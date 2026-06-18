Scotiabank invests $2.5 million in Queen's Smith School of Business to help build an AI-ready workforce.

TORONTO, June 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Scotiabank is investing $2.5 million over five years in a renewed arrangement with Smith School of Business at Queen's University to help build Canada's AI-ready workforce through applied research and experiential learning.

The investment made through ScotiaRISE, Scotiabank's 10-year, $500-million community investment initiative focused on building economic resilience, will provide ongoing multi-dimensional support to the Scotiabank Centre for Analytics & AI at Queen's Smith School of Business.

Founded in 2016, the Scotiabank Centre for Analytics & AI brings together faculty, graduate students and industry experts to collaborate on research and prepare students for careers building and deploying enterprise AI. Through industry-academic collaboration, applied research and hands-on learning, the renewed partnership aims to strengthen Canada's analytics and AI talent pipeline while advancing responsible AI governance and real-world innovation.

"For more than a decade, Scotiabank has invested in the practical, hands-on learning of data and analytics research to help prepare students for real-world opportunities through our partnership with Queen's," said Phil Thomas, Chief Strategy and Operating Officer. "AI is reshaping how organizations operate, and as technology has evolved, so too has our support. I'm proud that we are investing in the skills the next generation of talent and business leaders will need to succeed, while advancing responsible AI with strong governance and oversight."

Scotiabank's renewed agreement with Queen's University's Centre for Analytics & AI will support inclusive, real-world AI education and research for students, professionals and communities. It will help fund hands-on learning, early-stage research with social applications, practical teaching, and thought leadership through workshops, speakers and global convenings. The donation will also expand access to advanced AI education through targeted scholarships and help strengthen AI literacy in communities and among small businesses. Together, these efforts support responsible innovation and help build Canada's AI talent pipeline.

"We are grateful for Scotiabank's long-standing partnership and proud of what we have accomplished together since 2016, including securing multimillion-dollar NSERC and Mitacs grants that have helped prepare graduate students and research fellows for leadership in the digital economy," said Ceren Kolsarici, Director, Scotiabank Centre for Analytics & AI, Smith School of Business, Queen's University. "This generous gift allows us to deepen that impact by advancing an inclusive, AI-ready workforce through hands-on learning and real-world innovation."

Building AI skills at Scotiabank

Scotiabank is also investing in AI-related talent internally, advancing analytics and artificial intelligence at scale through Scotia Intelligence, the Bank's unified approach to data and AI. Employees with access to Scotia Intelligence AI tools have access to a dedicated resource hub with self-directed learning and progressive training that builds from foundational AI literacy to role-specific applications. These resources are complemented by hands-on workshops across the organization, as well as a community-based support model that includes business line champions and shared playbooks. Mandatory AI risk training further supports employees in adopting AI safely and responsibly. In parallel, Scotiabank is continuing to attract high-calibre engineering, data and product talent to strengthen delivery and improve outcomes for clients.

About ScotiaRISE

ScotiaRISE is Scotiabank's $500 million community investment commitment. The goal of ScotiaRISE is to help build economic resilience by supporting programs that help individuals and families access opportunities for economic growth, adapt to change, overcome barriers, and participate in the economy more fully. ScotiaRISE is guided by four pillars: Education, Employment, Community Needs & Cohesion, and Resilient Economy. Since launching in 2021, ScotiaRISE has partnered with over 300 community organizations and invested more than $212 million globally.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.5 trillion (as at April 30, 2026), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

About Smith School of Business

Smith School of Business at Queen's University is renowned for its excellence, innovation and leadership in business education. From establishing the first undergraduate business degree over a century ago to creating groundbreaking programs and courses in emerging areas, Smith is at the forefront of preparing students for the business marketplace. In addition to its tradition of academic and teaching excellence, Smith is known for delivering an outstanding learning and development experience. Personal attention, individual and team coaching, opportunities for specialization and a deep commitment to student success characterize the Smith experience. To learn more, visit smithqueens.com.

SOURCE Scotiabank

For media inquiries, contact: Caitie Wallman, Global Communications, Scotiabank. Email: [email protected]