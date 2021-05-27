Scotia Global Asset Management announces name changes and index changes for select Scotia Pools and Funds Français

TORONTO, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management (Scotia GAM) today announced the names of select Scotia Private Pools are changing to Scotia Wealth Pools. Scotia GAM also announced changes to the reference index for three ScotiaFunds. The investment objectives and other aspects of all the affected Pools and Funds will remain the same.

Fund name changes

Effective May 21, 2021, the names of 38 ScotiaFunds and Scotia Private Pools were changed as listed below:

Current Fund Name

New Fund Name

1

Scotia Emerging Markets Equity Fund

1832 AM Emerging Markets Equity Pool

2

Scotia Private American Core-Plus Bond Pool

Scotia Wealth American Core-Plus Bond Pool

3

Scotia Private Canadian All Cap Equity Pool

1832 AM Canadian All Cap Equity Pool

4

Scotia Private Canadian Core Bond Pool

Scotia Wealth Canadian Core Bond Pool

5

Scotia Private Canadian Corporate Bond Pool

Scotia Wealth Canadian Corporate Bond Pool

6

Scotia Private Canadian Equity Pool

Scotia Wealth Canadian Equity Pool

7

Scotia Private Canadian Growth Pool

Scotia Wealth Canadian Growth Pool

8

Scotia Private Canadian Mid Cap Pool

Scotia Wealth Canadian Mid Cap Pool

9

Scotia Private Canadian Preferred Share Pool

Scotia Wealth Canadian Preferred Share Pool

10

Scotia Private Canadian Small Cap Pool

Scotia Wealth Canadian Small Cap Pool

11

Scotia Private Canadian Value Pool

Scotia Wealth Canadian Value Pool

12

Scotia Private Emerging Markets Pool

Scotia Wealth Emerging Markets Pool

13

Scotia Private Floating Rate Income Pool

Scotia Wealth Floating Rate Income Pool

14

Scotia Private Fundamental Canadian Equity Pool

1832 AM Fundamental Canadian Equity Pool

15

Scotia Private Global Credit Pool

1832 AM Global Credit Pool

16

Scotia Private Global Equity Pool

Scotia Wealth Global Equity Pool

17

Scotia Private Global High Yield Pool

Scotia Wealth Global High Yield Pool

18

Scotia Private Global Infrastructure Pool

Scotia Wealth Global Infrastructure Pool

19

Scotia Private Global Real Estate Pool

Scotia Wealth Global Real Estate Pool

20

Scotia Private High Yield Bond Pool

Scotia Wealth High Yield Bond Pool

21

Scotia Private High Yield Income Pool

Scotia Wealth High Yield Income Pool

22

Scotia Private Income Pool

Scotia Wealth Income Pool

23

Scotia Private International Core Equity Pool

Scotia Wealth International Core Equity Pool

24

Scotia Private International Equity Pool

Scotia Wealth International Equity Pool

25

Scotia Private International Growth Equity Pool

1832 AM International Growth Equity Pool

26

Scotia Private International Small to Mid Cap Value Pool

Scotia Wealth International Small to Mid Cap Value Pool

27

Scotia Private North American Dividend Pool

Scotia Wealth North American Dividend Pool

28

Scotia Private Premium Payout Pool

Scotia Wealth Premium Payout Pool

29

Scotia Private Real Estate Income Pool

Scotia Wealth Real Estate Income Pool

30

Scotia Private Short Term Bond Pool

Scotia Wealth Short Term Bond Pool

31

Scotia Private Short-Mid Government Bond Pool

Scotia Wealth Short-Mid Government Bond Pool

32

Scotia Private Strategic Balanced Pool

Scotia Wealth Strategic Balanced Pool

33

Scotia Private Total Return Bond Pool

Scotia Wealth Total Return Bond Pool

34

Scotia Private U.S. Dividend Pool

Scotia Wealth U.S. Dividend Pool

35

Scotia Private U.S. Large Cap Growth Pool

Scotia Wealth U.S. Large Cap Growth Pool

36

Scotia Private U.S. Mid Cap Value Pool

Scotia Wealth U.S. Mid Cap Value Pool

37

Scotia Private U.S. Value Pool

Scotia Wealth U.S. Value Pool

38

Scotia Private World Infrastructure Pool

Scotia Wealth World Infrastructure Pool

Index changes

Effective May 21, 2021, the reference indices of three ScotiaFunds were changed to the following:

Fund name

New reference index

Scotia Canadian Bond Index Fund

Solactive Broad Canadian Bond Universe Liquid ex MPL TR Index

Scotia Canadian Equity Index Fund

Solactive Canada Broad Market Index

Scotia U.S. Equity Index Fund

Solactive GBS United States 500 CAD Index

These ScotiaFunds aim to track the performance of their relevant reference index as closely as possible. In all other respects, the Funds' investment objectives, investment strategies, risk factors and fees remain the same. The Funds will seek to provide investors with substantially the same exposure to the asset class to which they were previously exposed and the frequency of rebalancing for the Funds remains the same.

For further information on ScotiaFunds, please visit scotiafunds.com

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in the funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investments in the funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Solactive
Solactive is a leading provider of indexing, benchmarking, and calculation solutions for the global investment and trading community. As at April 2020, Solactive served approximately 450 clients across the world, with approximately US$200 billion invested in products linked to our indices. Solactive is registered with ESMA as a benchmark administrator and is supervised by the BaFin.

About Scotia Global Asset Management
Scotia Global Asset Management is a business name used by 1832 Asset Management L.P., a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Scotia Global Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, and investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs.

About Scotiabank
Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of approximately 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at January 31, 2021), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

