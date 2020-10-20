Scotiabank Receives Two Awards from Benefits Canada: The New Coronavirus and Benefits Award and Mental Health Award

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - In recognition of its COVID-19 support measures for employees, Scotiabank was named the winner of the Coronavirus and Benefits award at Benefits Canada's Workplace Benefits Awards. Scotiabank was also recognized for its efforts to support employee mental health with the Mental Health Award.

The Coronavirus and Benefits Award was introduced for the first time this year to acknowledge the development of an employee pension and benefits strategy during the pandemic.

"At Scotiabank, we firmly believe that healthy, well-supported employees are able to bring their very best selves to their work," said Barb Mason, Group Head and Chief Human Resources Officer. "Underpinning all of our decisions during the pandemic was the recognition that every employee is unique, with individualized needs. We prioritized flexibility and choice in our pandemic benefits support, so that Scotiabankers could make decisions that best addressed their needs."

The Mental Health Award recognizes an employer that has developed a creative and effective mental health initiative to support and encourage the psychological wellbeing of its employees.

"Mental health has long been a priority for us as an employer, and in the last year we've introduced new and creative ways to both encourage employees to seek out support while combatting stigma on this issue in the workplace," said Dominic Cole-Morgan, SVP, Total Rewards. "By redesigning our resources to improve the experience and introducing new offerings including live webinars with mental health professionals, we've seen a tremendous increase in participation from our employees and people managers across the organization."

