioned our international footprint, improved our business mix and are now realizing the benefits of our investments in digital," said Porter. "Looking ahead in 2020, we are better positioned to build an even better Bank, offering a superior customer experience, and delivering sustainable, long-term earnings growth for our shareholders."

1 Refer to Non-GAAP Measures section on page 3.

Non-GAAP Measures

The Bank uses a number of financial measures to assess its performance. Some of these measures are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), which are based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), are not defined by GAAP and do not have standardized meanings that would ensure consistency and comparability among companies using these measures. The Bank believes that certain non-GAAP measures are useful in assessing ongoing business performance and provide readers with a better understanding of how management assesses performance. These non-GAAP measures are used throughout this press release and are defined in the "Non-GAAP Measures" section of our 2019 Annual Report.

Adjusted results and diluted earnings per share

The following tables present reconciliations of GAAP Reported financial results to Non-GAAP Adjusted financial results. The financial results have been adjusted for the following:

Acquisition and divestiture-related amounts – Acquisition and divestiture-related amounts are defined as:

A) Acquisition-related costs

1. Integration costs – Includes costs that are incurred and relate to integrating the acquired operations and are recorded in the Canadian and International Banking operating segments. These costs will cease once integration is complete. The costs relate to the following acquisitions:

Banco Cencosud, Peru (closed Q2, 2019)

Banco Dominicano del Progreso, Dominican Republic (closed Q2, 2019)

MD Financial Management, Canada (closed Q4, 2018)

Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited, Canada (closed Q3, 2018)

Citibank consumer and small and medium enterprise operations, Colombia (closed Q3, 2018)

BBVA, Chile (closed Q3, 2018)

2. Day 1 provision for credit losses on acquired performing financial instruments, as required by IFRS 9. The standard does not differentiate between originated and purchased performing loans and as such, requires the same accounting treatment for both. These credit losses are considered Acquisition-related costs in periods where applicable and are recorded in the International Banking segment. The costs for 2019 relate to Banco Cencosud, Peru and Banco Dominicano del Progreso, Dominican Republic. The costs for 2018 relate to BBVA, Chile and Citibank, Colombia.

3. Amortization of Acquisition-related intangible assets, excluding software. These costs relate to the six acquisitions above, as well as prior acquisitions and are recorded in the Canadian and International Banking operating segments.

B) Net (gain)/loss on divestitures – The Bank has announced a number of divestitures in 2019 in accordance with its strategy to reposition the Bank. The net loss attributable to equity holders of $308 million was recorded in the Other segment, relating to the following divestitures (refer to Note 37 in the 2019 Annual Report for further details):

Gain on sale of banking operations in the Caribbean (closed Q4, 2019)

Loss on sale of Colfondos AFP announced in Q4, 2019

Loss on sale of operations in Puerto Rico announced in Q3, 2019

announced in Q3, 2019 Gain on divestiture of Scotia Crecer AFP and Scotia Seguros in the Dominican Republic (closed Q2, 2019)

Loss on sale of the insurance and banking operations in El Salvador announced in Q2, 2019

Reconciliation of reported and adjusted results and diluted earnings per share



For the three months ended For the year ended



October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31 ($ millions)

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 Reported Results



















Net interest income $ 4,336 $ 4,374 $ 4,220 $ 17,177 $ 16,191 Non-interest income

3,632

3,285

3,228

13,857

12,584 Total revenue

7,968

7,659

7,448

31,034

28,775 Provision for credit losses

753

713

590

3,027

2,611 Non-interest expenses

4,311

4,209

4,064

16,737

15,058 Income before taxes

2,904

2,737

2,794

11,270

11,106 Income tax expense

596

753

523

2,472

2,382 Net income $ 2,308 $ 1,984 $ 2,271 $ 8,798 $ 8,724 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries (NCI)

107

120

92

408

176 Net income attributable to equity holders

2,201

1,864

2,179

8,390

8,548 Net income attributable to common shareholders

2,137

1,839

2,114

8,208

8,361 Diluted earnings per share (in dollars) $ 1.73 $ 1.50 $ 1.71 $ 6.68 $ 6.82 Adjustments



















Acquisition and divestiture-related amounts



















Day 1 provision for credit losses on acquired performing financial



















instruments(1) $ - $ - $ - $ 151 $ 404 Integration costs(2)

79

43

75

178

101 Amortization of Acquisition-related intangible assets, excluding software(2)

28

30

27

116

86 Acquisition-related costs

107

73

102

445

591 Net loss/(gain) on divestitures(3)

1

320

-

148

- Acquisition and divestiture-related amounts (Pre-tax)

108

393

102

593

591 Income tax expense/(benefit)

(16)

78

(28)

18

(171) Acquisition and divestiture-related amounts (After tax)

92

471

74

611

420 Adjustment attributable to NCI

5

(5)

(9)

(50)

(122) Acquisition and divestiture-related amounts (After tax and NCI) $ 97 $ 466 $ 65 $ 561 $ 298 Adjusted Results



















Net interest income $ 4,336 $ 4,374 $ 4,220 $ 17,177 $ 16,191 Non-interest income

3,626

3,591

3,228

13,984

12,584 Total revenue

7,962

7,965

7,448

31,161

28,775 Provision for credit losses

753

713

590

2,876

2,207 Non-interest expenses

4,197

4,122

3,962

16,422

14,871 Income before taxes

3,012

3,130

2,896

11,863

11,697 Income tax expense

612

675

551

2,454

2,553 Net income $ 2,400 $ 2,455 $ 2,345 $ 9,409 $ 9,144 Net income attributable to NCI

102

125

101

458

298 Net income attributable to equity holders

2,298

2,330

2,244

8,951

8,846 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 2,234 $ 2,305 $ 2,179 $ 8,769 $ 8,659 Adjusted diluted earnings per share



















Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders $ 2,234 $ 2,305 $ 2,179 $ 8,769 $ 8,659 Dilutive impact of share-based payment options and others

30

44

21

160

72 Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders (diluted) $ 2,264 $ 2,349 $ 2,200 $ 8,929 $ 8,731 Weighted average number of basic common shares outstanding (millions)

1,218

1,221

1,230

1,222

1,213 Dilutive impact of share-based payment options and others (millions)

29

30

16

29

16 Adjusted weighted average number of diluted common shares



















outstanding (millions)

1,247

1,251

1,246

1,251

1,229 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (in dollars)(4) $ 1.82 $ 1.88 $ 1.77 $ 7.14 $ 7.11 Impact of adjustments on diluted earnings per share (in dollars) $ 0.09 $ 0.38 $ 0.06 $ 0.46 $ 0.29 (1) Recorded in provision for credit losses. (2) Recorded in non-interest expenses.



















(3) Loss/(gain) on divestitures are recorded in non-interest income; costs related to divestitures are recorded in non-interest expenses. (4) Earnings per share calculations are based on full dollar and share amounts.



Reconciliation of reported and adjusted results by business line

Canadian Banking(1)



For the three months ended For the year ended



October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31 ($ millions)

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 Reported Results



















Net interest income $ 2,138 $ 2,120 $ 2,029 $ 8,284 $ 7,898 Non-interest income

1,428

1,412

1,414

5,609

5,452 Total revenue

3,566

3,532

3,443

13,893

13,350 Provision for credit losses

247

240

198

972

794 Non-interest expenses

1,779

1,723

1,747

6,943

6,654 Income before taxes

1,540

1,569

1,498

5,978

5,902 Income tax expense

397

409

383

1,554

1,538 Net income $ 1,143 $ 1,160 $ 1,115 $ 4,424 $ 4,364 Net income attributable to equity holders $ 1,143 $ 1,160 $ 1,115 $ 4,424 $ 4,364 Adjustments



















Acquisition-related costs



















Integration costs(2) $ 10 $ 4 $ 28 $ 27 $ 31 Amortization of Acquisition-related intangible assets, excluding software(2)

14

14

14

56

40 Acquisition-related costs (Pre-tax)

24

18

42

83

71 Income tax expense/(benefit)

(7)

(4)

(11)

(22)

(19) Acquisition-related costs (After tax)

17

14

31

61

52 Acquisition-related costs (After tax and NCI) $ 17 $ 14 $ 31 $ 61 $ 52 Adjusted Results



















Net interest income $ 2,138 $ 2,120 $ 2,029 $ 8,284 $ 7,898 Non-interest income

1,428

1,412

1,414

5,609

5,452 Total revenue

3,566

3,532

3,443

13,893

13,350 Provision for credit losses

247

240

198

972

794 Non-interest expenses

1,755

1,705

1,705

6,860

6,583 Income before taxes

1,564

1,587

1,540

6,061

5,973 Income tax expense

404

413

394

1,576

1,557 Net income $ 1,160 $ 1,174 $ 1,146 $ 4,485 $ 4,416 Net income attributable to equity holders $ 1,160 $ 1,174 $ 1,146 $ 4,485 $ 4,416 (1) Refer to Business Segment Review on page 14.



















