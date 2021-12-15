TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Scotiabank announces its partnership with Intuit, the global technology platform that makes TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp, to provide Canadian customers the ability to share their banking information confidently and easily. Shared customers across Scotiabank and Intuit, including QuickBooks, Mint, and TurboTax, will be given greater control of their financial data, saving time with an improved digital experience, and enhanced data protection.

"Our customers are looking to simplify their business processes, and we are committed to building the digital tools needed to help them focus on operating their business in a seamless and optimized way," said Jason Charlebois, Senior Vice President of Small Business, Scotiabank. "This partnership with Intuit is foundational for future collaboration that will accelerate segment leading digital experiences for our mutual customers."

Scotiabank will use Application Programming Interface (API) technology to securely transfer financial data to Intuit products after obtaining customer consent, simplifying the process, and enhancing the customer experience. This scalable functionality will lay the groundwork for future digital service enhancements for consumers and businesses.

"We are always focused on helping consumers and small businesses overcome their most important financial challenges. This means eliminating work and saving people time so they can focus on what matters most," said Rajneesh Gupta, Global Vice President of Strategic Enterprise Partnerships at Intuit. "We are excited to partner with Scotiabank to implement an API-based technology structure that helps our shared customers manage their financial data."

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future" we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as of October 31, 2021), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global technology platform that helps consumers and small businesses overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving more than 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit, our products and services, and find us on social.

