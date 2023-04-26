SCOTIABANK CONTACT PHOTOGRAPHY FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES FULL PROGRAM AND HIGHLIGHTS OF MAY 2023 EDITION

Canadian and international artists will present lens-based projects in museums, galleries, public spaces and more across Toronto

TORONTO, April 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival today announced the full program of the 27th edition of the annual citywide event spanning May 2023. As part of this year's Core Program, artists will present lens-based works in exhibitions, site-specific installations, and commissioned projects at museums, galleries, and public spaces across Toronto. Among these are CONTACT's critically acclaimed Outdoor Installations—a central component of the Festival's program. This year CONTACT welcomes several guest curators activating 21 sites across the city. The Festival runs April 28 – May 31, 2023, and is free and open to the public.

Among the almost 100 artists, documentary photographers, and photojournalists featured across the Core Program of gallery exhibitions and outdoor installations are: Farah Al Qasimi, Joi T. Arcand, Hélène Amouzou, Nabil Azab, Genesis Báez, Ursula Biemann, Catherine Blackburn, Mary Bunch, Jawa El Khash, Lindsey French, Karina Griffith, Maggie Groat, Grace Grothaus, Maïmouna Guerresi, Aziz Hazara, Robert Kautuk, Jake Kimble, Seif Kousmate, Nadya Kwandibens, Long Time no See, Meryl McMaster, Suzanne Morrissette, Joel Ong, Abdi Osman, Sarah Palmer, Celeste Pedri-Spade, Racquel Rowe, Wayne Salmon, Serapis, Rasa Smite & Raitis Smits, Sunday School, Wolfgang Tillmans, Jane Tingley, Dolleen Tisawii'ashii Manning and Jin-me Yoon.

"CONTACT is delighted to present an exciting roster of artists for this year's Festival who bring insights and observations on myriad local and global cultural, political, and environmental issues," said CONTACT Executive Director Tara Smith. "The entire CONTACT team is honoured to have such an impressive range of works on view, and we thank our many partners and supporters for making this possible."

In addition to the Core Program are the Festival's Open Call Exhibitions, presenting a range of works by artists at galleries and alternative spaces across the city. This year there are over 330 artists in more than 115 Open Call Exhibitions in the metro area. Click here for further information.

CONTACT also organizes and co-presents a wide range of Public Programs including a photobook fair, photobook dummy reviews, lectures, panels, and workshops open to a wide audience. Click through for further information on Core and Open Call Exhibitions, and Public Programs.

Highlights of the 2023 Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival include the following:

Maggie Groat | DOUBLE PENDULUM

CONTACT Gallery | 80 Spadina Ave, Ste 205 | May 6 – June 17

Harbourfront Centre Parking Pavilion | 235 Queens Quay W | May 1 – 31

Billboards | Dovercourt Rd and Dupont St | May 1 – June 2

Curated by Tara Smith

Opening reception (CONTACT Gallery): Friday, May 5, 6–9pm

Presented across three sites—at CONTACT Gallery, on billboards, and in an outdoor installation at Harbourfront Centre—newly commissioned work by artist Maggie Groat implements a collage-based approach in installation, sculpture, and image. Her practice investigates decolonial ways of being, alternative archiving, sustainable exhibition making, and the transformative potential of salvaged materials during times of living through climate emergencies. Presented by CONTACT. Exhibition supported by Cindy and Shon Barnett. Outdoor Installation presented in partnership with Harbourfront Centre. Billboards supported by PATTISON Outdoor Advertising.

Sunday School | Feels Like Home

Art Gallery of Ontario | 317 Dundas St W | May 6, 2023 – May 2024 | Curated by Emilie Croning

Billboards, Lansdowne & Dundas | May 1 – June 2 | Curated by Emilie Croning & Sunday School

Opening reception (AGO): Friday, May 5, 6–9pm

Sunday School is a creative agency bringing together photographers, videographers, stylists, and models from across Africa and the diaspora to create compelling visual stories. This two-part presentation—an exhibition at the Art Gallery of Ontario and selected billboards in Toronto—will be Sunday School's first major display in the city. The presentations celebrate the agency's collaborative ethos and the ways in which they are pushing the boundaries of storytelling, shedding light on notions of identity, fashion, and culture at the intersection of art and education. Presented by the Art Gallery of Ontario in partnership with CONTACT. Billboard presentation supported by PATTISON Outdoor Advertising

Joi T. Arcand, Catherine Blackburn, Nadya Kwandibens, Celeste Pedri-Spade | Materialized

Critical Distance Centre for Curators | 401 Richmond St, Ste S-122 | April 21 – June 3