(2) Recorded in non-interest expenses.











































International Banking(1)



For the three months ended For the year ended



October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31 ($ millions)

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 Reported Results



















Net interest income $ 2,124 $ 2,157 $ 2,030 $ 8,482 $ 7,322 Non-interest income

1,250

1,270

1,104

5,006

4,111 Total revenue

3,374

3,427

3,134

13,488

11,433 Provision for credit losses

502

476

412

2,076

1,867 Non-interest expenses

1,795

1,780

1,721

7,027

6,111 Income before taxes

1,077

1,171

1,001

4,385

3,455 Income tax expense

254

269

197

998

706 Net income $ 823 $ 902 $ 804 $ 3,387 $ 2,749 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries (NCI)

90

121

92

391

176 Net income attributable to equity holders $ 733 $ 781 $ 712 $ 2,996 $ 2,573 Adjustments



















Acquisition-related costs



















Day 1 provision for credit losses on acquired performing financial



















instruments(2) $ - $ - $ - $ 151 $ 404 Integration costs(3)

69

39

47

151

70 Amortization of Acquisition-related intangible assets, excluding software(3)

14

16

13

60

46 Acquisition-related costs (Pre-tax)

83

55

60

362

520 Income tax expense/(benefit)

(23)

(16)

(17)

(104)

(152) Acquisition-related costs (After tax)

60

39

43

258

368 Adjustment attributable to NCI

(12)

(5)

(9)

(66)

(122) Acquisition-related costs (After tax and NCI) $ 48 $ 34 $ 34 $ 192 $ 246 Adjusted Results



















Net interest income $ 2,124 $ 2,157 $ 2,030 $ 8,482 $ 7,322 Non-interest income

1,250

1,270

1,104

5,006

4,111 Total revenue

3,374

3,427

3,134

13,488

11,433 Provision for credit losses

502

476

412

1,925

1,463 Non-interest expenses

1,712

1,725

1,661

6,816

5,995 Income before taxes

1,160

1,226

1,061

4,747

3,975 Income tax expense

277

285

214

1,102

858 Net income $ 883 $ 941 $ 847 $ 3,645 $ 3,117 Net income attributable to NCI

102

126

101

457

298 Net income attributable to equity holders $ 781 $ 815 $ 746 $ 3,188 $ 2,819 (1) Refer to Business Segment Review on page 17.



















(2) Recorded in provision for credit losses.



















(3) Recorded in non-interest expenses.











































Other(1)



For the three months ended For the year ended



October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31 ($ millions)

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 Reported Results



















Net interest income $ (263) $ (240) $ (176) $ (985) $ (483) Non-interest income/(loss)

121

(144)

(26)

158

(53) Total revenue

(142)

(384)

(202)

(827)

(536) Provision for credit losses

-

1

-

1

- Non-interest expenses

106

113

43

304

60 Income before taxes

(248)

(498)

(245)

(1,132)

(596) Income tax expense/(benefit)

(185)

(46)

(181)

(585)

(449) Net income (loss) $ (63) $ (452) $ (64) $ (547) $ (147) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries (NCI)

17

(1)

-

17

- Net income (loss) attributable to equity holders $ (80) $ (451) $ (64) $ (564) $ (147) Adjustments



















Adjustments for Net loss on divestitures (Pre-tax)(2) $ 1 $ 320 $ - $ 148 $ - Income tax expense/(benefit)

14

98

-

144

- Net loss on divestitures (After tax)

15

418

-

292

- Adjustment attributable to NCI

17

-

-

16

- Net loss on divestitures (After tax and NCI) $ 32 $ 418 $ - $ 308 $ - Adjusted Results



















Net interest income $ (263) $ (240) $ (176) $ (985) $ (483) Non-interest income

115

162

(26)

285

(53) Total revenue

(148)

(78)

(202)

(700)

(536) Provision for credit losses

-

1

-

1

- Non-interest expenses

99

99

43

283

60 Income before taxes

(247)

(178)

(245)

(984)

(596) Income tax expense/(benefit)

(199)

(144)

(181)

(729)

(449) Net income (loss) $ (48) $ (34) $ (64) $ (255) $ (147) Net income attributable to NCI

-

(1)

-

1

- Net income (loss) attributable to equity holders $ (48) $ (33) $ (64) $ (256) $ (147) (1) Refer to Business Segment Review on page 22.



















(2) Loss/(gain) on divestitures are recorded in non-interest income; costs related to divestitures are recorded in non-interest expenses.

Reconciliation of International Banking's reported and constant dollar results

International Banking business segment results are analyzed on a constant dollar basis. Under the constant dollar basis, prior period amounts are recalculated using current period average foreign currency rates. The following table presents the reconciliation between reported and constant dollar results for International Banking for prior periods.



For the three months ended For the year ended ($ millions) (unaudited) July 31, 2019 October 31, 2018 October 31, 2018













































Foreign

Constant





Foreign

Constant





Foreign

Constant (Taxable equivalent basis)

Reported

exchange

dollar

Reported

exchange

dollar

Reported

exchange

dollar Net interest income $ 2,157 $ 52 $ 2,105 $ 2,030 $ 46 $ 1,984 $ 7,322 $ 27 $ 7,295 Non-interest income

1,270

13

1,257

1,104

8

1,096

4,111

13

4,098 Total revenue

3,427

65

3,362

3,134

54

3,080

11,433

40

11,393 Provision for credit losses

476

13

463

412

17

395

1,867

52

1,815 Non-interest expenses

1,780

41

1,739

1,721

44

1,677

6,111

54

6,057 Income tax expense

269

2

267

197

(2)

199

706

(15)

721 Net income $ 902 $ 9 $ 893 $ 804 $ (5) $ 809 $ 2,749 $ (51) $ 2,800 Net income attributable to



































non-controlling interest



































in subsidiaries $ 121 $ 5 $ 116 $ 92 $ 5 $ 87 $ 176 $ (1) $ 177 Net income attributable to equity



































holders of the Bank $ 781 $ 4 $ 777 $ 712 $ (10) $ 722 $ 2,573 $ (50) $ 2,623 Other measures



































Average assets ($ billions) $ 206 $ 4 $ 202 $ 193 $ 3 $ 190 $ 168 $ 1 $ 167 Average liabilities ($ billions) $ 158 $ 3 $ 155 $ 153 $ 3 $ 150 $ 131 $ - $ 131 The above table is computed on a basis that is different than the table "Impact of Foreign Currency Translation" on page 10.

Core banking assets

Core banking assets are average earning assets excluding bankers' acceptances and average trading assets within Global Banking and Markets.

Core banking margin

This ratio represents net interest income divided by average core banking assets.

Return on equity

Return on equity is a profitability measure that presents the net income attributable to common shareholders as a percentage of average common shareholders' equity.

In the first quarter of 2019, in line with OSFI's increased Domestic Stability Buffer announced requirements, the Bank increased the capital attributed to its business lines to approximate 10.0% of Basel III common equity capital requirements based on credit, market and operational risks and leverage inherent within each business segment. Previously, capital was attributed based on a methodology that approximated 9.5% of Basel III common equity capital requirements.

Return on equity for the business segments is calculated as a ratio of net income attributable to common shareholders of the business segment and the capital attributed. Prior period returns on equity for the business segments have not been restated.

