Scotiabank Partners with Pocketed as part of Commitment to Provide Access to Capital to Women Led Businesses

TORONTO, July 24, 2023 /CNW/ - The Scotiabank Women Initiative® is proud to be partnering with Pocketed for an exclusive offer for participants of The Scotiabank Women Initiative. Women-founded and women-led, Pocketed levels the funding playing field by helping Canadian businesses easily access over $5.9B annually in grants, tax credits, and incentives with their intelligent matching platform and funding solutions. Since launching in 2021, Pocketed has helped more than 10,000 companies access over $100M in capital.

As part of this partnership beginning July 24, all Scotiabank Women Initiative participants will have exclusive access to a discount of 50% off one year of "Pocketed Basic" plan or "Pocketed Plus" plan. Pocketed's software offers personalized funding matches, customized filters, grant insights, and access to education and service supports to help businesses win funding.

"Money is a leading barrier to entrepreneurship, and difficulty accessing capital disproportionately impacts women and other equity deserving founder groups," says Brianna Blaney, Pocketed CEO and Co-Founder. "Less than 3% of VC funding goes to women. As women founders, we've lived this pain. With the goal of empowering entrepreneurs in mind, we launched Pocketed to remove financial barriers for all entrepreneurs."

This partnership is part of The Scotiabank Women Initiative's commitment to provide women-owned and women-led businesses with unbiased access to capital*. As Scotiabank progresses towards their $10 Billion commitment by 2025, it is proud to share that The Scotiabank Women Initiative has now deployed $7 Billion in capital globally.

"We are proud to have reached this key milestone of mobilizing $7 Billion in access to unbiased capital through the Scotiabank Women Initiative through thoughtful partnerships and global growth of this unique program," says Lesly Tayles, Executive Sponsor for The Scotiabank Women Initiative in Canada. "We look forward to continuing to further this commitment to helping women access the trusted advice and financial support that is essential for all businesses to thrive, with more initiatives like our partnership with Pocketed." You can learn more about The Scotiabank Women Initiative and how it is helping support women with access to capital, here.

*Participation in The Scotiabank Women Initiative or any program-related event does not constitute advice or an offer or commitment by Scotiabank to provide any financial products or services.

About Pocketed

Pocketed helps Canadian businesses easily access over $5.9B annually in grants, tax credits, and incentives with our intelligent matching platform and funding solutions. Since launching in 2021, Pocketed has helped more than 10,000 companies access over $100M in capital. Money to make key hires, invest in innovation, expand to new markets, and accelerate their growth. Whether you're building a start-up or scaling an established company, there is money out there to help you grow. Create your Pocketed account today at https://www.hellopocketed.io/.

About The Scotiabank Women Initiative

The Scotiabank Women Initiative is a signature program designed to increase economic opportunity for our clients who identify as women or non-binary to be successful, now and in the future. This globally expanding, unique offering helps thousands of women pursue their best professional and financial futures by providing unbiased access to capital and tailored solutions, bespoke specialized education, holistic advisory services and mentorship. Whether supporting women to take their careers and businesses further, collaborating with inclusion-focused leaders and companies, providing women-owned and women-led businesses with equitable access to funding or helping women take charge of their finances, The Scotiabank Women Initiative breaks down barriers to empower women to succeed on their own terms. For more information, visit scotiabankwomeninitiative.com.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of over $1.3 trillion (as at April 30, 2023), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @Scotiabank.

SOURCE Scotiabank

For further information: For Media Inquiries Only: Natalie Yuen, [email protected]