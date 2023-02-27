TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Scotiabank has announced its renewed partnership with Black Artists' Network In Dialogue (BAND) with a commitment of $450,000 over three years. The partnership will help facilitate BAND's journey to support, document and showcase the artistic and cultural contributions of Black artists and cultural workers in Canada and around the world. The announcement was made during the Bank's annual Black History Month global event Celebrating Black Voices, highlighting stories of achievement and excellence from Black employees, customers and community partners.

"Scotiabank is to committed advancing diversity and increasing opportunities to create more inclusive and resilient communities," said Meigan Terry, Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability, Social Impact and Communications Officer at Scotiabank. "We are proud of our ScotiaRISE partnership with BAND, which supports the organization in their vision to connect Black culture to communities to inspire, enlighten and educate through the arts."

Through their development as a charitable organization, BAND identified the need for an artistic and cultural organization to have dialogue about Black culture, for both the Black community and society at large. Enabled by ScotiaRISE, the Bank's 10-year, $500 million initiative to promote economic resilience, this partnership will support BAND in renovating existing spaces to present Emerging Artists Exhibits, providing coaching and mentorship opportunities to artists, and hosting workshops, presentations and speaking events.

"The team at BAND are happy to see that Scotiabank has continued to lead the way by dedicating funds to help make space for Black artists and cultural works to develop their professional practice," said Karen Carter, Co-Founder BAND. "We would not have a permanent home without the Bank's leadership. Now we see this continue with a generous three years of financial support for our capital improvements and the increased programming to complement the increase in galleries and programming."

Scotiabank's commitment to prioritizing equality and the inclusion of Black professionals is present not only during Black History Month, but year-round with initiatives including:

Continued participation in the McKinsey's Black Leadership Academy Program, where Scotiabank is building the talent group of Black leaders. The McKinsey's Management Accelerator Program focuses on developing the skills of mid-level managers, and the Black Executive Leadership Program provides executives with an opportunity to refine their leadership skills.

As a signatory to the Black North Initiative CEO pledge, Scotiabank is committed to meeting the representation of Black employees in senior leadership to 3.5%, and the Black student workforce to 5% or more by 2025.

Scotiabank and MD Financial in partnership with the Canadian Medical Association announced a $1 million commitment over five years to support the BPAO. The partnership will support improved health outcomes for Black Ontarians, ensure practising Black physicians have opportunities for professional development, as well as supporting advocacy for students and physicians who face anti-Black racism.

Scotiabank's pledge of $200,000 to the CEE Centre for Young Black Professionals, a Toronto-based charity committed to advancing the economic and social development of Black youth facing multiple barriers to employment. The program provides participants with skills development, mentorship, and networking opportunities for Black youth in fields such as Social Services, Trades, IT, Coding, Entertainment trades, and Hospitality (culinary arts).

Scotiabank's Black-led Business Financing Program commits to providing $100 million in capital through term financing for both start-ups and established businesses. The program supports Black-led businesses growth through access to financial solutions, advice, and the benefit of offers from Bank partners.

For more information on Scotiabank's commitment to advancing diversity, inclusion and belonging, visit: www.scotiabank.com/blackhistorymonth

About BAND

Established in 2010, Black Artists' Networks in Dialogue (BAND) Gallery was co-founded by Karen Carter, Maxine Bailey, Karen Tyrell, and Julie Crooks after they saw a need for an artistic and cultural organization to have a dialogue about Black culture. BAND presents visual artist exhibitions, hosts performing art events, talks and panel discussions intended to encourage dialogue on current events among Black artists, cultural workers and the larger society. BAND focuses on developing emerging artists, curators and administrators by providing an accessible venue to showcase their work to the general public.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of over $1.3 trillion (as at October 31, 2022), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @Scotiabank.