Financial Highlights



For the three months ended

For the year ended

October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31

2019 (1) 2019 (1) 2018

2019 (1) 2018 Operating results ($ millions)

















Net interest income 4,336

4,374

4,220

17,177

16,191 Non-interest income 3,632

3,285

3,228

13,857

12,584 Total revenue 7,968

7,659

7,448

31,034

28,775 Provision for credit losses 753

713

590

3,027

2,611 Non-interest expenses 4,311

4,209

4,064

16,737

15,058 Income tax expense 596

753

523

2,472

2,382 Net income 2,308

1,984

2,271

8,798

8,724 Net income attributable to common shareholders 2,137

1,839

2,114

8,208

8,361 Operating performance

















Basic earnings per share ($) 1.76

1.51

1.72

6.72

6.90 Diluted earnings per share ($) 1.73

1.50

1.71

6.68

6.82 Return on equity (%) 13.3

11.5

13.8

13.1

14.5 Productivity ratio (%) 54.1

55.0

54.6

53.9

52.3 Operating leverage (%) 1.6

(5.9)

(4.1)

(3.3)

3.0 Core banking margin (%)(2) 2.40

2.45

2.47

2.44

2.46 Financial position information ($ millions)

















Cash and deposits with financial institutions 46,720

45,262

62,269







Trading assets 127,488

131,068

100,262







Loans 592,483

589,243

551,834







Total assets 1,086,161

1,066,740

998,493







Deposits 733,390

722,346

676,534







Common equity 63,638

63,534

61,044







Preferred shares and other equity instruments 3,884

3,884

4,184







Assets under administration(3) 558,408

547,862

517,596







Assets under management(3) 301,631

297,105

280,656







Capital and liquidity measures

















Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio (%) 11.1

11.2

11.1







Tier 1 capital ratio (%) 12.2

12.3

12.5







Total capital ratio (%) 14.2

14.8

14.3







Leverage ratio (%) 4.2

4.2

4.5







CET1 risk-weighted assets ($ millions)(4) 421,185

417,058

400,507







Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) (%) 125

123

124







Credit quality

















Net impaired loans ($ millions) 3,540

3,559

3,453







Allowance for credit losses ($ millions)(5) 5,145

5,273

5,154







Net impaired loans as a % of loans and acceptances 0.58

0.58

0.60







Provision for credit losses as a % of average net loans and acceptances(6) 0.50

0.48

0.39

0.51

0.48 Provision for credit losses on impaired loans as a % of average net loans and

















acceptances(6) 0.49

0.52

0.42

0.49

0.43 Net write-offs as a % of average net loans and acceptances 0.49

0.50

0.45

0.50

0.44 Adjusted results(2)

















Adjusted net income ($ millions) 2,400

2,455

2,345

9,409

9,144 Adjusted diluted earnings per share ($) 1.82

1.88

1.77

7.14

7.11 Adjusted return on equity (%) 13.8

14.3

14.1

13.9

14.9 Adjusted productivity ratio (%) 52.7

51.7

53.2

52.7

51.7 Adjusted operating leverage (%) (1.9)

1.1

(2.8)

(2.1)

3.7 Adjusted provision for credit losses as a % of average net loans and

















acceptances(6) 0.50

0.48

0.39

0.49

0.41 Common share information

















Closing share price ($) (TSX) 75.54

70.46

70.65







Shares outstanding (millions)

















Average - Basic 1,218

1,221

1,230

1,222

1,213 Average - Diluted 1,260

1,251

1,246

1,251

1,229 End of period 1,216

1,220

1,227







Dividends paid per share ($) 0.90

0.87

0.85

3.49

3.28 Dividend yield (%)(7) 5.0

4.9

4.6

4.9

4.2 Market capitalization ($ millions) (TSX) 91,867

85,993

86,690







Book value per common share ($) 52.33

52.06

49.75







Market value to book value multiple 1.4

1.4

1.4







Price to earnings multiple (trailing 4 quarters) 11.2

10.5

10.2







Other information

















Employees (full-time equivalent)(3) 101,813

101,809

97,021







Branches and offices 3,109

3,129

3,095







(1) The amounts for period ended July 31, 2019 and October 31, 2019 have been prepared in accordance with IFRS 15, prior period amounts have not been restated. (2) Refer to page 3 for a discussion of Non-GAAP measures. (3) Prior period amounts have been restated to conform with current period presentation. (4) In accordance with OSFI's requirements, effective January 31, 2019, credit valuation adjustment (CVA) risk-weighted assets (RWA) have been fully phased-in. In the prior year, CVA RWA were calculated using scalars of 0.80, 0.83, and 0.86 to compute the CET1 capital ratio, Tier 1 capital ratio and Total capital ratio, respectively. (5) Includes allowance for credit losses on all financial assets – loans, acceptances, off-balance sheet exposures, debt securities, and deposits with financial institutions. (6) Includes provision for credit losses on certain financial assets – loans, acceptances and off-balance sheet exposures. (7) Based on the average of the high and low common share price for the period.

Impact of Foreign Currency Translation

The table below reflects the estimated impact of foreign currency translation on key income statement items.



Average exchange rate % Change





























October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31, 2019



October 31, 2019

For the three months ended

2019

2019

2018

vs. July 31, 2019



vs. October 31, 2018

U.S. Dollar/Canadian Dollar

0.756

0.753

0.768

0.3 %

(1.5) % Mexican Peso/Canadian Dollar

14.752

14.421

14.586

2.3 %

1.1 % Peruvian Sol/Canadian Dollar

2.542

2.497

2.542

1.8 %

- % Colombian Peso/Canadian Dollar

2,583

2,454

2,326

5.3 %

11.0 % Chilean Peso/Canadian Dollar

542.205

519.551

516.094

4.4 %

5.1 %































































Average exchange rate

% Change







































October 31

October 31



October 31, 2019

For the year ended









2019

2018



vs. October 31, 2018

U.S. Dollar/Canadian Dollar









0.753

0.777



(3.2) % Mexican Peso/Canadian Dollar









14.607

14.802



(1.3) % Peruvian Sol/Canadian Dollar









2.512

2.538



(1.0) % Colombian Peso/Canadian Dollar









2,447

2,272



7.7 % Chilean Peso/Canadian Dollar









517.805

492.892



5.1 %































































For the three months ended

For the year ended







































October 31, 2019

October 31, 2019



October 31, 2019

Impact on net income(1)($ millions except EPS)

vs. October 31, 2018

vs. July 31, 2019



vs. October 31, 2018

Net interest income







$ (32) $ (54)

$ (52)

Non-interest income(2)









8

(45)



30

Non-interest expenses









57

45



60

Other items (net of tax)









4

22



22

Net income







$ 37 $ (32)

$ 60

Earnings per share (diluted)







$ 0.03 $ (0.03)

$ 0.05



























Impact by business line ($ millions)























Canadian Banking







$ 2 $ -

$ 7

International Banking(2)









41

(22)



51

Global Banking and Markets









3

(2)



28

Other(2)









(9)

(8)



(26)

Net income







$ 37 $ (32)

$ 60

(1) Includes the impact of all currencies. (2) Includes the impact of foreign currency hedges.

Group Financial Performance

Net income

Q4 2019 vs Q4 2018

Net income was $2,308 million, an increase of $37 million or 2%. Adjusting for Acquisition and divestiture-related amounts, net income was $2,400 million, an increase of $55 million or 2%, due primarily to higher revenue.

Q4 2019 vs Q3 2019

Net income was $2,308 million, an increase of $324 million or 16%. Adjusting for Acquisition and divestiture-related amounts, net income was $2,400 million, a decrease of $55 million or 2%, due primarily to higher provision for credit losses and higher non-interest expenses, offset by lower income tax expense.

Net interest income

Q4 2019 vs Q4 2018

Net interest income was $4,336 million, an increase of $116 million or 3%, primarily from solid growth in assets and deposits in Canadian Banking, commercial and retail lending in International Banking, as well as higher corporate loans in Global Banking and Markets. These increases were partly offset by lower income contribution from asset/liability management activities, and the negative impact of foreign currency translation.

The core banking margin was down seven basis points to 2.40%. The decrease in margin was driven by lower spreads on asset/liability management activities, and lower margins in International Banking and Global Banking and Markets, partially offset by higher margins in Canadian Banking.

Q4 2019 vs Q3 2019

Net interest income was $4,336 million, a decrease of $38 million or 1%, from lower asset/liability management activities and the negative impact of foreign currency translation, partly offset by strong asset growth in Canadian Banking.

