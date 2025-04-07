HALIFAX, NS, April 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Scotiabank announced a $3 million community investment in Atlantic Canada, marking its largest annual commitment in the region. Funding will support local communities through partnerships with non-profit organizations, which will include programs focused on economic resilience that are in line with the Bank's ScotiaRISE initiative.

The ScotiaRISE community investment program supports initiatives that address critical issues to strengthen economic resilience, including improving high school graduation rates and post-secondary participation, removing barriers to workforce participation and career development, and supporting newcomer inclusion and basic needs. Launched in 2021, ScotiaRISE has contributed more than $150 million and partnered with over 300 organizations worldwide, including more than 30 active partnerships in Atlantic Canada.

"Scotiabank's commitment to Atlantic Canada is deeply rooted in our Bank's heritage and in our vision of being our clients' most trusted financial partner across the communities we serve," said Scott Thomson, President and CEO, Scotiabank. "Our increased community investment in Atlantic Canada underscores our commitment to help strengthen emerging and growing communities and create meaningful opportunities for individuals and families to reach their full potential."

"Atlantic Canada has immense economic potential, driven by our traditional industries as well as emerging ones," said the Honorable Colton LeBlanc, Minister of Growth and Development for the Province of Nova Scotia. "We're excited about what the future holds in terms of economic growth and development. We thank Scotiabank for its significant investment in Nova Scotia and across the region."

ScotiaRISE recently partnered with Dalhousie University to invest in the new College of Digital Transformation, which provides training for underrepresented and equity-deserving groups in management and computer science careers. ScotiaRISE also partners locally with United Way in Atlantic Canada to support people living in poverty, working to ensure that everyone has access to the programs and services they need to thrive.

Among other community partnerships across Atlantic Canada, ScotiaRISE actively collaborates with Easter Seals Nova Scotia, Hope Blooms, Janeway Children's Hospital Foundation, Junior Achievement New Brunswick, the Nova Scotia Community College, QEII Health Sciences Centre Foundation, and The Prep Academy.

About ScotiaRISE

ScotiaRISE is Scotiabank's $500 million community investment initiative designed to help remove barriers and increase access to a more resilient future for individuals, families and communities across our footprint. Through community partnerships, ScotiaRISE invests in three focus areas: improving high school and post-secondary participation, removing career barriers, and supporting newcomer economic inclusion. ScotiaRISE also invests in programs that address reclamation of Indigenous language and culture as well as urgent and basic needs, such as improving access to basic supports like food and water, shelter and medical care. Since its launch in 2021, ScotiaRISE has invested over $150 million and partnered with over 300 organizations worldwide to provide the tools people need to reach their full potential.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.4 trillion (as at January 31, 2025), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

SOURCE Scotiabank

For media inquiries: Katie Raskina, [email protected], 647 308-8265