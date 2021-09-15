Scotia Global Asset Management lowering risk ratings on some of its Funds Français

Scotiabank

Sep 15, 2021, 09:00 ET

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management announced today that the risk ratings for the following funds will be lowered, effective on or about September 27, 2021. These changes are consistent with the investment risk classification methodology required by the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA). There is no change to the investment objective or strategy of the funds associated with their new risk ratings.

Fund

New Risk Rating

Current Risk Rating

1832 AM Emerging Markets Equity Pool

Medium

High

1832 AM Global Credit Pool

Low

Medium

1832 AM International Growth Equity Pool

Medium

Medium to High

1832 AM Investment Grade Canadian Corporate Bond Pool

Low

Low to Medium

1832 AM U.S. $ Investment Grade U.S. Corporate Bond Pool

Low

Medium

Pinnacle Balanced Portfolio

Low to Medium

Medium

Scotia Wealth American Core-Plus Bond Pool

Low

Medium

Scotia Wealth Canadian Core Bond Pool

Low

Low to Medium

Scotia Wealth Canadian Corporate Bond Pool

Low

Low to Medium

Scotia Wealth Canadian Mid Cap Pool

Medium

High

Scotia Wealth Canadian Small Cap Pool

Medium

High

Scotia Wealth Emerging Markets Pool

Medium

High

Scotia Wealth Floating Rate Income Pool

Low

Low to Medium

Scotia Wealth Global Equity Pool

Medium

Medium to High

Scotia Wealth Global High Yield Pool

Low to Medium

Medium

Scotia Wealth Global Infrastructure Pool

Low to Medium

Medium to High

Scotia Wealth Global Real Estate Pool

Medium

High

Scotia Wealth High Yield Bond Pool

Low to Medium

Medium

Scotia Wealth High Yield Income Pool

Low to Medium

Medium

Scotia Wealth Income Pool

Low

Low to Medium

Scotia Wealth International Core Equity Pool

Low to Medium

High

Scotia Wealth International Equity Pool

Medium

Medium to High

Scotia Wealth International Small to Mid Cap Value Pool

Medium

High

Scotia Wealth North American Dividend Pool

Low to Medium

Medium

Scotia Wealth Premium Payout Pool

Low to Medium

Medium

Scotia Wealth Short Term Bond Pool

Low

Low to Medium

Scotia Wealth Short-Mid Government Bond Pool

Low

Low to Medium

Scotia Wealth Strategic Balanced Pool

Low to Medium

Medium

Scotia Wealth Total Return Bond Pool

Low

Low to Medium

Scotia Wealth U.S. Dividend Pool

Low to Medium

Medium to High

Scotia Wealth U.S. Large Cap Growth Pool

Medium

Medium to High

Scotia Wealth U.S. Mid Cap Value Pool

Medium

High

Scotia Wealth U.S. Value Pool

Low to Medium

Medium to High

Scotia Wealth World Infrastructure Pool

Low to Medium

Medium to High

A summary of the investment risk classification methodology, investment objectives and strategies of the funds can be found in the funds' simplified prospectus available at www.scotiafunds.com or by contacting us at 1-800-268-9269.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in the funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investments in the funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Scotia Global Asset Management
Scotia Global Asset Management is a business name used by 1832 Asset Management L.P., a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Scotia Global Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, and investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs.

About Scotiabank
Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future" we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at July 31, 2021), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