The core banking margin of 2.40% was down five basis points. The decrease in the margin was driven by lower spreads on asset/liability management activities, lower margin contribution from International Banking due mainly to unfavourable foreign currency translation on higher margin assets, as well as lower margins in Canadian Banking.

Non-interest income

Q4 2019 vs Q4 2018

Non-interest income was $3,632 million, up $404 million or 13%. Acquisitions contributed to approximately one quarter of the growth. Other primary contributors to growth were higher banking and wealth management revenues, underwriting and advisory fees, and net gains on investments. These were partly offset by the impact of the new revenue accounting standard that requires credit card expenses to be netted against credit card revenue.

Q4 2019 vs Q3 2019

Non-interest income was up $347 million or 11%. Adjusting for the net gain on divestitures in the current quarter and the loss on divestitures in the prior quarter, non-interest income increased by $35 million or 1%. The growth was driven by higher banking, underwriting and advisory, and wealth management fees, partly offset by lower trading revenues and income from associated corporations.

Provision for credit losses

Q4 2019 vs Q4 2018

The provision for credit losses was $753 million, an increase of $163 million or 28%, due to higher provisions in both the retail and commercial portfolios in line with organic and acquisition driven asset growth.

The provision for credit losses on impaired financial instruments was $744 million, up $107 million due to higher retail portfolio provisions in International Banking in line with growth and in Canadian Banking due to lower recoveries, as well as higher commercial portfolio provisions in Canadian Banking and in Global Banking and Markets due to lower recoveries. Commercial portfolio provisions in International Banking remained relatively stable, with the provision relating to the Barbados debt restructuring being offset with higher recoveries last year. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans was 49 basis points, an increase of seven basis points. The provision on performing financial instruments was $9 million, an increase of $56 million due primarily to hurricane-related reversals last year and retail portfolio growth. The provision for credit losses ratio increased 11 basis points to 50 basis points.

Q4 2019 vs Q3 2019

The provision for credit losses was $753 million, an increase of $40 million.

The provision on impaired financial instruments decreased $32 million or 4%, due primarily to lower retail portfolio provisions driven by lower write-offs in Canada and credit quality improvements in International Banking, partially offset by higher commercial portfolio provisions in Canadian Banking and Global Banking and Markets. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans was 49 basis points, a decrease of three basis points. The provision for performing financial instruments was $9 million, an increase of $72 million mainly in the International Banking retail portfolio driven by less favourable macroeconomic impacts due to geopolitical uncertainty and hurricanes in the Bahamas. The prior quarter benefitted from credit quality improvements. The provision for credit losses ratio increased two basis points to 50 basis points.

Non-interest expenses

Q4 2019 vs Q4 2018

Non-interest expenses were $4,311 million, up $247 million or 6%. Adjusting for Acquisition and divestiture-related amounts, non-interest expenses also grew by 6%. Higher non-interest expenses from the impact of acquisitions, partly offset by the impact of the new revenue accounting standard that requires card expenses to be netted against card revenues, contributed to approximately 1% of the growth. The remaining 5% increase was due to higher salaries and benefits related to regulatory and technology initiatives and higher depreciation and amortization, performance based compensation and other business growth related expenses. Partly offsetting were lower professional fees and the positive impact of foreign currency translation.

The productivity ratio was 54.1% compared to 54.6%. Adjusting for Acquisition and divestiture-related amounts, the productivity ratio was 52.7% compared to 53.2%.

Q4 2019 vs Q3 2019

Non-interest expenses were up $102 million or 2%. Adjusting for Acquisition and divestiture-related amounts, non-interest expenses also grew by 2%. The increase was due to higher professional fees, technology costs and other business growth related expenses partly offset by lower share-based compensation costs, salaries and the positive impact of foreign currency translation.

The productivity ratio was 54.1% compared to 55.0%.

Income taxes

Q4 2019 vs Q4 2018

The effective tax rate was 20.5% compared to 18.7% due primarily to higher taxes in certain foreign jurisdictions.

Q4 2019 vs Q3 2019

The effective tax rate decreased to 20.5% from 27.5% due primarily to higher taxes related to the loss on the announced divestiture of Puerto Rico in the prior quarter.

Common Dividend

The Board of Directors at its meeting on November 25, 2019 approved the quarterly dividend of 90 cents per common share. This quarterly dividend applies to shareholders of record as of January 7, 2020 and is payable January 29, 2020.

Capital Ratios

The Bank continues to maintain strong, high quality capital levels which position it well for future business growth. The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio as at October 31, 2019 was 11.1%, remaining flat from prior year due primarily to strong internal capital generation which was offset by strong risk-weighted asset growth, share buybacks under the Bank's Normal Course Issuer Bid, the impact from employee pension and retirement benefits on accumulated other comprehensive income, and the impact from the Bank's acquisitions during the year.

The Bank's Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.2% as at October 31, 2019, a decline of approximately 30 basis points from the prior year, primarily due to the redemptions of $650 million of Scotiabank Tier 1 Trust Securities and $300 million of preferred shares. The Total capital ratio was 14.2% as at October 31, 2019, a decline of 10 basis points from 2018, due primarily to the redemptions of Tier 1 capital noted above and the redemption of $1.75 billion of subordinated debentures. These redemptions were partly offset by the issuances of $3.25 billion of subordinated debentures during the year. The Leverage ratio was 4.2%, a decline of approximately 30 basis points in 2019 due primarily to the Bank's acquisitions and strong organic asset growth.

The Bank's capital ratios continue to be well in excess of OSFI's minimum capital ratio requirements for 2019 (including the 1% D-SIB surcharge and 2% Domestic Stability Buffer requirements) of 10.0%, 11.5% and 13.5% for CET1, Tier 1 and Total Capital, respectively. The Bank was well above the OSFI minimum Leverage ratio as at October 31, 2019.

Business Segment Review

Canadian Banking



For the three months ended

For the year ended (unaudited) ($ millions)

October 31



July 31



October 31



October 31



October 31 (Taxable equivalent basis)(1)

2019 (2)

2019 (2)

2018



2019 (2)

2018 Reported Results



























Net interest income $ 2,138

$ 2,120

$ 2,029

$ 8,284

$ 7,898 Non-interest income(3)(4)

1,428



1,412



1,414



5,609



5,452 Total revenue

3,566



3,532



3,443



13,893



13,350 Provision for credit losses

247



240



198



972



794 Non-interest expenses

1,779



1,723



1,747



6,943



6,654 Income tax expense

397



409



383



1,554



1,538 Net income $ 1,143

$ 1,160

$ 1,115

$ 4,424

$ 4,364 Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ 1,143

$ 1,160

$ 1,115

$ 4,424

$ 4,364 Other measures



























Return on equity

19.0%



19.5%



21.3%



18.8%



22.7% Assets under administration ($ billions)(5) $ 386

$ 382

$ 357

$ 386

$ 357 Assets under management ($ billions)(5) $ 243

$ 240

$ 223

$ 243

$ 223 Average assets ($ billions) $ 372

$ 365

$ 349

$ 363

$ 342 Average liabilities ($ billions) $ 292

$ 285

$ 263

$ 283

$ 254 (1) Results are presented on a taxable equivalent basis. Refer to Business Line Overview section of the Bank's 2019 Annual Report. (2) The amounts for period ended July 31, 2019 and October 31, 2019 have been prepared in accordance with IFRS 15, prior year amounts have not been restated. (3) Includes net income from investments in associated corporations for the three months ended October 31, 2019 - $18 (July 31, 2019 - $16; October 31, 2018 - $23) and for the year ended October 31, 2019 - $65 (October 31, 2018 - $93). (4) Includes one additional month of earnings relating to the Canadian insurance business of $34 (after tax $25) in the second quarter of 2018. (5) Prior period amounts have been restated to conform with current period presentation.



