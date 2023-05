TORONTO, May 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management announced today the May 2023 cash distributions for the Scotia ETFs listed on the NEO Exchange, which pay on a monthly basis. Unitholders of record on May 26, 2023 will receive a cash distribution payable on June 2, 2023, as noted below.

Scotia ETF name Ticker

symbol Cash

distribution

per unit ($) Scotia Canadian Bond Index Tracker ETF SITB 0.040 Scotia Responsible Investing Canadian Bond Index ETF SRIB 0.039

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. The securities held by the ETFs can change at any time without notice. Investments in ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Scotia Global Asset Management

Scotia Global Asset Management includes 1832 Asset Management L.P., a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Scotia Global Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, and investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of over $1.3 trillion (as at January 31, 2023), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @Scotiabank.