Billboard at Artscape Youngplace | 180 Shaw St | April 21 – June 3

Curated by Ariel Smith

A co-presentation by Native Women in the Arts and Critical Distance Centre for Curators, this exhibition presents work by Joi T. Arcand, Catherine Blackburn, Nadya Kwandibens, and Celeste Pedri-Spade, each of whom utilizes photography combined with textiles, adornment arts, and customary practices to examine themes of intergenerational memory, familial narrative, and decolonization. Co-presented by Native Women in the Arts and Critical Distance Centre for Curators, in partnership with CONTACT

Jake Kimble | Grow Up #1

Mural, 460 King St W, north façade | May 1 – June 30

Curated by Emmy Lee Wall, Capture Photography Festival

Jake Kimble's practice combines humour and pathos in vulnerable, self-reflective images often featuring the artist engaged in acts of self-repair. The work reflects his experience growing up in a chaotic household in which he felt the burden of adult responsibility. In Grow Up #1 he wears a cowboy hat, complicating his identity as a Chipewyan (Dëne Sųłıné) child from Treaty 8 territory in the Northwest Territories, and subverting traditional dichotomies of "cowboys and Indians" and "parent and child" by playing both roles simultaneously. Presented by CONTACT in partnership with Capture Photography Festival.

Robert Kautuk | Up Front: Inuit Public Art at Onsite Gallery

Onsite Gallery | 199 Richmond St W (exterior) | April 1 – August 31 | Curated by Ryan Rice

The Inuit Art Foundation and Onsite Gallery present Up Front: Inuit Public Art at Onsite Gallery, a new series of commissioned digital murals by Inuit artists. In this iteration, aerial photography by Robert Kautuk animates the gallery's façade, bringing his unique vision to downtown Toronto. Presented by Onsite Gallery in partnership with the Inuit Art Foundation and CONTACT

Group exhibition | more-than-human

Onsite Gallery | 199 Richmond St W | through May 13 | Curated by Jane Tingley

Artists: Ursula Biemann, Mary Bunch, Lindsey French, Grace Grothaus, Suzanne Morissette, Joel Ong, Rasa Smite & Raitis Smits, Jane Tingley with Faadhi Fauzi & Ilze (Kavi) Briede, Dolleen Tisawii'ashii Manning

more-than-human features ten contemporary Canadian and international artists using interactive and experiential digital media to challenge, excite, and shift our collective understanding of the more-than-human mind. Inspired by an ethic of inclusion that acknowledges the rights of nature through stewardship and care, the exhibition questions what it means to be alive and have agency, bringing together artists, Indigenous leaders, scholars, technologists, and scientists to build connections across diverse knowledge fields. Presented by Onsite Gallery in partnership with CONTACT

Wolfgang Tillmans | To look without fear

Art Gallery of Ontario | 317 Dundas St W | April 7 – October 1

The artist's first major retrospective in Canada showcases the scope of his practice, comprising everything from intimate observations to incisive commentary on the shape of our world today. The exhibition features ecstatic images of nightlife, sensitive portraits, architectural studies, documents of social movements, still lifes, astronomical phenomena, and camera-less abstractions. The exhibition reveals the full breadth of Tillmans' creative output to date, with photographs, video projections, sound installations, and his ongoing project Truth Study Center on display. Organized at the AGO by Sophie Hackett with Marina Dumont-Gauthier. Developed by Roxana Marcoci at The Museum of Modern Art with Caitlin Ryan and Phil Taylor.

Farah Al Qasimi | Night Swimming

Davisville Subway Station platform | Davisville Ave at Yonge St, along platform

May 1 – June 2 | Curated by Sara Knelman

Working between the United Arab Emirates and New York, Lebanese American artist Farah Al Qasimi finds her vibrant, collage-like compositions in the international cityscapes around her or creates them in-studio. The images in Night Swimming show fragments of shop displays, luxury interiors, and street life, weaving together the complexities of cultural identity, gender roles, and consumer culture. Presented by CONTACT. Supported by PATTISON Outdoor Advertising

Writing Without Words: The Autoportraits of Hélène Amouzou

Metro Hall | Structure along King St W at John St | May 1 – 31 | Curated by Mark Sealy

Togolese-Belgian photographer Hélène Amouzou creates distinctive imagery through long exposures, generating photographic apparitions that speak to issues of displacement and exile. The 13 haunting, larger-than-life images in this outdoor installation reveal the deepest parts of the artist herself and evoke the spectre of people forced to migrate across the globe. Presented by CONTACT in partnership with Autograph London and University Arts London, and the City of Toronto