For the three months ended For the year ended (unaudited) ($ millions)

October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31 (Taxable equivalent basis)

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 Adjusted Results(1)



















Net interest income $ 2,138 $ 2,120 $ 2,029 $ 8,284 $ 7,898 Non-interest income

1,428

1,412

1,414

5,609

5,452 Total revenue

3,566

3,532

3,443

13,893

13,350 Provision for credit losses

247

240

198

972

794 Non-interest expenses

1,755

1,705

1,705

6,860

6,583 Income tax expense

404

413

394

1,576

1,557 Net income $ 1,160 $ 1,174 $ 1,146 $ 4,485 $ 4,416 (1) Refer to Non-GAAP Measures for the reconciliation of reported and adjusted results.

Net income

Q4 2019 vs Q4 2018

Net income attributable to equity holders was $1,143 million, an increase of 3%. Adjusting for Acquisition-related costs, net income was $1,160 million compared to $1,146 million, up 1%. The increase was due primarily to strong asset and deposit growth, margin expansion, and the impact of acquisitions, partially offset by higher provisions for credit losses and higher non-interest expenses. Lower real estate gains reduced earnings growth by 2%.

Q4 2019 vs Q3 2019

Net income attributable to equity holders declined $17 million or 1% due primarily to higher non-interest expenses, higher provision for credit losses, and net interest margin compression, partially offset by asset and deposit growth and higher wealth management fees.

Net interest income

Q4 2019 vs Q4 2018

Net interest income of $2,138 million was up $109 million or 5%. This was driven by solid growth in assets and deposits, and an increase in net interest margin. The margin improved two basis points to 2.47% primarily driven by the impact of prior interest rate increases by the Bank of Canada.

Q4 2019 vs Q3 2019

Net interest income increased $18 million or 1%, due to asset and deposit growth, partially offset by a decrease of two basis points in the net interest margin mainly due to lower residential mortgage and retail deposit margins.

Non-interest income

Q4 2019 vs Q4 2018

Non-interest income of $1,428 million increased $14 million or 1%. Higher wealth management fee income was partly offset by reduced net card revenue due to the impact of the new revenue accounting standard and lower gains on sale of real estate.

Q4 2019 vs Q3 2019

Non-interest income increased $16 million or 1% primarily driven by higher wealth management fee income.

Provision for credit losses

Q4 2019 vs Q4 2018

The provision for credit losses was $247 million, compared to $198 million. The provision on impaired loans was $255 million compared to $188 million, up 36% due to higher retail and commercial provisions in line with asset growth and lower recoveries. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans was 28 basis points, an increase of six basis points. The provision on performing loans decreased $18 million due primarily to lower commercial provisions driven by improved credit quality. The provision for credit losses ratio was 27 basis points, an increase of four basis points.

Q4 2019 vs Q3 2019

The provision for credit losses was $247 million, compared to $240 million. The provision on impaired loans was $255 million, in line with the last quarter. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans was 28 basis points, a decrease of one basis point. The provision on performing loans increased by $8 million due primarily to higher retail provisions driven by prior quarter credit quality improvements partially offset by lower commercial provisions from improved credit quality in the current quarter. The provision for credit losses ratio remained unchanged at 27 basis points.

Non-interest expenses

Q4 2019 vs Q4 2018

Non-interest expenses were $1,779 million, up $32 million or 2% largely relating to the impact of prior year acquisitions. Higher personnel costs to support business development and regulatory initiatives were partly offset by the impact of the new revenue accounting standard.

Q4 2019 vs Q3 2019

Non-interest expenses increased $56 million or 3%, largely driven by higher personnel and technology costs to support business development and regulatory initiatives.

Income taxes

Q4 2019 vs Q4 2018

The effective tax rate was 25.8%, slightly higher than the previous year of 25.6%.

Q4 2019 vs Q3 2019

The effective tax rate was 25.8%, slightly lower than the previous quarter of 26.1%.

Average Assets

Q4 2019 vs Q4 2018

Average assets grew $23 billion or 7% to $372 billion, primarily driven by growth in residential mortgages, which grew $10 billion or 5%. Business loans and acceptances grew $6 billion or 11%, while personal loans grew $2 billion or 3%.

Q4 2019 vs Q3 2019

Average assets increased $7 billion or 2%. The growth included $5 billion or 2% in residential mortgages, $1 billion or 2% in business loans and acceptances and personal loans grew $1 billion or 2%.

Average Liabilities

Q4 2019 vs Q4 2018

Average liabilities increased $29 billion or 11%. This was driven by strong growth of $13 billion or 16% growth in non-personal deposits and $10 billion or 6% in personal deposits.

Q4 2019 vs Q3 2019

Average liabilities increased $7 billion or 2%, primarily driven by growth of $5 billion or 5% in in non-personal deposits.

Assets under administration (AUA) and assets under management (AUM)

Q4 2019 vs Q4 2018

AUM of $243 billion increased $20 billion or 9% and AUA of $386 billion increased $29 billion or 8%, primarily driven by higher net sales and market appreciation.

Q4 2019 vs Q3 2019

AUM of $243 billion increased $3 billion or 1% and AUA of $386 billion increased $4 billion or 1%, primarily driven by higher net sales and market appreciation.

International Banking





For the three months ended

For the year ended (unaudited) ($ millions)

October 31



July 31



October 31



October 31



October 31 (Taxable equivalent basis)(1)

2019 (2)

2019 (2)

2018



2019 (2)

2018 Reported Results



























Net interest income $ 2,124

$ 2,157

$ 2,030

$ 8,482

$ 7,322 Non-interest income(3)(4)

1,250



1,270



1,104



5,006



4,111 Total revenue

3,374



3,427



3,134



13,488



11,433 Provision for credit losses(5)

502



476



412



2,076



1,867 Non-interest expenses

1,795



1,780



1,721



7,027



6,111 Income tax expense

254



269



197



998



706 Net income $ 823

$ 902

$ 804

$ 3,387

$ 2,749 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries

90



121



92



391



176 Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ 733

$ 781

$ 712

$ 2,996

$ 2,573 Other measures



























Return on equity(6)

13.7%



14.1%



14.3%



13.9%



14.4% Average assets ($ billions) $ 207

$ 206

$ 193

$ 203

$ 168 Average liabilities ($ billions) $ 160

$ 158

$ 153

$ 157

$ 131 (1) Results are presented on a taxable equivalent basis. Refer to Business Line Overview section of the Bank's 2019 Annual Report. (2) The amounts for period ended July 31, 2019 and October 31, 2019 have been prepared in accordance with IFRS 15, prior year amounts have not been restated. (3) Includes net income from investments in associated corporations for the three months ended October 31, 2019 - $210 (July 31, 2019 - $182; October 31, 2018 - $201) and for the year ended October 31, 2019 - $763 (October 31, 2018 - $643). (4) Includes one additional month of earnings relating to Peru of $58 (after tax and NCI $41) in the first quarter of 2019. The fourth quarter of 2018, includes one additional month of earnings related to Thanachart Bank $30 (after tax $22). The second quarter of 2018, includes one additional month of earnings related to Chile $36 (after tax $26). (5) Includes Day 1 provision for credit losses on acquired performing loans for the year ended October 31, 2019 - $151 (October 31, 2018 - $404). (6) Adjusting for Acquisition-related costs, return on equity was 14.7% for the three months ended October 31, 2019 (July 31, 2019 - 14.7%; October 31, 2018 - 15.0%) and for the year ended October 31, 2019 - 14.8% (October 31, 2018 - 15.8%).



















For the three months ended For the year ended (unaudited) ($ millions)

October 31



July 31



October 31



October 31



October 31 (Taxable equivalent basis)

2019



2019



2018



2019



2018 Adjusted Results(1)



























Net interest income $ 2,124

$ 2,157

$ 2,030

$ 8,482

$ 7,322 Non-interest income

1,250



1,270



1,104



5,006



4,111 Total revenue

3,374



3,427



3,134



13,488



11,433 Provision for credit losses

502



476



412



1,925



1,463 Non-interest expenses

1,712



1,725



1,661



6,816



5,995 Income tax expense

277



285



214



1,102



858 Net income $ 883

$ 941

$ 847

$ 3,645

$ 3,117 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries

102



126



101



457



298 Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ 781

$ 815

$ 746

$ 3,188

$ 2,819 (1) Refer to Non-GAAP Measures for the reconciliation of reported and adjusted results.

