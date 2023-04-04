TORONTO, April 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Scotiabank announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated February 1, 2023 were elected as directors of the Bank. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 4, 2023 are set out below.

Election of Directors

Each of the following 12 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of the Bank:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Nora A. Aufreiter 564,799,596 97.50 % 14,495,611 2.50 % Guillermo E. Babatz 568,581,251 98.15 % 10,713,956 1.85 % Scott B. Bonham 562,662,387 97.13 % 16,632,818 2.87 % Daniel (Don) H. Callahan 563,080,117 97.20 % 16,215,088 2.80 % W. Dave Dowrich 564,904,575 97.52 % 14,390,630 2.48 % Lynn K. Patterson 568,637,004 98.16 % 10,658,202 1.84 % Michael D. Penner 561,628,800 96.95 % 17,666,406 3.05 % Una M. Power 567,600,056 97.98 % 11,695,150 2.02 % Aaron W. Regent 554,746,061 95.76 % 24,549,144 4.24 % Calin Rovinescu 563,230,118 97.23 % 16,064,464 2.77 % L. Scott Thomson 571,024,663 98.57 % 8,270,542 1.43 % Benita M. Warmbold 551,986,405 95.29 % 27,300,561 4.71 %



Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 4, 2023 will be published shortly on www.scotiabank.com, and filed with the Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of over $1.3 trillion (as at January 31, 2023), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @Scotiabank.

