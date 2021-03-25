Scotiabank launches Goals for Goals to help Leafs fans with their financial goals

"Scotiabank is known for putting our customers first, and for being Canada's Hockey Bank ," says Laura Curtis Ferrera, Chief Marketing Officer, Scotiabank. "The Goals for Goals program brings together our commitment in both of these areas, to help fans achieve their financial goals faster, while cheering on the home team."

Goals for Goals aligns to Scotiabank’s focus to help customers reach their financial goals by taking control of their financial future. Launched in September 2020, ScotiaAdvice+ offers customers a range of new options to seek financial advice. Canadians can visit the new ScotiaAdvice+ Centre for self-serve tips and insights or contact a Scotiabank advisor for a personalized financial plan to meet their unique needs today and tomorrow.

"With the Goals for Goals program created by the Toronto Maple Leafs alongside Scotiabank, when our team scores so do our fans with the opportunity to invest back into their own personal financial goals," said Jordan Vader, Vice President, Global Partnerships, MLSE. "Whether it's a fan planning for college or university, or looking to purchase their first home, or saving for retirement, the Leafs and Scotiabank can be there to help them in their journey."

How to Participate

To be eligible*, hockey fans must visit www.goalsforgoals.ca or the Toronto Maple Leafs app and enter the information necessary to qualify for the program. Fans must be a legal resident of the Province of Ontario, 18 years of age or older and live within 120 kilometers of the City of Toronto at the time of entry and agree to all program rules and regulations. Entries will be accepted from Thursday, March 25 until the end of the 2020-21 season. Winners will be chosen throughout the duration of the program including by random draw and through judging. Winners will each receive $1000 to be deposited into a non-registered Scotiabank account and may have their stories featured by Scotiabank and MLSE. Participants do not have to be Scotiabank customers in order to enter. Full program rules and regulations can be found at: www.goalsforgoals.ca.

To find out more about Scotiabank's hockey programs, please visit www.scotiabankhockeyclub.com.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of approximately 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at January 31, 2021), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

*No purchase or account opening necessary to enter. Runs March 25 – final day of the 2020-21 NHL® season. Legal residents 18+ of the Province of Ontario and living within 120 kilometres of the city of Toronto at time of entry. Skill test question required. Full program rules and regulations can be found at: www.goalsforgoals.ca.