Net income

Q4 2019 vs Q4 2018

Net income attributable to equity holders of $733 million was up $21 million, or 3%. Adjusting for Acquisition-related costs, net income increased to $781 million, up 5%. This growth was largely driven by higher net interest income due to strong loan growth in Pacific Alliance countries, and higher non-interest income. This was partially offset by increased provisions for credit losses as last year benefited from recoveries in Puerto Rico and Latin America, higher non-interest expenses and income taxes. The Alignment of reporting period in Thailand last year, impacted the adjusted earnings growth by 3%.

Q4 2019 vs Q3 2019

Net income attributable to equity holders decreased by $48 million or 6%. Adjusting for Acquisition-related costs, net income decreased by $34 million or 4% driven by higher provision for credit losses and lower investment gains, partially offset by good growth in banking and card fees.

Financial performance on a Constant Dollar Basis

The discussion below on the results of operations is on a constant dollar basis that excludes the impact of foreign currency translation, and is a non-GAAP financial measure (refer to Non-GAAP Measures). The Bank believes that reporting in constant dollars is useful for readers in assessing ongoing business performance. Ratios are on a reported basis.









































For the three months ended For the year ended ($ millions) (unaudited) July 31, 2019 October 31, 2018 October 31, 2018













































Foreign

Constant





Foreign

Constant





Foreign

Constant (Taxable equivalent basis)

Reported

exchange

dollar

Reported

exchange

dollar

Reported

exchange

dollar Net interest income $ 2,157 $ 52 $ 2,105 $ 2,030 $ 46 $ 1,984 $ 7,322 $ 27 $ 7,295 Non-interest income

1,270

13

1,257

1,104

8

1,096

4,111

13

4,098 Total revenue

3,427

65

3,362

3,134

54

3,080

11,433

40

11,393 Provision for credit losses

476

13

463

412

17

395

1,867

52

1,815 Non-interest expenses

1,780

41

1,739

1,721

44

1,677

6,111

54

6,057 Income tax expense

269

2

267

197

(2)

199

706

(15)

721 Net income $ 902 $ 9 $ 893 $ 804 $ (5) $ 809 $ 2,749 $ (51) $ 2,800 Net income attributable to



































non-controlling interest



































in subsidiaries $ 121 $ 5 $ 116 $ 92 $ 5 $ 87 $ 176 $ (1) $ 177 Net income attributable to equity



































holders of the Bank $ 781 $ 4 $ 777 $ 712 $ (10) $ 722 $ 2,573 $ (50) $ 2,623 Other measures



































Average assets ($ billions) $ 206 $ 4 $ 202 $ 193 $ 3 $ 190 $ 168 $ 1 $ 167 Average liabilities ($ billions) $ 158 $ 3 $ 155 $ 153 $ 3 $ 150 $ 131 $ - $ 131 The above table is computed on a basis that is different than the table "Impact of Foreign Currency Translation" on page 10.

Net income

Q4 2019 vs Q4 2018

Net income attributable to equity holders of $733 million was up $11 million or 1%. Adjusting for Acquisition-related costs, net income increased to $781 million, up 4%. This growth was largely driven by higher net interest income due to strong loan growth in Pacific Alliance countries, and higher non-interest income. This was partially offset by increased provisions for credit losses due to higher recoveries in Puerto Rico and Latin America last year, higher non-interest expenses and income taxes. The Alignment of reporting period in Thailand last year, impacted the adjusted earnings growth by 3%.

Q4 2019 vs Q3 2019

Net income attributable to equity holders decreased by $44 million or 6%. Adjusting for Acquisition-related costs, net income decreased by $30 million or 4%, driven by higher provision for credit losses and lower investment gains, partially offset by good growth in banking and card fees.

Net interest income

Q4 2019 vs Q4 2018

Net interest income was $2,124 million, up $140 million or 7% driven by good retail and commercial loan growth. Net interest margin decreased by nine basis points to 4.43% due to margin compression in Mexico and Chile.

Q4 2019 vs Q3 2019

Net interest income increased $19 million or 1% in line with loan growth. Net interest margin decreased by two basis points driven by margin compression in Chile.

Non-interest income

Q4 2019 vs Q4 2018

Non-interest income was $1,250 million, up $154 million or 14% driven by higher banking fees and higher investment gains.

Q4 2019 vs Q3 2019

Non-interest income decreased $7 million or 1% impacted by lower trading revenues, partially offset by higher banking fees, card fees, and increased contribution from associated corporations.

Provision for credit losses

Q4 2019 vs Q4 2018

The provision for credit losses was $502 million, compared to $395 million. The provision on impaired loans was $477 million compared to $449 million, up 6% due primarily to volume growth in the retail portfolios. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans was 126 basis points, an increase of six basis points. The provision on performing loans increased $80 million due primarily to hurricane-related provision reversals and the benefits of credit quality improvements in the prior year. The provision for credit losses ratio was 134 basis points, an increase of 29 basis points.

Q4 2019 vs Q3 2019

The provision for credit losses was $502 million, compared to $463 million. The provision on impaired loans was $477 million compared to $506 million, down 6% in both the retail and commercial portfolios. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans decreased 10 basis points to 126 basis points. The provision on performing loans increased $68 million driven mainly by less favourable macroeconomic impacts due to geopolitical uncertainty, the prior quarter benefits due to credit quality improvements, and hurricanes in the Bahamas. The provision for credit losses ratio was 134 basis points, an increase of 10 basis points.

Non-interest expenses

Q4 2019 vs Q4 2018

Non-interest expenses increased $118 million or 7% to $1,795 million. Adjusting for Acquisition-related costs, non-interest expenses increased 6%, due to business volume growth, higher technology costs and regulatory costs, partially offset by acquisition-related synergies.

Q4 2019 vs Q3 2019

Non-interest expenses increased $56 million, or 3%. Adjusting for Acquisition-related costs, non-interest expenses increased by $24 million or up 1%, due to business volume growth.

Income taxes

Q4 2019 vs Q4 2018

Adjusting for Acquisition-related costs, the effective tax rate increased to 24.0% from 20.2% last year due primarily to lower tax benefits in Mexico and lower inflation in Chile.

Q4 2019 vs Q3 2019

Adjusting for Acquisition-related costs, the effective tax rate increased to 24.0% from 23.2% mainly driven by lower inflation in Mexico and Chile.

Average Assets

Q4 2019 vs Q4 2018

Average assets of $207 billion grew $17 billion or 9%, driven by good loan growth of 8%, primarily in the Pacific Alliance countries. Retail and commercial loan growth were 8% and 7%, respectively.

Q4 2019 vs Q3 2019

Average assets increased by 3%, driven by good loan growth in the Pacific Alliance countries. Retail and commercial loan growth both grew at 1%.

Average Liabilities

Q4 2019 vs Q4 2018

Average liabilities of $160 billion increased $10 billion with deposit growth of 5%, primarily in the Pacific Alliance countries and Dominican Republic.

Q4 2019 vs Q3 2019

Average liabilities were up $5 billion driven by deposit growth of 1%.

Global Banking and Markets



For the three months ended For the year ended (unaudited) ($ millions) (Taxable equivalent basis)(1)

October 31



July 31



October 31



October 31



October 31

2019 (2)

2019 (2)

2018



2019 (2)

2018 Reported Results



























Net interest income $ 337

$ 337

$ 337

$ 1,396

$ 1,454 Non-interest income

833



747



736



3,084



3,074 Total revenue

1,170



1,084



1,073



4,480



4,528 Provision for credit losses

4



(4)



(20)



(22)



(50) Non-interest expenses

631



593



553



2,463



2,233 Income tax expense

130



121



124



505



587 Net income $ 405

$ 374

$ 416

$ 1,534

$ 1,758 Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ 405

$ 374

$ 416

$ 1,534

$ 1,758 Other measures



























Return on equity

13.8%



12.8%



15.3%



13.3%



16.0% Average assets ($ billions) $ 388

$ 374

$ 318

$ 372

$ 321 Average liabilities ($ billions) $ 318

$ 306

$ 259

$ 304

$ 265 (1) Results are presented on a taxable equivalent basis. Refer to Business Line Overview section of the Bank's 2019 Annual Report. (2) The amounts for period ended October 31, 2019 and July 31, 2019 have been prepared in accordance with IFRS 15, prior year amounts have not been restated.

