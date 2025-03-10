TORONTO, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Scotiabank released its annual set of sustainability-related publications today, including the 2024 Climate Report and 2024 Sustainability Report.

The 2024 Climate Report includes the Bank's climate transition plan and climate-focused engagement framework, designed to help us support our clients' climate objectives. The 2024 Sustainability Report incorporates the Canadian Public Accountability Statement and the Bank's annual sustainable issuance use of proceeds reporting.

"As we deliver against our vision to be our clients' most trusted financial partner, our Climate and Sustainability Reports highlight our commitment to transparent reporting," said Meigan Terry, Chief Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Officer at Scotiabank. "Our actions and efforts aim to support our clients, suppliers and communities towards their sustainability objectives."

Scotiabank is a S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook member, holding S&P Global's Top ESG score amongst banks in North America for two years (73/100, as at December 16, 2024). The Bank is a seven-year member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class North America Index and rated AAA by MSCI ESG ratings since May 2021.

Visit Scotiabank's Responsibility & Impact reporting page to access these reports and other sustainability-related publications.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.4 trillion (as at January 31, 2025), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

SOURCE Scotiabank

For media inquiries: Amarra Mohamed, [email protected], 647-534-1853