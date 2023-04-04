Scotiabank Announces Election of Directors Français

TORONTO, April 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Scotiabank announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated February 1, 2023 were elected as directors of the Bank. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 4, 2023 are set out below.

Election of Directors
Each of the following 12 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of the Bank:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Nora A. Aufreiter

564,799,596

97.50 %

14,495,611

2.50 %

Guillermo E. Babatz

568,581,251

98.15 %

10,713,956

1.85 %

Scott B. Bonham

562,662,387

97.13 %

16,632,818

2.87 %

Daniel (Don) H. Callahan

563,080,117

97.20 %

16,215,088

2.80 %

W. Dave Dowrich

564,904,575

97.52 %

14,390,630

2.48 %

Lynn K. Patterson

568,637,004

98.16 %

10,658,202

1.84 %

Michael D. Penner

561,628,800

96.95 %

17,666,406

3.05 %

Una M. Power

567,600,056

97.98 %

11,695,150

2.02 %

Aaron W. Regent

554,746,061

95.76 %

24,549,144

4.24 %

Calin Rovinescu

563,230,118

97.23 %

16,064,464

2.77 %

L. Scott Thomson

571,024,663

98.57 %

8,270,542

1.43 %

Benita M. Warmbold

551,986,405

95.29 %

27,300,561

4.71 %


Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 4, 2023 will be published shortly on www.scotiabank.com, and filed with the Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of over $1.3 trillion (as at January 31, 2023), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @Scotiabank.

Media inquiries only: Clancy Zeifman, Global Communications, 416-520-3906, [email protected]