Net income

Q4 2019 vs Q4 2018

Net income attributable to equity holders was $405 million, a decrease of $11 million or 3%. Higher non-interest expenses and higher provision for credit losses were partially offset by higher non-interest income and the favourable impact of foreign currency translation.

Q4 2019 vs Q3 2019

Net income attributable to equity holders increased by $31 million or 8%. This was due mainly to higher non-interest income, partially offset by higher non-interest expenses and higher provision for credit losses.

Net interest income

Q4 2019 vs Q4 2018

Net interest income was $337 million, in line with the prior year. Strong growth in corporate loans and deposits was offset by lower net interest margin. The net interest margin decreased 13 basis points due mainly to lower lending margins and deposit margin compression.

Q4 2019 vs Q3 2019

Net interest income was in line with the prior quarter. The impact of higher loan and deposit volumes was offset by a two basis point decline in net interest margin.

Non-interest income

Q4 2019 vs Q4 2018

Non-interest income was $833 million, an increase of $97 million from prior year. This increase was due mainly to strong growth in fixed income trading revenues, higher underwriting fees and credit fees.

Q4 2019 vs Q3 2019

Non-interest income was up $86 million or 12%. This growth was due mainly to stronger fixed income trading revenues and higher underwriting and advisory fees.

Provision for credit losses

Q4 2019 vs Q4 2018

The provision for credit losses increased $24 million due primarily to higher recoveries in Europe in the prior year. The provision for credit losses ratio was two basis points, an increase of 11 basis points.

Q4 2019 vs Q3 2019

The provision for credit losses was $4 million, compared to a net reversal of $4 million last quarter. The provision on impaired loans was $12 million due primarily to higher provisions in Canada. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans was five basis points, an increase of six basis points. The provision on performing loans was a net reversal of $8 million due primarily to improvement in credit quality. The provision for credit losses ratio was two basis points, an increase of three basis points.

Non-interest expenses

Q4 2019 vs Q4 2018

Non-interest expenses of $631 million increased $78 million or 14%. The increase was driven by compliance and technology investments driven by regulatory requirements and higher performance and share-based compensation.

Q4 2019 vs Q3 2019

Non-interest expenses increased $38 million or 6% due mainly to higher performance-based compensation and an increase in professional fees.

Income taxes

Q4 2019 vs Q4 2018

The effective tax rate was 24.3%, compared to 22.9% due mainly to the change in income mix in certain foreign jurisdictions.

Q4 2019 vs Q3 2019

The effective tax rate for the quarter was 24.3%, in line with the prior quarter.

Average Assets

Q4 2019 vs Q4 2018

Average assets were $388 billion, an increase of $70 billion or 22%. This increase was due primarily to growth in securities purchased under resale agreements, trading securities, business and government loans as well as the impact of foreign currency translation.

Q4 2019 vs Q3 2019

Average assets increased $14 billion or 4% due mainly to growth in securities purchased under resale agreements and trading securities.

Average Liabilities

Q4 2019 vs Q4 2018

Average liabilities of $318 billion were higher by $59 billion or 23% due to increased securities sold under repurchase agreements and deposits, as well as the impact of foreign currency translation.

Q4 2019 vs Q3 2019

Average liabilities increased $12 billion or 4% due primarily to higher deposits.

Other



For the three months ended For the year ended (unaudited) ($ millions)

October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31 (Taxable equivalent basis)(1)

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 Reported Results



















Net interest income(2) $ (263) $ (240) $ (176) $ (985) $ (483) Non-interest income(2)(3)

121

(144)

(26)

158

(53) Total revenue

(142)

(384)

(202)

(827)

(536) Provision for credit losses

-

1

-

1

- Non-interest expenses

106

113

43

304

60 Income tax expense(2)(3)

(185)

(46)

(181)

(585)

(449) Net income (loss) $ (63) $ (452) $ (64) $ (547) $ (147) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in s

ubsidiaries

17

(1)

-

17

- Net income (loss) attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ (80) $ (451) $ (64) $ (564) $ (147) Other measures



















Average assets ($ billions) $ 124 $ 116 $ 111 $ 118 $ 115 Average liabilities ($ billions) $ 251 $ 242 $ 229 $ 243 $ 232 (1) Results are presented on a taxable equivalent basis. Refer to Business Line Overview section of the Bank's 2019 Annual Report. (2) Includes the elimination of the tax-exempt income gross-up reported in net interest income, non-interest income and provision for income taxes for the three months ended October 31, 2019 - $58 (July 31, 2019 - $48; October 31, 2018 - $31), and the years ended October 31, 2019 - $181 (October 31, 2018 - $112) to arrive at the amounts reported in the Consolidated Statement of Income. (3) Income (on a taxable equivalent basis) from investments in associated corporations and the provision for income taxes in each period include the tax normalization adjustments related to the gross-up of income from associated companies for the three months ended October 31, 2019 - $(67) (July 31, 2019 - $(8); October 31, 2018 - $(55)) and for the year ended October 31, 2019 - $(178) (October 31, 2018 - $(177)).



































































For the three months ended For the year ended (unaudited) ($ millions)

October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31 (Taxable equivalent basis)

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 Adjusted Results(1)



















Net interest income $ (263) $ (240) $ (176) $ (985) $ (483) Non-interest income

115

162

(26)

285

(53) Total revenue

(148)

(78)

(202)

(700)

(536) Provision for credit losses

-

1

-

1

- Non-interest expenses

99

99

43

283

60 Income tax expense

(199)

(144)

(181)

(729)

(449) Net income (loss) $ (48) $ (34) $ (64) $ (255) $ (147) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in

subsidiaries

-

(1)

-

1

- Net income (loss) attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ (48) $ (33) $ (64) $ (256) $ (147) (1) Refer to Non-GAAP Measures for the reconciliation of reported and adjusted results.

The Other segment includes Group Treasury, smaller operating segments, Net loss on divestitures and other corporate items which are not allocated to a business line.

Net interest income, other operating income, and the provision for income taxes in each period include the elimination of tax-exempt income gross-up. This amount is included in the operating segments, which are reported on a taxable equivalent basis. The elimination was $58 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $31 million in the same period last year and $48 million last quarter. Net income from investments in associated corporations and the provision for income taxes in each period include the tax normalization adjustments related to the gross-up of income from associated companies. This adjustment normalizes the effective tax rate in the divisions to better present the contribution of the associated companies to the divisional results.

Q4 2019 vs Q4 2018

Net loss attributable to equity holders was $80 million. Adjusting for the Net loss on divestitures of $32 million, net loss attributable to equity holders was $48 million, compared to $64 million. The lower net loss was due mainly to higher investment gains, partly offset by lower contributions from asset/liability management activities and higher non-interest expenses.

Q4 2019 vs Q3 2019

Net loss attributable to equity holders was $80 million. Adjusting for the Net loss on divestitures in both periods, the net loss attributable to equity holders was $48 million, compared to $33 million. The higher net loss was due primarily to lower contributions from asset/liability management activities.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position



As at



October 31

July 31

October 31 (unaudited) ($ millions)

2019

2019

2018 Assets











Cash and deposits with financial institutions $ 46,720 $ 45,262 $ 62,269 Precious metals

3,709

3,572

3,191 Trading assets











Securities

112,664

115,988

85,474 Loans

13,829

14,158

14,334 Other

995

922

454



127,488

131,068

100,262 Financial instruments designated at fair value through profit or loss

-

13

12 Securities purchased under resale agreements and securities borrowed

131,178

119,478

104,018 Derivative financial instruments

38,119

36,157

37,558 Investment securities

82,359

82,592

78,396 Loans











Residential mortgages

268,169

265,170

253,357 Personal loans

98,631

98,679

96,019 Credit cards

17,788

17,933

16,485 Business and government

212,972

212,655

191,038



597,560

594,437

556,899 Allowance for credit losses

5,077

5,194

5,065



592,483

589,243

551,834 Other











Customers' liability under acceptances, net of allowance

13,896

13,923

16,329 Property and equipment

2,669

2,634

2,684 Investments in associates

5,614

5,496

4,850 Goodwill and other intangible assets

17,465

17,612

17,719 Deferred tax assets

1,570

1,706

1,938 Other assets

22,891

17,984

17,433



64,105

59,355

60,953 Total assets $ 1,086,161 $ 1,066,740 $ 998,493













Liabilities











Deposits











Personal $ 224,800 $ 222,895 $ 214,545 Business and government

461,851

456,806

422,002 Financial institutions

46,739

42,645

39,987



733,390

722,346

676,534 Financial instruments designated at fair value through profit or loss

12,235

11,536

8,188 Other











Acceptances

13,901

13,932

16,338 Obligations related to securities sold short

30,404

25,669

32,087 Derivative financial instruments

40,222

37,307

37,967 Obligations related to securities sold under repurchase agreements and securities lent

