Scotia Global Asset Management launches suite of Scotia Low Carbon Funds, announces other ScotiaFunds name changes

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management today announced the launch of a suite of Scotia Low Carbon Funds, diversified portfolios of high-quality investments designed to provide a lower carbon intensity than the broader market:

Scotia Low Carbon Canadian Fixed Income Fund

Scotia Low Carbon Global Balanced Fund

Scotia Low Carbon Global Equity Fund

"At Scotia Global Asset Management, we recognize that environmental, social and governance considerations are a key component of delivering long-term value to investors, which is why we embed them throughout our investment process. Now we have dedicated strategies for clients who are looking for investment solutions with a lower carbon footprint," says Neal Kerr, Head, Scotia Global Asset Management (Canada).

Scotia Low Carbon Canadian Fixed Income Fund is designed to generate regular income and modest capital gains, with lower carbon intensity than its benchmark index. Scotia Low Carbon Global Balanced Fund is designed to generate income and long-term capital growth, with lower carbon intensity than its benchmark indices. Scotia Low Carbon Global Equity Fund is designed to provide long-term capital growth, with lower carbon intensity than its benchmark index.

The Funds are sub-advised by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited, an investment manager acquired by Scotiabank in 2018 that has a successful track record managing similar mandates. Jarislowsky Fraser has a history and culture rooted in investment stewardship, expressed through an adherence to higher-quality investing, fundamental research, a long-term investment horizon and the advancement of good governance and sustainable investing.

For more information about these investment options, please visit http://www.scotiafunds.com/lowcarbon.

ScotiaFunds name changes

Scotia Global Asset Management also announced name changes to a number of ScotiaFunds, which were effective November 6, 2020. The name changes, which apply across all existing Fund series, are:

Current Fund name New Fund name Scotia Balanced Opportunities Fund Scotia Diversified Balanced Fund Scotia Bond Fund Scotia Canadian Bond Fund Scotia Canadian Index Fund Scotia Canadian Equity Index Fund Scotia European Fund Scotia European Equity Fund Scotia International Index Fund Scotia International Equity Index Fund Scotia U.S. Index Fund Scotia U.S. Equity Index Fund

There is no change to the investment objectives or strategies of any of these Funds.

About Scotia Global Asset Management

Scotia Global Asset Management is a business name used by 1832 Asset Management L.P., a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Scotia Global Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, and investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at July 31, 2020), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit our website and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Bank of Nova Scotia.