Aziz Hazara | Bow Echo

Mercer Union, a centre for contemporary art 1286 Bloor St W | May 6 – July 22

Curated by Nasrin Himada

Opening reception: Friday, May 5, 7–10pm

For his first solo exhibition in Canada, Berlin-based Aziz Hazara offers a deep engagement with geopolitics, particularly the enduring destabilization and strife afflicting his home of Afghanistan. In Bow Echo (2019), five boys are seen braving harsh winds to climb atop a large rock from which they ceremonially sound a kazoo—a small gesture that hopes to carry an urgent message in their community's plight against repression and violence. Presented by Mercer Union in partnership with CONTACT

Seif Kousmate | Waha (Oasis)

Billboards at King St W & Strachan Avenue | May 1 – June 2 | Curated by Gaëlle Morel

Waha ("oasis" in Arabic) is Moroccan artist Seif Kousmate's photographic essay exploring the consequences of climate change and rural exodus on the oasis ecosystem in Morocco. For centuries, Morocco's oases have been home to human settlements, agriculture, and important economic, architectural, and cultural heritage. Today, two thirds of the country's oasis habitat has vanished—a process accelerated by environmental changes. Presented by CONTACT. Supported by PATTISON Outdoor Advertising

Long Time No See | LONGING BELONGING * 100 YEARS 100 STORIES

Varley Art Gallery of Markham | 216 Main St, Unionville, Markham | May 13 – September 3 Curated by Anik Glaude

Opening reception: Saturday, May 13, 2–4pm

The Long Time No See collective (Emily Chan, Richard Fung, Kwoi Gin, Brenda Joy Lem, Keith Lock, Morris Lum, Maylynn Quan, Amy Shuang Wang, Rick Wong, Sandy Yep, Shellie Zhang) tackles Canada's colonialist history in this exhibition marking the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Exclusion Act. Presenting images and stories gathered from Markham community members in spaces that elicit "belonging," this project asks: What is our place on this land? What is remembered? What is forgotten? What is our role in reconciliation? How do we all belong? Presented by Varley Art Gallery of Markham in partnership with CONTACT. Funded in part by the Canada Council for the Arts, the Ontario Arts Council, the Varley-McKay Art Foundation of Markham, and the City of Markham

Jin-me Yoon | Scotiabank Photography Award

The Image Centre | 33 Gould St | Main Gallery | April 29 – August 5 | Curated by Gaëlle Morel

Opening reception: Friday, April 28, 7–10pm (Festival Launch)

Korean-born, Vancouver-based Jin-me Yoon critically reflects upon the construction of national and diasporic identities in relation to her personal experience and broader geopolitical contexts. Winner of the 2022 Scotiabank Photography Award, Yoon repurposes visual stereotypes and dominant narratives to explore gender, culture, and citizenship in an accelerated, globalized era. Yoon's work also reframes viewers' understanding of some of the most pressing issues today, including the impacts of colonialism, militarization, displacement, and environmental devastation. Organized by The Image Centre, presented by Scotiabank, in partnership with CONTACT

Group Exhibition | Black(Cite)

Gallery TPW | 170 St. Helens Ave | April 20 – June 24 | Curated by Rinaldo Walcott

Artists: Karina Griffith, Abdi Osman, Racquel Rowe, Wayne Salmon

Exemplifying Black aesthetic traditions of artmaking in documentary, collage, and abstract practices, the artists in Black(Cite) employ poetic meditation on the sea and water, documentation of everyday Black life, performing Black living, and commenting on sexuality and gender. The exhibition places these Canadian artists' work in dialogue with broader diasporic conversations, while calling to mind the work of Black artists in the art-historical canon.

Group Exhibition | Joy. Sorrow. Anger. Love. PRIDE.

Collison Gallery | 30 Wellington St W Unit G114

June 1 – July 2 | Curated by The Magenta Foundation and the Joy. Sorrow. Anger. Love. PRIDE Curatorial Team

Opening reception: Thursday, June 1, 7–10pm

Joy. Sorrow. Anger. Love. PRIDE. is Toronto Pride's first exhibition and publication, to be launched in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of The ArQuives—Canada's only national LGBTQ2+ archive. The exhibition and publication will feature archival photographs, print media, and ephemera selected from among the ArQuives' holdings and from a public call for submissions. Focused on Toronto Pride from 1970 to the present day, this comprehensive research project will kick off the 2023 Pride Season. Presented by the Magenta Foundation in partnership with The ArQuives and CONTACT.

