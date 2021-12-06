PGA TOUR member Joaquín Niemann to carry the

Scotia Wealth Management brand

Scotiabank announces strategic relationship with Chilean Golf Federation

SANTIAGO, Chile and TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Scotiabank (TSX: BNS) today announced that the Bank has become the title sponsor of the Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open. This PGA TOUR Latinoamérica event takes place from December 6-12, 2021 in the Santiago suburb of Vitacura. The terms of this new sponsorship agreement span three years and include title sponsor exclusive (financial industry) naming rights, onsite and broadcast brand exposure and client hosting and experiences.

In addition, Scotiabank has entered into a relationship with the Chilean Golf Federation and Joaquin Niemann, a PGA TOUR winner and member of the 2019 Presidents Cup International Team, Chile's No. 1-ranked player and the 30th-ranked player in the world. With this sponsorship, Niemann's golf bag will prominently feature the Scotia Wealth Management logo during tournament play and will participate in exclusive client experiences during the new Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open.

"Scotiabank is proud to partner with the PGA TOUR to deliver the Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open and to offer our clients in Chile and across the Pacific Alliance with access to this premier PGA TOUR event," said Ignacio Ruiz-Tagle, Vice President of Scotia Wealth Management in Chile. "This new sponsorship adds to Scotiabank's long history of supporting football clubs and events across the Pacific Alliance. We look forward to continuing to support the events that matter to our clients, and to providing them with unique client experiences."

"We are very proud to have Scotia Wealth Management join us as the title sponsorship of the Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open presented by Volvo," said Todd Rhinehart, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Executive Director. "It is truly exciting to have Scotiabank join our growing family of partners as it shows the continued growth of the sport and our tour in the region. We look forward to the success and growth of this partnership as we kick off our second event of the season on one of the most remarkable courses in Latin America."

"We are also delighted to welcome Chilean PGA player Joaquin Niemann as a Scotiabank Ambassador," continued Ruiz-Tagle. "Joaquin is known for his quick pace of play and his gallery pleasing birdies and has been delighting crowds along the PGA Tour for years. We are proud that he is carrying the Scotia Wealth Management brand on his bag during tournament play, and we look forward to supporting him in his continued quest for the top of the leaderboard."

"I am proud to carry the Scotia Wealth Management brand at the inaugural Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open and I look forward to a winning PGA TOUR season," said Joaquin Niemann, a six-shot winner of the PGA TOUR's Military Tribute at The Greenbrier in 2019. "I admire Scotiabank's long-time connections to communities across the Pacific Alliance and am honoured to be a Scotiabank Ambassador in the Pacific Alliance."

Ahead of the event, Scotia Wealth Management will host a Monday pro-am, giving 40 clients the opportunity to play on the championship course in advance of the tournament. Niemann will be in attendance and participate.

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica last conducted this tournament in 2019 when John Somers won the event at Club de Golf Mapocho. The tournament has been a part of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica schedule five times (2013-15 and 2018-19).

Scotia Wealth Management is delivered by a team of local and global experts who provide comprehensive wealth management brokerage and advice for each stage of clients' lives – for their family, their business, and their future. Scotia Wealth Management combines the client's vision, with the international wealth management expertise of the team to deliver a team-based, total wealth management approach.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of approximately 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at October 31, 2021), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

About PGA TOUR Latinoamérica

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica is a professional golf tour created in 2012 by the PGA TOUR in collaboration with promoters, clubs and national golf federations in Latin America. The inaugural season in 2012 featured 11 tournaments in seven countries in the Latin American region. In 2021-22, the Tour is targeting to play 12 events in seven countries.

All season, players will battle for the Totalplay Cup, with the points leader at the end of each season winning the Totalplay Cup and earning Korn Ferry Tour membership. The other four players inside the top five will also earn Korn Ferry Tour status. The Tour's new logo encompasses its marketing campaign and tagline "The path to the PGA TOUR starts here."

