Scotiabank Equips Employees with AI-Powered Knowledge Agents Through Scotia Intelligence

Bank's latest wave of AI-powered solutions helps employees surface institutional knowledge, apply specialized expertise, and support day-to-day work

TORONTO, July 31, 2026 /CNW/ -- Scotiabank today announced the expansion of its enterprise AI resources with the introduction of new knowledge agents available through Scotia Intelligence, the Bank's unified approach to data and AI.

The latest deployments are designed to:

Help employees access institutional information and apply specialized expertise to execute work more efficiently.

Embed AI more deeply into the Bank's everyday operations to help teams navigate internal processes and relevant internal guidance faster.

Support employees in focusing on higher-judgement client-facing work.

As Scotiabank has moved from experimentation to enterprise-wide scale, its AI strategy has remained anchored in three strategic themes: elevating client experiences, delivering speed and efficiency, and enhancing risk management. The Bank's newest knowledge agents bring that strategy directly to employees by putting information from approved internal sources within reach so teams can spend less time hunting through internal documents and more time on higher-value work that serves clients.

Scotiabank's new suite of knowledge agents include:

Delivery Navigator - Gives teams a single, governed point of access to the guidance, standards, and resources behind the Bank's enterprise delivery framework, helping employees find project delivery-related information more efficiently.

Travel and Expense Knowledge Agent - Helps employees find answers to travel and expense policy and process questions, from expense eligibility to reimbursements and submission requirements, using approved internal information sources.

Procurement Knowledge Agent - Guides employees through the procurement processes, procedures, and supporting documentation drawn from approved repositories, with future opportunities to expand into more advanced procurement-related capabilities.

Continued Investment in Enterprise AI

More than 71,000 Scotiabank employees have access to Scotia Intelligence capabilities and have collectively generated 14 million actions since it launched in March 2026. Demonstrating its commitment to AI readiness, the Bank has also invested significantly in upskilling its team with more than 80% of its global workforce and over 90% of directors and above completing at least one internal AI training course.

With the introduction of knowledge agents, the Bank is propelling its shift from general-purpose AI assistance to a future where employees are increasingly supported by agents and AI-enabled workflows. The ongoing development of agents will continue to help reduce complexity for employees to support their day-to-day work.

At the same time, Scotiabank is also helping to shape how these new systems are governed. As a founding member of the new AI Consortium, the Bank is working alongside industry leaders to advance the safe and responsible adoption of AI and expects to make use of Consortium-developed tools, including the Agentic Control Plane, as part of the Bank's AI governance approach.

Quotes:

"The next phase of AI is about moving from information access to intelligent action," said Tim Clark, Group Head and Chief Information Officer. "We are simplifying access to information from approved internal sources that allows employees to easily connect information across systems and take action with greater confidence. These capabilities set the foundation for a future where AI will play a more active role in orchestrating workflows, helping our teams work smarter and deliver greater value for clients."

"AI is changing the way we work, and Scotiabank is committed to ensuring our employees have the skills and support they need to harness its full potential", said Jenny Poulos, Chief Human Resources Officer. "By investing in training, we are helping our teams put these tools to work to drive greater efficiency and impact, while also building the distinctly human skills that establish trust, foster innovation, and strengthen the relationships that are essential to our success."

"These new knowledge agent use-cases are not only unlocking productivity for our teams today, but they are signalling how we'll better support our clients tomorrow," said Phil Thomas, Group Head and Chief Strategy & Operating Officer. "As we simultaneously modernize our data foundation, we are building an ecosystem of AI capabilities that can accelerate learning and empower our teams to work in entirely new ways, further enhancing the overall client experience."

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose, "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.5 trillion (as at April 30, 2026), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

SOURCE Scotiabank

Contact information: For media enquiries, please contact: Caitie Wallman, Global Communications, Scotiabank Email: [email protected].