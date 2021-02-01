TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Scotiabank announces that it is ready to accept applications for the new Highly Affected Sectors Credit Availability Program (HASCAP) developed in connection with Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC). Canadian businesses whose revenues have been deeply impacted by the pandemic can now apply for HASCAP, providing low-interest loans of up to $1 million dollars for up to ten years, helping qualifying businesses finance day-to-day business operating costs.

"Scotiabank is proud to collaborate once again with the BDC and the Canadian government to make programs like HASCAP available to those businesses that have been most impacted by the pandemic," said Dan Rees, Group Head, Canadian Banking for Scotiabank. "Scotiabank remains committed to supporting the economic recovery of Canadian businesses as we look to a future beyond this pandemic with confidence and optimism."

HASCAP is available to eligible businesses across the country, in all sectors, that have been hit hard by the pandemic. Building on the support available through the BDC programs announced in 2020, this assistance program is structured to extend support to those who previously applied to the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) and/or the Canadian Emergency Rent Subsidy (CERS). The HASCAP is structured as a term loan of up to $1 million dollars, 100% guaranteed by BDC. For more details on eligibility criteria, clients are asked to contact their Scotiabank Small Business Advisor or Business Banking Relationship Manager.

For more details on the HASCAP program and for information on Scotiabank's support for Canadian businesses, please visit: https://www.scotiabank.com/ca/en/personal/scotia-support/business-banking.html.

Scotiabank stands behind Canadian businesses

Scotiabank's support for eligible Canadian Business Banking and Small Business clients affected by COVID-19 include:

Access to the Highly Affected Sectors Credit Availability Program (HASCAP);

Online application for the Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA);

Emergency Business Account (CEBA); Online application for the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS);

Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS); Support through the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) financial relief program;

(BDC) financial relief program; Support through the Export Development Canada (EDC) financial relief program;

Continued access to Small Business Advisors and Business Banking Relationship Managers for customized advice.

For more information on our customer assistance programs for individuals and businesses, please visit Scotiabank.com.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.1 trillion (as at October 31, 2020), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