CONTACT PHOTOBOOK FAIR

Stephen Bulger Gallery | 1356 Dundas St W | Saturday, April 29, 11am–5pmThe CONTACT Photobook Fair makes its return in its third edition, hosting independent publishers and leading contemporary photographers, designers, and artists from around the world, offering popular titles and recent releases and featuring the most compelling Canadian and international photobooks of our time. This unique event fosters opportunities for enthusiasts to build connections, discover new projects, and exchange ideas on books and photography. Publishers include:

Anchorless Press (Norfolk County, ON), Bywater Bros. Editions (Port Colborne, ON), Benschop Books (Denver, CO), C Magazine (Toronto), Free Pony Press (Amsterdam/Montréal), Gallery 44 Centre for Contemporary Photography (Toronto), Les Éditions du Renard (Montréal), Magic Hour Press (Montréal), Pomegranate Press (Richmond, VA), Pumice Raft (Toronto), Void (Athens/Reykjavik), VU Photo (Quebec City), and Witty Books (Torino, Italy). Recent titles will also be available for purchase from: Aperture, Chose Commune, Loose Joints, Overlapse, Trespasser, Self Publish, Be Happy and more. The event is free and open to the public and is presented in partnership with Stephen Bulger Gallery and supported by Dara and Marvin Singer.

Festival Partners

CONTACT's 2023 Core Program of Exhibitions and Outdoor Installations are developed through collaborations with partners across Toronto, including: A Space Gallery; Aga Khan Museum; Allied Properties; The ArQuives; Arsenal Contemporary Art Toronto; Art Gallery of Mississauga; Art Gallery of Ontario; The Art Museum at the University of Toronto; Artspace Gallery; Art Spin; Black Artists' Network in Dialogue; The Bentway Conservancy; Blackwood Gallery; Blouin Division; Capture Photography Festival; Christie Contemporary; City of Toronto; Cooper Cole and Mason Studio; Corkin Gallery; Critical Distance Centre for Curators; Daniel Faria Gallery; Dianna Witte Gallery; Evergreen Brick Works; Gallery 44; Gallery TPW; Goethe-Institut Toronto; Harbourfront Centre; Harbour Square Park; Human Rights Watch; The Image Centre and Toronto Metropolitan University; John B. Aird Gallery; Joys; MKG127; The Magenta Foundation; McMichael Canadian Art Collection; Mercer Union; Mount Dennis BIA; Museum of Contemporary Art Toronto; National Gallery of Canada; Olga Korper Gallery; Onsite Gallery; Paul Petro Contemporary Art; Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives, and the Region of Peel; The Power Plant Contemporary Art Gallery; Prefix Institute of Contemporary Art; Pumice Raft; redbox; Stephen Bulger Gallery; Toronto District School Board; Towards Gallery; Trinity Square Video; United Contemporary; Varley Art Gallery of Markham; Waterfront Toronto; The Westin Harbour Castle Conference Centre; Xpace Cultural Centre; and Zalucky Contemporary. Additional partners will be announced in the coming months.

CONTACT gratefully acknowledges the support of Canada Council for the Arts, Ontario Arts Council, Ontario Cultural Attractions Fund, Istituto Italiano di Cultura, La Fondation Emmanuelle Gattuso, Partners in Art, Toronto Arts Council funded by The City of Toronto, and all funders, donors, and program partners.

About Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival

CONTACT fosters and celebrates the art and profession of photography with its annual Festival across greater Toronto in May and year-round programming in the CONTACT Gallery. CONTACT presents lens-based works by acclaimed and emerging artists, documentary photographers, and photojournalists from Canada and around the world. The curated program of Core Exhibitions and site-specific Core Outdoor Installations featuring works by local and international artists, presented in collaboration with major museums, galleries, and artist-run centers, are the heart of the Festival. These are cultivated through partnerships, commissions, and new discoveries, framing the cultural, social, and political events of our times. CONTACT presents a wide range of programs including a photobook fair, lectures, talks, panels, workshops, and symposia during the Festival. Please check the CONTACT website for updates.

CONTACT, a not-for-profit organization founded in 1997, is generously supported by its title sponsor Scotiabank, and Scotia Wealth Management, as well as 3M Canada, The Ace Hotel, Beyond Digital Imaging, BIG Digital, Four By Eight Signs, Gladstone House; Pattison Outdoor Advertising, Saman Design, Toronto Image Works, The Gilder, Unit 11, Transcontinental, and Waddington's Auctioneers and Appraisers.

Media Sponsors: 1854 & British Journal of Photography, Artdaily, artnet, ART PAPERS, blogTO, C&, CBC Toronto, HYPERALLERGIC, L'Oeil de la Photographie, MOMUS, Muskrat Magazine.com, The Globe and Mail, and Windspeaker.com

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of over $1.3 trillion (as at January 31, 2023), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @Scotiabank.

