TORONTO, May 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management announced today that the risk rating for two of its funds will be changing, effective today:

1832 AM Global Credit Pool will be changing from "Low" to "Low to Medium"

Scotia Wealth Global Infrastructure Pool will be changing from "Low to Medium" to "Medium"

This change is in accordance with the risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA). There is no change to the investment objectives or the strategies of the Funds associated with the new risk ratings.

A summary of the CSA's Risk Classification Methodology and the investment objective and strategy of the Funds can be found in the fund's simplified prospectus available at www.scotiafunds.com.

