1 Your HISA pays interest on your HISA balance at the Regular Interest Rate which is the Balance Level Interest Rate for the Balance Level into which your Total Relationship Balance falls. The Regular Interest Rate is the annual interest rate determined by your Total Relationship Balance and the corresponding Balance Level. As your Total Relationship Balance changes on a daily basis, the applicable Balance Level may also change, which may result in a change to the Regular Interest Rate that would apply to the HISA balance. Balance Levels are structured in such a way that, if the Total Relationship Balance exceeds or equals $10,000 CAD, you will earn the applicable Regular Interest Rate. Current interest rates for eligible deposit accounts including Regular Interest Rate and Balance Level Interest Rate may change at any time without prior notice. For the latest interest rates, please refer here www.scotiabank.com/rates for the current rates. The Regular Interest Rate applicable, as determined by your Total Relationship Balance on any day is applicable to the entire HISA balance.





2 Total Relationship Balance: for any day, the sum of daily closing balances for that day in your eligible Scotiabank chequing accounts, savings accounts, GICs, & Mutual Funds including Scotia Registered Accounts and Scotia Investment Accounts (as defined in the Investment Companion Booklet) ("Eligible Accounts") linked to your retail client profile for which you hold your HISA. A complete list of the Eligible Accounts is found here www.scotiabank.com/TotalRelationshipBalance and Eligible Accounts include sole and joint accounts. We evaluate your Total Relationship Balance daily based on the daily closing balances of all Eligible Accounts. For Mutual Funds, your daily closing balance is based on market value. For GICs where interest is paid before maturity, your daily closing balance is equal to the principal amount less the amount of all partial redemptions plus any accrued interest up to that date. For GICs where interest is compounded, your daily closing balance is equal to the principal amount less the amount of all partial redemptions plus compound interest earned, plus interest accrued up to that date. For eligible non-Canadian dollar accounts, the balance will be determined based on the daily exchange rate determined by us and shown in Canadian Dollars. The Regular Interest Rate, determined based on your Total Relationship Balance, will only apply to the balances held in HISA. Non-personal accounts and accounts held at ScotiaMcLeod, iTrade and/or any account type that is not in this list are excluded from the Total Relationship Balance.





3 Self-Service Transfer means a transfer to your other Scotiabank accounts without the help of a teller, including through Online Banking, Mobile App and Contact Centre.





4 1) Definitions:

Regular Interest Rate: An annual interest rate that will apply to the balance of deposits made to your HISA that is equal to the Balance Level Interest Rate of the Balance Level in which your Total Relationship Balance falls.

Balance Level: Tiers or ranges of balances determined by Scotiabank. Each Balance Level has an annual interest rate based on your Total Relationship Balance.





Daily closing balance: The end‑of‑day closing balance in your Eligible Account, calculated daily.





Total Relationship Balance: For any day, the sum of daily closing balances for that day in your eligible Scotiabank chequing accounts, savings accounts, GICs, & Mutual Funds including Scotia Registered Accounts and Scotia Investment Accounts (as defined in the Investment Companion Booklet) ("Eligible Accounts") linked to your retail client profile for which you hold your HISA. A complete list of the Eligible Accounts is found here www.scotiabank.com/TotalRelationshipBalance and Eligible Accounts include sole and joint accounts. We evaluate your Total Relationship Balance daily based on the daily closing balances of all Eligible Accounts. For Mutual Funds, your daily closing balance is based on market value. For GICs where interest is paid before maturity, your daily closing balance is equal to the principal amount less the amount of all partial redemptions plus any accrued interest up to that date. For GICs where interest is compounded, your daily closing balance is equal to the principal amount less the amount of all partial redemptions plus compound interest earned, plus interest accrued up to that date. For eligible non‑Canadian dollar accounts, the balance will be determined based on the daily exchange rate determined by us and shown in Canadian dollars. The Regular Interest Rate, determined based on your Total Relationship Balance, will only apply to the balances held in HISA. Non‑personal accounts and accounts held at ScotiaMcLeod, iTrade and/or any account type that is not in this list are excluded from the Total Relationship Balance.





