SCITON WOMEN'S HEALTH RECEIVES LICENSE FROM HEALTH CANADA FOR ITS PROFRACTIONAL™ HANDPIECE

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 /CNW/ -- Sciton Inc., a leading manufacturer of medical and aesthetic lasers and light sources, proudly announces a Health Canada license for the treatment of epidermal lesions with its ProFractional handpiece. This includes treatment of lesions caused by lichen sclerosus and lichen planus, as well as melanocytic and keratinocytic lesions.

Lichen sclerosus is a chronic condition that usually affects the anogenital region and the majority of those affected are women. Epidermal lesions caused by lichen sclerosus are often itchy and painful and can cause a lot of discomfort to those affected. Lesions that are not treated properly can also increase a woman's risk of developing vulvar squamous cell carcinoma. While there is no cure for epidermal lesions caused by lichen sclerosus, treatment of the affected skin with Sciton's ProFractional handpiece can often help control symptoms, prevent scarring, and reduce the potential risk of developing vulvar cancer.

"This is an incredible milestone for the Women's Health Group at Sciton and for many people in Canada currently suffering from the debilitating lesions caused by lichen sclerosus. We are so proud to play a part in helping these patients and provide options as a form of symptom relief," says Rita Capaldi, General Manager Women's Health at Sciton.

Gynecologist Dr. Josée Parent, the owner of Uro-Gyneco Medical Clinic in Val D'Or Quebec explains, "for five years we have been offering ProFractional laser treatment to women and men for lesions caused by lichen sclerosus. We started with people who did not respond to standard cortisone treatment but now, we offer it to everyone because the clinical results have exceeded our expectations."

Sciton continues to work with Health Canada to provide practitioners with the safest and most efficacious technology to successfully address women's health concerns. For more information about Sciton's ProFractional laser device and the benefits of treatment of epidermal lesions, including lichen sclerosus lesions, please visit https://scitonlasers.ca.

Sciton, Inc., located in Palo Alto, California, is a 100% employee-owned medical device company established in 1997 by co-founders Jim Hobart, Ph.D., and Dan Negus, Ph.D. Sciton is committed to providing best-in-class laser and light solutions for medical professionals who want superior durability, performance, and value. Sciton offers aesthetic and medical devices for women's health, fractional and full-coverage skin resurfacing and skin revitalization, phototherapy, vascular and pigmentation lesions, scar reduction, acne, body contouring, and hair reduction. Sciton operates worldwide with direct operations in Australia, Canada, Japan, United Kingdom and the United States and distributor partners in more than 45 countries. For more information and a complete listing of Sciton systems, visit scitonlasers.ca.

