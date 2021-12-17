TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Scotia Wealth Management was proud to be recognized by Global Finance's Best Private Banks Awards as the best private bank in Canada and the best private bank for clients with a net worth between $1MM and $24.9MM in the Awards' "global category". The annual awards honour wealth management organizations that best serve the specialized needs of high-net-worth individuals as they seek to enhance, preserve and pass on their wealth.

"This award is an important affirmation of our Total Wealth promise to clients," said Alex Besharat, Executive Vice President and Head, Canadian Wealth Management at Scotiabank. "Behind the Scotia Wealth Management name is a dedicated team of professionals who work together across areas of expertise to put each client who walks through our doors at the centre of everything we do."

This year's two awards follow country-specific wins in the Bahamas and Peru for Scotia Wealth Management in 2021.

"The principles of exceptional client service are universal," added Raquel Costa, Senior Vice President, International Wealth Management at Scotiabank. "When it comes to understanding our clients and delivering personalized plans and solutions, our entire team speaks the same language."

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of approximately 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at October 31, 2021), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

