First Canadian Bank to introduce Climative's Home Energy and Advice Tool, using AI-based modelling to deliver guidance on improving home energy efficiency

TORONTO, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Scotiabank today announced the availability of the Home Energy and Advice Tool1, a new AI-enabled, digital offering designed to help clients better understand how to improve their home's energy efficiency, manage renovation costs, and protect their home from extreme weather events. By providing personalized insights based on individual home characteristics, the Tool can help Canadians identify practical upgrades, estimate costs and potential savings, and explore available rebates and funding options.

According to a recent Scotiabank Worry Poll, 50 per cent of homeowners in Canada are planning renovations in the next five years and, of those, 95 per cent consider energy efficiency as a key priority. However, only 38 per cent understand available energy efficiency incentives, and only a small proportion consider consulting a financial advisor for funding home upgrades (16 per cent).

Available to all homeowners in Canada, the Home Energy and Advice Tool from Climative provides tailored insights and recommendations based on individual home characteristics – such as the year the house was built and the fuel source of the house's heating system – helping clients make more informed decisions to improve the energy efficiency and resiliency of their homes.

The Tool will support homeowners to:

Get an instant home energy, emissions and risk rating

Explore personalized home upgrades, including cost and payback estimates

Identify available rebates and funding programs

Scotiabank clients can receive virtual energy coaching support with a limited time offer2

"Scotiabank is pleased to support Climative to give clients, and all Canadians, access to practical, personalized insights into their home efficiency and energy use," said Anique Asher, Executive Vice President, Real Estate Secured Lending at Scotiabank. "The Home Energy and Advice Tool helps homeowners better understand how energy‑efficient upgrades can strengthen their home, reduce ongoing costs, and support more informed financing and renovation decisions over time."

"Banks are uniquely positioned to help homeowners take action on home upgrades, and Climative gives them the data to do it at-scale," said Winston Morton, CEO of Climative. "With Scotiabank, we're turning property-level intelligence into personalized guidance that helps homeowners make their homes safer, more comfortable, and more affordable. Rising energy costs, increasing insurance rates, and extreme weather are realities homeowners can't ignore, and that's how we help them get future-ready, one home at a time."

Scotiabank is the first Canadian bank to connect clients to an AI-enabled climate-based tool of this kind, delivering practical resources that support Canadians to engage on climate action. Providing access to tools, guidance and financing to help clients reach their sustainability goals is one way that Scotiabank is embedding sustainability into its business.

"This collaboration reflects Scotiabank's commitment to supporting clients that want to implement lower-carbon solutions in their homes," said Kim Brand, Vice President and Global Head of Sustainable Business at Scotiabank. "By integrating practical climate advice directly into our client experience through Climative's tool, we're helping Canadians take meaningful, accessible steps to improve the efficiency and resiliency of their homes."

To learn more about Scotiabank's sustainability initiatives, including the Bank's 2025 Sustainability Report, visit the Climate Action and Sustainability page on Scotiabank.com.

______________________________ 1 The Home Energy and Advice Tool, provided by Climative, will take you to Climative's website, a third-party not affiliated with Scotiabank. Please review Climative's terms of use and privacy policy before accessing the Tool. Scotiabank is not responsible for the Tool or any other products, services, or content provided by Climative. 2 Available for free to the first 100 Scotiabank clients. Conditions apply.

About Scotiabank's Worry Poll

This survey was undertaken by The Harris Poll Canada. It ran overnight on August 28th, 2025, with 1,516 randomly selected Canadian adults who are online panellists.

The results have been weighted by age, gender, region, and education (and in Quebec, language) to match the population, according to Census data. This is to ensure the sample is representative of the entire adult population of Canada.

For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of ±2.5%, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals when compared to the data tables are due to rounding.

About Climative

Climative makes home upgrades smarter for everyone involved. Its AI-driven platform gives homeowners personalized plans to optimize costs, comfort, and resilience, turning complex retrofits into confident next steps. Climative provides partners like lenders, insurers, governments, utilities, and contractors with property-level intelligence to drive better decisions, deepen homeowner engagement, and unlock retrofit opportunities across entire portfolios.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.5 trillion (as at January 31, 2026), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

SOURCE Scotiabank

For media inquiries: Amarra Mohamed, [email protected], 647-534-1853