TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management is appointing Jason Gibbs as Co-Head of the Equity Income Team, effective today. Mr. Gibbs is an accomplished investment professional with a long and successful track record of investing in North American equity markets. Mr. Gibbs will be named as a Co-Portfolio Manager on a number of investment funds, as of January 1, 2022, subject to receiving the necessary portfolio manager registrations.

Mr. Gibbs, Vice President & Senior Portfolio Manager, will join Oscar Belaiche, Senior Vice President & Portfolio Manager, in co-leading the Equity Income Team, which manages nearly $50 billion in assets across the ScotiaFunds and Dynamic Funds brands. As one of the original members of the Equity Income Team, Mr. Gibbs worked closely with Mr. Belaiche to build up the breadth and depth of the team's coverage, which is now 25 members strong. In his time with the Equity Income Team, Mr. Gibbs earned a reputation as an exceptional portfolio manager and dedicated mentor of talent.

"We are pleased to welcome Jason Gibbs back to our Equity Income Team. He is highly respected, has an enviable track record, and his intimate understanding of the Equity Income Team's philosophy and process will help continue to deliver strong results for our clients," says Neal Kerr, Head, Scotia Global Asset Management (Canada).

"I am thrilled to partner with Jason again and look forward to working closely with him to maintain our high standard of excellence and further develop the team's investment talent under our joint leadership," says Mr. Belaiche.

About Scotia Global Asset Management

Scotia Global Asset Management includes 1832 Asset Management L.P., a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is the investment fund manager of ScotiaFunds® and Dynamic Funds®. Scotia Global Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, and investment solutions for private clients, institutions, and managed asset programs.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of approximately 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at October 31, 2021), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual fund investments are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

