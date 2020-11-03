TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management today announced the launch of its Scotia Index Tracker ETFs ("the ETFs"), which will be listed on the NEO Exchange (NEO) when the markets open today. This suite of market capitalization-weighted index-tracking ETFs is sub-advised by State Street Global Advisors. The ETFs aim to replicate the performance of broadly diversified market indices provided by Solactive.

Ticker ETF Name Index Name Management

Fee

Fixed

Administration

Fee* SITB Scotia Canadian Bond Index

Tracker ETF Solactive Broad Canadian Bond

Universe Liquid ex MPL TR Index 0.05% 0.03% SITC Scotia Canadian Large Cap

Equity Index Tracker ETF Solactive Canada Large Cap

Index (CA NTR) 0.03% 0.02% SITU Scotia US Equity Index

Tracker ETF Solactive GBS United States 500

CAD Index (CA NTR) 0.05% 0.03% SITI Scotia International Equity

Index Tracker ETF Solactive GBS Developed

Markets ex North America Large

& Mid Cap CAD Index (CA NTR) 0.15% 0.05%

*Fixed administration fees decrease as the assets under management of the ETFs increase.

"Canadian investors entrust us with their life savings across a broad spectrum of investment solutions. We are pleased to further expand our ETF lineup to provide them with greater choice," says Neal Kerr, Senior Vice-President and Head, Scotia Global Asset Management.

For more information on these ETFs, visit scotiabank.com/ETF.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. The securities held by the ETFs can change at any time without notice. Investments in ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Scotia Global Asset Management

Scotia Global Asset Management is a business name used by 1832 Asset Management L.P., a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Scotia Global Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, and investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at July 31, 2020), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit our website and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

About Solactive

Solactive is a leading provider of indexing, benchmarking, and calculation solutions for the global investment and trading community. Headquartered in Frankfurt, and with offices in Hong Kong, Toronto, Berlin, and Dresden, we innovate and disrupt the status quo as the partner of choice for our clients. The unique blend of our 250 staff's expertise in data, data science, financial markets, and technology enables our clients' continued success through the delivery of a superior experience, unique customization capabilities, and the best value for money available in the industry. With more than 14,000 indices calculated daily, we offer a full suite of solutions, including market-leading ESG and thematic indices. As at April 2020, Solactive served approximately 450 clients across the world, with approximately US$200 billion invested in products linked to our indices. Solactive is registered with ESMA as a benchmark administrator and is supervised by the BaFin.

