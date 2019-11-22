Scotia Global Asset Management announces November 2019 cash distribution for Scotia Strategic Fixed Income ETF Portfolio

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management today announced the November 2019 cash distribution for the Scotia Strategic Fixed Income ETF Portfolio listed on the TSX (ticker: SFIX), which pays on a monthly basis. Unitholders of record on November 29, 2019 will receive a cash distribution payable on December 4, 2019 as detailed below:

Scotia Strategic ETF Portfolio Ticker symbol (TSX) Cash distribution per unit ($) Scotia Strategic Fixed Income ETF Portfolio SFIX 0.040

For more information on this Portfolio, visit scotiabank.com/ETF.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. The securities held by the ETFs can change at any time without notice. Investments in ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Scotia Global Asset Management

Scotia Global Asset Management is a business name used by 1832 Asset Management L.P., a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Scotia Global Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, and investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is Canada's international bank and a leading financial services provider in the Americas. We are dedicated to helping our more than 25 million customers become better off through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of more than 100,000 employees and assets of over $1 trillion (as at July 31, 2019), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

