TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Scotiabank, in collaboration with the Canadian Administrator of Video Relay Services (CAV), has launched a dedicated phone line aimed at providing assistance to customers with hearing and/or speech impairments, who rely on Video Relay Service (VRS) for their remote banking needs.

Scotiabank's new service offering allows customers using the VRS application to call a dedicated phone number with American Sign Language (ASL) or langue des signes québécoise (LSQ). Specifically trained Scotiabank Customer Care Advisors will receive the call and communicate with the interpreter and the customer to ensure a secure and accessible customer experience.

"With our ongoing commitment to providing equitable access to all our customers, Scotiabank is proud to introduce a new communication channel for VRS users," said Eric Scipio del Campo, SVP, Global Contact Centres at Scotiabank. "Our collaboration with the Canadian Administrator of Video Relay Services, an authority in VRS, has allowed us to refine a service for our deaf, hard of hearing, and speech impaired customers. Together, we are delivering a more inclusive, barrier-free banking experience that ensures every customer feels valued."

VRS users in Canada can now dial 1-866-267-4726 to connect with a Scotiabank Customer Care Advisor through an interpreter who is fluent in either ASL or LSQ. For more information about Accessibility at Scotiabank, please visit our redesigned Accessibility site.

"As we approach International Week of the Deaf in September, Scotiabank's launch of a dedicated phone line for Canada VRS users serves as a testament to their commitment to the Deaf community and inclusivity as a whole. What's more, this action is one of the ways in which they are helping to realize a barrier-free Canada," said Suzanne Laforest, CEO and Executive Director of CAV.

Scotiabank continues to embrace advancements in technology to foster a culture of accessibility and create a more level playing field for all customers. Scotiabank's inaugural Accessible Canada Act Accessibility Plan 2023-2026 outlines the Bank's commitment to identifying, preventing, and removing barriers for persons with disabilities.

Scotiabank's ongoing commitment to accessibility is further demonstrated through ScotiaRISE, the Bank's 10-year $500 million initiative to promote economic resilience among disadvantaged groups. By working together to remove barriers to advancement and increase access to opportunities, Scotiabank aims to create a more inclusive and resilient world for everyone, as demonstrated through charitable support of:

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of over $1.3 trillion (as at April 30, 2023), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @Scotiabank.

About the Canadian Administrator of Video Relay Services (CAV), Inc.

The Canadian Administrator of Video Relay Service (CAV), Inc., or CAV, is a not-for-profit telecommunications services company with a mandate from the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) to design, implement and oversee the delivery of Video Relay Service (VRS) in Canada.

Canada VRS enables Deaf, Hard of Hearing or speech-impaired Canadians who use American Sign Language (ASL) and langue des signes québécoise (LSQ) to make telephone calls via Internet-based videoconferencing technology.

CAV and its Board of Directors are responsible for Canada's national VRS, Canada VRS which was launched September 28, 2016, and is available 7 days a week, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

