TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management today announced the estimated year-end reinvested distributions for the Scotia ETFs listed on the Cboe Canada exchange for the 2025 tax year.

These distributions are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective Scotia ETF at year end, and do not include estimates of any monthly and/or quarterly cash distributions for the remainder of the year. The additional units will be immediately consolidated so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

These are estimated amounts only and have been calculated based upon forward-looking information as of October 31, 2025, and actual distributions may differ materially from these estimates. We expect to announce updated estimates of the year-end reinvested distribution amounts (as well as any monthly and/or any quarterly cash distribution amounts, as applicable) on or about December 19, 2025. The record date for the 2025 final year-end distributions will be December 30, 2025, payable on January 7, 2026.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2025, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2026. Securityholders can reach out to their brokerage firm for this information.

The estimated reinvested distribution amounts are:

Scotia ETF name Ticker symbol Estimated reinvested distribution per unit ($) Scotia Canadian Bond Index Tracker ETF SITB 0.00000 Scotia Canadian Large Cap Equity Index Tracker ETF SITC 0.00000 Scotia Emerging Markets Equity Index Tracker ETF SITE 0.05029 Scotia International Equity Index Tracker ETF SITI 0.00000 Scotia Responsible Investing Canadian Bond Index ETF SRIB 0.05647 Scotia Responsible Investing Canadian Equity Index ETF SRIC 1.88761 Scotia Responsible Investing International Equity Index ETF SRII 0.49604 Scotia Responsible Investing U.S. Equity Index ETF SRIU 1.25824 Scotia U.S. Equity Index Tracker ETF SITU 0.00000

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Scotia Global Asset Management

Scotia Global Asset Management® is a business name used by 1832 Asset Management L.P., a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Scotia Global Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, liquid alternative mutual funds, private asset funds and customized investment solutions for institutions and managed asset programs. For more information, please visit www.scotiagam.com.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.4 trillion (as at July 31, 2025), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