124,083

120,555

101,257 Subordinated debentures

7,252

9,021

5,698 Other liabilities

54,482

56,243

52,744



270,344

262,727

246,091 Total liabilities

1,015,969

996,609

930,813













Equity











Common equity











Common shares

18,264

18,295

18,234 Retained earnings

44,439

43,682

41,414 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

570

1,187

992 Other reserves

365

370

404 Total common equity

63,638

63,534

61,044 Preferred shares and other equity instruments

3,884

3,884

4,184 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Bank

67,522

67,418

65,228 Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries

2,670

2,713

2,452 Total equity

70,192

70,131

67,680 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,086,161 $ 1,066,740 $ 998,493

Consolidated Statement of Income



For the three months ended For the year ended



October 31



July 31



October 31



October 31



October 31 (unaudited) ($ millions)

2019 (1)

2019 (1)

2018



2019 (1)

2018 Revenue



























Interest income(2)



























Loans $ 7,371

$ 7,490

$ 6,877

$ 29,116

$ 24,991 Securities

562



593



488



2,238



1,771 Securities purchased under resale agreements and securities



























borrowed

106



126



129



502



446 Deposits with financial institutions

213



231



226



928



859



8,252



8,440



7,720



32,784



28,067 Interest expense



























Deposits

3,477



3,574



3,063



13,871



10,544 Subordinated debentures

83



77



55



294



214 Other

356



415



382



1,442



1,118



3,916



4,066



3,500



15,607



11,876 Net interest income

4,336



4,374



4,220



17,177



16,191 Non-interest income



























Card revenues

245



240



300



977



1,105 Banking services fees

473



445



473



1,812



1,705 Credit fees

345



325



308



1,316



1,191 Mutual funds

476



472



439



1,849



1,714 Brokerage fees

226



217



227



876



895 Investment management and trust

263



259



209



1,050



732 Underwriting and other advisory

146



110



103



497



514 Non-trading foreign exchange

161



171



158



667



622 Trading revenues

376



397



370



1,488



1,420 Net gain on sale of investment securities

125



118



10



351



146 Net income from investments in associated corporations

161



190



169



650



559 Insurance underwriting income, net of claims

158



165



169



676



686 Other fees and commissions

221



231



228



949



841 Other(3)

256



(55)



65



699



454



3,632



3,285



3,228



13,857



12,584 Total revenue

7,968



7,659



7,448



31,034



28,775 Provision for credit losses

753



713



590



3,027



2,611



7,215



6,946



6,858



28,007



26,164 Non-interest expenses



























Salaries and employee benefits

2,115



2,138



1,972



8,443



7,455 Premises and technology

712



697



695



2,807



2,577 Depreciation and amortization

271



276



233



1,053



848 Communications

118



113



123



459



447 Advertising and business development

174



162



182



625



581 Professional

243



197



270



861



881 Business and capital taxes

126



130



113



515



464 Other

552



496



476



1,974



1,805



4,311



4,209



4,064



16,737



15,058 Income before taxes

2,904



2,737



2,794



11,270



11,106 Income tax expense

596



753



523



2,472



2,382 Net income $ 2,308

$ 1,984

$ 2,271

$ 8,798

$ 8,724 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries

107



120



92



408



176 Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ 2,201

$ 1,864

$ 2,179

$ 8,390

$ 8,548 Preferred shareholders and other equity instrument holders

64



25



65



182



187 Common shareholders $ 2,137

$ 1,839

$ 2,114

$ 8,208

$ 8,361 Earnings per common share (in dollars)



























Basic $ 1.76

$ 1.51

$ 1.72

$ 6.72

$ 6.90 Diluted

1.73



1.50



1.71



6.68



6.82 Dividends paid per common share (in dollars)

0.90



0.87



0.85



3.49



3.28 (1) The amounts for the periods ended October 31, 2019 and July 31, 2019 have been prepared in accordance with IFRS 15; prior period amounts have not been restated (refer to Notes 3 and 4 in the consolidated financial statements in the 2019 Annual Report).



(2) Interest income on financial assets measured at amortized cost and FVOCI is calculated using the effective interest method. Includes interest income of $8,146 for the three months ended October 31, 2019 (July 31, 2019 - $8,348; October 31, 2018 - $7,652) and $32,436 for the year ended October 31, 2019 (October 31, 2018 - $27,854).



(3) For the periods ended October 31, 2019 and July 31, 2019, includes Net gain/(loss) on divestitures. Refer to Note 37 in the Consolidated Financial statements in the 2019 Annual report.





Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income



For the three months ended For the year ended



October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31 (unaudited) ($ millions)

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income $ 2,308 $ 1,984 $ 2,271 $ 8,798 $ 8,724 Other comprehensive income (loss)



















Items that will be reclassified subsequently to net income



















Net change in unrealized foreign currency translation gains (losses):



















Net unrealized foreign currency translation gains (losses)

(966)

(1,093)

(752)

(626)

(406) Net gains (losses) on hedges of net investments in foreign operations

82

220

(54)

(232)

(281) Income tax expense (benefit):



















Net unrealized foreign currency translation gains (losses)

19

(10)

(3)

21

(7) Net gains (losses) on hedges of net investments in foreign operations

22

58

(14)

(60)

(74)



(925)

(921)

(789)

(819)

(606) Net change in fair value due to change in debt instruments measured at fair



















value through other comprehensive income:



















Net gains (losses) in fair value

163

412

(156)

1,265

(605) Reclassification of net (gains) losses to net income

(217)

(366)

97

(1,150)

281 Income tax expense (benefit):



















Net gains (losses) in fair value

28

104

(38)

308

(145) Reclassification of net (gains) losses to net income

(50)

(99)

27

(298)

73



(32)

41

(48)

105

(252) Net change in gains (losses) on derivative instruments designated as cash



















flow hedges:



















Net gains (losses) on derivative instruments designated as cash flow hedges

618

(842)

(858)

361

(1,181) Reclassification of net (gains) losses to net income

(481)

1,324

721

596

695 Income tax expense (benefit):



















Net gains (losses) on derivative instruments designated as cash flow



















hedges

155

(223)

(223)

86

(307) Reclassification of net (gains) losses to net income

(119)

349

189

163

182



101

356

(103)

708

(361) Other comprehensive income (loss) from investments in associates

21

25

26

103

66 Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to net income



















Net change in remeasurement of employee benefit plan asset and liability:



















Actuarial gains (losses) on employee benefit plans

75

(475)

129

(1,096)

444 Income tax expense (benefit)

22

(130)

38

(281)

126



53

(345)

91

(815)

318 Net change in fair value due to change in equity instruments designated at



















fair value through other comprehensive income:



















Net gains (losses) in fair value

36

35

(24)

121

75 Income tax expense (benefit)

6

8

(6)

26

15



30

27

(18)

95

60 Net change in fair value due to change in own credit risk on financial



















liabilities designated under the fair value option:



















Change in fair value due to change in own credit risk on financial liabilities



















designated under the fair value option

18

6

(46)

11

(30) Income tax expense (benefit)

5

2

(13)

3

(8)



13

4

(33)

8

(22) Other comprehensive income (loss) from investments in associates

(7)

-

-

(10)

(7) Other comprehensive income (loss)

(746)

(813)

(874)

(625)

(804) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 1,562 $ 1,171 $ 1,397 $ 8,173 $ 7,920 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

(22)

(44)

(71)

205

65 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ 1,584 $ 1,215 $ 1,468 $ 7,968 $ 7,855 Preferred shareholders and other equity instrument holders

64

25

65

182

187 Common shareholders $ 1,520 $ 1,190 $ 1,403 $ 7,786 $ 7,668























Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity