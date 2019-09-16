Science, Trust and Democracy in the Digital Age - A G7 Academy Research Summit

OTTAWA, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - In partnership with the University of Ottawa and the Embassy of France in Canada, The Royal Society of Canada (RSC) presents a G7 Academy Research Summit entitled "Science, Trust and Democracy in the Digital Age." This summit will be held on September 19 and 20 at the University of Ottawa.

The event features scholars who will examine the current state and prospects for confronting challenges and seizing opportunities for optimizing the complex and changing connections among knowledge and understanding, societal trust in science, and democratic institutions and practices in the Digital Age.

"Our ambition at this symposium is to deepen knowledge and understanding of the past and the present such that our digital future enables robust democracy and improved quality of life for all," said RSC President Chad Gaffield.

The program spans 1.5 days, and builds on the G7 Academies' statements for 2019 on Artificial Intelligence and Society, and Science and Trust.

