TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Scotia Wealth Management is proud to have received six awards from Global Finance and PWM/The Banker Global Private Banking Awards. These awards recognize Scotia Wealth Management for its client-focused Total Wealth planning approach, delivering the whole bank to our clients, including business owners, with a holistic approach to their wealth management and financial services needs.

"Scotia Wealth Management is proud to support our clients with our Total Wealth strategy, a unique and comprehensive wealth management approach grounded in our commitment to understand our clients' wealth management needs," said Glen Gowland, Group Head, Global Wealth Management at Scotiabank. "These awards reaffirm our strategy to support our clients with financial solutions that span the full suite of services from Scotiabank."

Scotia Wealth Management has been awarded the following awards:

Global Finance:

Best Private Bank for Business Owners

Best Private Bank in the Bahamas

Best Private Bank in the Caribbean

Best Private Bank in Peru

PWM/The Banker Global Private Banking Awards:

Best Private Bank for Wealthy Women in North America

Best Branding in Private Banking in North America

Scotia Wealth Management also received Highly Commended for Best Private Bank in Canada by PWM/The Banker Global Private Banking Awards.

"We focus on delivering Total Wealth, our global financial planning-centric advisory approach, across our international footprint. We leverage our success and expertise in Canada, combined with a deep understanding of our clients' needs, to roll it out on our franchises locally," said Raquel Costa, Senior Vice President, International Wealth Management. "We strive to provide the best bespoke Private Banking and local investment management together with seamless access to our offshore solutions."

"Being named the Best Private Bank for Wealthy Women in North America also reaffirms our Scotiabank Women Initiative — our inclusive approach to empower women to make confident financial decisions for their family, their business and their future," said Erin Griffiths, SVP, Client Solutions and Co-Chair, The Scotiabank Women Initiative – Global Wealth Management. "Our Scotia Wealth Management team provides unbiased access to financial planning, investment management, estate planning, insurance and philanthropy, as well as resources and workshops to support our women clients navigate life transitions including retirement, divorce and eldercare."

The Global Finance awards were announced on October 19 and PWM/The Banker Global Private Banking Awards were presented at an awards ceremony on November 9 in London, UK.

