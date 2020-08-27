TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Brian Porter, President and Chief Executive Officer of Scotiabank, participated in a virtual fireside chat with Meny Grauman, Managing Director of Canadian Financial Services and the Bank's financial services research analyst, to discuss Scotiabank's quarterly results, how the Bank is navigating COVID-19, and the current economic climate.

A video replay of the event is available here: https://www.scotiabank.com/ca/en/about/investors-shareholders/events-and-presentations.html

To view Scotiabank's most recent quarterly results, visit: https://www.scotiabank.com/corporate/en/home/media-centre/media-centre/news-release.html?id=3575&language=en

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at July 31, 2020), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit our website and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

SOURCE Scotiabank

For further information: For investor inquiries only: Philip Smith, Investor Relations, [email protected], 416-863-2866; For media inquiries only: Clancy Zeifman, Global Communications, [email protected], 416-933-1864

Related Links

www.scotiabank.ca

