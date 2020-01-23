Scotiabank completes its Investor Day in Santiago, Chile

Sharper focus

The Bank's six core markets represent more than 85% of Scotiabank's earnings. "We are the only bank with a significant presence in Canada, the US, Mexico, Peru, Chile and Colombia," said Mr. Porter. "These are high-quality, stable democracies with strong institutions, open economies, and – importantly – free trade agreements, which are essential to their long-term growth and prosperity."

In terms of the Bank's business mix, "Global Wealth Management is a critically important business where we are focusing on growth," said Mr. Porter. "Our recent decision to report Wealth Management as an independent business line reflects the greater breadth of our business, as well as our confidence in our ability to grow it."

Commitment to customers

Mr. Porter also spoke to the Bank's "unwavering commitment to our customers." This includes significant investments in technology that allow the Bank to better understand customers' expectations and financial goals.

"Everywhere we operate, digital and mobile banking is growing quickly," said Mr. Porter. "We aspire to be the best in this space and offer a great experience to our customers."

Building a winning team

Scotiabank has put a significant emphasis in recent years on developing strong talent, and attracting industry leaders to the Bank. "From my perspective, our team is stronger than it has ever been," said Mr. Porter. "It is well aligned and brings energy, confidence, and commitment to delivering high-quality, consistent and predictable earnings to our shareholders."

In closing, Mr. Porter told investors that "we have radically simplified the Bank's operations, removed distractions, and focused on the Americas. Today, we are a highly-competitive player in each of our core markets, with multiple avenues for growth."

Key highlights from Scotiabank's Investor Day:

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas

The Bank's six "core markets" are Canada , the US, Mexico , Peru , Chile and Colombia . Scotiabank is the leading bank in the Caribbean .

). Scotiabank has competitive scale in high growth markets with favourable operating environments for banking.

The repositioning of the Bank's geographic footprint is "substantially complete." It has simplified and focused the Bank.

Capital deployment is focused on share buybacks while the Bank remains well positioned for any M&A opportunities.

Outlook for PCLs is stable. There is common risk management governance across the Bank.

Scotiabank is focused on realizing the "digital dividend" from technology investment—a better productivity ratio and greater customer satisfaction.

