TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Scotiabank today announced a dividend on the outstanding shares of the Bank, payable October 29, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 2, 2024:

Common Shares

Dividend No. 621 of $1.06 per share;

Holders may elect to receive their dividends in common shares of the Bank in lieu of cash dividends, in accordance with the Bank's Shareholder Dividend and Share Purchase Plan (the "Plan"). Under the Plan, the Bank determines whether the additional common shares will be purchased on the open market or issued by the Bank from treasury. At this time, and until October 31, 2024, for the purposes of dividend reinvestments and stock dividends under the Plan, the Bank will continue to issue Common Shares (as defined in the Plan) from treasury, with a 2% discount to the Average Market Price (as defined in the Plan). For optional share purchases made under the Plan, the Bank will issue common shares from treasury at 100% of the Average Market Price (as defined in the Plan) until October 31, 2024. Such shares will be allotted for issuance by Computershare Trust Company of Canada, as agent under the Plan, for the account of participants in the Plan, in an amount determined in accordance with the provisions of the Plan.

Effective November 1, 2024, and until such time as the Bank elects otherwise, the Bank will suspend the discount to the Average Market Price for dividend reinvestments and stock dividends under the Plan and will discontinue issuances of common shares from treasury under the Plan. Purchases of common shares under the Plan will be made by Computershare Trust Company of Canada, as agent under the Plan, in the secondary market in accordance with the provisions of the Plan. All brokerage commissions or service charges in connection with such purchases will be paid by the Bank.