2) General

The 2.80% Welcome Promotional Interest Rate Offer (the "Offer") is only available on new HISA.





A promotional rate of 2.50% (the "Promotional Rate") will apply to eligible deposits made to a new HISA for a period of 90 days starting from the date the Account was opened (the "Promotional Rate Period"), up to a maximum HISA balance of CAD$1,000,000. If your HISA is opened or switched into on a non‑business day, the Promotional Rate Period will begin on the first business day after HISA is opened. Business day is defined as any day of a week except Sunday (i.e., Monday to Saturday), excluding statutory federal holidays or bank holidays. For the purpose of these terms and conditions, Easter Monday is considered as a business day.





3) Eligibility

Individuals who are currently or were previously holders of a MomentumPLUS Savings Account and/or a Scotia HISA within the last 2 years are not eligible for the Offer. The Promotional Interest Rate will only be applied to the HISA when the Total Relationship Balance is greater than CAD $10,000. Joint accounts are not eligible for a Scotia HISA, therefore are not eligible for this Offer.





4) Interest calculation

The Promotional Rate is an annualized rate and interest is calculated daily during the Promotional Rate Period only and paid monthly. During the Promotional Rate Period, the total annual interest rate applicable on your eligible HISA will be the sum of the Promotional Rate and the Regular Interest Rate (as determined by your Balance Level) calculated daily and paid monthly in two separate interest payments: (i) interest calculated at the Promotional Rate and (ii) interest calculated at the Regular Interest Rate. You will be able to see your interest payments posted to your HISA on your Online Banking or your Mobile App on the day after the 7th business day after the end of each month.





For the interest calculation made on a day that is not a business day, the daily closing balance of the HISA on the previous business day will be used. If you close your HISA within 7 business days of opening it, you will forgo any Promotional Rate interest earned. HISA must be open and in good standing at the time of any interest payment.

After the Promotional Rate Period ends, any balance in your HISA will earn interest at the then current posted Regular Interest Rate for the HISA (assuming your Total Relationship Balance is greater than CAD $10,000). Refer to www.scotiabank.com/rates for current interest rates, which are subject to change. The Regular Interest Rate is an annual rate and interest is calculated daily, paid monthly. Please refer to www.scotiabank.com/d2dbooklet for more information regarding interest rate for this account.





5) Restrictions

Your HISA must be open and in good standing at the time of any Promotional Rate interest payout in order to be paid. For purposes of this Offer, an Account is not in 'good standing' if the Account holder is in breach of the Account agreement with Scotiabank.





Limit of one (1) Offer per client; Promotional Rate will only apply to the first eligible HISA opened. If multiple HISAs are opened on different days then the first HISA opened will receive the Promotional Offer, if applicable. If multiple HISAs are opened on the same day, the HISA with the smaller account number will be eligible to receive the Offer. For example, if two HISAs are opened on the same day with account numbers 1234 and 1236, only the account with the lower number (1234) will be eligible for the Offer. Offer may be changed, cancelled or extended at any time without notice and cannot be combined with any other offers except as otherwise permitted by us. If you accept another marketing offer from Scotiabank that applies to your HISA, you may become ineligible for the Offer described in these terms and conditions without any prior notice.





All other terms and conditions of the HISA continue to apply. Please refer to www.scotiabank.com/d2dbookletopens in a new tab for more information.





By making a deposit to your HISA during the Promotional Rate Period, you are deemed to have accepted the Offer, and consent to receive notices electronically via Scotiabank's Digital Banking service which you can access by logging into ScotiaOnline or your mobile banking app and/or through emails sent to your email address that we have in our records. These electronic notices will notify you 21 and 5 days in advance of when the Promotional Rate Period expires and of any changes to your account(s) that will take effect after the offer period ends. A copy of these terms and conditions is provided to you by email and/or through ScotiaOnline and your mobile banking app.



