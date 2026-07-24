Scotiabank announces interest rate reset on Fixed Rate Resetting Limited Recourse Capital Notes, Series 1

TORONTO, July 24, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Bank of Nova Scotia ("Scotiabank" or the "Bank") (TSX: BNS) (NYSE: BNS) today announced the interest rate for its $1.25 billion principal amount of 3.70% Fixed Rate Resetting Limited Recourse Capital Notes, Series 1 (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC)) (Subordinated Indebtedness) (the "Notes") for the five-year period commencing on July 27, 2026.

In accordance with the terms of the trust indenture dated June 15, 2021 (the "LRCN Indenture") governing the Notes, the interest rate on the Notes for the period from and including July 27, 2026, to, but excluding, July 27, 2031, will be 5.987% per annum.

The interest rate on the Notes was calculated as the interest rate per annum equal to the Government of Canada Yield (as defined in the LRCN Indenture) on the business day prior to the interest reset date of July 27, 2026, plus 2.761%.

Interest on the Notes will continue to be payable quarterly in arrears on January 27, April 27, July 27 and October 27 of each year, with the first such payment occurring on October 27, 2026.

The Notes were issued pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated June 10, 2021, to the Bank's short form base shelf prospectus dated July 21, 2020, and are scheduled to mature on July 27, 2081.

In connection with the issuance of the Notes, the Bank also issued $1.25 billion principal amount Fixed Rate Resetting Perpetual Subordinated Additional Tier 1 Capital Notes (NVCC) (Subordinated Indebtedness) ("the AT1 Notes") held by Computershare Trust Company of Canada as trustee (the "LRT Trustee") of Scotiabank LRCN Trust (the "Limited Recourse Trust"). In accordance with the terms of the trust indenture dated June 14, 2021, governing the AT1 Notes, the interest rate on the AT1 Notes for the period from and including July 27, 2026, to, but excluding, July 27, 2031, will be 5.987% per annum. The interest rate on the AT1 Notes was calculated on the same basis as the Notes. In case of non-payment of interest or principal of the Notes when due, the noteholder's sole recourse in respect of such claim will be limited to such noteholder's proportionate share of the assets held by the LRT Trustee in respect of the Limited Recourse Trust, which consist of AT1 Notes except in limited circumstances.

The Notes may be redeemed by the Bank in whole or in part during the period from June 27 to and including July 27, 2031, and every five years thereafter. Such optional redemption is subject to the prior approval of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (Canada) and on not less than 10 days' and not more than 60 days' notice to each noteholder, and the Bank shall redeem such aggregate principal amount of AT1 Notes that is equal to the aggregate principal amount of Notes redeemed or purchased for cancellation by the Bank, in accordance with the terms of such AT1 Notes.

For more information, the prospectus supplement dated June 10, 2021 is available on the Bank's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.5 trillion (as at April 30, 2026), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS).

For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

From time to time, our public communications include oral or written forward-looking statements. Statements of this type are included in this document, and may be included in other filings with Canadian securities regulators or the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), or in other communications. In addition, representatives of the Bank may include forward-looking statements orally to analysts, investors, the media and others. All such statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and any applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements made in this document, the Management's Discussion and Analysis in the Bank's 2025 Annual Report under the headings "Outlook" and in other statements regarding the Bank's objectives, strategies to achieve those objectives, the regulatory environment in which the Bank operates, anticipated financial results, and the outlook for the Bank's businesses and for the Canadian, U.S. and global economies. Such statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "believe," "expect," "aim," "achieve," "foresee," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "outlook," "seek," "schedule," "plan," "goal," "strive," "target," "project," "commit," "objective," and similar expressions of future or conditional verbs, such as "will," "may," "should," "would," "might," "can" and "could" and positive and negative variations thereof.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, which give rise to the possibility that our predictions, forecasts, projections, expectations or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that our assumptions may not be correct and that our financial performance objectives, vision and strategic goals will not be achieved.

We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these statements as a number of risk factors, many of which are beyond our control and effects of which can be difficult to predict, could cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations, targets, estimates or intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements.

