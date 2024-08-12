Canada releases June and July results from rapid extreme weather event attribution system

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Environment and Climate Change Canada has analyzed the heat waves that impacted Canada in June and July using its Rapid Extreme Weather Event Attribution system. The system uses climate models to compare today's climate to a pre-industrial one to explain how much human-caused climate change affected each heat wave's likelihood.

Using this system, climate scientists analyzed the heat waves experienced in the following regions and determined, in all instances, that human-caused climate change made these heat waves much more likely. This means that human influence on the climate made these events at least 2 to 10 times more likely to happen.

Understanding the causes and risks of extreme weather events can help Canadians make informed decisions that protect the health, safety, and long-term well-being of our communities. Prolonged heat waves are a major contributor to more intense wildfires across Canada. The 2023 wildfires in Canada burned almost 15 million hectares of forest and cost Canadians tens of billions of dollars in damages.

We urge the public to regularly monitor weather forecasts, take all weather alerts seriously, and get prepared for weather-related events by developing an emergency plan and being ready to adjust their travel plans. Canadians can download the WeatherCAN app to receive weather alert notifications directly on their mobile devices. Alerts help Canadians prepare to face severe weather events, save lives, and reduce the impacts on property and livelihoods.

Northern British Columbia (July 17 to 22)

Peak temperature: 24.2 °C

Degrees above average: 7.2 °C

Southern British Columbia (July 14 to 22)

Peak temperature: 29.2 °C

Degrees above average: 9.2 °C

Alberta (July 7 to 11)

Peak temperature: 31.5 °C

Degrees above average: 9.8 °C

Saskatchewan (July 17 to 22)

Peak temperature: 30.9 °C

Degrees above average: 8.0 °C

Fort Smith, Northwest Territories (July 15 to July 20)

Peak temperature: 28.4 °C

Degrees above average: 9.2 °C

Yukon (July 21 to July 26)

Peak temperature: 23.0 °C

Degrees above average: 6.5 °C

Kivalliq, Nunavut (June 30 to July 2)

Peak temperature: 22.1 °C

Degrees above average: 7.5 °C

Yukon (June 26 to 30)

Peak temperature: 21.4 °C

Degrees above average: 5.3 °C

Inuvik, Northwest Territories (June 28 to 30)

Peak temperature: 22.0 °C

Degrees above average: 7.2 °C

Quick facts

The Rapid Extreme Weather Event Attribution system is currently in its pilot stage. During this stage, the system will only analyze heat waves. Work to extend this system to analyze extreme cold temperature events and extreme precipitation is underway.

As the planet continues to warm, we experience changes in the strength and frequency of extreme weather events. Human activities, mainly greenhouse gas emissions, are causing more extreme heat events, which can drive wildfires and drought; less extreme cold; shorter snow and ice-cover seasons; thinning glaciers; and thawing permafrost.

Environment and Climate Change Canada is the country's official source for weather information and severe weather warnings and is committed to providing Canadians with accurate and timely weather information, including severe weather alerts.

The latest forecasts and severe weather warnings are available through Environment and Climate Change Canada's weather website, the WeatherCAN app (available for Android and iOS devices), Weatheradio, and Hello Weather (1-833-794-3556).

