School elections: Now is the time to confirm your entry on the list of electors

QUÉBEC CITY, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Following the nomination period, which closed on September 29, six of the nine English-language school boards will hold elections to fill certain seats on their Council of Commissioners. Élections Québec invites electors who have the right to vote for these seats to ensure that their name is on the notice of entry they received by mail. This will confirm that they are on the list of electors, which is necessary for voting.

Seats to be filled by poll in English-language school boards

School board Seats up for election Central

Québec No seats up for election. All seats were filled without opposition. Eastern

Shores Commissioner for electoral division 1



No nominations were received for commissioner seats in electoral divisions 3 and 4. The election for these seats will be held again. The other seats were filled without opposition. Eastern Townships No seats up for election. All seats were filled without opposition. English Montréal All seats are up for election: Chair

Commissioners for electoral divisions 1 to 10 Lester B. Pearson Commissioners for electoral divisions 2, 6 and 9

All other seats were filled without opposition. New

Frontiers Commissioner for electoral division 6

All other seats were filled without opposition. Riverside No seats up for election. All seats were filled without opposition. Sir Wilfrid Laurier Chair

Commissioners for electoral divisions 2 and 4

All other seats were filled without opposition. Western

Québec Commissioner for electoral division 6

No nominations were received for the seats of commissioners in electoral divisions 5, 7, 8 and 10. The election for these seats will be held again. The other seats were filled without opposition.

Each returning officer is responsible for communicating the list of candidates in their school board.

Be registered on the list of electors

A person wanting to be registered on the list of electors or make a change of address must appear before the board of revisors of their school board no later than October 15 at 10 p.m.

They must bring two documents: one showing their name and date of birth (for example, a birth certificate, health insurance card or citizenship certificate); and another showing their name and domiciliary address (for example, a driver's licence, an electricity bill or a lease).

The locations, dates, and working hours of the board of revisors are shown on the notice of entry sent by mail. They are also available from the school board.

Who can be registered on the list of electors

To have the right to be registered on the list of electors, a person must comply with various conditions.

On polling day ( November 3, 2024 ), they must: be 18 years of age or older; be a Canadian citizen; be domiciled: in the territory of the English-language school board; in Québec for at least six months; not have lost their election rights (due to a tutorship or conviction of an offence constituting a corrupt electoral practice).

), they must: They must also meet one of the following conditions: Have a child admitted to the English-language school board having jurisdiction over the territory where their domicile is located or a child who has completed their studies in this school board; Not have a child admitted to either the French-language school service centre or the English-language school board having jurisdiction over the territory where their domicile is located.



About Élections Québec

Élections Québec is an impartial and independent institution striving to ensure the integrity, transparency, and reliability of elections and to contribute to the vitality of Québec democracy. In addition to organizing provincial elections, Élections Québec supports English-language school boards and municipalities in organizing their elections. At all elected levels, the institution also oversees the application of political financing rules and acts as a public prosecutor to ensure compliance with Québec electoral legislation.