The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including but not limited to: general economic and market conditions in the countries in which we operate and globally; changes in currency and interest rates; increased funding costs and market volatility due to market illiquidity and competition for funding; the failure of third parties to comply with their obligations to the Bank and its affiliates, including relating to the care and control of information, and other risks arising from the Bank's use of third parties; changes in monetary, fiscal, or economic policy and tax legislation and interpretation; changes in laws and regulations or in supervisory expectations or requirements, including capital, interest rate and liquidity requirements and guidance, and the effect of such changes on funding costs; geopolitical risk (including policies and other changes related to, or affecting, economic or trade matters, including tariffs, countermeasures, tariff mitigation policies and tax-related risks); changes to our credit ratings; the possible effects on our business and the global economy of war, conflicts or terrorist actions and unforeseen consequences arising from such actions; technological changes, including open banking and the use of data and artificial intelligence in our business, and technology resiliency; operational and infrastructure risks; reputational risks; the accuracy and completeness of information the Bank receives on customers and counterparties; the timely development and introduction of new products and services, and the extent to which products or services previously sold by the Bank require the Bank to incur liabilities or absorb losses not contemplated at their origination; our ability to execute our strategic plans, including the successful completion of acquisitions and dispositions, including obtaining regulatory approvals; critical accounting estimates and the effect of changes to accounting standards, rules and interpretations on these estimates; global capital markets activity; the Bank's ability to attract, develop and retain key executives; the evolution of various types of fraud or other criminal behaviour to which the Bank is exposed; anti-money laundering; disruptions or attacks (including cyberattacks) on the Bank's information technology, internet connectivity, network accessibility, or other voice or data communications systems or services, which may result in data breaches, unauthorized access to sensitive information, denial of service and potential incidents of identity theft; increased competition in the geographic and business areas in which we operate, including through internet and mobile banking and non-traditional competitors; exposure related to significant litigation and regulatory matters; environmental, social and governance risks, including climate-related risk, our ability to implement various sustainability-related initiatives (both internally and with our clients and other stakeholders) under expected time frames, and our ability to scale our sustainable-finance products and services; the occurrence of natural and unnatural catastrophic events and claims resulting from such events, including disruptions to public infrastructure, such as transportation, communications, power or water supply; inflationary pressures; global supply-chain disruptions; Canadian housing and household indebtedness; the emergence or continuation of widespread health emergencies or pandemics, including their impact on the local, national or global economies, financial market conditions and the Bank's business, results of operations, financial condition and prospects; and the Bank's anticipation of and success in managing the risks implied by the foregoing. A substantial amount of the Bank's business involves making loans or otherwise committing resources to specific companies, industries or countries. Unforeseen events affecting such borrowers, industries or countries could have a material adverse effect on the Bank's financial results, businesses, financial condition or liquidity. These and other factors may cause the Bank's actual performance to differ materially from that contemplated by forward-looking statements. The Bank cautions that the preceding list is not exhaustive of all possible risk factors and other factors could also adversely affect the Bank's results, for more information, please see the "Risk Management" section of the Bank's 2025 Annual Report, as may be updated by quarterly reports.

Material economic assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained in this document are set out in the 2025 Annual Report under the headings "Outlook", as updated by quarterly reports. The "Outlook" and "2026 Priorities" sections are based on the Bank's views and the actual outcome is uncertain. Readers should consider the above-noted factors when reviewing these sections. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions with respect to the Bank and its securities, investors and others should carefully consider the preceding factors, other uncertainties and potential events.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this document represent the views of management only as of the date hereof and are presented for the purpose of assisting the Bank's shareholders and analysts in understanding the Bank's financial position, objectives and priorities, and anticipated financial performance as at and for the periods ended on the dates presented, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Except as required by law, the Bank does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on its behalf.

Additional information relating to the Bank, including the Bank's Annual Information Form, can be located on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca and on the EDGAR section of the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

SOURCE Scotiabank

For further information: Meny Grauman, Investor Relations, Scotiabank, [email protected]