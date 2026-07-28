Scotiabank Digital Banking Update: New Tools to Make Everyday Banking Faster, Simpler and More Secure

New enhancements make it easier for clients to manage everyday payments, start using a new credit card, and report issues when it matters most – all from the Scotia app.

TORONTO, July 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- Scotiabank's latest suite of digital banking updates includes key enhancements to the mobile banking app, providing clients with an even more seamless digital experience. This includes:

Add a new credit card to your mobile wallet and start using it right away.

More Ways to Pay and Plan Ahead: The Scotia app makes everyday banking easier with its new Digital Bill Payment Receipts. This feature allows clients to view, download, and share digital receipts for bill payments, including key details such as the payment amount, payee, date and confirmation number.

The Scotia app makes everyday banking easier with its new Digital Bill Payment Receipts. This feature allows clients to view, download, and share digital receipts for bill payments, including key details such as the payment amount, payee, date and confirmation number. Faster Access to New Credit Cards: Eligible clients can get faster and easier access to their Visa credit card in the Scotia app. Once approved, they can add it directly to their mobile wallet and start using it right away, without waiting for a physical card to arrive.

Eligible clients can get faster and easier access to their Visa credit card in the Scotia app. Once approved, they can add it directly to their mobile and start using it right away, without waiting for a physical card to arrive. Access to Exclusive Benefits and Offers, Including Fuel Savings at Shell with Scene+ ™* : Clients can explore valuable benefits and offers like the newly expanded Scene+ program in the Scotia app. Scotiabank clients can link their eligible credit or debit card to their Shell Go+ account to take advantage of up to 10 cents per litre of value at participating Shell stations across Canada.

Clients can explore valuable benefits and offers like the newly expanded Scene+ program in the Scotia app. Scotiabank clients can link their eligible credit or debit card to their Shell Go+ account to take advantage of up to 10 cents per litre of value at participating Shell stations across Canada. Enhanced Safety Features: Enhanced in-app push notifications make it easier and faster for clients to sign in to the Scotia app using two-step verification. Clients can also report suspected fraudulent transactions directly through the app, with added transaction details – including merchant names, locations and timestamps – to help them spot and address potential fraud more quickly.

These enhancements reflect Scotiabank's continued focus on delivering secure, seamless and client-first digital banking experiences. For more information, download the Scotia app.

Scotiabank is also using AI to make everyday banking more intuitive for clients. Its patented Predictive UX feature helps clients stay on top of routine banking tasks through timely prompts for upcoming bill payments, routine email money transfers, and account-to-account transactions. The new feature reflects the Bank's wider ambition, enabled by its centralized approach to data and AI, Scotia Intelligence, to bring more intelligent capabilities to how it operates and serves clients. To learn more, read AI Unpacked, a content series from the Bank's Perspectives team.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.5 trillion (as at April 30, 2026), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

™ Scene+ and the Icon Design are trademarks of Scene Plus IP Corporation, used under license.

Shell trademarks are owned by Shell Brands International AG. Used under license. * Get up to 7 cents per litre in instant fuel discounts for a limited time and earn up to 3 cents per litre in Scene+ rewards value with an eligible Scotiabank payment card linked to a Shell Go+ Account:

• Instant 3 cents per litre Discount on Fuel Purchases (All Grades): Receive an instant 3 cents per litre discount on purchases of fuel (all grades) ("Fuel Purchases (All Grades)") at participating Shell locations in Canada when you use any eligible Scotiabank debit card or credit card linked to a Shell Go+ Account, up to a maximum of 1,000 litres per month per Scotiabank debit card and per Scotiabank credit card account. This total limit resets at the start of each new month per payment card account. This discount is subject to the Scotiabank Fuel Benefit Terms and Conditions.

• Instant 4 cents per litre Discount on Premium Fuel: Between March 3, 2026 and June 1, 2027 ("Promotional Period"), receive an instant 4 cents per litre discount on purchases of V-Power® gasoline, or V-Power® diesel ("Premium Fuel Purchases") at participating Shell locations in Canada when you use any eligible Scotiabank credit card that earns Scene+ points linked to a Shell Go+ Account, up to a maximum of 1,000 litres per month per credit card account. This total limit resets at the start of each new month per credit card account. This promotional offer, including the Promotional Period, may be changed, extended, or withdrawn at any time without notice. These promotional offer terms are in addition to the Scotiabank Fuel Benefit Terms and Conditions.

• Earn up to 3 cents per litre in Scene+ points Value (Equivalent) on Fuel Purchases: Each time you use your linked Scotiabank credit card that earns Scene+ points on Fuel Purchases (All Grades) at participating Shell locations in Canada, you will earn at least 1 Scene+ point per $1 spent. Plus, as a Scene+ Member you will also automatically earn 1 Scene+ point for each litre in Fuel Purchases (All Grades), and as a Shell Go+ member, automatically earn 1 additional Scene+ point for each litre in Premium Fuel Purchases, made with your linked Scotiabank credit card. This means that for every litre in fuel purchased with your linked credit card, you can earn the equivalent of up to 3 cents of redeemable Scene+ points value based on a redemption value of $10 for every 1,000 Scene+ points redeemed for fuel purchases at participating Shell locations. Actual value may be lower depending on how you choose to redeem your Scene+ points. Earn and redemption limits may apply. See the Scene+ Program Terms and Conditions available at sceneplus.ca/terms-and-conditions for full details including redemption options and additional terms.

SOURCE Scotiabank

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