Scotiabank's Rose Porter, Senior Vice President, Risk Transformation and Modernization, recognized as a 2026 Catalyst Honours Champion

TORONTO, July 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- Scotiabank congratulates Rose Porter, Senior Vice President, Risk Transformation and Modernization, Global Risk Management, who is recognized as a 2026 Catalyst Honours Champion in the Business Leader category. Rose is recognized for her outstanding contributions toward accelerating progress for women and advancing inclusion and belonging in the workplace.

Rose Porter, Senior Vice President, Risk Transformation and Modernization, Global Risk Management, Scotiabank, awarded Catalyst Honours Champion in the Business Leader category.

"Rose has consistently put inclusion into action by creating opportunities, strengthening our talent pool, and helping build a culture where people feel valued, empowered and supported to grow," said Jenny Poulos, Chief Human Resources Officer, Scotiabank. "This recognition is a testament to the lasting impact Rose has had on our people and our culture."

A respected champion of talent development and inclusive leadership, Rose has led a number of initiatives that help foster belonging and expand access to opportunity, including:

Founding the Global Risk Management (GRM) Leadership Rotation Program , a strategic initiative that provides senior managers with rotational assignments across the enterprise to build leadership capability and a diverse talent pool. Over four cohorts, 75 per cent of participants have been women or members of equity-deserving groups.

, a strategic initiative that provides senior managers with rotational assignments across the enterprise to build leadership capability and a diverse talent pool. Over four cohorts, 75 per cent of participants have been women or members of equity-deserving groups. Championing equitable access to development , by helping make it easier for teams to support participants in the GRM Leadership Rotation Program during their rotations, expanding access to development opportunities across the business.

, by helping make it easier for teams to support participants in the GRM Leadership Rotation Program during their rotations, expanding access to development opportunities across the business. Serving as Co-Executive Sponsor of Risk & Compliance Women in Leadership , scaling the Group Mentorship Program from a Canada-only pilot in 2019 into a global platform of 15 cohorts both English and Spanish, engaging more than 350 mentees and 150 mentors to date.

, scaling the Group Mentorship Program from a Canada-only pilot in 2019 into a global platform of 15 cohorts both English and Spanish, engaging more than 350 mentees and 150 mentors to date. Advancing inclusive talent practices, partnering with Human Resources and Talent Acquisition to help ensure equitable access to recruitment, development and career growth opportunities.

"Rose's leadership style is grounded in inclusion – she has a consistent ability to bring people together, create space for different perspectives, and build the trust needed to deliver mission-critical program success," said Shannon McGinnis, Chief Risk Officer, Scotiabank. "Through her mentorship, sponsorship, and leadership, Rose has made a lasting impact across the Global Risk Management team. On behalf of all of us at Scotiabank, we congratulate her on this well-deserved recognition."

Beyond the Bank, Rose serves on the Board of Directors of the Women's College Hospital Foundation, which is committed to breaking down barriers to health care access and building a more inclusive health care system. Through her leadership at Scotiabank and in the community, Rose continues to pave the way for future leaders, helping advance a more inclusive future within financial services and beyond.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.5 trillion (as at April 30, 2026), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

SOURCE Scotiabank

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