TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management's investment teams were recognized with an industry-leading number of individual mutual fund and ETF awards at the 2020 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards. These awards demonstrate "consistently strong risk-adjusted results," according to Refinitiv, which Scotia Global Asset Management delivers to its clients across its multiple investment platforms.



Fund category Periods recognized Mutual funds Dynamic Asia Pacific Equity Fund Asia Pacific Equity 3 and 5 years Dynamic Dividend Fund Canadian Dividend & Income Equity 5 and 10 years Dynamic Energy Income Fund Energy Equity 3 years Dynamic Global Infrastructure Fund Global Infrastructure Equity 5 years Dynamic Power American Growth Class U.S. Equity 3 and 5 years Dynamic Power Global Balanced Class Global Neutral Balanced 3 and 5 years Dynamic Precious Metals Fund Precious Metals Equity 3 and 5 years Dynamic U.S. Balanced Class Global Equity Balanced 3 years Scotia Resource Fund Natural Resources Equity 3, 5 and 10 years Scotia U.S. $ Bond Fund Global Fixed Income 3 years Active ETFs* Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF Canadian Dividend & Income Equity 3 years Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF Global Equity 3 years

Scotia Balanced Opportunities Fund, sub-advised by Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management also won a 2020 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award in the Tactical Balanced category for the 10-year period.

"Our investment teams have delivered exceptional results in incomparable circumstances," said Neal Kerr, Head, Scotia Global Asset Management (Canada). "Scotia Global Asset Management's mission is to enrich our clients' financial futures with outstanding investment solutions, delivered in partnership with comprehensive wealth advice. We are pleased to deliver for our clients in such a tumultuous year."

* Dynamic Active ETFs (the Funds, or individually, the Fund) are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited and invest in selected mutual funds managed by 1832 Asset Management L.P. (the Dynamic Fund(s)).

About Scotia Global Asset Management

Scotia Global Asset Management is a business name used by 1832 Asset Management L.P., a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Scotia Global Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, and investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs.

About 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, and investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at July 31, 2020), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit our website and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

About the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

Dynamic Asia Pacific Equity Fund, Series A was awarded the 2020 Lipper Fund Award in the Asia Pacific Equity category for the three- and five-year periods ending July 31, 2020 out of a total of 10 funds. Dynamic Dividend Fund, Series A was awarded the 2020 Lipper Fund Award in the Canadian Dividend & Income Equity category for the five- and 10-year periods ending July 31, 2020 out of a total of 60 and 50 funds respectively. Dynamic Energy Income Fund, Series A was awarded the 2020 Lipper Fund Award in the Energy Equity category for the three-year period ending July 31, 2020 out of a total of 11 funds. Dynamic Global Infrastructure Fund, Series A, was awarded the 2020 Lipper Fund Award in the Global Infrastructure Equity category for the five-year period ending July 31, 2020 out of a total of 10 funds. Dynamic Power American Growth Class, Series A, was awarded the 2020 Lipper Fund Award in the U.S. Equity category for the three- and five-year periods ending July 31, 2020 out of a total of 147 and 131 funds respectively. Dynamic Power Global Balanced Class, Series A, was awarded the 2020 Lipper Fund Award in the Global Neutral Balanced category for the three- and five-year periods ending July 31, 2020 out of a total of 168 and 144 funds respectively. Dynamic Precious Metals Fund, Series A, was awarded the 2020 Lipper Fund Award in the Precious Metals Equity category for the three- and five-year periods ending July 31, 2020 out of a total of 12 funds. Dynamic U.S. Balanced Class, Series A, was awarded the 2020 Lipper Fund Award in the Global Equity Balanced category for the three-year period ending July 31, 2020 out of a total of 147 funds. Scotia Resource Fund, Series A, was awarded the 2020 Lipper Fund Award in the Natural Resources Equity category for the three-, five- and 10-year periods ending July 31, 2020 out of a total of 22, 22 and 18 funds respectively. Scotia U.S.$ Bond Fund, Series A, was awarded the 2020 Lipper Fund Award in the Global Fixed Income category for the three-year period ending July 31, 2020 out of a total of 48 funds. Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF, Series A, was awarded the 2020 Lipper Fund Award in the Canadian Dividend & Income Equity category for the three-year period ending July 31, 2020 out of a total of 16 funds. Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF, Series A, was awarded the 2020 Lipper Fund Award in the Global Equity category for the three-year period ending July 31, 2020 out of a total of 23 funds. Scotia Balanced Opportunities Fund, Series A, was awarded the 2020 Lipper Fund Award in the Tactical Balanced category for the 10-year period ending July 31, 2020 out of a total of 11 funds.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

For standard performance data of the funds listed above, please visit Dynamic Funds and ScotiaFunds sites.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments and ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

SOURCE Scotiabank

For further information: For media enquiries: Alexandra Mathias, Global Wealth Management Communications, [email protected], 416-448-7044

Related Links

www.scotiabank.ca

