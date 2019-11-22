Scotiabank awarded Responsible Innovation in Financial Services by Digital Finance Institute

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - We are pleased to announce that Scotiabank has been named the winner of the Judge's Choice Award for Responsible Innovation in Financial Services at the 2019 Annual Canadian FinTech & AI Awards.

"Scotiabank is thrilled to have been recognized for leadership in innovation and first-to-market solutions by the Digital Finance Institute," said Rania Llewellyn, Executive Vice President, Global Business Payments. "With rapidly-evolving customer expectations, innovative digital technologies, and new service models, we put the customer experience at the centre of everything we do."

"The Digital Finance Institute's Awards recognize Canadian innovation and innovators in financial services and AI in Canada and help promote Canada as a leading hub for technology innovation and research," said Ellis Odynn, Executive Director of Digital Finance Institute.

The Awards recognize banks, credit unions, innovators, investors, advisory firms, law firms, technology companies, impactors and thought leaders across Canada in financial services. International experts judged the Awards this year from leading organizations that included Credit Suisse, the World Bank, Rolls-Royce, NASA, Lloyd's Bank, Amazon, Standard Chartered Bank, Airbnb, Hulu, Google, Cineplex, and LG Electronics.

The Awards winners were announced at an Awards Gala on November 18, 2019, at the Royal York Hotel where over 660 people were in attendance.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is Canada's international bank and a leading financial services provider in the Americas. We are dedicated to helping our more than 25 million customers become better off through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of more than 100,000 employees and assets of over $1 trillion (as at July 31, 2019), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:BNS.TO) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:BNS). For more information, please visit www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

SOURCE Scotiabank

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Julie Wainwright, Global Communications, Scotiabank, (416) 866-4720, julie.wainwright@scotiabank.com

Related Links

www.scotiabank.ca

