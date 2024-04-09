Scotiabank Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, April 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Scotiabank announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated February 7, 2024 were elected as directors of the Bank. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 9, 2024 are set out below.

Election of Directors

Each of the following 14 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of the Bank:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Nora A. Aufreiter 511,248,772 95.47 % 24,285,675 4.53 % Guillermo E. Babatz 522,561,674 97.58 % 12,972,774 2.42 % Scott B. Bonham 517,463,986 96.63 % 18,070,461 3.37 % Daniel (Don) H. Callahan 518,369,055 96.79 % 17,165,392 3.21 % W. Dave Dowrich 524,253,539 97.89 % 11,280,910 2.11 % Michael B. Medline 532,980,861 99.52 % 2,553,587 0.48 % Lynn K. Patterson 523,437,271 97.74 % 12,097,177 2.26 % Michael D. Penner 517,663,676 96.66 % 17,870,771 3.34 % Una M. Power 521,969,123 97.47 % 13,565,325 2.53 % Aaron W. Regent 512,275,698 95.66 % 23,258,749 4.34 % Calin Rovinescu 516,115,230 96.37 % 19,419,218 3.63 % Sandra J. Stuart 510,882,081 95.40 % 24,652,367 4.60 % L. Scott Thomson 523,851,975 97.82 % 11,682,473 2.18 % Benita M. Warmbold 509,539,402 95.15 % 25,995,046 4.85 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 9, 2024 will be published shortly on www.scotiabank.com, and filed with the Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

