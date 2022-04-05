Scotiabank Announces Election of Directors Français

News provided by

Scotiabank

Apr 05, 2022, 15:03 ET

TORONTO, April 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Scotiabank announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated February 1, 2022 were elected as directors of the Bank. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 5, 2022 are set out below.

Election of Directors
Each of the following 13 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of the Bank:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Nora A. Aufreiter

608,490,951

98.03%

12,232,017

1.97%

Guillermo E. Babatz

612,403,329

98.66%

8,319,639

1.34%

Scott B. Bonham

613,966,108

98.91%

6,756,860

1.09%

Daniel (Don) H. Callahan

619,293,476

99.77%

1,429,492

0.23%

Lynn K. Patterson

617,952,335

99.55%

2,770,633

0.45%

Michael D. Penner

611,928,595

98.58%

8,794,372

1.42%

Brian J. Porter

619,191,126

99.75%

1,531,841

0.25%

Una M. Power

606,244,468

97.67%

14,478,500

2.33%

Aaron W. Regent

602,495,245

97.06%

18,227,722

2.94%

Calin Rovinescu

610,389,563

98.34%

10,333,405

1.66%

Susan L. Segal

612,258,284

98.64%

8,464,684

1.36%

L. Scott Thomson

601,732,440

96.94%

18,990,527

3.06%

Benita M. Warmbold

613,355,588

98.81%

7,367,380

1.19%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 5, 2022 will be published shortly on www.scotiabank.com, and filed with the Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About Scotiabank
Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of approximately 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at January 31, 2022), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

SOURCE Scotiabank

For further information: Media inquiries only: Laura Mergelas, Global Communications, 437-244-7863, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Scotiabank

About Scotiabank Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial...