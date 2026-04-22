TORONTO, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Scotiabank is proud to have been awarded eleven 2026 Sustainable Finance Awards by Global Finance, including Best Bank for Sustainable Finance in North America.

Other accolades awarded to Scotiabank as part of the 2026 Global Finance Sustainable Finance Awards include:

Best Bank for Sustainable Financing in Emerging Markets (Global)

Best Bank for Sustainability Transparency (North America)

Best Bank for Sustaining Communities (North America)

Best Bank for Blue Bonds (North America)

Best Bank for Social Bonds (North America)

Best Bank for Sustainability Bonds (North America)

Best Bank for ESG-Related Loans (North America)

"These prestigious Global Finance awards highlight Scotiabank's deep commitment to supporting our clients in working toward their sustainability strategies and goals," said Paul Scurfield, Executive Vice President and Global Head, Capital Markets, Scotiabank. "Through our Sustainable Finance team, we work closely with our clients to provide them with innovative sustainable financing and advisory solutions that are tailored to their unique sustainability journeys."

"We are delighted to be recognized for the first time as the best bank globally for sustainable financing in emerging markets by Global Finance," said José Jorge Rivero, Senior Vice President, Corporate Banking, International Banking, Scotiabank. "Scotiabank is committed to supporting the financing of sustainable projects in Latin America and the Caribbean that help accelerate the development of essential infrastructure and services to local communities."

The 2026 Global Finance Sustainable Finance awards program recognizes global, regional, and local leadership in Sustainable Finance. This awards program focuses on activities from January 2025 to December 2025.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.5 trillion (as at January 31, 2026), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

SOURCE Scotiabank

For media inquiries only: Rosana Yanez, Global Banking and Markets Communications, [email protected]