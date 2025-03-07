TORONTO, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Scotiabank's Notice of the 193rd Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Proxy Circular is now available at scotiabank.com/annualmeeting.

The Management Proxy Circular contains key information for shareholders regarding the Annual Meeting of Shareholders and items of business, including the election of directors, the appointment of the bank's auditor, an advisory vote on Scotiabank's approach to executive compensation and shareholder proposals.

Scotiabank's Annual Meeting of Shareholders is scheduled to be held in-person in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and online via a live webcast on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. Atlantic Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time). Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders are invited to attend the meeting in-person or online. Guests are welcome to attend the meeting online via the live webcast.

We encourage shareholders to vote in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the Management Proxy Circular and their proxy form or voting instruction form.

Further details will be made available in advance of the meeting at scotiabank.com/annualmeeting.

For media inquiries only: Carina Ruas, Global Communications, [email protected]