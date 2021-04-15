Scotiabank recognized as one of the Best Workplaces™ in Canada and across its footprint

As a Leading Bank in the Americas, Scotiabank also places on lists of Best Workplaces in the Caribbean, Central America, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, and Panama.

TORONTO, April 15, 2021 /CNW/ - For the second year in a row, Scotiabank is proud to be recognized as one of the Best Workplaces™ in Canada by Great Place to Work®. Scotiabank also earns this esteemed recognition in several countries where it operates, also placing on the lists of Best Workplaces in the Caribbean, Central America, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, and Panama for 2021.

"We firmly believe our people are our most important asset, so it's fantastic to see that our employees feel Scotiabank is a great place to work," says Barb Mason, Group Head and Chief Human Resources Officer, Scotiabank. "An environment in which employee wellbeing, belonging, and growth are top priorities can only lead to better support of our customers and communities."

Over the past year, Scotiabank has done the following, and much more, to provide employees with key resources to support their total wellbeing and career development:

Prioritized employee total wellbeing and mental health by introducing flexible benefits such as remote, virtual healthcare and increased top-ups for parental leave, 5 paid personal days for all eligible employees in Canada and offering $3,000 of mental health coverage;

and offering $3,000 of mental health coverage; Enabled skill building, learning and development for a digital future by launching Scotia Academy, a new modular virtual learning experience allowing employees the opportunity to learn as they work using modern technology;

Renewed its diversity and inclusion goals to increase the diversity of its employee population over the next five years. and ensuring it remains workplace of choice for the diverse communities it serves; and

Supported its communities – in a year where COVID-19 has impacted our communities in an unprecedented way, Scotiabank contributed more than $16 million to supporting those most at risk during the pandemic, including direct contributions for COVID-19 relief as well as support for hospitals and healthcare professionals.

The 2021 Best Workplaces™ in Canada list is compiled by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The competition process to be ranked on this list is employee driven, based on two criteria: two-thirds of the total score comes from confidential employee survey results and the remaining one-third from an in-depth review of the organization's culture. This offers a rigorous representation of the organization from an employee perspective, and an overall portrait of the workplace culture. Together, they provide crucial data relative to five trust-building dimensions: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

This year's list captured the experience and sentiment of over 82,000 employees, rolling out to impact over 300,000 Canadian employees.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of approximately 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at January 31, 2021), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high- performance workplace cultures. It is a global research and consulting firm with a mission to build a better society by helping companies transform their workplaces. Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists. This is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, which culminates in a series of national lists in over 50 countries, including the study's flagship list of 100 Best Companies published annually in Fortune magazine.

Globally, this survey represents the voices of 11 million employees, which are the primary determinant used in selecting winners. There's only one way to get on this list – your employees have to put you on it. Check out www.greatplacetowork.ca.

