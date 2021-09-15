TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management announced today that the risk ratings for the following funds will be lowered, effective on or about September 27, 2021. These changes are consistent with the investment risk classification methodology required by the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA). There is no change to the investment objective or strategy of the funds associated with their new risk ratings.

Fund New Risk Rating Current Risk Rating 1832 AM Emerging Markets Equity Pool Medium High 1832 AM Global Credit Pool Low Medium 1832 AM International Growth Equity Pool Medium Medium to High 1832 AM Investment Grade Canadian Corporate Bond Pool Low Low to Medium 1832 AM U.S. $ Investment Grade U.S. Corporate Bond Pool Low Medium Pinnacle Balanced Portfolio Low to Medium Medium Scotia Wealth American Core-Plus Bond Pool Low Medium Scotia Wealth Canadian Core Bond Pool Low Low to Medium Scotia Wealth Canadian Corporate Bond Pool Low Low to Medium Scotia Wealth Canadian Mid Cap Pool Medium High Scotia Wealth Canadian Small Cap Pool Medium High Scotia Wealth Emerging Markets Pool Medium High Scotia Wealth Floating Rate Income Pool Low Low to Medium Scotia Wealth Global Equity Pool Medium Medium to High Scotia Wealth Global High Yield Pool Low to Medium Medium Scotia Wealth Global Infrastructure Pool Low to Medium Medium to High Scotia Wealth Global Real Estate Pool Medium High Scotia Wealth High Yield Bond Pool Low to Medium Medium Scotia Wealth High Yield Income Pool Low to Medium Medium Scotia Wealth Income Pool Low Low to Medium Scotia Wealth International Core Equity Pool Low to Medium High Scotia Wealth International Equity Pool Medium Medium to High Scotia Wealth International Small to Mid Cap Value Pool Medium High Scotia Wealth North American Dividend Pool Low to Medium Medium Scotia Wealth Premium Payout Pool Low to Medium Medium Scotia Wealth Short Term Bond Pool Low Low to Medium Scotia Wealth Short-Mid Government Bond Pool Low Low to Medium Scotia Wealth Strategic Balanced Pool Low to Medium Medium Scotia Wealth Total Return Bond Pool Low Low to Medium Scotia Wealth U.S. Dividend Pool Low to Medium Medium to High Scotia Wealth U.S. Large Cap Growth Pool Medium Medium to High Scotia Wealth U.S. Mid Cap Value Pool Medium High Scotia Wealth U.S. Value Pool Low to Medium Medium to High Scotia Wealth World Infrastructure Pool Low to Medium Medium to High

A summary of the investment risk classification methodology, investment objectives and strategies of the funds can be found in the funds' simplified prospectus available at www.scotiafunds.com or by contacting us at 1-800-268-9269.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in the funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investments in the funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Scotia Global Asset Management

Scotia Global Asset Management is a business name used by 1832 Asset Management L.P., a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Scotia Global Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, and investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future" we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at July 31, 2021), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

