Scotiabank Announces Election of Directors

Apr 09, 2024, 16:30 ET

TORONTO, April 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Scotiabank announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated February 7, 2024 were elected as directors of the Bank. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 9, 2024 are set out below.

Election of Directors

Each of the following 14 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of the Bank:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Nora A. Aufreiter

511,248,772

95.47 %

24,285,675

4.53 %

Guillermo E. Babatz

522,561,674

97.58 %

12,972,774

2.42 %

Scott B. Bonham

517,463,986

96.63 %

18,070,461

3.37 %

Daniel (Don) H. Callahan

518,369,055

96.79 %

17,165,392

3.21 %

W. Dave Dowrich

524,253,539

97.89 %

11,280,910

2.11 %

Michael B. Medline

532,980,861

99.52 %

2,553,587

0.48 %

Lynn K. Patterson

523,437,271

97.74 %

12,097,177

2.26 %

Michael D. Penner

517,663,676

96.66 %

17,870,771

3.34 %

Una M. Power

521,969,123

97.47 %

13,565,325

2.53 %

Aaron W. Regent

512,275,698

95.66 %

23,258,749

4.34 %

Calin Rovinescu

516,115,230

96.37 %

19,419,218

3.63 %

Sandra J. Stuart

510,882,081

95.40 %

24,652,367

4.60 %

L. Scott Thomson

523,851,975

97.82 %

11,682,473

2.18 %

Benita M. Warmbold

509,539,402

95.15 %

25,995,046

4.85 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 9, 2024 will be published shortly on www.scotiabank.com, and filed with the Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

