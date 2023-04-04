Apr 04, 2023, 17:33 ET
TORONTO, April 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Scotiabank announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated February 1, 2023 were elected as directors of the Bank. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 4, 2023 are set out below.
Election of Directors
Each of the following 12 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of the Bank:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Nora A. Aufreiter
|
564,799,596
|
97.50 %
|
14,495,611
|
2.50 %
|
Guillermo E. Babatz
|
568,581,251
|
98.15 %
|
10,713,956
|
1.85 %
|
Scott B. Bonham
|
562,662,387
|
97.13 %
|
16,632,818
|
2.87 %
|
Daniel (Don) H. Callahan
|
563,080,117
|
97.20 %
|
16,215,088
|
2.80 %
|
W. Dave Dowrich
|
564,904,575
|
97.52 %
|
14,390,630
|
2.48 %
|
Lynn K. Patterson
|
568,637,004
|
98.16 %
|
10,658,202
|
1.84 %
|
Michael D. Penner
|
561,628,800
|
96.95 %
|
17,666,406
|
3.05 %
|
Una M. Power
|
567,600,056
|
97.98 %
|
11,695,150
|
2.02 %
|
Aaron W. Regent
|
554,746,061
|
95.76 %
|
24,549,144
|
4.24 %
|
Calin Rovinescu
|
563,230,118
|
97.23 %
|
16,064,464
|
2.77 %
|
L. Scott Thomson
|
571,024,663
|
98.57 %
|
8,270,542
|
1.43 %
|
Benita M. Warmbold
|
551,986,405
|
95.29 %
|
27,300,561
|
4.71 %
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 4, 2023 will be published shortly on www.scotiabank.com, and filed with the Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.
Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of over $1.3 trillion (as at January 31, 2023), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @Scotiabank.
Media inquiries only: Clancy Zeifman, Global Communications, 416-520-3906, [email protected]
SOURCE Scotiabank
