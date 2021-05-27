TORONTO, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management (Scotia GAM) today announced the names of select Scotia Private Pools are changing to Scotia Wealth Pools. Scotia GAM also announced changes to the reference index for three ScotiaFunds. The investment objectives and other aspects of all the affected Pools and Funds will remain the same.

Fund name changes

Effective May 21, 2021, the names of 38 ScotiaFunds and Scotia Private Pools were changed as listed below:



Current Fund Name New Fund Name 1 Scotia Emerging Markets Equity Fund 1832 AM Emerging Markets Equity Pool 2 Scotia Private American Core-Plus Bond Pool Scotia Wealth American Core-Plus Bond Pool 3 Scotia Private Canadian All Cap Equity Pool 1832 AM Canadian All Cap Equity Pool 4 Scotia Private Canadian Core Bond Pool Scotia Wealth Canadian Core Bond Pool 5 Scotia Private Canadian Corporate Bond Pool Scotia Wealth Canadian Corporate Bond Pool 6 Scotia Private Canadian Equity Pool Scotia Wealth Canadian Equity Pool 7 Scotia Private Canadian Growth Pool Scotia Wealth Canadian Growth Pool 8 Scotia Private Canadian Mid Cap Pool Scotia Wealth Canadian Mid Cap Pool 9 Scotia Private Canadian Preferred Share Pool Scotia Wealth Canadian Preferred Share Pool 10 Scotia Private Canadian Small Cap Pool Scotia Wealth Canadian Small Cap Pool 11 Scotia Private Canadian Value Pool Scotia Wealth Canadian Value Pool 12 Scotia Private Emerging Markets Pool Scotia Wealth Emerging Markets Pool 13 Scotia Private Floating Rate Income Pool Scotia Wealth Floating Rate Income Pool 14 Scotia Private Fundamental Canadian Equity Pool 1832 AM Fundamental Canadian Equity Pool 15 Scotia Private Global Credit Pool 1832 AM Global Credit Pool 16 Scotia Private Global Equity Pool Scotia Wealth Global Equity Pool 17 Scotia Private Global High Yield Pool Scotia Wealth Global High Yield Pool 18 Scotia Private Global Infrastructure Pool Scotia Wealth Global Infrastructure Pool 19 Scotia Private Global Real Estate Pool Scotia Wealth Global Real Estate Pool 20 Scotia Private High Yield Bond Pool Scotia Wealth High Yield Bond Pool 21 Scotia Private High Yield Income Pool Scotia Wealth High Yield Income Pool 22 Scotia Private Income Pool Scotia Wealth Income Pool 23 Scotia Private International Core Equity Pool Scotia Wealth International Core Equity Pool 24 Scotia Private International Equity Pool Scotia Wealth International Equity Pool 25 Scotia Private International Growth Equity Pool 1832 AM International Growth Equity Pool 26 Scotia Private International Small to Mid Cap Value Pool Scotia Wealth International Small to Mid Cap Value Pool 27 Scotia Private North American Dividend Pool Scotia Wealth North American Dividend Pool 28 Scotia Private Premium Payout Pool Scotia Wealth Premium Payout Pool 29 Scotia Private Real Estate Income Pool Scotia Wealth Real Estate Income Pool 30 Scotia Private Short Term Bond Pool Scotia Wealth Short Term Bond Pool 31 Scotia Private Short-Mid Government Bond Pool Scotia Wealth Short-Mid Government Bond Pool 32 Scotia Private Strategic Balanced Pool Scotia Wealth Strategic Balanced Pool 33 Scotia Private Total Return Bond Pool Scotia Wealth Total Return Bond Pool 34 Scotia Private U.S. Dividend Pool Scotia Wealth U.S. Dividend Pool 35 Scotia Private U.S. Large Cap Growth Pool Scotia Wealth U.S. Large Cap Growth Pool 36 Scotia Private U.S. Mid Cap Value Pool Scotia Wealth U.S. Mid Cap Value Pool 37 Scotia Private U.S. Value Pool Scotia Wealth U.S. Value Pool 38 Scotia Private World Infrastructure Pool Scotia Wealth World Infrastructure Pool

Index changes

Effective May 21, 2021, the reference indices of three ScotiaFunds were changed to the following:

Fund name New reference index Scotia Canadian Bond Index Fund Solactive Broad Canadian Bond Universe Liquid ex MPL TR Index Scotia Canadian Equity Index Fund Solactive Canada Broad Market Index Scotia U.S. Equity Index Fund Solactive GBS United States 500 CAD Index

These ScotiaFunds aim to track the performance of their relevant reference index as closely as possible. In all other respects, the Funds' investment objectives, investment strategies, risk factors and fees remain the same. The Funds will seek to provide investors with substantially the same exposure to the asset class to which they were previously exposed and the frequency of rebalancing for the Funds remains the same.

For further information on ScotiaFunds, please visit scotiafunds.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in the funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investments in the funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Solactive

Solactive is a leading provider of indexing, benchmarking, and calculation solutions for the global investment and trading community. As at April 2020, Solactive served approximately 450 clients across the world, with approximately US$200 billion invested in products linked to our indices. Solactive is registered with ESMA as a benchmark administrator and is supervised by the BaFin.

About Scotia Global Asset Management

Scotia Global Asset Management is a business name used by 1832 Asset Management L.P., a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Scotia Global Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, and investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of approximately 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at January 31, 2021), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

