Science&Humans Closes $10M Oversubscribed Series A as Hormone Health Emerges as a Core Pillar of Daily Wellness

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Science&Humans, a Canadian healthcare technology company that pioneered hormone health as a clinical and consumer category, announced today the close of its oversubscribed $10M Series A, combining equity and debt financing.

The round was led by Pender Ventures, with participation from WELL Health Technologies Corp., Michele Romanow, CIBC Innovation Banking, U.S.-based healthcare investors, and a group of internationally recognized physicians and longevity experts.

The financing comes amid growing recognition that hormone health is a significant and historically under-addressed driver of physiological and mental health, workplace productivity, and long-term healthcare costs for both men and women.

Founded by Hira Siddiqui and Aftab Pashaw, Science&Humans is built on the premise that hormones function as the body's core regulatory system, influencing mood, cognition, sleep, metabolism, fertility, cardiovascular health, and aging. Despite their central role, hormone-related conditions have traditionally been fragmented across specialties and excluded from scalable, proactive care models.

A Growing Economic and Social Imperative

Hormone-related conditions span the entire lifespan, including PCOS, PMS, PMDD, endometriosis, fertility challenges, perimenopause, menopause, obesity, metabolic dysfunction, and andropause. For many patients, these conditions result in years or decades of unmanaged symptoms before coordinated care is delivered.

The broader economic implications are increasingly difficult to ignore.

McKinsey has estimated that closing gaps in women's health could unlock up to $37 billion in annual economic value in Canada, driven primarily by improved workforce participation, productivity, and long-term health outcomes.

Midlife hormonal transitions, including perimenopause and menopause, have been linked to rising rates of mental health challenges and workforce attrition. Research also suggests that hormonal fluctuations in midlife, including mood symptoms and libido changes, are linked to higher divorce rates among this cohort, further reinforcing the need for structured, evidence-based care during a period that can last more than a decade.

"Hormone health is moving into the mainstream in much the same way mental health did a decade ago," said Michele Romanow, investor and entrepreneur.

"What Science&Humans has built is a scalable, clinically grounded approach to an area of healthcare that has long been underserved, despite its profound impact on people's lives and economic participation."

Precision Care Over One-Size-Fits-All Treatment

Science&Humans differentiates itself through proprietary, evidence-based clinical protocols designed to deliver precision dosing and individualized treatment, rather than standardized hormone prescribing.

The company's model emphasizes continuous monitoring, clinician oversight, and personalization based on diagnostics, symptoms, and life stage, reducing the risk of overprescription while improving patient outcomes.

As a nationwide provider of hormone health care, Science&Humans has served more than 50,000 Canadians, with over 80% of patients reporting meaningful symptom improvement within 90 days.

"Science&Humans has built a differentiated, evidence-based platform for hormone care--an area that has been historically underdiagnosed and underserved," said Meryeme Lahmami, principal at Pender Ventures.

"Their vertically integrated model enables consistent, high-quality care at scale through employers and insurers, positioning the company well as demand for hormone health solutions continues to grow."

Regulatory and Employer Tailwinds

Momentum around hormone health has been reinforced by recent regulatory developments, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's removal of boxed warnings on certain hormone replacement therapies, reflecting updated clinical evidence and contributing to renewed confidence in appropriately prescribed hormone care.

At the same time, employers and insurance carriers are increasingly incorporating hormone health into workplace wellness and benefits programs, recognizing its impact on productivity, absenteeism, mental health claims, and chronic disease risk.

Science&Humans operates an enterprise-grade platform across both direct to consumer and at workplace wellness markets, supporting individuals, employers, insurers, and healthcare partners--a structure that differentiates it within the Canadian healthcare landscape.

"Hormone health was not treated as a category in Canada when we started," said Aftab Pashaw, co-founder and CEO of Science&Humans.

"This funding reflects a broader shift in how healthcare systems, employers, and patients are thinking about daily wellness, mental health, and long-term outcomes."

Scaling Hormone Health Nationally

The new capital will be used to:

Expand Science&Humans' technology and clinical platform

Scale nationwide access to hormone and longevity care

Deepen partnerships with employers and insurers

Advance prevention- and outcomes-based care models

About Science&Humans

Science&Humans is the leading hormone health platform in Canada. We use an integrative approach to hormone health, including clinical expertise, technology, and data to restore daily wellness in women and men who are struggling with symptoms related to hormone imbalance. Our outcomes-driven hormone care is tailored for individuals, employers, and healthcare partners.

