TORONTO, July 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Scotiabank today announced that Glen Gowland, Group Head, Global Wealth Management, will transition to the role of Vice Chair, effective January 1, 2024.

"Glen is an exceptional business leader and is deeply committed to the success of Scotiabank," said Scott Thomson, President and CEO, Scotiabank. "Since joining Scotiabank in 2000, Glen has played an instrumental role in helping us grow our Global Wealth Management franchise, transforming both our Asset Management and Advisory businesses, resulting in industry-leading growth and productivity. He also oversaw the addition and integration of both Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited and MD Financial Management Inc. to our operations, bolstering our wealth management capabilities in Canada and across our footprint."

Under Glen's leadership, the Global Wealth Management business has been recognized externally in many areas of leadership, most recently being named Best Private Bank by Global Finance Magazine and Best Domestic Private Bank in Canada by Euromoney. And the Bank's international wealth management business continues to grow at double-digit rates.

The Bank also announced today that Jacqui Allard will join Scotiabank as Deputy Head, Global Wealth Management, effective September 1, 2023, and will assume the role of Group Head, Global Wealth Management, on January 1, 2024. Jacqui joins Scotiabank from the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) where she was, most recently, Executive Vice President, Personal Financing Products in the Personal & Commercial Banking business. In this role, she led the mortgage, unsecured lending and automotive businesses at RBC, in addition to RBC's Caribbean Banking and U.S. cross-border banking business.

"I am pleased to have Jacqui join our leadership team at the Bank, bringing with her close to 30 years of experience across various global financial services organizations," said Mr. Thomson. "Jacqui is a dynamic leader with an impressive background in driving growth and building operating models that deliver scale and exceptional client experiences. I am confident that Jacqui will build on the great momentum Glen has created for our Global Wealth Management business as we look to continue to grow in Canada and across our core markets."

Jacqui has held various executive roles at RBC, including Head of Wealth Management Solutions and Client Experience, and leading strategy, transformation and marketing for Personal & Commercial Banking. Prior to joining RBC in 2014, Jacqui was head of Operations and Chief Information Officer for the global Investment Division for Manulife Financial, and, earlier, President of Manulife Asset Management Canada and Global Chief Operations Officer. Her prior experience, with State Street and Bank of Ireland includes positions in the United States, Canada, Australia, Ireland and the UK.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and all employees at Scotiabank, I would like to personally thank Glen for his tremendous leadership and for his continued counsel and support in his future role of Vice Chair," continued Mr. Thomson. "I am also delighted to welcome Jacqui to Scotiabank and look forward to working with her as part of our leadership team as we continue to focus on delivering profitable and sustainable growth for our shareholders."

